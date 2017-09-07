1 แบบเสนอโครงร่างโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ รหัสวิชา ง33201-33202 ชื่อวิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการสื่อสาร 6 ปีการศึกษา 2560 ชื่อโค...
2 ใบงาน การจัดทาข้อเสนอโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาชิกในกลุ่ม .…… 1.นาย ธีรพัฒน์ วิญญรัตน์ เลขที่ 3 คาชี้แจง ให้ผู้เรียนแต่ละกลุ...
3 คนซึมเศร้าอาจจะรายงานอาการทางกายหลายอย่างรวมทั้งความล้า ปวดหัว และปัญหาการย่อยอาหาร ครอบครัวและเพื่อนอาจจะสังเกตว่า คนไข...
4 ___________________________________________________________________ เครื่องมือและอุปกรณ์ที่ใช้ _________________________...
5 8 น้าเสนอโครงงาน ผลที่คาดว่าจะได้รับ (ผลลัพธ์ที่ต้องการให้เกิดขึ้นเมื่อสิ้นสุดการท้าโครงงาน) ___________________________...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

บอย 2560 project -1

49 views

Published on

54845151

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
49
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
4
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

บอย 2560 project -1

  1. 1. 1 แบบเสนอโครงร่างโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ รหัสวิชา ง33201-33202 ชื่อวิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการสื่อสาร 6 ปีการศึกษา 2560 ชื่อโครงงาน โรคซึมเศร้า (depression) ชื่อผู้ทาโครงงาน นาย ธีรพัฒน์ วิญญรัตน์ เลขที่ 3 ชั้น มัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 6 ห้อง 10 ชื่ออาจารย์ที่ปรึกษาโครงงาน ครูเขื่อนทอง มูลวรรณ์ ชื่ออาจารย์ที่ปรึกษาโครงงานร่วม สิทธิ์วิศรุฒ พยุหมนตรี ระยะเวลาดาเนินงาน ภาคเรียนที่ 1-2 ปีการศึกษา 2560 โรงเรียนยุพราชวิทยาลัย จังหวัดเชียงใหม่ สานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษามัธยมศึกษาเขต 34
  2. 2. 2 ใบงาน การจัดทาข้อเสนอโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาชิกในกลุ่ม .…… 1.นาย ธีรพัฒน์ วิญญรัตน์ เลขที่ 3 คาชี้แจง ให้ผู้เรียนแต่ละกลุ่มเขียนข้อเสนอโครงงานตามหัวข้อต่อไปนี้ ชื่อโครงงาน (ภาษาไทย) โรคซึมเศร้า ชื่อโครงงาน (ภาษาอังกฤษ) depression ประเภทโครงงาน โครงงานประเภทพัฒนาสื่อเพื่อการศึกษา ชื่อผู้ทาโครงงาน ธีรพัฒน์ วิญญรัตน์ ชื่อที่ปรึกษา ครูเขื่อนทอง มูลวรรณ์ ชื่อที่ปรึกษาร่วม ครู สิทธิ์วิศรุฒ พยุหมนตรี ระยะเวลาดาเนินงาน ภาคเรียนที่ 1-2 ปีการศึกษา 2560 ที่มาและความสาคัญของโครงงาน โรคซึมเศร้าหรือภาวะซึมเศร้าคลินิก (clinical depression) ภาวะซึมเศร้ารุนแรง (major depression) ภาวะซึมเศร้าขั้วเดียว(unipolar depression) หรือโรคซึมเศร้าซ้า (recurrent depression) ในกรณีผู้ป่วยมีคราวซ้้า ๆ เป็นความผิดปกติทางจิต (mental disorder) ที่ก้าหนดโดยพื้น อารมณ์ซึมเศร้าที่ทั่วไปและต่อเนื่อง ร่วมกับความภูมิใจแห่งตนต่้าและการเสียความสนใจและสุขารมณ์ใน กิจกรรมที่ปกติท้าให้เพลิดเพลินใจ ค้าว่า ความซึมเศร้า สามารถใช้ได้หลายทาง คือ มักใช้เพื่อหมายถึง กลุ่มอาการนี้ แต่อาจหมายถึงความผิดปกติทางจิตอื่นหรือหมายถึงเพียงภาวะซึมเศร้าก็ได้ โรคซึมเศร้า เป็นภาวะท้าให้พิการ (disabling) ซึ่งมีผลเสียต่อครอบครัว งานหรือชีวิตโรงเรียน นิสัยการหลับและกิน และสุขภาพโดยรวมของบุคคล โรคซึมเศร้ามีผลส้าคัญต่อความสัมพันธ์กับครอบครัวและในระหว่างบุคคล ชีวิตการท้างานหรือ ในโรงเรียน การนอนหลับและการรับประทาน และสุขภาพทั่วไปอื่น ๆ ผลเสียต่อกิจกรรมชีวิตและความ เป็นอยู่ที่ดีเทียบได้กับโรคเรื้อรังอื่น ๆ เช่น โรคเบาหวาน
  3. 3. 3 คนซึมเศร้าอาจจะรายงานอาการทางกายหลายอย่างรวมทั้งความล้า ปวดหัว และปัญหาการย่อยอาหาร ครอบครัวและเพื่อนอาจจะสังเกตว่า คนไข้อาจจะกระวนกระวายหรือเฉื่อยชาผิดปกติส่วนคนแก่อาจจะมี อาการทางประชาน/ความคิดอื่น ๆ ที่พึ่งเกิดขึ้นเมื่อไม่นานและความเชื่องช้าลงที่เห็นง่ายขึ้น วัตถุประสงค์ 1.เพื่อเป็นการศึกษาเกี่ยวกับโรคซึมเศร้า 2.เพื่อเป็นการค้นคว้าข้อมูลต่างๆที่เกี่ยวข้องกับโรคซึมเศร้า 3.เพื่อการเป็นจ้าลองทฤษฎีการเกิดโรคซึมเศร้าขึ้นมา 4.เพื่อเป็นการท้าให้ความรู้ต่างๆที่เกี่ยวกับโรคนี้ให้ทุกคนได้ทราบถึงความอันตรายของโรคซึมเศร้า 5.เพื่อทราบให้การรักษาของโรคซึมเศร้า ขอบเขต โครงานเรื่องโรคซึมเศร้านี้ตั้งขอบเขตไว้ที่โรคซึมเศร้าเพียงโรคเดียวโรคที่ไม่ได้เกี่ยวข้องด้วยจะไม่น้าเข้ามาในโครงงาน นี้ โครงงานนี้มีข้อจ้ากัดคือ ปัจจัยเสี่ยง ประเภท อาการ ผล การวินิจฉัยโรค การป้องกัน และการรักษา แนวทางการ รักษา หลักการและทฤษฎี ทฤษฎีการปรับตัวของรอย ภาวะซึมเศร้าของผู้ป่วยโรคซึมเศร้า ปัจจัยท้านายภาวะซึมเศร้าของผู้ป่วยโรคซึมเศร้า วิธีดาเนินงาน แนวทางการดาเนินงาน ___________________________________________________________________
  4. 4. 4 ___________________________________________________________________ เครื่องมือและอุปกรณ์ที่ใช้ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ งบประมาณ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ขั้นตอนและแผนดาเนินงาน ลาดั บ ที่ ขั้นตอน สัปดาห์ที่ ผู้รับผิดชอบ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 1 1 12 1 3 1 4 1 5 1 6 1 7 1 คิดหัวข้อโครงงาน 2 ศึกษาและค้นคว้าข้อมูล 3 จัดท้าโครงร่างงาน 4 ปฏิบัติการสร้างโครงงาน 5 ปรับปรุงทดสอบ 6 การท้าเอกสารรายงาน 7 ประเมินผลงาน
  5. 5. 5 8 น้าเสนอโครงงาน ผลที่คาดว่าจะได้รับ (ผลลัพธ์ที่ต้องการให้เกิดขึ้นเมื่อสิ้นสุดการท้าโครงงาน) _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ สถานที่ด้าเนินการ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ที่เกี่ยวข้อง _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ แหล่งอ้างอิง (เอกสาร หรือแหล่งข้อมูลต่าง ๆ ที่น้ามาใช้การท้าโครงงาน) _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________

×