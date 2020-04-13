PROPAGATION METHOD: CUTTINGS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 CUTTAGE Leaf, stem, leaf-buds and roots may be used to propagate new plants from existing ones. The stem cuttings may be...
2 Stem cuttings are used for propagation in case of hard wood, semi-hard wood, soft wood and also herbaceous types with so...
3 (B) Leaf Cuttage The leaf blade alone or with the petiole intact may be used as starting point of a new plant. Leaf cutt...
4 b) Dedifferentiation: which means the capacity of mature cell to return to a meristmatic condition and develop into a ne...
5 and easily as compared to those having no burr knots. Stem structure and rooting: It has been found that certain type of...
6 conditions. Therefore, many gibberellins antagonist chemicals like Alar, Arrest or Abscisic acid which usually promote r...
7 Generally, the easily rooted plants have a large number of co-factors and in higher concentration than in difficult-to-r...
8 2. Juvenility factors In most plant species, the cuttings taken from juvenile (young) growth phase often root better tha...
9 The process of root initiation in cuttings taken from plants infected with viruses is inhibited or reduced as compared t...
10 b. Auxin: a plant growth-regulating substance regulating cell elongation and root initiation, among other effects; natu...
11 This process helps to initiate the rooting process much early in some plant species. Girdling basically blocks the down...
12 for rooting process in the cuttings. The level of exchangeable calcium in the rooting medium, especially peat moss shou...
13 of continuous sclerenchyma ring between the phloem and cortex of the stem is generally considered as an anatomical barr...
14  While, in certain cases roots develop only after the cutting is made, in response to the wounding effect in preparing...
15  Generally, the origin and development of adventitious roots takes place next to and just outside the central core of ...
16  These dormant root initials are called as preformed or latent root initials.  When the cuttings made from such stems...
17 A hotbed is a bed of soil enclosed in a glass or plastic frame. It is heated by manure, electricity, steam, or hot- wat...
18 Traditionally, the size of the frame conforms to the size of the glass sash available-a standard size is 0.9 by 1.8 m (...
19 of it is retained near the site of application.  Another highly active auxin frequently used for root promotion is nap...
20 Due to long duration, there are chances of variability of results, with environmental changes occurring during the soak...
21 The effect of thiourea may be due to its cytokinin activity in overcoming inhibition. Hormonal changes during stratific...
22 Dry Application. The freshly cut end of the rooting material should be evenly sprinkled with the commercial powder prep...
23 Root initials are abundant towards base of a shoot specially on the side of the bud and in the upper portion of the int...
24 Mode of action. The interaction of an artificially raised auxin level (by exogenous application) and an adequate nutrit...
  1. 1. 1 CUTTAGE Leaf, stem, leaf-buds and roots may be used to propagate new plants from existing ones. The stem cuttings may be herbaceous, softwood, semi-hardwood and hardwood. It forms one of the most important and prevalent modes of vegetative propagation of plants. Cutting of some varieties or species root with ease (grapes and phalsa) while others are difficult to root. Plant parts that are used for propagation may be root , leaf , leaf bud etc. It is advantageous to have a knowledge of the factors controlling rooting of cuttages specially when the material is difficult to root. Unless the factors are favourable cuttings fail to reproduce totally or partially. Material It is now recognised that the nutrition-status of the stock plants exerts a strong influence on the development of roots and shoots from the cutting. Cuttings from plants with high C/N ratio produce more roots but feeble shoots as against those containing ample carbohydrate and higher nitrogen that produce fewer roots but stronger shoots. Cuttings from succulent stems with very low carbohydrate and high nitrogen do not succeed. Finess of stem signifies higher carbohydrate content. A test of the freshly cut end kept in 0.2% of iodine in potassium iodide for one minute gives a colour indicative of the carbohydrate content depending on the intensity of the colour. Cuttings from slow growing stock prove better due to high carbohydrate accumulation and low nitrogen content. Deficiency of nitrogen, phosphorus, potash calcium or magnesium minimise chances of success. High C/N balance may be achieved by reducing nitrogen supply to th stock plants and taking lateral shoots when growth has ceased. Cuttings from younger plants often root better since juvenility counts as a factor. Type of wood, time of year when cutting is made and treatment with growth promoting substances are also contributory factors governing success with cuttings, In short the internal factors affecting rooting of cuttings are the age of the plant, nutritional or hormonal condition of the plant, relative position of the shoot on the parent plant, maturity of the tissue, position of the basal cut in relation to the node and the presence of leaves and buds on the cuttings. Among the external factors light, temperature, water, atmospheric humidity and the rooting medium are of universal importance. The environmental factors that affect rooting are humidity and temperature. Above all, rooting medium is also of significance. Rooting of herbaceous plants may be speeded and definitely increased when treated with growth regulators. Broad-leaved evergreens like the lemon, orange, grapefruit, olive and the deciduous plants including the apple, pear, peach, apricot, plum, filbert, cherry, mulberry etc. respond to the treatment by growth regulators. Propagation by cuttings is economical, simple, easy and has the advantage that the surplus growth of only a few stock plants may be sufficient to give rise to many new plants. The problem of incompatibility does not arise in the case of cuttings. Variations and problems resulting from the rootstock and scion characteristics do not come into play. It is useful when rootstock resistant to soil conditions is desirable. (A) Stem Cuttage
  2. 2. 2 Stem cuttings are used for propagation in case of hard wood, semi-hard wood, soft wood and also herbaceous types with some difference in details. Propagation by the use of cuttings of hard wood of deciduous species is inexpensive and easy. Examples: Grape, Fig, Quince, Olive, Kiwi, Pomegranate, Plum and Apple Rootstocks. (1) Hardwood Cuttage. Cuttings usually prepared during the dormant season are generally successful viz. fig, quince, mulberry, grape, plums. pomegranate. The cuttings from the previous seasons or that from 2-3 years old growth may be employed as in the case of fig. The size of cuttings may be between 10-30 cm. depending on the species and supply of stored food to nourish the developing roots. The cutting with two nodes and the basal out just below one node and top out 2-3 cm above the second node is preferred. The cuttings may be entirely free from older wood, may contain a small piece of the old wood or have a portion of the old branch. Cuttings may either be planted in pots containing a mixture of soil and well rotten leaf manure soon after detachment from the mother ' plant or treated with root promoting substances before the plantation or else under unfavourable circumstances placed in well drained sand in upside down position. This period is known as the callusing period when callus formation is encouraged. The practice of putting the cutting in sand in upside down position is useful in making the basal cells develop into roots while the tip does not initiate top growth before the roots. Treatment of the basal ends of the cutting with indole butyric acid or other root promoting chemicals is given and these are stored in moist conditions relatively high temperature (65° to 70°F) for 4 to 6 weeks to stimulate root initiation. Examples: Grape, Fig, Quince, Olive, Kiwi, Pomegranate, Plum and Apple Rootstocks. (i) Semi Hardwood Cuttage. Terminal end of shoots may be used in preference to the more basal portions. About 7-15 cm length of cutting is taken with only the upper leaves intact (not the lower leaves) and rooting is attempted under condition of high humidity, freedom from chill with the aid of growth regulators. Examples: Citrus and Olive. (ii) Softwood Cuttage. These are easy to root. Cuttings of 7-12 cm length with the leaves intect are used for rooting. Fruit plants not commercially propagated. Examples: Apple, Peach, Pear, Plum, Apricot and Cherry under mist conditions. (iii) Herbacious Cuttage. These are soft, succulent and tender, 7-12 cm length of cuttings taken from the plant and the leaves removed before planting with or without the aid of auxins or chemicals in well aerated sand-leaf mould mixtures made sterile by chemical additives. Examples of herbaceous cuttage is common in Chrysanthemum and coleus. All types of cuttings respond to treatments with root promoting substances. Examples: Geranium, Carnation, Chrysanthemum, Coleus.
  3. 3. 3 (B) Leaf Cuttage The leaf blade alone or with the petiole intact may be used as starting point of a new plant. Leaf cuttings of Bryophyllum and Begonia are common examples. They need environmental conditions similar to that required for herbaceous or soft wood stem cuttings. Root promoting chemicals are sometimes helpful in the case of leaf cuttings also. Examples: Begonia rex (leaf pieces), African violet. (C) Leaf Bud Cuttage Plant species which have the capacity to initiate roots but not shoots from detached leaves may be raised by the leaf-bud cutting. Axillary bud at the base of petiole is initiated to give rise to shoot. Leaf bud cutting must not be taken from leaves unless these are well developed and possess healthy well developed buds. Use of root promoting substances at the cut surface stimulates rooting. Examples: Berryberries, Raspberries, Lemon, Tea. (D) Rooting Cuttage Some fruit plants such as blackberry are propagated from root cuttings. The size of the root taken for the purpose is about 5 cm in length and 0.5 cm in diameter and the planting done in sandy soil with good aeration. Root cuttings often give better results than dormant stem cuttings. In the case of grafted plants the root cuttings below the graft union shall bear the characteristic of the rootstock and not the scion. It must be borne in mind that clone roots do not grow as well as the root cutting. Examples: Pecanut and Blackberries. Physiological aspects of root induction in cuttings: The ability of rooting in different plant species varies widely. The rooting of cuttings is influenced by several internal and external factors, which include: Adventitious root formation is an organized developmental process involving discrete biochemical, physiological and histological events in the induction, initiation, development and elongation of root primordia. In general, regeneration of a new plant from a cutting basically depends on two fundamental properties of the plant cell. a) Totipotency: which states that individual cell contains all the genetic information required for producing a new plant of same kind.
  4. 4. 4 b) Dedifferentiation: which means the capacity of mature cell to return to a meristmatic condition and develop into a new growing point. In some species, cuttings root very easily as in grapes, while in some species, rooting takes place only after some treatments, where as others do not root at all. Therefore, it becomes mandatory to study the anatomical and physiological basis involved in the process of rooting of cuttings. Anatomical basis of rooting of cuttings Adventitious roots in stem cuttings of many woody plant species have been reported to originate from various tissues. ARF in woody plants generally originate in young secondary phloem, but also arise from vascular rays, cambium or pith (Hartmann and Kester, 1983). The origin of adventitious roots has been reported to be callus tissue in difficult-toroot species. Poor rooting in stem cuttings of certain woody species has been correlated with extensive sclerification. Thick lignified walls of sclerenchyma tissues were physiological or mechanical barriers to adventitious root formation in poor-to-root species like Fagus, Prunus and Quercus. Generally, four anatomical changes are observed in adventitious root formation. These anatomical changes are:  Dedifferentiation of specific mature cells  Formation of root initials from the dedifferentiated specific mature cells  Development of root initials into organized root primordia and formation of vascular connection between root primordia and conducting tissues of the cuttings emerging through the cortex and epidermis  Emergence of roots outside the cuttings In herbaceous plants, adventitious roots generally appear just outside and between the vascular bundles. In woody plants, one or more layers of xylem and phloem are present and adventitious roots are formed in the stem cutting from the living parenchyma cells. After emergence, the roots develop root cap and other tissues of the root. Adventitious root and shoot usually arise within the stem (endogenously) near vascular tissue, outside the cambium. Dedifferentiation of specific mature cells: It is also referred as callus formation and rooting process. When the cuttings are placed in a suitable medium, a mass of undifferentiated parenchymatous cells, called as callus, is usually developed at the base of the cutting and only then the root initiation process takes place. There was a belief that callus formation is necessary for rooting of cutting but now it has been established that callusing and root initiation are two independent phenomenons and can occur simultaneously. Though, excess of callus formation may hinder root initiation in some species. Formation of root initials: Root initials are sometimes developed in the intact stem of certain woody plants, even before cuttings are made from them. These root initials remain dormant in the stem. These dormant root initials are called as preformed or latent root initials. When the cuttings made from such stems are placed in favorable environmental conditions, these root initials become active and roots are developed rapidly and easily from them. Occurrence of root initials is quite common in willow, hydrangea, poplar, jasmine, currant and citron. In some clonal apple and cherry rootstocks and old trees of apple and quince, the preformed root initials show a swelling (outgrowth) on the stem and are more often called as burr knots. Cuttings taken from plants having burr knots usually root better
  5. 5. 5 and easily as compared to those having no burr knots. Stem structure and rooting: It has been found that certain type of stem structures or tissue relationship plays a vital role in adventitious root formation in the cuttings. The development of continuous sclerenchyma ring between the phloem and cortex of the stem is generally considered as an anatomical barrier to the rooting of cutting as in olive and in some leaf cuttings. Similarly, presence of sclerenchyma fibers in the cortex of stem may cause difficulty in the rooting of cuttings in some species as in English Ivy and Hedera helix. Prerequisites for adventitious root formation to occur include: Availability and receptivity of parenchyma cells for regenerating new meristmatic regions Various modifications of the rhizocaline complex of phenolics (inhibitors, promoters, rooting co-factors) auxin, enzyme system Substrate needs such as carbohydrate accumulation and partitioning and changes in nitrogen and amino acids. Several physiological processes occur during rooting of cuttings such as: Growth regulators: Various growth regulators such as, auxins, cytokinins, gibberellins, abscisic acid and ethylene influence rooting of cutting. In addition, various other natural occurring promoters and inhibitors may also take part in the root initiation process. Auxins: During 1934, indole-3-acetic acid (IAA) was identified as the first naturally occurring auxin having activity, which takes part in inducing rooting in the cuttings. Later on Indole Butyric Acid (IBA) and Naphthalene Acetic Acid (NAA) were found to be more effective in inducing rooting in cuttings. For initiation of rooting in the cuttings, continuous supply of auxin is basically required for the first 3-4 days. Usually, the cuttings do not respond to exogenous application of auxin once the rooting process has initiated. IBA treatments may control endogenous auxin levels of cuttings either through direct regulation of the IAA oxidase system or indirectly through the transport of auxin protectors. Cytokinins: Cytokinins are responsible for growth and differentiation of the cells. Various natural and synthetic chemicals like kinetin, zeatin and 6-benzyl adenine have cytokinin activity. In general, cuttings having high endogenous levels of cytokinins have more difficulty to root than those having low cytokinin activity. Similarly, if cytokinins are applied artificially, root initiation process is inhibited. However, cytokinins at very low concentration promote root initiation process, while high concentrations inhibit it. Cytokinins strongly promote bud initiation in root cuttings of some species as in Bryophyllum and Convolvulus. Giberellins: Giberellins are a group of naturally occurring compounds first isolated in Japan during 1939. They are primarily known for their elongation effects in the intact stems. The high concentrations of gibberellins (10-3M) usually inhibit root initiation process in cuttings but lower concentration (10-11to 10-7M) promotes it. The inhibitory effect of higher doses of GA3 is mainly due to prevention of early cell division, involvement in transformation of mature stem tissues to the meristmatic
  6. 6. 6 conditions. Therefore, many gibberellins antagonist chemicals like Alar, Arrest or Abscisic acid which usually promote rooting in cuttings. Abscisic acid: The role of abscisic acid in rooting of cuttings is not very clear and reports are highly contradictory. However, its effects on rooting depend upon concentration and nutritional status of the stock plant from which the cuttings have been prepared. Ethylene: Ethylene, gaseous material produced by the plants, has a promoting effect on rooting of cuttings at low concentration. Ethylene application at 10ppm induces root formation in stem and root cuttings but at higher concentration (100 ppm or above) decrease or inhibit it. Root promotion activity of ethylene is supposed to be due to its synergistic effects on auxin synthesis, which alternately leads to root initiation process. Role of vitamins: Endogenous optimum level or exogenous application of vitamin promotes root initiation process in the cuttings. Thiamine (vit B1), pyridoxine (vit B6), niacin and biotin B-complex vitamins and vitamins K or H all are known to stimulate the rooting process in different plants. Vitamin, if applied with some auxins like IAA, NAA or IBA have synergistic effect on root initiation in cuttings of different plant-species. Presence of buds and leaves:It has been demonstrated by many workers that presence of leaves on the cuttings exerts a strong stimulating influence on the root initiation process in cuttings. The leaves produce carbohydrates, which are translocated downward to the base of stem, where it promotes root formation. Further, the leaves and buds are powerful auxin producers and their transport to basal parts may initiate rooting faster as in poplar, grape and currant. If the buds are removed from the cuttings, the root formation may be hindered adversely. Rooting co-factors: Many rooting co-factors have been isolated from cuttings of different plants. These co-factors are naturally occurring substances that appear to act synergistically with auxin, primarily IAA, for root formation in cuttings. Bouillenne and Went were the first to name the root- forming factors of leaf, cotyledon and buds as rhizocaline in 1933. Later, a new hypothesis was proposed, highlighting that rhizocaline is a complex of three components viz: A specific rooting factor, which is translocated from buds, leaves, characterized chemically as ortho-dihydroxy phenol A non-specific factors (auxin) in low concentration, which is also translocated from leaves and the buds, and A specific enzyme, probably polyphenol oxidase present in pericycle, phloem or cambium. According to this hypothesis, ortho-hydroxyphenol reacts with auxin, giving rise to rhizocaline wherever the enzyme is present. The formation of rhizocaline leads to the reactions involved in the root initiation process. Another hypothesis proposed by Hess (1968) indicated that a number of co-factors interact with IAA, resulting in IAA co-factors complex, which subsequently initiates rooting(Fig.6.2).
  7. 7. 7 Generally, the easily rooted plants have a large number of co-factors and in higher concentration than in difficult-to-root plants. One of these co-factors (no 4) consists of highly active substances characterized as oxygenated terpenoids. Another co- factor (no.3) was identified as chlorogenic acid. Later, it was postulated that phenolic compound more especially catechol, reacts synergistically with IAA in root formation. This oxidation of ortho-dihydroxy phenol is one of the first steps leading to root initiation process. Similarly, ABA was also found to be associated as one of the co-factors in root initiation. The action of phenolic compounds in root initiation is mainly in protecting the natural occurring auxin IAA from destruction by indole acid oxidase. Rooting co-factors have been found in Hedera helix, Crab C, MM-106 and M-26 apple rootstocks and Old Home pear. Nutritional factors: The nutrient status of plant from which cuttings are taken, also plays vital role in root initiation process of the cuttings. Low nitrogen and high carbohydrate resources usually favour root initiation process compared to high nitrogen and low carbohydrate reserves. High nitrogen content usually favours luxuriant growth and hinder root initiation process but extreme N-deficiency also hinders the rooting process. Thus, high C: N ratio should be maintained in the stock plants before taking cuttings from them. Endogenous rooting inhibitors: In addition to root promoting substances, certain endogenous root-inhibiting substances are also present in some plant species, inhibiting the process of root initiation. Therefore, cuttings of certain plants do not root easily mainly because of presence of endogenous inhibitors. For example, the cuttings of Vitis berlandieri do not root easily as compared to the cuttings of Vitis vinifera because of presence of higher concentration of abscisic acid. Similarly hardwood cuttings of Bartlett pear do not root easily as compared to Old Home cultivar. Placing these cuttings in water before planting help in leaching of inhibitors and enhance the root initiation and subsequent development of roots. 1. Physiological condition of the mother plant Physiological condition of the mother plant can exert great influence on the rooting of cuttings. For example, cuttings taken from the plants deficient in water often show reduced rooting.Cuttings root better if taken in early morning hours, when plants are in turgid condition, than the one taken from water deficient plants.Similarly, the nutrient status of stock plant also exerts a strong influence on the development of roots in cuttings. It has been reported in apple and raspberry that their cuttings root and sprout better when taken in fall when carbohydrate content was the highest and survival was very poor in summer, the time when carbohydrate storage was less.Plants supplied with excessive nitrogen have luxuriant growth but cuttings taken from such plants produce poor roots. Thus, low N and high CHO balance in stock plant is necessary for better rooting. To obtain better rooting, blocking of CHO reserves by girdling has been found very useful as it blocks the downward movement of CHO, hormones and other root-promoting factors.Internal factors of plant such as, auxin level, rooting co- factors and CHO etc. also affect the root initiation process of cuttings. Thus, the girdling of shoots prior to their use as cuttings is useful for stimulation of rooting.
  8. 8. 8 2. Juvenility factors In most plant species, the cuttings taken from juvenile (young) growth phase often root better than from adult phase. It implies that the ability of cuttings to form adventitious roots decrease with the increase in the age of the plant.In fruit plants like mango, apple, apricot, olive, citrus, pear, peach etc, the cuttings often root better if they are taken in juvenile phase. Cuttings taken from old non-bearing plants rarely root better.It is proven fact that plants produce more rooting inhibitors with the growing age and thus inhibit root initiation process in the cuttings taken from them.The phenolic level also decreases with the increase in the age of plant.The juvenility in mature plants can be induced artificially by heading back, spraying GA3, forcing of sphaeroblasts, by rooting, grafting adult forms on to juvenile from and /or through dis-budding. 3. Type of the wood A proper choice of wood is an important factor because the wrong choice may be quite harmful as it may result in complete failure of rooting of cuttings. In general, the capacity of the cuttings to root depends upon the type of wood taken by the propagator.Usually, the cutting taken from the lateral shoots root better than the ones taken from terminal shoots. It is particularly true with plum, spruce and pines etc. It may be due to the reason that the lateral shoots have more stored food (CHO), which facilitates better rooting in the cuttings.In hardwood cutting, more roots are developed in the basal portion of the shoot than the cuttings taken from mid or top of the shoot, because accumulation of CHO and root promoting substances are in higher concentration at the basal parts.Similarly, formation of some root initials in the basal portions probably under the influence of root promoting substances from bud and leaves may be responsible for it.The cuttings taken from vegetative shoot root better than flowering shoots, perhaps due to presence of high level of rooting co-factors (hormones) in vegetative shoots. 4. Presence of leaves and buds In most species, the rooting process is inhibited if leaves and buds are removed from the cuttings. The promoting effect of leaves and buds in root initiation is due to the fact that these are the primary source of carbohydrate and auxin synthesis and other root promoting co-factors in the plants.These root promoting co- factors are transported by the leaves and buds to the basal portion of the cuttings for root initiation.The effect of buds on rooting may vary with the time of the year. Usually, growing buds promote rooting and dormant buds inhibit it. Presence of buds in easy-to-root species stimulates rooting but in difficult-to-root species, rooting is inhibited.The promoting effect of buds on rooting during dormancy period may be due to the higher auxin and low inhibitor supply to the basal portion of the cutting. However, in some species, the leaves are removed to reduce the loss of water due to transpiration. 5. Presence of viruses
  9. 9. 9 The process of root initiation in cuttings taken from plants infected with viruses is inhibited or reduced as compared to those taken from virus-free stock plants. It is particularly true with apple and Chinese gooseberry, where virus-free clones have been reported to root better than the infected stocks.Viruses not only reduce rooting percentage but also influence the root number. 6. Position of the basal cut in the cutting In some plants, rooting is better when the cut is made just above or below the node, in others rooting is better if cut is made at the node and still in others, and position of the cut has no effect on root initiation process. 7. Season In some cases, season of the year, when cuttings are made has significant influence on rooting of the cutting.In deciduous plants, the hardwood cuttings could be made in dormant season and semi hard wood or softwood cuttings in the growing season.The evergreen plants usually have one or more flushes of growth in a year and thus cuttings should be prepared at various times in relation to growth flush but more especially in spring or later fall, depending upon the species. For examples, the leafy cuttings of olive root better under mist if produced during late spring and summer but rooting is completely inhibited if taken in mid-winter.For softwood cuttings of deciduas plants, the best rooting is obtained if the cuttings are prepared in spring, when leaves are fully expanded and shoots have attained some degree of maturity.For best results in broad-leaved evergreen plants, cuttings should be prepared after a flush of growth has been completed and wood is partially matured, particularly during spring to late fall.Similarly, in narrow-leaved evergreen plants, the results are better if cuttings are prepared during late fall to late winter. 8. Treatment of cuttings: Various treatments have been demonstrated to treat cuttings before planting for root initiation. These treatments include use of growth regulators, mineral nutrient, fungicides, wounding, etiolation and girdling. i) Use of growth regulators: Among growth regulators, IBA has been found to be the most ideal compound for promoting rooting in cuttings in most of the plant species. The concentration varies from plant-to-plant and type of cuttings used. In addition NAA, 2, 4-D and 2, 4, 5-T are the other root promoting auxin. However, 2, 4-D and 2,4, 5-T are potent weed killers and may inhibit shoot- development in certain species. Their concentration and degree of success also depend upon species and type of cuttings used. IAA is highly sensitive to light and is destroyed by strong sunlight, though NAA and 2, 4-D are stable. a. Once a cutting is made, plant growth substances known as hormones (e.g., auxins, gibberellins, and cytokinins) kick in to participate in the formation of adventitious roots (1) Hormone: a chemical substance produced usually in minute amounts in one part of an organism, from which it is transported to another part of that organism on which it has a specific effect
  10. 10. 10 b. Auxin: a plant growth-regulating substance regulating cell elongation and root initiation, among other effects; naturally manufactured by plants in the young leaves and in the apical buds (i.e., buds on the tips of branches) c. giberellin: a growth hormone, the most characteristic effect of which is to increase the elongation of stems in a number of higher plants; has been shown to inhibit root formation d. cytokinin: a plant growth substance promoting cell division, among other effects ii) Mineral nutrients: Treatment of cuttings with nitrogenous compounds (organic and inorganic) usually promotes rooting of cuttings in several plants. Among different organic forms of nitrogen, asparagines and adenine are most effective. Boron also plays important role in rooting process of certain plant species. It promotes root growth rather than root initiation. The combination of nutrients (N, B) with auxin (IBA) is the most effective treatment for root initiation and development process in many plant species. iii) Fungicides: In some instances, the rooting of cuttings initiate at better rate but their survival is low because these are attacked by pathogens. Thus, treatment of cuttings before planting with fungicides like captan and benomyl, gives better results. The fungicides may be used as powder dip, following IBA treatment or these may be mixed with IBA powder before treatment. Captan is more suitable, because it does not decompose easily and has long residual effect. iv) Wounding: Wounding is helpful in cuttings having old wood at the base. Wounding promotes rooting in cuttings in several ways:  It tears sclerenchyma rings of tough cells in cortex, exterior to the point of origin.  It helps in better absorption of moisture, growth substances from the rooting medium.  Due to higher excretion of hormones in the wounded area, respiration rate is increased.  Division of cells in the wounded area and adjacent cells is faster  Wounded cells release ethylene, which act as root promoting hormone All these conditions induced by wounding help in better root-initiation process. v) Etiolation treatment: Etiolating is the oldest horticultural practice in which light is excluded from the plant or its part for sometime during the growing season. It is believed that exclusion of light reduces the photodecomposition of naturally occurring auxins and resulting in accumulation of auxins which ultimately synergies the root-initiation process. In etiolation, the basal portion of the newly emerged shoots is kept under complete darkness by covering them with a black polythene cover and the terminal portion is allowed to grow in normal condition. After sufficient time, depending upon the species, the shoot is cut down, its basal portion is treated with auxin (IBA) and cuttings so prepared are planted in the nursery. The trench, mound and stool methods of propagation in which basal portion of the shoots are kept in darkness by soil cover are based on the principle of etiolation. Etiolation is useful in difficult-to-root plant spices like mango, jackfruit and avocado. vi) Girdling: In case of girdling a ring of bark 2.5 to 3.0 cm is removed from the base of the shoot, which is to be used for the preparation of cuttings. It can also be done by making a notch or tying a wire around the shoot.
  11. 11. 11 This process helps to initiate the rooting process much early in some plant species. Girdling basically blocks the downward movement of carbohydrates, hormones and other root promoting factors. When to girdle and from where to girdle, differs widely with different plant species. However, cuttings of mango, litchi, guava, citrus root-better if the shoots are girdled 10-15 days before preparing of cuttings from them. 9. Environmental conditions: Environmental conditions like availability of water, light, temperature and rooting media may also affect the root initiation process in cuttings. Effect of different environmental factors is summarized as under: i) Water condition: Loss of water through leaves need to be regulated by keeping optimum number of leaves in leafy cuttings. Similarly, loss of water from the leaves should be reduced by placing the cuttings in covered propagation frames having automatic humidifiers and ventilation system, laying thin layer of polyethylene cover over the beds of leafy cuttings by using mist propagation. ii) Temperature: Temperature is considered as one of the most important environmental factors which govern the physiological processes occurring in plant system. A day temperature of 21-240C and night temperature of 13-150C are considered quite satisfactory for rooting of cuttings in most plant species. Very high or low temperature may inhibit root initiation process in the cuttings. iii) Light: Light effects in rooting of cuttings may be due to its intensity, day length or light quality. Usually, the rooting is better in cuttings taken from stock plants grown at a low light intensity than the ones obtained from plants grown at a higher light intensity. The photoperiod under which the stock plants are grown, may also exert an influence on the rooting of cuttings taken from them. Some plants manufacture better carbohydrates under short-day conditions and others at long-day or day-neutral conditions. The orange red light of spectrum seems to favour rooting of cutting than the blue region. Further, red light (680 nm) has more inhibitory influence on rooting than the blue or far red light spectrum. iv) Rooting medium: An ideal medium must provide sufficient porosity to allow air and, should have better water holding capacity. It should be well drained and free from pathogens. Medium must perform three important functions  It should hold the cutting properly.  It should provide adequate moisture to the cuttings.  It should permit free air passage to the base of the cuttings. Some cuttings when rooted in sand produce long, un-branched and brittle roots but produce well branched, slender and flexible roots in perlite or peat mixtures. Generally pH near 7.0 is considered ideal
  12. 12. 12 for rooting process in the cuttings. The level of exchangeable calcium in the rooting medium, especially peat moss should not be high as it may also affect rooting process adversely. Anatomical and Biochemical aspects of root induction in cuttings.  Adventitious roots in stem cuttings of many woody plant species have been reported to originate from various tissues. ARF in woody plants generally originate in young secondary phloem, but also arise from vascular rays, cambium or pith (Hartmann and Kester, 1983).  The origin of adventitious roots has been reported to be callus tissue in difficult-toroot species. Poor rooting in stem cuttings of certain woody species has been correlated with extensive sclerification.  Thick lignified walls of sclerenchyma tissues were physiological or mechanical barriers to adventitious root formation in poor-to-root species like Fagus, Prunus and Quercus. Generally, four anatomical changes are observed in adventitious root formation. These anatomical changes are:  Dedifferentiation of specific mature cells  Formation of root initials from the dedifferentiated specific mature cells  Development of root initials into organized root primordia and formation of vascular connection between root primordia and conducting tissues of the cuttings emerging through the cortex and epidermis  Emergence of roots outside the cuttings  In herbaceous plants, adventitious roots generally appear just outside and between the vascular bundles. In woody plants, one or more layers of xylem and phloem are present and adventitious roots are formed in the stem cutting from the living parenchyma cells. After emergence, the roots develop root cap and other tissues of the root. Adventitious root and shoot usually arise within the stem (endogenously) near vascular tissue, outside the cambium. Dedifferentiation of specific mature cells: It is also referred as callus formation and rooting process. When the cuttings are placed in a suitable medium, a mass of undifferentiated parenchymatous cells, called as callus, is usually developed at the base of the cutting and only then the root initiation process takes place. There was a belief that callus formation is necessary for rooting of cutting but now it has been established that callusing and root initiation are two independent phenomenons and can occur simultaneously. Though, excess of callus formation may hinder root initiation in some species. Formation of root initials: Root initials are sometimes developed in the intact stem of certain woody plants, even before cuttings are made from them. These root initials remain dormant in the stem. These dormant root initials are called as preformed or latent root initials. When the cuttings made from such stems are placed in favorable environmental conditions, these root initials become active and roots are developed rapidly and easily from them. Occurrence of root initials is quite common in willow, hydrangea, poplar, jasmine, currant and citron. In some clonal apple and cherry rootstocks and old trees of apple and quince, the preformed root initials show a swelling (outgrowth) on the stem and are more often called as burr knots. Cuttings taken from plants having burr knots usually root better and easily as compared to those having no burr knots. Stem structure and rooting: It has been found that certain type of stem structures or tissue relationship plays a vital role in adventitious root formation in the cuttings. The development
  13. 13. 13 of continuous sclerenchyma ring between the phloem and cortex of the stem is generally considered as an anatomical barrier to the rooting of cutting as in olive and in some leaf cuttings. Similarly, presence of sclerenchyma fibers in the cortex of stem may cause difficulty in the rooting of cuttings in some species as in English Ivy and Hedera helix. Table #1 - Summary of Main Differences Between Monocots and Dicots Characteristic Dicots Monocots Flower Parts In 4's or 5's (usually) In 3's (usually) Leaf Venation Usually netlike, pinnate, or palmate Usually parallel True Secondary Growth, With Vascular Cambium Commonly present Absent Cotyledons Two One Vascular Bundles in Stem In a ring Scattered Pollen Having 3 furrows or grooves Having 1 furrow or groove From: biology of Plants by Peter H. Raven and Helena Curtis, 1970, p. 505  Anatomy of the part of plant from where the cutting has taken plays a vital role in the process of root induction.  The roots may be developed on stem, root or leaf cuttings but they all have intemal origin in their parent structures.  The adventitious roots developed from a cutting are of two types depending on the genetic makeup of the mother plants.  In few plant species, pre-formed roots develop naturally on stem while they are still attached to the parent plants called as pre-formed roots.
  14. 14. 14  While, in certain cases roots develop only after the cutting is made, in response to the wounding effect in preparing the cutting called as wound roots.  Thus, internal origin of roots is called as endogenous and is report in most of the plant species.  However, in some species (e.g., Tamarix). roots may first develop exogenously on the stem and then this are connected to the internal tissues of the stem.  Frist study on anatomical basis of rooting was done by a French dendrologist. Duhamel du Monceau in 1758 and later various research workers emphasized that in the process of rooting of stem cuttings, generally four anatomical changes are observed.  These anatomical changes are. i) dediFferentiated specific mature cells, ii) formation of root initials from the dedifferentiated specific mature cells. iii) development of mot initials into organized root primordia and formation of vascular connection between root primordia and conducting tissues of the cuttings, emerging through the cortex and epidermis and iv) emergence of roots outside the cuttings.  However. herbaceous cuttings have different anatomical changes during the rooting process. because of entirely different structure of the stem.  The herbaceous stem generally has four major areas viz a large pith in the centre, a ring of vascular bundles outside the pith, a cortex outside the vascular bundles and a thin epidermis.  In such plants, adventitious roots generally appear just outside and between the vascular bundles but the tissues involved at the site of origin of roots vary widely, depending upon the kind of plant.  For example, adventitious roots in tomato and pumpkin arise in phloem parenchyma region, from epidermis in C rassula, from pericycle in coleus and in castor these arise from vascular bundles.  In woody plants, one or more layers of xylem and phloem are present and adventitious roots are formed in the stem cuttings from the living parenchyma cells.
  15. 15. 15  Generally, the origin and development of adventitious roots takes place next to and just outside the central core of vascular tissues.  After emergence, the roots develop root cap and other tissues of the root.  Adventitious root and shoot usually arise within the stem (endogenously) near vascular tissue, outside the cambium. CALLUS FORMATION AND ROOTING  In the early part of nineteenth century. research work was initiated on how the actual rooting process is initiated in the cuttings.  Later, it was observed that when cuttings are placed in a suitable medium, a mass of undifferentiated parechymatous cells, called as callus, is usually developed at the base of the cutting and only then the root initiation process takes place.  Then, it led to belief that callus formation is necessary for rooting of cuttings but now it has been established that callusing and root initiation are two independent phenomenon and can occur simultaneously. Though, the excess callus formation may hinder root initiation in some species. it may, however, be a precursor for root initiation in others as in Sedum, Hedera helix, etc. PRESENCE OF PREFORMED ROOT INITIALS  Root initials are sometimes developed in the intact stem of certain woody plants, even before cuttings are made from them.  These root initials remain dormant in the stem.
  16. 16. 16  These dormant root initials are called as preformed or latent root initials.  When the cuttings made from such stems are placed in favourable environmental conditions, these mot initials become active and roots are developed rapidly and easily from them.  Occurrence of the root initials is quite common in willow. hydrangea, poplar, jasmine, currant and Citron.  In some clonal apple and cherry rootstocks and old trees of apple and quince, the preformed root initials show a swelling (outgrowth) on the stem and are more often called as burr knots.  Cuttings taken from such plants (having burr knots) usually root better and early. compared to those having no burr knots. STEM STRUCTURE AND ROOTING  It has been found that certain type of stem structure or tissue relationship plays a vital role in adventitious root formation in the cuttings.  The development of continuous sclerenchyma ring between the phloem and cortex of the stem is generally considered as an anatomical barrier to the rooting of cuttings as in olive and in some leaf cuttings.  It has been observed that stems of certain kinds of plants have lignifled tissue, which may also act as a mechanical barrier to rooting.  Similarly, presence of sclerenchyma fibres in the cortex of stem may cause difficulty in the rooting of cuttings in some species as in English Ivy and Hedera helix.  Further, in some species, some structures within the stem favour initiation of root primordia than others.  For example, citmn (C. medica) produces root profusely from preformed root initials within a short time compared to sour orange (C. auramium), which fom1s only a few roots that too after several weeks. Rooting of cuttings in Hot frames (Hot beds)
  17. 17. 17 A hotbed is a bed of soil enclosed in a glass or plastic frame. It is heated by manure, electricity, steam, or hot- water pipes. Hotbeds are used for forcing plants or for raising early seedlings. Instead of relying on outside sources of supply for seedlings, you can grow vegetables and flowers best suited to your own garden. Seeds may be started in a heated bed weeks or months before they can be sown out of doors. At the proper time the hotbeds can be converted into a cold frame for hardening. Hot beds are small low structures, used for propagation of nursery plants under controlled conditions. Hot beds can be used throughout the years, except in areas with severe winters, where their use can be restricted to spring, summer and fall. Another form of a hot bed is a heated, low polythene tunnels or sun tunnels that is made from hooped metal tubing or bent PVC pipe, which is covered with polyethylene. The standard size of hot frame is 0.9 by 1.8 m. If polyethylene is used as the covering, any convenient dimensions can be used. Plastic and PVC tubing with recirculation of hot water are quite satisfactory for providing bottom heat in hot beds. Seedlings can be started and leafy cutting rooted in hot beds early in the season. For small propagation operations, hot beds structures are suitable for producing many thousands of nursery plants, without the higher construction expenditure for larger, propagation houses. this propagation technique is to warm the soil without increasing the air temperature above the soil. In a commercial nursery the ideal situation is to maintain a soil temperature of 69-70 degrees F. and an air temperature of 40-45 degrees F. Nurserymen use different ways to accomplish this. One of the most popular ways is to set the propagation frames on benches about 36" high inside a greenhouse. Using a small forced air furnace they blow the warm air under the benches. The benches have plastic or some other material around the bottom so the heat can not escape out the sides. The heat must rise up through the growing medium. A special thermostat is inserted in the soil. This thermostat controls the furnace. When the soil reaches the optimum temperature the heat is turned off until it is needed again. Trapping the heat under the bench keeps the air temperature much lower than the soil temperature. Therefore, rooting activity can take place while the top of the cuttings remain dormant. Hot Frames (Hotbeds) and Heated Sun Tunnels The hot frame (hotbed) is a small, low structure used for many of the same h purposes as a propagation house. Traditionally, the hotbed is a large wooden box or frame with a sloping, tight-fitting lid made of window sash. Hotbeds can be used throughout the year, except in areas with severe winters where their use may be restricted to spring, summer, and fall. Another form of a hotbed is a heated, low polyethylene tunnel or sun tunnel that is made from hooped metal tubing or bent PVC pipe, which is covered with polyethylene (sometimes a white poly material is used to avoid the higher temperature buildup and temperature fluctuations of clear poly) (Fig. 3-16).
  18. 18. 18 Traditionally, the size of the frame conforms to the size of the glass sash available-a standard size is 0.9 by 1.8 m (3 by 6 ft). prolyethylene is used as the covering, any convenient dimensions can be used. The frame can be easily built with 3-cm (l-in) or 6-cm (2-in) lumber nailed to 4-by-4 corner posts set in the ground. Decay- resistant wood such as redwood, cypress, or cedar should be used, and preferably pressure treated with wood preservatives, such as chromated copper arsenate (CCA). This compound retards decay for many years and does not give off fumes toxic to plants. Creosote must not be used on wood structures in which plants will be grown, since the fumes released, particularly on hot days, are toxic to plants. Plastic or PVC tubing with recirculating hot water is quite satisfactory for providing bottom heat in hotbeds. The hotbed is filled with 10 to 15 cm (4 to 6 in) of a rooting or seed-germinating medium over the hotwater tubing. Alternatively, community propagation flats or flats with liner pots containing the medium can be used. These are placed directly on a thin layer of sand covering the hot-water tubing. Seedlings can be started and leafy cuttings rooted in hotbeds early in the season. As in the greenhouse, close attention must be paid to shading and ventilation, as well as to temperature and humidity control. For small propagation operations, hotbed structures are suitable for producing many thousands of nursery plants without the higher construction expenditure for larger, walk-in propagation houses. ROOTING OF SOFT AND HARD WOOD CUTTINGS UNDER MIST BY GROWTH REGULATORS Introduction Plant growth regulators (PGR) usually are defined as organic compounds, other than nutrients, that affect the physiological processes of growth and development in plants when applied in low concentration. Practically, plant growth regulators can be defined as either natural or synthetic compounds that are applied directly to a target plant to alter its life processes or its structure to improve quality, increase yields or to facilitate harvesting. The term plant hormone, when correctly used is restricted to naturally occurring plant substances. This fall into five classes: auxins, gibberellins, cytokinins, inhibitors and ethylene (gas). The term plant growth regulators include synthetic as well as naturally occurring hormones. Main functions Auxins: Cause enlargement of plant cell. Giberellins: Stimulate cell division, cell elongation or both. Cytokinins: Stimulate cell division in plants Inhibitors: Plant hormones that inhibit or retard a physiological or biochemical process in plants. Rooting and plant propagation  One of the oldest uses of plant growth regulators has been to initiate or accelerate the rooting of cuttings .  The best and most commonly used chemical for this purpose is indole butyric acid (IBA), which is decomposed relatively slowly by the auxin-destroying enzyme system in plants. Because this compound also moves very slowly in the plant, much
  19. 19. 19 of it is retained near the site of application.  Another highly active auxin frequently used for root promotion is naphthalene acetic acid (NAA). As NAA is more toxic than IBA, there is a greater danger of injury to treated plants. The amides of both compounds are also effective rooting agents.  Many phenoxy compounds, including 2,4-D, 2,4,5-T (trichlorophenoxy acetic acid) promote root formation if used at low concentrations. The type of root systems produced varies with the growth regulators used. These phenoxy acids tend to produce bushy, stunted and thickened roots systems.  IBA is commercially used as rooting hormone in many horticultural and forest plants including apple, peach ,plum, poplar ,ficus, grapes, kiwifruit, pomegranate, rose, tea, Methods of application: There are three major methods of applying growth regulators to stem cuttings for the induction of roots: 1. Quick dip method 2. Prolonged soaking method (Dilute solution soaking method) 3. Powder method 4. Lanolin paste method 1. Quick dip method (Concentrated solution dip)  In the quick dip method, a concentrated solution varying from 500 to 10,000 ppm (0.05 to 1.0 percent) of auxin in aqueous solution or 50 percent alcohol is prepared, and the basal end (0.5 to 1cm) of the cutting is dipped in it for a short time (usually 3 to 5 seconds sometimes longer).  The cuttings are then inserted into the rooting medium. Cuttings are most efficiently dipped as a bundle, not one-by-one.  Many propagators prefer the quick dip compared to a talc application because of consistency of results and application ease.  Greater rooting and more consistent rooting response have been reported with quick dip method than with talc. Change the solution after use at the end of the day, rather than pouring it back into stock solution.  On extreme hot days in open areas where evaporation is high, it is best to discard the old solution and add fresh solution several times during the day.  Stock solution that contains a high percentage of alcohol will retain their activity almost indefinitely if kept clean. One should use rubber or plastic gloves when working with these rooting compounds.  Prolonged soaking method  In this method, the basal end of cuttings are soaked in dilute solution (10 to 500 ppm) for up to 24 hrs just before they are inserted into the rooting medium. The concentration varies from about 20 ppm for easily rooted cuttings to about 200 ppm for the difficult-to-root species.  During the soaking period, the cuttings should be held at about 200 C, but not placed in the sun.winged bean, rhododendron, egg plant etc.  This is generally a slow, cumbersome technique and is not commercially popular.
  20. 20. 20 Due to long duration, there are chances of variability of results, with environmental changes occurring during the soaking period. 3. Powder method  In this method, the basal ends of cutting are treated with the growth regulators in a carrier-usually a clay or a talc. The concentration of active ingredients in the inert carrier is between 500 to 1000 ppm.  Talc preparations have the advantage of being easy-to-use. However, uniform rooting may be difficult to obtain, due to variability in the amount of the talc adhering to the base of cutting, the amount of moisture at the base of the cutting, the texture of the stem ( i.e. coarse or smooth) and loss of the talc during insertion of the cutting into the propagation medium.  Talc formulations are generally less effective than IBA in solution at comparable concentration. Seradax-A, B and Rootone are such formulations, which are still popular among the nurserymen. 4. Lanolin paste method  For preparing hormonal pastes, the required quantity of hormone is weighed accurately and dissolved in a few drops of alcohol.  The required quantity of lanolin is weighed and heated slightly in a beaker under gentle flame. When the lanolin is slightly liquidified, the dissolved hormone is poured in it.  The contents are dissolved and mixed thoroughly and allowed to cool down. The paste is ready to use.  The growth regulators are applied to the girdled portion of a layer or stool in lanolin paste for inducing rooting. Germination and dormancy Giberellic acid is the most potent germination promoter, by breaking seed dormancy in a wide range of species like peach, wild mustard, citrus, rough lemon, trifoliate orange, sweet orange, beans, peach, chinese cabbage etc. Giberellin occurs at a relatively high concentration in developing seeds but usually drop to a lower level in mature dormant seeds. Giberellins play an important role in the initial enzyme induction, activation of reserve food and certain types of dormancy, including physiological dormancy, photo dormancy and thermo dormancy. Cytokinin is believed to offset the effect of inhibitors like ABA in germination. It allows giberellic acid to function. Applied cytokinin can also be effective in overcoming thermo dormancy. Ethylene has been effective in overcoming seed dormancy in snowberry (Symphoricarops), honey suckle (Lonicera), corn and other cereals, germinating bean and pea seeds produce ethylene. Ethylene is a natural germination promoting agent for certain kinds of seeds, but has limited role in germination of seeds. Other Nutrients: Use of potassium nitrate has been an important seed treatment in seed testing laboratories. Thiourea overcomes certain types of dormancy, such as the seed coat deep embryo-dormancy. Prunus seeds as well as high temperature inhibition of lettuce seeds.
  21. 21. 21 The effect of thiourea may be due to its cytokinin activity in overcoming inhibition. Hormonal changes during stratification A triphasic change in endogenous hormones is typical for many seeds; generally there is: I. A reduction of ABA II. Increased synthesis of cytokinin and gibberellins III. Reduction in hormone synthesis in preparation for germination. In general, gibberellins promote germination in dormant seeds, while ABA inhibits germination. Pre-sowing treatments with certain seeds not only reduce the stratification requirement and improve the seed germination but also enhances seedling growth in a number of temperate fruits. ROOTING MEDIA Rooting media may be soil, sand, vermiculate, water or even moisture saturated air. Under Indian conditions sand is used for the purpose which encourages free drainage while it also retain some moisture near the cuttings. Soil free from organic matter should be used for rooting. Water is also used for rooting. It lacks aeration but aeration may be done artificially to get results. Running tap water is a good source for supplying oxygen if need be. Moisture saturated air has been often used to speed up rooting. It has given good results in combination with sand under the conditions existing at Allahabad. Leaf cuttings may be placed in pot containing moist sand and covered with another pot to provide more humid atmosphere. USE OF GROWTH REGULATIONS Plant growth regulators may be employed to increase the percent success by hastening root initiation and increasing the number of developed roots per cutting. It is realized that though rooting is made easy by the aid of growth regulators the plants do not have better vigour. Attempts have been made for better rooting by treatment with sugar, iron, potassium permanganate, carbon monoxide, acetylene, ethylene, etc. Some of the phenoxy compounds have been reported to be extremely active in promoting the root formation even at low concentrations, 2, 4-5 trichlorophenoxy-acetic acid, 2, 4-5 tn'chloropropionic acid and 2, 4-trichlorophenoxy butyric acid have been used with success to stimulate rooting. RoOting of majority or plant species may be stimulated by indole acetic acid, naphthalene acetic acid and indole butyric acid. The last is supposed to be better due to its non-toxic effect over wide range of concentration. Some of these chemicals are available in the market dispersed in tack as powder and may be used with comparatively less care. All plant species do not respond to the same extent to different growth regulators. In fact the response depends on the nature of the cuttings, its age physiological condition, among other things.The cuttings from difficult to root woody plants need treatment with higher concentration than the succulent tender species that root easily. An account of the use of growth regulators for the benefit of fruit production.
  22. 22. 22 Dry Application. The freshly cut end of the rooting material should be evenly sprinkled with the commercial powder preparation to get good results. Soaking Method. Solutions of growth regulators of the concentration of 20-2000 ppm are used to promote rooting. More concentrated solution is used for such species which do not root easily whereas weaker concentrations are used for relatively better rooting species. The lower portion of the cutting is dipped for about 24 hours to a length of 2-3 cm of the basal end just before planting in the rooting medium. Dip Method. This method consists in increasing the concentration of growth regulating substances for a short period of say about four to five seconds. The concentration of the freshly made solution used in such cases is kept at 500-10,000 ppm depending on the need of the plant. The cuttings are transferred to the rooting media individually after taking out from the solution for best results. Biological Peculiarities. Asexual method of propagation (cutting, layers, division, grafting and budding) is generally employed to increase planting stock while the sexual method is chiefly important for hybridization. Sexual reproduction is also extensively used to grow root stocks on which cultivated varieties are grafted or budded. Clonal variety is specially useful in fruit growing. The cuttings of buds when taken from a plant in the period of maturity give genetically stable and uniform plants. Plants derived from cutting which have their own roots are very much the same in all characteristics as the parent plant. The plants show an extensive inter- dependence between the root system and the aerial complex as though the plant is a single whole. Plants propagated asexually are true to the type, these retain their varietal characteristics yet the different parts of shoots used in vegetative hybridization do not always give the same type of offspring. In short, even vegetative means of propagation of fruit trees do not ensure against differences in fruit from trees of one and the same variety in the same orchard. In blackberry. raspberry and currants the plants produced by vegetative propagation do produce bad croppers or produce smaller fruits in comparison to the parent tree. Sucker growth close to stem do not produce the same type of plants as those arising from the stem. Vegetative propagation is conditioned by the Plant origin, plant pan used, age of the parent plant, method employed. nurn'tional status, environmental conditions, ability of the plant to regenerate etc. The last depends on the heredity of the plant also in addition to the environmental conditions. Cuttings from old trees are bad moters as compared to the younger one, plants in juvenile stage are better than mature ones. Regeneration is in fact connected to growth. Terminal buds which are older than the adventitious buds show difference in their capacity of regeneration. Similarity in the development of adventitious buds on roots and the root initial are not accidental. Optimum seasons and the time for taking cuttings is relevant from the point of view of the nutrition content therein. Root formation from Stem Tissue. At the intersection of cambium layer and medullary ray in the stem cuttings are Situated the root initials which may give rise to roots under favourable conditions. Root formation is certainly related to the anatomical peculian'ties of their lenticels, those allowing free gaseous exchange and good transpiration are prompt at rooting.
  23. 23. 23 Root initials are abundant towards base of a shoot specially on the side of the bud and in the upper portion of the intemode. Lateral roots arise endogenically from the cells of precambium of the growing root opposite the radial rays of vascular bundles. Trees like apple, plum and sour cherry develop adventitious roots of stem origin only. These arise endogenically but from the endodermis or the pericycle of the stem with the help of newly formed meristems in all probability. Adventitious root formation has been of great importance in vegetative propagation. Roots may be formed from the callus of stem cutting particularly when these are soft wooded. Stem cutting. A growth regulator does not necessarily influence the cuttings of even a single plant alike much less to talk of those from others of different varieties of the same species. Certain factors viz., age of the plant, age of the propagation, wood used from the parent plant, nutrition status of the stock plant, and time of propagation are of importance in the response of cuttings to growth regulators. The morphologically older end of the cuttings may be moistened with water and then brought in contact with the growth regulator placed in a shallow container or on waxed paper. A dust automizer can also be used to dust the powder to the cuttings or may be sprinkled in liquid form. Mixture of more than one growth regulator has been often used to produce more roots and faster rooting on stem cuttings. Indole butyric acid, naphthalene acetic acid, and nephthaleneacetamide are popularly used in most commercial hormone preparations either alone or in combination. Cam'ers such as talc, powdered charcoal, bentonite or Hour are used to dilute the concentration of the commercial hormonal preparations. The ratio of talc : growth regulator may be varied from ,1000 : 4-50 (for coarser talc) or 1000 to 05-12 (for fme textured talc) so that with finer talc lower concentration of the growth regulator is used. Hard wood cuttings generally need a higher concentration of growth regulators to affect rooting than those which root easily. The low (1 : 100) ; medium (4: 1000) and high (10-20: 1000) hormone; talc ratio is generally considered successful with easy (soft wood), intermediate (ordinary wood) and difficult (hard wood) rooters. Composite powders carrying 500 to 2000 Parts Indole-3 butyric acid, 3-naphthalene acetic acid and naphthalene acetamide per million of talc effectively stimulate roots in soft wood or green wood cuttings. Concentrations from 10,000 to 20,000 parts per million may be used to root more difficult cuttings. Mixtures of these growth- promoting substances may be more effective. A low concentration of IBA + NAA brings about better overall performance than either applied singly to cuttings through initiation of more prolific rooting in a larger percentage of the cuttings. Besides, the role and/or specificity of hormones, the physiological condition of the wood cuttings in the promotion of root initiation, and growth in soft wood cuttings more than in hard wood cuttings. Besides the rooting of cuttings, the role of the growth regulators has been immense in different types of layering (trench, chinese (or pot)], aerial etc. and in the propagation by root and leaf cuttings. In the latter case the success is not spectacular possibly due to the inhibitory effect that accompanies growth regulators.
  24. 24. 24 Mode of action. The interaction of an artificially raised auxin level (by exogenous application) and an adequate nutritional status can force rooting in any living plant tissue. viz., cambium, epidermis, pericycle, cortical parenchyna, pith-rays etc. The optimum concentration of auxin required by the plant for cell division, cell elongation and cell differentiation are not alike, more so in different plant organs. Levels that initiate rooting are higher than those needed for cell elongation and cell division in root cambium or pericycle forming lateral roots. Cells divide to give rise to a growing point in the root pericycle preceding root initiation. The roots formed are similar in origin irrespective of the use or otherwise of growth regulators. It is suggested that there is an interaction between exogenous hormone and rhizocaline, an intermediary auxin which is specific for directing root initiation from stem cuttings and evenly distributed throughout the entire length of the stem. Rhizocaline is mobilized to the morphologically basal end of the cutting for root formation. Since the number of roots developed is directly proportional to the length of the stem cutting, the hypothesis of rhizocaline controlled root formation has some support. Nephthalene acetic acid (NAA), indolebutyric acid (IBA), 2, 4-dicholorophenoxy acetic acid (2, 4D), other substituted phenoxy acids Maleic hydrazide (MH) etc. have proved of immense value, among the growth subglances, to the polmologist.

×