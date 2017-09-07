1 แบบเสนอโครงร่างโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ รหัสวิชา ง33201-33202 ชื่อวิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการสื่อสาร 6 ปีการศึกษา 2560 ชื่อโค...
Published in: Education
  1. 1. 1 แบบเสนอโครงร่างโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ รหัสวิชา ง33201-33202 ชื่อวิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการสื่อสาร 6 ปีการศึกษา 2560 ชื่อโครงงาน โรคอัลไซเมอร์ (Alzheimer) ชื่อผู้ทาโครงงาน นาย ภาคิน กะรัตน์ เลขที่ 5 ชั้น มัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 6 ห้อง 10 ชื่ออาจารย์ที่ปรึกษาโครงงาน ครูเขื่อนทอง มูลวรรณ์ ชื่ออาจารย์ที่ปรึกษาโครงงานร่วม สิทธิ์วิศรุฒ พยุหมนตรี ระยะเวลาดาเนินงาน ภาคเรียนที่ 1-2 ปีการศึกษา 2560 โรงเรียนยุพราชวิทยาลัย จังหวัดเชียงใหม่ สานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษามัธยมศึกษาเขต 34
  2. 2. 2 ใบงาน การจัดทาข้อเสนอโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาชิกในกลุ่ม 1.นาย ภาคิน กะรัตน์ เลขที่ 5 คาชี้แจง ให้ผู้เรียนแต่ละกลุ่มเขียนข้อเสนอโครงงานตามหัวข้อต่อไปนี้ ชื่อโครงงาน (ภาษาไทย) โรคอัลไซเมอร์ ชื่อโครงงาน (ภาษาอังกฤษ) Alzheimer ประเภทโครงงาน โครงงานประเภทพัฒนาสื่อเพื่อการศึกษา ชื่อผู้ทาโครงงาน ภาคิน กะรัตน์ ชื่อที่ปรึกษา ครูเขื่อนทอง มูลวรรณ์ ชื่อที่ปรึกษาร่วม ครูสิทธิ์วิศรุฒ พยุหมนตรี ระยะเวลาดาเนินงาน ภาคเรียนที่ 1-2 ปีการศึกษา 2560 ที่มาและความสาคัญของโครงงาน ในปัจจุบันโรคนี้เป็นโรคที่ได้เกิดขึ้นบ่อยๆไม่ว่าจะเป็นวัยรุ่น วัยกลางคน วัยทางาน ผู้สูงวัยก็ตาม ก็มีโอกาสที่จะเป็นโรคนี้ได้ เพราะมีหลายปัยจัยในการทาให้เกิดโรคแต่ก็มีการรักษาได้ ป้องกันได้ แต่ในบางครั้งนั่นจะ เป็นโรคร้ายที่เงียบรอวันที่จะทาให้ล้มป่วยในทันทีแบบที่คุณไม่ได้ทันตั้งตัว มีอาการปวดศีรษะอย่างรุนแรง แขนขา อ่อนแรง พูดไม่ชัด เดินเซเสียหลัก เนื่องจากเป็นภัยเงียบที่ใกล้ตัวทุกคนบนโลกจึงอยากทาการจาลองทฤษฎีขึ้นมา เพราะการที่เป็นภัยเงียบนั่นต้องมีทั้งเหตุและผลที่ตามมาจึงจาเป็นต่อการศึกษาค้นคว้าข้อมูลเป็นอย่างมาก ตั้งแต่ในอดีตจนถึงปัจจุบันหรือแม้แต่ในอนาคตก็ตามแต่ก็คงมีความร้ายกาจที่กาลังคืบคานเข้ามาใกล้ๆตัวคุณ โรคนี้ไม่ได้หายไปไหนเพียงแต่มันรอคอยคุณอยู่เมื่อคุณมีปัจจัยเสี่ยงมากขึ้นมันก็ยิ่งขยับเข้ามาเรื่อยๆจนในที่สุดมันก็ เข้ามาทาร้ายตัวคุณอย่างที่คุณที่ไม่ได้ทันตั้งตัวมาก่อน เหตุผลที่ผมได้เลือกหัวข้อนี้ในการทางานนั่นเพราะว่า คนใน ปัจจุบันมีความเสี่ยงในการที่จะเป็นโรคนี้ อัลไซเมอร์เป็นภาวะสมองเสื่อมที่พบได้บ่อยที่สุด โรคนี้ค้นพบเมื่อ พ.ศ. 2449ถึงแม้ผู้ป่วยโรคอัลไซเมอร์แต่ละคนจะมีอาการแตกต่างกันออกไป แต่ก็มีอาการที่พบร่วมกันหลายประการ อาการแรกสุดที่พบคือความเครียด ซึ่งมักจะเข้าใจผิดว่าเป็นอาการที่เกิดขึ้นเองตามอายุ[7] อาการที่พบในระยะแรกคือ การสูญเสียความจา เช่นพยายามจาข้อมูลที่เรียนรู้เมื่อไม่นานมานี้ไม่ได้โรคนี้เคยเกิดกับคนใกล้ตัวคือป้าข้างบ้านชอบมี
  3. 3. 3 อาการหลงๆลืมๆในบางสิ่ง เช่น เก็บของไว้ลืมที่ สาเหตุและการดาเนินโรคของโรคอัลไซเมอร์ยังไม่เป็นที่เข้าใจดีนักใน ปัจจุบันงานวิจัยบ่งชี้ว่าโรคนี้มีความสัมพันธ์กับโครงสร้างคล้ายคราบในสมองที่เรียกว่า พลากการรักษาในปัจจุบันช่วย เกี่ยวกับอาการของโรคเพียงเล็กน้อย แต่ยังไม่มีการรักษาที่ช่วยชะลอหรือหยุดการดาเนินโรคอย่างแท้จริง วัตถุประสงค์ 1.เพื่อเป็นการศึกษาเกี่ยวกับโรคอัลไซเมอร์ 2.เพื่อเป็นการค้นคว้าข้อมูลต่างๆที่เกี่ยวข้องกับโรคอัลไซเมอร์ 3.เพื่อการเป็นจาลองทฤษฎีการเกิดโรคอัลไซเมอร์ 4.เพื่อเป็นการทาให้ความรู้ต่างๆที่เกี่ยวกับโรคนี้ให้ทุกคนได้ทราบถึงความอันตรายของโรคอัลไซเมอร์ 5.เพื่อทราบให้การรักษาของโรคอัลไซเมอร์ ขอบเขต โครงานเรื่องโรคอัลไซเมอร์นี้ตั้งขอบเขตไว้ที่โรคอัลไซเมอร์เพียงโรคเดียวโรคที่ไม่ได้เกี่ยวข้องด้วยจะไม่นาเข้ามาใน โครงงานนี้ โครงงานนี้มีข้อจากัดคือ ปัจจัยเสี่ยง ประเภท อาการ ผล การวินิจฉัยโรค การป้องกัน และการรักษา แนว ทางการรักษา หลักการและทฤษฎี ทฤษฎีการปรับตัวของรอย ภาวะซึมความเครียดของผู้ป่วยโรคอัลไซเมอร์ ปัจจัยทานายภาวะความเครียดของผู้ป่วยโรคอัลไซเมอร์
  4. 4. 4 วิธีดาเนินงาน แนวทางการดาเนินงาน ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ เครื่องมือและอุปกรณ์ที่ใช้ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ งบประมาณ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ขั้นตอนและแผนดาเนินงาน ลาดั บ ที่ ขั้นตอน สัปดาห์ที่ ผู้รับผิดชอบ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 1 1 12 1 3 1 4 1 5 1 6 1 7 1 คิดหัวข้อโครงงาน 2 ศึกษาและค้นคว้าข้อมูล 3 จัดทาโครงร่างงาน 4 ปฏิบัติการสร้างโครงงาน 5 ปรับปรุงทดสอบ 6 การทาเอกสารรายงาน 7 ประเมินผลงาน 8 นาเสนอโครงงาน
  5. 5. 5 ผลที่คาดว่าจะได้รับ (ผลลัพธ์ที่ต้องการให้เกิดขึ้นเมื่อสิ้นสุดการทาโครงงาน) _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ สถานที่ดาเนินการ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ที่เกี่ยวข้อง _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ แหล่งอ้างอิง (เอกสาร หรือแหล่งข้อมูลต่าง ๆ ที่นามาใช้การทาโครงงาน) _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________

