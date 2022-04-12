Successfully reported this slideshow.

Common Problems that may Occur Post Windshield Replacement.pptx

0

Share

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 7 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Top reasons why windshield cracks
Top reasons why windshield cracks
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7

Common Problems that may Occur Post Windshield Replacement.pptx

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 7 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Automotive

Getting a windshield replacement is essential but you should ensure that you choose a professional and high-quality service provider. If your windshield replacement job is not done correctly, it may lead to problems. Know what are the common problems that may occur post windshield replacement and how to correct them.

Getting a windshield replacement is essential but you should ensure that you choose a professional and high-quality service provider. If your windshield replacement job is not done correctly, it may lead to problems. Know what are the common problems that may occur post windshield replacement and how to correct them.

Automotive

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(4/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
System Identification: Tutorials Presented at the 5th IFAC Symposium on Identification and System Parameter Estimation, F.R. Germany, September 1979 Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
Energy Conservation in Buildings: The Achievement of 50% Energy Saving: An Environmental Challenge? Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
Young Men and Fire: Twenty-fifth Anniversary Edition Norman Maclean
(4.5/5)
Free
Longitude: The True Story of a Lone Genius Who Solved the Greatest Scientific Problem of His Time Dava Sobel
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(4/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(5/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us Ro Khanna
(4/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free

Common Problems that may Occur Post Windshield Replacement.pptx

  1. 1. Common Problems that may Occur Post Windshield Replacement Know what are the common problems that you may experience post incorrect windshield replacement.
  2. 2. Common Problems: Having your auto glass updated is a significant investment, so if you've just got your car windshield replaced, you'll want to ensure that the installation is as durable as possible. More often than not, car owners end up having the following three problems following windshield replacement: 1. Leakage 2. Blurry Glass 3. Unusual and Unpleasant Sounds
  3. 3. Leakages: The first and foremost problem that you may encounter following the installation of a new car glass is leakage. Therefore, it is critical to inspect the vehicle for signs of leakage. If you've got your windshield replaced in summers, there will be no rain, and finding out whether or not there is some leakage is essential. So, what you can do is conduct the following tests: 1. Soapy Water Test 2. Hose Test Leakage mainly occurs due to improper sealing at the edges or using a poor- quality sealant. Your technician will immediately fix it. But if you wait, you may end up giving more money, which is not wise at all.
  4. 4. Blurred Windshield: Bear in mind that inexpensive windshield glasses can be lethal. It is critical to take your vehicle to a professional technician for windshield replacement in order to avoid this. If the appearance of your newly installed windshield or windows is fuzzy, wavy, or bumpy, this is a telltale sign that the auto glass business used low-quality aftermarket glass to replace it. Hence, it is critical to do thorough research on types of windshield glasses and get the best quality OEM (original equipment manufacturer) or manufacturer- produced glass.
  5. 5. Unusual & Unpleasant Sounds: If this is the case, these sounds are a dead giveaway that you had a subpar auto glass installation job. Even if the sounds are barely audible, it is recommended to take your car to the technician and immediately get the issue fixed. Unusual sounds or "whooshing" noises while driving at high speed are common post windshield replacements. These whooshing noises are the sounds of wind rushing through the cracks and crevices created when your windshield was installed incorrectly. This noise might range from hardly audible to extremely audible, depending on the quality of the windshield replacement job done.
  6. 6. Conclusion: Are you dealing with poorly installed windshield glass? If yes, then let us help you. We have a team of expert technicians who can help you fix post windshield replacement problems. Our technicians are experienced and possess all the necessary certifications required to be able to do the windshield installation job. Moreover, if you're looking for an expert technician for windshield installation or replacement, we can be your best bet. We only use high-quality OEM-produced windshield glasses. We care for you and your loved ones; hence, we make sure you get the best windshield replacement service with us!
  7. 7. Contact Us! Windshield Store Address: CB-385A, Main Ring Road, Naraina, New Delhi, India 110028 Phone: 8448100353 Email: sales@windshieldstore.in

×