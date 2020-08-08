Conventional water treatment plant

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SR NO NAME ID 01 Wisal Hasnain Cu-287-2016-A
  2. 2. 2 INTRODUCTION: More than 80% of diseases that affect humankind are water borne diseases thus the need for treatment of water supply to communities, whether it is from groundwater sources or surface water sources is important.Convetional water treatment plants use seven steps process to deliver safe drinking water to community. Those steps are 1. Screening 2. Coagulation 3. Flocculation 4. Sedimentation 5. Filtration 6. Disinfection 7. Storage & distribution
  3. 3. 3 SCREENING: Screening is the first unit operation used at conventional water treatment plants (CWTPs). Screening removes objects such as rags, paper, plastics, and metals to prevent damage and clogging of downstream equipment, piping, and appurtenances.
  4. 4. 4 COAGULATION A chemical (coagulant) is added to the untreated raw water and reacts with impurities such as small particles and dissolved organic matter. The coagulant traps the suspended particles and much of the dissolved organic material. FLOCCULATION The coagulant combined with the captured particles is called ‘floc’. Flocculation is a gentle mixing process that brings together the flocs formed in the coagulation step to form larger flocs that settle more easily. Water remains in the flocculation tanks for a minimum of 20–30 minutes.
  5. 5. 5 SEDIMENTATION Water and suspended flocs pass slowly through sedimentation basins, where most of the floc settles to the bottom as a sludge. The clarified water (now containing only a small amount of very fine floc particles) continues on to the filters. The sludge is periodically removed from the basins for further treatment and disposal. FILTRATION: The remaining floc particles are removed by passing the clarified water through filtration media. The most common filters at the larger water treatment plants are deep beds of sand or a combination of sand and anthracite.
  6. 6. 6 DISINFECTION A chemical disinfectant is generally added at a point between the filters and the filtered water storage tank, to destroy any microorganisms that may not have been removed in the earlier flocculation and filtration stages. Chlorine is used as disinfection agent .While chloramine (produced by reacting chlorine and ammonia) is used in supply systems with longer pipeline infrastructure. STORAGE & DISTRIBUTION Drinking water can then be stored in storage tanks. Tanks are strategically located to deliver water more effectively during peak usage times.
