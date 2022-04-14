How to Become a Medical Coder without a Degree.pdf

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
A medical coder – also known as a clinical coding officer, or medical coder – is a health information professional with the main duties to analyze clinical statements and assign standard codes using a classification system. Medical coders have an important role in the healthcare system.
A medical coder – also known as a clinical coding officer, or medical coder – is a health information professional with the main duties to analyze clinical statements and assign standard codes using a classification system. Medical coders have an important role in the healthcare system.