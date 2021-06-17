Comprehensive coverage in an auto insurance policy is also referred to as OTC(other than collision) coverage. The name of this coverage policy makes its definition more clear because it covers almost all other physical damage that can occur to a vehicle other than collision. This coverage is the most superior kind of protection you can provide your car with. Collision refers to the damage suffered by the vehicle when the vehicle is in motion. This damage may be caused by an object or other vehicle in a road accident. It does not matter who is at fault in the accident that damages the insured vehicle; the owner of the insured vehicle can make a claim under collision coverage.