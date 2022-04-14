How to Become a Master Esthetician.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 14, 2022
Beauty has an innate ability to charm every heart. It plays a major role in attracting your soulmate towards you. Everyone in this world needs to be beautified but what about the personalities who beautify others and make it their profession. Estheticians are professionals working for this amazing sake.

Beauty has an innate ability to charm every heart. It plays a major role in attracting your soulmate towards you. Everyone in this world needs to be beautified but what about the personalities who beautify others and make it their profession. Estheticians are professionals working for this amazing sake.

Education

  1. 1. How to Become a Master Esthetician Beauty has an innate ability to charm every heart. It plays a major role in attracting your soulmate towards you. Everyone in this world needs to be beautified but what about the personalities who beautify others and make it their profession. Estheticians are professionals working for this amazing sake. What is a Master Esthetician? The Master Esthetician is an advanced skin care professional degree. Esthetics, more precisely called aesthetics, is a cosmetology field with s special focus on caring for human skin, hair, and nails. Estheticians help their clients by improving their physical appearance or the health of their skin. Master estheticians are more skilled than regular estheticians. They receive more training hours, more advanced skincare techniques, and official licensure to work on a professional level. Career opportunities for Master Estheticians: Master Estheticians have a wide range of opportunities for esthetic services. Some of the major fields for a Master Estheticians are as follows:  Professional dermatologists  Advanced spa service professionals
  2. 2.  Plastic surgeons  Laser practitioners Some of the career options available for a master esthetician are as follows:  Skin Care Specialist  Spa Trainer  Makeup Technician  Waxing Technician  Eyelash Technician  Reflexologist  Wellness Coach  Beauty Consultant  Blogger, Writer, or Editor  Manufacturer Educator  Day Spa Esthetician  Medical Esthetician  Health and Wellness Esthetician  Clinical Esthetician  Master Esthetician  Distributor Sales Consultant  Salon Owner / Manager  Platform Artist  Theatrical Makeup Artist  Aroma Therapist  Retail Specialist  Holistic Esthetician
  3. 3. How to become a Master Esthetician? There is a sequential approach for anyone who wants to become a Master esthetician in the USA. Following are the steps required to become a Master esthetician:  Check the requirements for your state  Decide on your career path  Complete your esthetic training  Find an esthetic apprenticeship  Take the test  Apply for your license How to become a master esthetician in California? California can be considered as the state of beauty. It has a wide range of beauty schools for Masters Estheticians. One of the best colleges for this program is Victory Career College.
  4. 4. Victory Career College Torrance, California Victory Career College is considered among the top-ranked colleges for Master Estheticians in California. It has several alumni who rose their names in the history of Beauty. Requirement Fee Tuition Fee: $7,100 Kit and Supplies Cost: $1,333 Total Cost: $8,433
  5. 5. Course Master Esthetician courses are being offered by this institution. These courses include:  Massage therapy: 500 hours  Massage therapy: 720 hours  Cosmetology: 1600 clock hours  Cosmetology: crossover course for barber: 300 clock hours  Barbering: 1500 clock hours  Barber crossover course for cosmetologist: 200 clock hours  Skin care: 600 clock hours  Nail care: 600 clock hours Eligibility  Degree Level: Certificate from an accredited cosmetology program or associate’s degree  Degree Field: Esthetics, cosmetology  Entry-level, no experience necessary Read more

