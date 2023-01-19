Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

What the characteristics of wind power mean for integration into power grids

Jan. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Issues for high wind energy penetration electric power grids
Issues for high wind energy penetration electric power grids
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Why does T7 underperform Individual turbine performance relative to preconstr...
WindmillsTech
Using remote sensing to better understand operational performance.pdf
WindmillsTech
How does the real world performance of wind turbines compare with sales power...
WindmillsTech
Findings of investigations into underperforming sites.pdf
WindmillsTech
Wind Farm Availability
WindmillsTech
IEC 61400-26 Standard what is it and how can it be used effectively.pdf
WindmillsTech
Future contract guarantees and yield based guarantees methodologies and who b...
WindmillsTech
CATEGORIZING DOWNTIMES AND CALCULATING DOWNTIME AND PRODUCTION LOSSES. BEST P...
WindmillsTech
1 of 72 Ad

What the characteristics of wind power mean for integration into power grids

Jan. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

What the characteristics of wind power
mean for integration into power grids

What the characteristics of wind power
mean for integration into power grids

Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
Advertisement

Recommended

Issues for high wind energy penetration electric power grids
WindmillsTech
0 views
35 slides
Lidar measurements in the atmosphere and around turbines
WindmillsTech
0 views
55 slides
Full field observation of dynamic wakes by means of long-range lidar measurem...
WindmillsTech
0 views
17 slides
Practical tools for optimisation of wind plant sector management strategies
WindmillsTech
0 views
26 slides
Importance of boundary layer height and Coriolis forces for energy extraction...
WindmillsTech
0 views
20 slides
Management of energy resources for flexible and efficient power systems
WindmillsTech
0 views
54 slides
Effect of topography on wind turbine power fluctuations and blade loads
WindmillsTech
0 views
19 slides
Wind Farm Control Strategies and Testing
WindmillsTech
0 views
50 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from WindmillsTech (20)

Why does T7 underperform Individual turbine performance relative to preconstr...
WindmillsTech
0 views
Using remote sensing to better understand operational performance.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
How does the real world performance of wind turbines compare with sales power...
WindmillsTech
0 views
Findings of investigations into underperforming sites.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
Wind Farm Availability
WindmillsTech
0 views
IEC 61400-26 Standard what is it and how can it be used effectively.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
Future contract guarantees and yield based guarantees methodologies and who b...
WindmillsTech
0 views
CATEGORIZING DOWNTIMES AND CALCULATING DOWNTIME AND PRODUCTION LOSSES. BEST P...
WindmillsTech
0 views
Power Performance Testing Truly useful of just box ticking.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
Nacelle based LiDARS and scanning LiDARS, of particular relevance in offshore...
WindmillsTech
0 views
How appropriate are sales power curves on complex or forested sites.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
Advanced nacelle anemometry and SCADA-data, analysis techniques and limitatio...
WindmillsTech
0 views
Performance and budget analysis for probabilistic yield modeling of operation...
WindmillsTech
0 views
Post Construction Yield Analysis Techniques – An industry survey
WindmillsTech
0 views
Post Construction Yield Analysis Techniques – An industry survey.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
The needs of investors for confidence in wind farms to operate as expected.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
Warranty operating issues, experience and lessons learnt.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
Wind Farm Operations 101.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
Wind Tunnel experimental techniques.pdf
WindmillsTech
6 views
Measurements systems for turbulent flows in wind tunnels
WindmillsTech
8 views
Why does T7 underperform Individual turbine performance relative to preconstr...
WindmillsTech
0 views
21 slides
Using remote sensing to better understand operational performance.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
15 slides
How does the real world performance of wind turbines compare with sales power...
WindmillsTech
0 views
13 slides
Findings of investigations into underperforming sites.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
24 slides
Wind Farm Availability
WindmillsTech
0 views
11 slides
IEC 61400-26 Standard what is it and how can it be used effectively.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
13 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Tugas membuat video vlog infomatika percobaan (3).ppt
arifayub3
0 views
COMPARISON BETWEEN KEATS AND SHELLEY
Khushbumakwana3
0 views
COMPUTER FUNDAMENTAL PART 3.pptx
SURBHI SAROHA
0 views
Interviews and Eyewitness Identifications AP PhotoMat.docx
pauline234567
0 views
FIL DLL.docx
DianneGarcia25
0 views
ISP 32 Masterclass Cert..pdf
Kidwalatv
0 views
Illustrating polynomial functions.pptx
FERODRIGUEZ6
0 views
TROUBLE SHOOTING OF AIR BRAKE.pptx
TCCW1
0 views
Sem2 ppr7 20th Cen Lit-2.pptx
Khushbumakwana3
0 views
Channels of Distribution.pptx
OliviaJhones
0 views
Part 2 sensation and perception .pptx
NaeemRasheed6
0 views
classs 2 work.pptx.pdf
FarehaJennifer
0 views
Management Assistant NATED N5 National Certificate
Jan Badenhorst
0 views
JP Morgan Chase The Balance Between Serving Customers and Maxim.docx
pauline234567
0 views
self monitorin.pptx
MuhammadSulemanHafee
0 views
VENUS T. PATATAG-MCLAUGHLIN'S ATTENTION PROCESSING MODEL.pptx
venuspatatag4
0 views
data science.pdf
vanisha30
0 views
Types of MBA Specializations in Demand in 2023.pptx
Prestige University
0 views
Week 1-2 -INTRODUCTION TO QUANTITATIVE RESEARCH.pptx
ChristineTorrepenida1
0 views
Sem2 ppr10 History of 20th Cen Lit.pptx
Khushbumakwana3
0 views
Tugas membuat video vlog infomatika percobaan (3).ppt
arifayub3
0 views
7 slides
COMPARISON BETWEEN KEATS AND SHELLEY
Khushbumakwana3
0 views
10 slides
COMPUTER FUNDAMENTAL PART 3.pptx
SURBHI SAROHA
0 views
25 slides
Interviews and Eyewitness Identifications AP PhotoMat.docx
pauline234567
0 views
377 slides
FIL DLL.docx
DianneGarcia25
0 views
2 slides
ISP 32 Masterclass Cert..pdf
Kidwalatv
0 views
1 slide
Advertisement

What the characteristics of wind power mean for integration into power grids

  1. 1. What the characteristics of wind power mean for integration into power grids Jay Apt Tepper School of Business and Department of Engineering & Public Policy Carnegie Mellon University July 8, 2015 Large Wind-Power Plants, Leuven
  2. 2. CMU’s long-standing research in renewables resulted in a project that began in 2009 2 www.RenewElec.org Peer-reviewed publications that the following slides draw from are listed there.
  3. 3. Jay Apt Paulina Jaramillo Granger Morgan Paul Fischbeck Gabriela Hug Stephen Rose Paul Hines Michael Dworkin Image: Google Earth Funding:   Doris  Duke  Charitable  Founda5on   RK  Mellon  Founda5on   Department  of  Energy  NETL   Electric  Power  Research  Ins5tute   Heinz  Endowments     Na5onal  Science  Founda5on   3 David Yaffe Bob Nordhaus
  4. 4. 4 www.RenewElec.org
  5. 5. The 328-page book was published in 2014 Published by RFF Press / Routledge “Variable Renewable Energy and the Electricity Grid” By Jay Apt and Paulina Jaramillo With J.D. Dowds, M. Dworkin, E. Fertig, M. Handschy, P. Hines, E. Hittinger, W. Katzenstein, E. Kirby, C. Lueken, R. Lueken, B. Mauch, J. Moore, M.G. Morgan, R.R. Nordhaus, D.L. Oates, S. Peterson, S. Rose, D. Stine, A. Weis, and D. Yaffe ISBN 978-0-415-73301-4 http://www.routledge.com/books/details/9780415733014/ 5
  6. 6. Structure A 16-page Executive Summary Chapters 1-6 are readable by a non-technical audience Chapters 7-17 have enough technical information to allow implementation of the results by practitioners 6
  7. 7. 7 What can we learn from the characteristics of variability?
  8. 8. 8 37% Capacity Factor
  9. 9. • If  it  were,  the  grid  would  need  a  lot  of  very  fast-­‐ adjus5ng  power  to  compensate.   • But,  the  ﬂuctua5ons  are  30  5mes  larger  at  long   periods  than  at  short,  so  slow  fossil  fuel  plants  can   compensate,  and  very  few  baQeries  are  needed.   Wind  (and  solar)  plants’  variability     is  not  white  noise.   Wind   Solar  PV  
  10. 10. 10 15 Days of 10-Second Time Resolution Wind Data
  11. 11. 11 What is the character of the fluctuations? What frequencies are present, and at what amplitudes?
  12. 12. 12 2.6 Days 30 Seconds Fourier Transform to get the Power Spectrum
  13. 13. 2.6 Days 30 Seconds Frequency - 5/3 Sensor Noise Floor Turbine inertia (low-pass filter) Log (Frequency) Log (kW)
  14. 14. 14 Frequency -5/3 • First observed in 1962 by Grant, Stewart and Moilliet in a tidal channel near Vancouver, over a factor of 100 in frequency. • Later observed in the atmosphere in 1967 and 1973. • Not white noise! Very important implications for both fill-in power and geographic smoothing.
  15. 15. 15 Frequency -5/3 • I’ve written that this is a Kolmogorov spectrum. That is not the right explanation. • Kraichnan, Phys. Fluids 7, 1723 (1964) and Tennekes, J. Fluid Mech. 67, 561 (1975) showed that an assumption of Kolmogorov’s is violated: large and small scale turbulence are not statistically independent. Eddies of all sizes feel the influence of large scale eddies.
  16. 16. 16 Frequency -5/3 • Mahesh Bandi (now at Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University) has shown that the turbine spectrum can be explained by the random sweeping hypothesis (also known as the sweeping decorrelation hypothesis). The Doppler effect due to the mean air velocity broadens out the spectrum to produce a f-5/3 dependence. G. Bel, C. P. Connaughton, M. Toots, and M. M. Bandi, Grid-scale Fluctuations and Forecast Error in Wind Power (now in review in Physical Review Applied) http://arxiv.org/abs/1503.09070
  17. 17. We can learn some important things from the power spectrum 17
  18. 18. Kaimal Approximation to the PSD 18
  19. 19. 19 10 -7 10 -6 10 -5 10 -4 10 -3 10 -4 10 -3 10 -2 10 -1 10 0 10 1 10 2 10 3 Frequency (Hz) Power Spectral Density 1 Wind Plant 24 Hours Smoothing by Adding Wind Farms
  20. 20. 10 -7 10 -6 10 -5 10 -4 10 -3 10 -4 10 -3 10 -2 10 -1 10 0 10 1 10 2 10 3 Frequency (Hz) Power Spectral Density 1 Wind Plant 4 Wind Plants 24 Hours Smoothing by Adding Wind Farms
  21. 21. 10 -7 10 -6 10 -5 10 -4 10 -3 10 -4 10 -3 10 -2 10 -1 10 0 10 1 10 2 10 3 Frequency (Hz) Power Spectral Density 1 Wind Plant 4 Wind Plants 20 Wind Plants 24 Hours Smoothing by Adding Wind Farms Katzenstein, W., E. Fertig, and J. Apt, The Variability of Interconnected Wind Plants. Energy Policy, 2010. 38(8): 4400-4410.
  22. 22. Smoothing by geographic diversity 1. When we talk about smoothing, the time scale is very important: 12 hours has much less smoothing than 1 hour. 22 10 -7 10 -6 10 -5 10 -4 10 -3 10 -4 10 -3 10 -2 10 -1 10 0 10 1 10 2 10 3 Frequency (Hz) Power Spectral Density 1 Wind Plant 4 Wind Plants 20 Wind Plants 24 Hours
  23. 23. 2. The point of diminishing returns from connecting wind plants together is quickly reached. Katzenstein, W., E. Fertig, and J. Apt, The Variability of Interconnected Wind Plants. Energy Policy, 2010. 38(8): 4400-4410. 23
  24. 24. Similar analysis for utility-scale PV 24
  25. 25. We examined generation data from 50 power plants in Gujarat (eastern India) Green = Plants used 5-221 MW of installed capacity; changed over time. Data downloaded from company website every minute. 68o E 69o E 70o E 71o E 72o E 73o E 74oE 20o N 21o N 22o N 23o N 24o N 25o N 26o N Longitude Latitude Klima, K. and J. Apt, Geographic Smoothing of Solar PV: Results from Gujarat. In Review at Environmental research Letters. http://wpweb2.tepper.cmu.edu/electricity/papers/ceic-15-03.asp
  26. 26. The amount of smoothing achieved with 20 plants is almost the same as with 10 plants. 10 -6 10 -4 10 -2 10 -2 10 0 10 2 Frequency (Hz) kW/Sqrt(Hz) Magnitude of generation variability Black = 1 plant Red = 5 plants Green = 10 plants Magenta = 20 plants
  27. 27. MUCH less smoothing than for wind • 5 10 15 20 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 # of PV Sites Fraction of PSD of 1 plant Summation of Flat PSDs, normalized at f=1/24hr 6 hours 4 hours 3 hours 1 hour 10 minutes
  28. 28. 28 6 hours 1 hour PV Wind That is probably because PV’s deep power fluctuations lead to variability at many frequencies.
  29. 29. Back to wind - Larger areas 29 BPA CAISO ERCOT MISO
  30. 30. 2009 PSDs for all 4 regions 30 Fertig, E., J. Apt, P. Jaramillo, and W. Katzenstein, The effect of long-distance interconnection on wind power variability. Environmental Research Letters, 2012. 7(3): 034017.
  31. 31. Does interconnecting regions provide additional smoothing at high frequency? 31 Less Smoothing More Smoothing Fertig, E., J. Apt, P. Jaramillo, and W. Katzenstein, The effect of long-distance interconnection on wind power variability. Environmental Research Letters, 2012. 7(3): 034017.
  32. 32. • Mahesh Bandi has used an argument developed by Dutton & Deaven1 to estimate that the maximum possible smoothing (steepest decrease of amplitude with frequency) is f-7/3. That paper is in preparation. • This means that even continent-scale wind interconnection has limited benefit in smoothing fluctuations. 32 Does interconnecting regions provide additional smoothing at high frequency? 1 D. A. Dutton & D. G. Deaven, Statistical Mechanics and Turbulence. Lecture Notes in Physics, vol. 12. Ed. M. Rosenblatt & C. W. van Atta (Springer, 1972).
  33. 33. Interconnection does reduce the worst hour-to-hour step changes 33
  34. 34. To  reiterate:  Large-­‐scale  transmission  is   not  required  to  smooth  wind’s  variability   • The  5me  scale  maQers.   • The  point  of  diminishing  returns  in  ERCOT  is  reached  aYer   about  4  wind  farms  have  been  connected.   • Connec5ng  many  states  together  does  increase  the  ﬁrm   power  capacity  provided  by  wind,  but  the  transmission   construc5on  costs  are  higher  than  building  a  natural  gas  plant   to  get  the  same  smoothing    beneﬁt.   34 ERCOT  
  35. 35. What about solar thermal? 35 Source for images: Acconia-na.com
  36. 36. 36 Lueken, C., G. Cohen, and J. Apt, The Costs of Solar and Wind Power Variability for Reducing CO2 Emissions. Environmental Science & Technology, 2012. 46(17):9761-9767.
  37. 37. Wind  and  solar  thermal  are                       less  expensive  to  integrate  than  PV   • Concentra5ng  solar  thermal  systems  have   much  lower  variability  than  do  solar  PV   systems,  and  so  compensa5ng  for  their   ﬂuctua5ons  is  less  expensive.   Photo:  Solar  Industries  Associa5on   37 Lueken, C., G. Cohen, and J. Apt, The Costs of Solar and Wind Power Variability for Reducing CO2 Emissions. Environmental Science & Technology, 2012. 46(17):9761-9767. Using CAISO Prices
  38. 38. An aside: wind can be treated as negative load. A mystery to me. 38
  39. 39. Hydroelectric Power has Droughts 39
  40. 40. Does wind power have droughts? 40
  41. 41. Wind Probably Does Too Source: Katzenstein, W., E. Fertig, and J. Apt, The Variability of Interconnected Wind Plants. Energy Policy, 2010. 38(8): 4400-4410. 41
  42. 42. Steve Rose has used the Climate Forecast System (CFS) Reanalysis data 42 Locations of the commercial (> 10 MW) wind plants in the U.S. Great Plains and Eastern Interconnect as of December 2012. The diameter of the circles is proportional to wind plant capacity. The largest site in this group is Fowler Ridge, Indiana, with a capacity of 600MW
  43. 43. How do We Calculate Annual Variability? • NOAA Reanalysis Data – Interpolation of historical weather data 1979 - 2010 – ½ degree grid (~30 miles) – Extrapolate to hub height • Quantify the uncertainty • Calculate annual energy at EWITS sites in Great Plains, Eastern Interconnect (1,000 sites) 43
  44. 44. Power at a Wind Farm Varies Year-to-Year (here for a 170 MW plant) 44
  45. 45. 1970 1975 1980 1985 1990 1995 2000 2005 2010 0.9 0.95 1 1.05 1.1 1.15 Aggregate annual energy (normalized) Year Katzenstein 2010 this work Aggregate annual wind energy fluctuations vary less 45 Red – airport data Blue – Reanalysis Data Rose, S. and J. Apt, What Can Reanalysis Data Tell Us About Wind Power? In Press at Renewable Energy.
  46. 46. Annual energy generation is clustered 46
  47. 47. So is variability 47 Mean Coefficient of Variation (COV) of annual energy generation for EWITS wind plants in the U.S. Great Plains and the Eastern Interconnect. Rose, S. and J. Apt, What Can Reanalysis Data Tell Us About Wind Power? In Press at Renewable Energy.
  48. 48. Year-to-Year Variability Affects Wind Project Financing • Debt often determined by 10th percentile of 10-year average revenue – Typically allowable debt payment = 1.2 x 10th percentile revenue averaged over 10 years • Less variability in annual revenue (energy) -> more debt -> more leverage 48
  49. 49. Use Reanalysis Data to Calculate Average Annual Energy for a Site 49
  50. 50. Diversify Portfolio By Finding Least-Correlated Site 50 1.5%
  51. 51. A Rule of Thumb to Diversify Portfolio • Cluster sites with similar variations in annual energy generation • Avg. improvement in P90 is 1.1% for sites from different clusters • More diversity = higher leverage 51
  52. 52. Wind Forecast Uncertainty 52
  53. 53. Wind Forecast Uncertainty 0 20 40 60 80 100 0 4 8 12 16 20 24 Normalized Wind Power Hour DA  Wind  Forecast   Measured  Wind  Power   1  Hour   15  minute  intervals   !  Hourly  forecasts  values  with  1  to  48  hour  look-­‐ahead  5me   !  FiYeen  minute  measured  aggregated  wind  power  in  ERCOT   !  Hourly  es(mated  uncurtailed  wind  power   Available  Data  included  two  years  of   Forecast    Errors   53  
  54. 54. Observed wind forecast errors are dependent whether the forecast is for weak or strong wind 54 Mauch, B., J. Apt, P.M.S. Carvalho and M. Small, An Effective Method for Modeling Wind Power Forecast Uncertainty. Energy Systems, 2013. 4(4): 393-417.
  55. 55. 55 Forecasts of wind power under-predict wind during periods of light wind, and over-predict when the wind blows strongly.
  56. 56. Observed wind forecast errors: A logit-normal transform fits well 56 Mauch, B., J. Apt, P.M.S. Carvalho and M. Small, An Effective Method for Modeling Wind Power Forecast Uncertainty. Energy Systems, 2013. 4(4): 393-417. Let F and W be forecast and wind actual
  57. 57. F = Forecast; W = Actual wind power 57 Mauch, B., J. Apt, P.M.S. Carvalho and M. Small, An Effective Method for Modeling Wind Power Forecast Uncertainty. Energy Systems, 2013. 4(4): 393-417. The advantage of this method is that transformed data can be accurately modeled with a bivariate normal distribution. This greatly simplifies the analysis since one set of parameters is estimated instead of multiple parameters for different forecast levels.
  58. 58. 58 Reserves are required to cover the uncertainties in wind and load forecasts
  59. 59. The usual way of looking at errors 59 Cauchy Weibull Beta Hodge and Milligan, NREL/CP-5500-50614 As it turns out, nature is not so simple.
  60. 60. Wind and load both have forecast errors. But neither distribution is Gaussian. 60 DAH Load Fcst Error DAH Wind Fcst Error (data courtesy of MISO and AWS TruePower) 60
  61. 61. Most commercial studies of reserves assume Gaussian changes in wind 61 BPA wind output data for 2010 (10,000 MW of wind capacity) This means that studies that compute the standard deviation of step changes* significantly underestimate the probability of large changes in wind that are the primary reliability risks – the main reason that reserves are required. *Examples: EnerNex 2011; GE Energy 2005a, 2010; NYISO 2010 The probability of absolute 5-minute step changes that are at least as large as the value on the x axis Dowds, J., P. Hines, T. Ryan, W. Buchanan, E. Kirby, J. Apt, and P. Jaramillo, A Review of Large-Scale Wind Integration Studies. Renewable & Sustainable Energy Reviews 2015. 49: 768-794
  62. 62. Towards improved studies • Methods such as the one proposed by Charles River Associates (2010), which use the magnitude of low- probability ramping events rather than standard deviations, are likely to produce balancing resource estimates that more accurately predict what will be needed to maintain system reliability. • An even more useful improvement would be to build on the methods developed by KEMA (2010), which used a dynamic power system model to simulate the effect of different amounts and types of balancing resources. 62 Charles River Associates: SPP WITF Wind Integration Study, CRA Project No. D14422, Boston, MA (2010) KEMA: Research Evaluation of Wind Generation, Solar Generation, and Storage Impact on the California Grid, Public Interest Energy Research Program, California Energy Commission, CEC-500-2010-010 (2010).
  63. 63. Wind occasionally fails for many days 5 10 15 20 25 30 Date in January 2009 250 500 750 1000 1250 1500 W M BPA Balancing Authority Total Wind Generation Sum of ~1000 turbines Source: BPA 63
  64. 64. Reserves are required to cover the uncertainties in wind and load forecasts • Load and wind errors are generally assumed to be uncorrelated. We found correlations of .09 for ERCOT and .05 for MISO (significant at the 95% level). But the correlations vary a good deal. In our initial work we treat them as uncorrelated. • So the PDF of the net load (load-wind, N=L-W) errors is the cross-correlation of load errors and -1*wind errors • The CDF is the integral of the PDF 64 Mauch, B., J. Apt, P.M.S. Carvalho and P. Jaramillo, What Day-Ahead Reserves are Needed in Electric Grids with High Levels of Wind Power?. Environmental Research Letters 8 (2013) 034013.
  65. 65. The effect of wind forecast errors is to broaden out the CDF of load forecast errors alone. Quantitatively, for ERCOT: 65 97.5th percentile 2.5th percentile Mauch, B., J. Apt, P.M.S. Carvalho and P. Jaramillo, What Day-Ahead Reserves are Needed in Electric Grids with High Levels of Wind Power?. Environmental Research Letters 8 (2013) 034013.
  66. 66. 66 Mauch, B., J. Apt, P.M.S. Carvalho and P. Jaramillo, What Day-Ahead Reserves are Needed in Electric Grids with High Levels of Wind Power?. Environmental Research Letters 8 (2013) 034013. Using ERCOT’s requirement to cover 95% of DAH forecast errors: 66
  67. 67. 67 Mauch, B., J. Apt, P.M.S. Carvalho and P. Jaramillo, What Day-Ahead Reserves are Needed in Electric Grids with High Levels of Wind Power?. Environmental Research Letters 8 (2013) 034013. Using ERCOT’s requirement to cover 95% of DAH forecast errors: 67
  68. 68. Dynamically Limiting Wind Turbines • Some jurisdictions require that new wind plants be able to ramp up and down for secondary frequency control. – Requires that the blades be pitched to provide less than maximum power so that the turbine can up-regulate when needed. • Steve Rose found that this is rarely (<1% of the time) cost-competitive with up-reg provided by gas turbines. – The opportunity cost for wind is the foregone energy plus PTC, while for a thermal generator it is the energy minus fuel • In places like Hawaii where the up-reg is provided by diesel, wind regulation can be competitive. • It is best to levy the requirement on the fewest possible number of wind turbines, rather than uniformly. 68 Rose, S. and J. Apt, The Cost of Curtailing Wind Turbines for Secondary Frequency Regulation Capacity. Energy Systems, 2014. 5(3): 407-422
  69. 69. Hurricane Risk to Offshore Wind Hurricanes pose surmountable risks to offshore wind turbines. – Small changes, such as having emergency power to turn the nacelle into the wind, can dramatically improve the survivability. – We quantified the riskier and safer areas to build. 69 Rose, S., P. Jaramillo, M. Small, and J. Apt, Quantifying the Hurricane Catastrophic Risk to Offshore Wind Power. Risk Analysis, 2013. 33(12): 2126-2141.
  70. 70. Hurricane  Risk  to  Oﬀshore  Wind     Small  changes,  such  as  having  emergency  power  to  turn   the  nacelle  into  the  wind,  can  drama5cally  improve  the   survivability.   IEC design standard 70 Rose, S., P. Jaramillo, M. Small, and J. Apt, Quantifying the Hurricane Catastrophic Risk to Offshore Wind Power. Risk Analysis, 2013. 33(12): 2126-2141.
  71. 71. Where  should  wind  &  solar  be  sited?   If  the  goal  is  reducing  pollu(on,  it  is  MUCH   beQer  to  locate  wind  and  solar  in  the  mid-­‐ Atlan5c  states  than  in  the  southwest.   71 Siler-Evans, K., I.L. Azevedo, M.G. Morgan, and J. Apt, Regional Variations in the Health, Environmental, and Climate Benefits of Wind and Solar Generation. PNAS, 2013. 110(29): 11768-11773.
  72. 72. 72 Thank You! www.RenewElec.org

×