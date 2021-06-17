Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
What is a COMPREHENSIVE DEDUCTION under Coverages and Limits in Auto Insurance? WWW.WINSURTECH.COM
Introduction Comprehensive coverage in an motor insurance policy is also referred to as OTC(other than collision) coverage...
Comprehensive coverage deductibles mean? A car insurance deductible is an amount that you have to pay for repairs or other...
How to choose your comprehensive coverage deductible? It is mandatory to consider when choosing a comprehensive coverage d...
Comprehensive insurance coverage limits Comprehensive coverage is same to most insurance policies, subject to limits. The ...
FOR MORE VISIT:- https://winsurtech.com/ EMAIL US AT:- contact@winsurtech.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Services
23 views
Jun. 17, 2021

What is a comprehensive deduction under coverages and limits in auto insurance

Comprehensive coverage in an auto insurance policy is also referred to as OTC(other than collision) coverage. The name of this coverage policy makes its definition more clear because it covers almost all other physical damage that can occur to a vehicle other than collision. This coverage is the most superior kind of protection you can provide your car with. Collision refers to the damage suffered by the vehicle when the vehicle is in motion. This damage may be caused by an object or other vehicle in a road accident. It does not matter who is at fault in the accident that damages the insured vehicle; the owner of the insured vehicle can make a claim under collision coverage.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(0/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence—and How You Can, Too Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries Safi Bahcall
(4.5/5)
Free
One Million Followers: How I Built a Massive Social Following in 30 Days Brendan Kane
(4/5)
Free
Game Changers: What Leaders, Innovators, and Mavericks Do to Win at Life Dave Asprey
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4.5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4/5)
Free
Believe IT Jamie Kern Lima
(5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4.5/5)
Free
Think Like a Billionaire James Altucher
(4.5/5)
Free
Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter: Untitled Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
(5/5)
Free
What Color is Your Parachute? 2016: A Practical Manual for Job-Hunters and Career-Changers Richard N. Bolles
(5/5)
Free
The Total Money Makeover: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness Dave Ramsey
(5/5)
Free
The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism Naomi Klein
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

What is a comprehensive deduction under coverages and limits in auto insurance

  1. 1. What is a COMPREHENSIVE DEDUCTION under Coverages and Limits in Auto Insurance? WWW.WINSURTECH.COM
  2. 2. Introduction Comprehensive coverage in an motor insurance policy is also referred to as OTC(other than collision) coverage. It protect almost all other physical damage that can occur to a vehicle other than collision. This coverage is the most upper kind of protection you can provide your car with. Collision means the damage suffered by the vehicle when the vehicle is in motion. This damage may be happen by an object or other vehicle in a road accident. It ignore the fact that who is at fault in the accident that damages the insured vehicle; the owner of the insured vehicle can make a claim under collision coverage.
  3. 3. Comprehensive coverage deductibles mean? A car insurance deductible is an amount that you have to pay for repairs or other damages before your insurance policy kicks in. The comprehensive deductible is a bit different from the collision deductible. In nearly any comprehensive coverage claim, the insured is responsible for the deductible. A comprehensive claim is normally filed for loss from vandalism, theft, fire, or any other source that is not a collision. All drivers sometimes feel that they should not pay a deductible in a situation where they were not in any way responsible for the damage to the car, as is often the case in comprehensive claims. The use of the deductible system is one of the methods by which car insurance companies keep the rates of insurance premiums lower for everyone.
  4. 4. How to choose your comprehensive coverage deductible? It is mandatory to consider when choosing a comprehensive coverage deductible is that an individual must think about how much he/she has to prepare to pay if the claim is required after an incident. It means an insured has to find the right balance between what fits the budget for insurance and what he/she can reasonably expect to be able to pay in the case of a comprehensive claim. It should always be keep in mind that if you choose a higher deductible in the account for lower premiums and don’t have a claim for many years, the money you saved over that years can put you ahead of the game.
  5. 5. Comprehensive insurance coverage limits Comprehensive coverage is same to most insurance policies, subject to limits. The coverage limit is the maximum amount that an insurance policy pays for a covered claim. The limit on comprehensive coverage is normally the actual cash value of the vehicle(original value of the vehicle minus depreciation). Let’s take an example: Suppose, your car is stolen. Your motor insurance company would reimburse you for your car’s depreciated value, minus the deductible that you selected at the time of purchasing the insurance policy. It means, if you want to replace your stolen vehicle with a newer one, you would likely have to use some of your own money to do so, in including to using the reimbursement from your insurance company.
  6. 6. FOR MORE VISIT:- https://winsurtech.com/ EMAIL US AT:- contact@winsurtech.com

×