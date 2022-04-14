How to Become a Medical Coder without a Degree.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 14, 2022
A medical coder – also known as a clinical coding officer, or medical coder – is a health information professional with the main duties to analyze clinical statements and assign standard codes using a classification system. Medical coders have an important role in the healthcare system.

A medical coder – also known as a clinical coding officer, or medical coder – is a health information professional with the main duties to analyze clinical statements and assign standard codes using a classification system. Medical coders have an important role in the healthcare system.

  1. 1. How to Become a Medical Coder without a Degree A medical coder – also known as a clinical coding officer, or medical coder – is a health information professional with the main duties to analyze clinical statements and assign standard codes using a classification system. Medical coders have an important role in the healthcare system. There are no formal education requirements for a person to become a medical coder. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), most of the employers are seeking candidates with:  Postsecondary certificate  Associate degree A person with one of these credentials can be a medical coder in the USA. How to become a medical coder? Medical coders play an important role whenever there is a doctor’s appointment, the physician, or the nurse’s records notes for the procedures that took place or the results of the diagnosis.
  2. 2. Medical coders use their knowledge of thousands of medical codes, payment policies, and government regulations. Medical coders use medical records and code them for billing, insurance, and several other purposes. You can become a medical coder by following 5 simple steps as given below: Step 1. Meet the basic prerequisites: First and foremost, to become a medical coder you need a high school diploma or an equivalent degree. You will need to pass a background check. If you have a criminal history involving drug offenses or sexual crimes, your application will be turned down. Step 2. Medical Coding Training: Next, you’ll need to start a complete coding training. This training is provided at different institutions in different tenures. Most of the time it is for 09 months or up to 01 year depending upon the institution. More:  What To Major In To Become A Pediatrician  How long does it take to become a radiologist technician? Medical coding courses: Following are the medical coding courses that you can study to be a fine medical coding professional:
  3. 3.  Coding Foundations  ICD-PCS Coding  ICD-CM Coding  Ambulatory Care Coding  Revenue Cycle and Billing A solid understanding of the field and gaining practical training will allow you to grip your profession as early as you enter the field and get your first medical coding job. Medical coding training is also available online to fit it into your busy schedule. Step 3. Get your Medical Coding Certification: Graduating from a Medical Coding Certificate program is required and after achieving this you need to be certified. This certificate shows the employers you’re a competent and dedicated medical coder who has demonstrated all of the important skills required to be a successful medical coder. You have a choice to select specialize in medical coding, but according to BLS states, it can have a positive impact on your job prospects. Common Medical Coding Certificates: There are a few certifications for medical coders to choose from which are given as follows:  Certified Professional Coder (CPC)  Certified Coding Associate (CCA)
  4. 4.  Certified Coding Specialist (CCS) After gaining some experience in the relevant field, you can decide you’d like to specialize in your coding career. Then you may consider pursuing specialty medical coding certification in an area such as:  Ambulatory care  Anesthesia  Family practice  General surgery Step 4. Improve your in-demand medical coding skills: You need to brush up on your medical coding skills before you start applying for coding jobs. You should have a better understanding of what employers are exactly seeking from a medical coder. You should prepare yourself accordingly and then apply for the job. Being a medical coder needs to keep a balance between hard and soft skills. Top Technical skills for Medical Coding: According to the Real-time job analysis software, after examining almost 30,000 medical coding jobs posted over the last year, the following technical skills are preferred by the employers:  Health information technology (HIT)  ICD-10  CPT coding
  5. 5.  Inpatient coding  Customer billing  Anatomy  Outpatient coding  Physiology  HCPCS coding  Medical terminology Top Transferable skills for medical coding professionals:  Communication  Computer literacy  Collaboration  Research  Microsoft Office  Attention to detail  Organization Your medical coding training will help you out hone these technical skills to be a perfect fit for the job. Read more

