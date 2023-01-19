What the characteristics of wind power mean for integration into power grids
What the characteristics of wind power
mean for integration into power grids
Jay Apt
Tepper School of Business and
Department of Engineering & Public Policy
Carnegie Mellon University
July 8, 2015
Large Wind-Power Plants, Leuven
CMU’s long-standing research in renewables
resulted in a project that began in 2009
www.RenewElec.org
Peer-reviewed publications that the following slides draw from are listed there.
Jay Apt
Paulina Jaramillo
Granger Morgan
Paul Fischbeck
Gabriela Hug
Stephen Rose
Paul Hines
Michael Dworkin
Image: Google Earth
Funding:
Doris
Duke
Charitable
Founda5on
RK
Mellon
Founda5on
Department
of
Energy
NETL
Electric
Power
Research
Ins5tute
Heinz
Endowments
Na5onal
Science
Founda5on
David Yaffe
Bob Nordhaus
The 328-page book was published in 2014
Published by RFF Press / Routledge
“Variable Renewable Energy and the Electricity Grid”
By Jay Apt and Paulina Jaramillo
With
J.D. Dowds, M. Dworkin, E. Fertig, M. Handschy, P. Hines, E. Hittinger,
W. Katzenstein, E. Kirby, C. Lueken, R. Lueken, B. Mauch, J. Moore, M.G. Morgan,
R.R. Nordhaus, D.L. Oates, S. Peterson, S. Rose, D. Stine, A. Weis, and D. Yaffe
ISBN 978-0-415-73301-4
http://www.routledge.com/books/details/9780415733014/
Structure
A 16-page Executive Summary
Chapters 1-6 are readable by a non-technical audience
Chapters 7-17 have enough technical information to allow
implementation of the results by practitioners
7.
What can we learn from the
characteristics of variability?
9.
• If
it
were,
the
grid
would
need
a
lot
of
very
fast-‐
adjus5ng
power
to
compensate.
• But,
the
ﬂuctua5ons
are
30
5mes
larger
at
long
periods
than
at
short,
so
slow
fossil
fuel
plants
can
compensate,
and
very
few
baQeries
are
needed.
Wind
(and
solar)
plants’
variability
is
not
white
noise.
Wind
Solar
PV
10.
15 Days of 10-Second Time Resolution Wind Data
11.
What is the character of the fluctuations?
What frequencies are present, and at what amplitudes?
12.
2.6 Days
30 Seconds
Fourier Transform to get the Power Spectrum
13.
2.6 Days
30 Seconds
Frequency - 5/3
Sensor
Noise
Floor
Turbine
inertia
(low-pass
filter)
Log (Frequency)
Log
(kW)
14.
Frequency -5/3
• First observed in 1962 by Grant, Stewart and
Moilliet in a tidal channel near Vancouver, over
a factor of 100 in frequency.
• Later observed in the atmosphere in 1967 and
1973.
• Not white noise! Very important implications for
both fill-in power and geographic smoothing.
15.
Frequency -5/3
• I’ve written that this is a Kolmogorov spectrum.
That is not the right explanation.
• Kraichnan, Phys. Fluids 7, 1723 (1964) and
Tennekes, J. Fluid Mech. 67, 561 (1975)
showed that an assumption of Kolmogorov’s is
violated: large and small scale turbulence are
not statistically independent. Eddies of all sizes
feel the influence of large scale eddies.
16.
Frequency -5/3
• Mahesh Bandi (now at Okinawa Institute of
Science and Technology Graduate University)
has shown that the turbine spectrum can be
explained by the random sweeping hypothesis
(also known as the sweeping decorrelation
hypothesis). The Doppler effect due to the
mean air velocity broadens out the spectrum to
produce a f-5/3 dependence.
G. Bel, C. P. Connaughton, M. Toots, and M. M. Bandi, Grid-scale Fluctuations and Forecast Error in Wind Power (now in review in
Physical Review Applied) http://arxiv.org/abs/1503.09070
17.
We can learn some important
things from the power spectrum
21.
10
-7
10
-6
10
-5
10
-4
10
-3
10
-4
10
-3
10
-2
10
-1
10
0
10
1
10
2
10
3
Frequency (Hz)
Power
Spectral
Density
1 Wind Plant
4 Wind Plants
20 Wind Plants
24 Hours
Smoothing by Adding Wind Farms
Katzenstein, W., E. Fertig, and J. Apt,
The Variability of Interconnected Wind Plants.
Energy Policy, 2010. 38(8): 4400-4410.
22.
Smoothing by geographic diversity
1. When we talk about smoothing, the
time scale is very important: 12 hours
has much less smoothing than 1 hour.
10
-7
10
-6
10
-5
10
-4
10
-3
10
-4
10
-3
10
-2
10
-1
10
0
10
1
10
2
10
3
Frequency (Hz)
Power
Spectral
Density
1 Wind Plant
4 Wind Plants
20 Wind Plants
24 Hours
23.
2. The point of diminishing returns from
connecting wind plants together is quickly
reached.
Katzenstein, W., E. Fertig, and J. Apt,
The Variability of Interconnected Wind Plants.
Energy Policy, 2010. 38(8): 4400-4410.
25.
We examined generation data from 50 power
plants in Gujarat (eastern India)
Green = Plants used
5-221 MW of installed
capacity; changed over
time.
Data downloaded from
company website every
minute.
68o
E 69o
E 70o
E 71o
E 72o
E 73o
E 74oE
20o
N
21o
N
22o
N
23o
N
24o
N
25o
N
26o
N
Longitude
Latitude
Klima, K. and J. Apt, Geographic
Smoothing of Solar PV: Results from
Gujarat. In Review at Environmental
research Letters.
http://wpweb2.tepper.cmu.edu/electricity/papers/ceic-15-03.asp
26.
The amount of smoothing achieved with 20
plants is almost the same as with 10 plants.
10
-6
10
-4
10
-2
10
-2
10
0
10
2
Frequency (Hz)
kW/Sqrt(Hz)
Magnitude
of
generation
variability
Black = 1 plant
Red = 5 plants
Green = 10 plants
Magenta = 20 plants
27.
MUCH less smoothing than for wind
•
5 10 15 20
0
0.2
0.4
0.6
0.8
1
# of PV Sites
Fraction
of
PSD
of
1
plant
Summation of Flat PSDs, normalized at f=1/24hr
6 hours
4 hours
3 hours
1 hour
10 minutes
28.
28
6 hours
1 hour
PV
Wind
That is probably because PV’s deep
power fluctuations lead to variability
at many frequencies.
29.
Back to wind - Larger areas
29
BPA
CAISO
ERCOT
MISO
30.
2009 PSDs for all 4 regions
30
Fertig, E., J. Apt, P. Jaramillo, and W. Katzenstein, The effect of long-distance interconnection on wind
power variability. Environmental Research Letters, 2012. 7(3): 034017.
31.
Does interconnecting regions provide
additional smoothing at high frequency?
31
Less
Smoothing
More
Smoothing
Fertig, E., J. Apt, P. Jaramillo, and W. Katzenstein, The effect of long-distance interconnection on wind
power variability. Environmental Research Letters, 2012. 7(3): 034017.
32.
• Mahesh Bandi has used an argument
developed by Dutton & Deaven1 to
estimate that the maximum possible
smoothing (steepest decrease of
amplitude with frequency) is f-7/3. That
paper is in preparation.
• This means that even continent-scale
wind interconnection has limited benefit
in smoothing fluctuations.
Does interconnecting regions provide
additional smoothing at high frequency?
1 D. A. Dutton & D. G. Deaven, Statistical Mechanics and Turbulence. Lecture Notes in Physics, vol. 12.
Ed. M. Rosenblatt & C. W. van Atta (Springer, 1972).
33.
Interconnection does reduce the
worst hour-to-hour step changes
33
34.
To
reiterate:
Large-‐scale
transmission
is
not
required
to
smooth
wind’s
variability
• The
5me
scale
maQers.
• The
point
of
diminishing
returns
in
ERCOT
is
reached
aYer
about
4
wind
farms
have
been
connected.
• Connec5ng
many
states
together
does
increase
the
ﬁrm
power
capacity
provided
by
wind,
but
the
transmission
construc5on
costs
are
higher
than
building
a
natural
gas
plant
to
get
the
same
smoothing
beneﬁt.
ERCOT
35.
What about solar thermal?
35
Source for images: Acconia-na.com
36.
36
Lueken, C., G. Cohen, and J. Apt, The Costs of Solar and Wind Power Variability for Reducing CO2
Emissions. Environmental Science & Technology, 2012. 46(17):9761-9767.
37.
Wind
and
solar
thermal
are
less
expensive
to
integrate
than
PV
• Concentra5ng
solar
thermal
systems
have
much
lower
variability
than
do
solar
PV
systems,
and
so
compensa5ng
for
their
ﬂuctua5ons
is
less
expensive.
Photo:
Solar
Industries
Associa5on
37 Lueken, C., G. Cohen, and J. Apt, The Costs of Solar and Wind Power Variability for Reducing CO2
Emissions. Environmental Science & Technology, 2012. 46(17):9761-9767.
Using CAISO Prices
38.
An aside: wind can be treated as
negative load. A mystery to me.
38
41.
Wind Probably Does Too
Source: Katzenstein, W., E. Fertig, and J. Apt,
The Variability of Interconnected Wind Plants.
Energy Policy, 2010. 38(8): 4400-4410.
42.
Steve Rose has used the Climate Forecast
System (CFS) Reanalysis data
42
Locations of the commercial (> 10
MW) wind plants in the U.S. Great
Plains and Eastern Interconnect as
of December 2012. The diameter
of the circles is proportional to wind
plant capacity. The largest site in
this group is Fowler Ridge,
Indiana, with a capacity of 600MW
43.
How do We Calculate Annual Variability?
• NOAA Reanalysis Data
– Interpolation of historical weather data 1979 - 2010
– ½ degree grid (~30 miles)
– Extrapolate to hub height
• Quantify the uncertainty
• Calculate annual energy at EWITS sites in Great
Plains, Eastern Interconnect (1,000 sites)
44.
Power at a Wind Farm Varies
Year-to-Year (here for a 170 MW plant)
44
45.
1970 1975 1980 1985 1990 1995 2000 2005 2010
0.9
0.95
1
1.05
1.1
1.15
Aggregate
annual
energy
(normalized)
Year
Katzenstein
2010
this
work
Aggregate annual wind energy fluctuations
vary less
Red – airport data
Blue – Reanalysis Data
Rose, S. and J. Apt, What Can Reanalysis Data Tell Us About Wind Power? In Press at Renewable Energy.
47.
So is variability
47
Mean Coefficient of Variation (COV) of annual energy generation for EWITS wind plants in the U.S. Great Plains and the Eastern Interconnect.
Rose, S. and J. Apt, What Can Reanalysis Data Tell Us About Wind Power? In Press at Renewable Energy.
48.
Year-to-Year Variability Affects Wind
Project Financing
• Debt often determined by 10th percentile of 10-year
average revenue
– Typically allowable debt payment = 1.2 x 10th percentile
revenue averaged over 10 years
• Less variability in annual revenue (energy) -> more
debt -> more leverage
49.
Use Reanalysis Data to Calculate
Average Annual Energy for a Site
49
50.
Diversify Portfolio By Finding
Least-Correlated Site
50
1.5%
51.
A Rule of Thumb to Diversify Portfolio
• Cluster sites with similar variations in annual energy
generation
• Avg. improvement in
P90 is 1.1% for sites
from different clusters
• More diversity =
higher leverage
51
53.
Wind Forecast Uncertainty
0
20
40
60
80
100
0 4 8 12 16 20 24
Normalized
Wind
Power
Hour
DA
Wind
Forecast
Measured
Wind
Power
1
Hour
15
minute
intervals
!
Hourly
forecasts
values
with
1
to
48
hour
look-‐ahead
5me
!
FiYeen
minute
measured
aggregated
wind
power
in
ERCOT
!
Hourly
es(mated
uncurtailed
wind
power
Available
Data
included
two
years
of
Forecast
Errors
54.
Observed wind forecast errors are
dependent whether the forecast is for weak
or strong wind
54
Mauch, B., J. Apt, P.M.S. Carvalho and M. Small, An Effective Method for Modeling Wind Power Forecast
Uncertainty. Energy Systems, 2013. 4(4): 393-417.
55.
55
Forecasts of wind power
under-predict wind during periods of light wind,
and over-predict when the wind blows strongly.
56.
Observed wind forecast errors:
A logit-normal transform fits well
56
Mauch, B., J. Apt, P.M.S. Carvalho and M. Small, An Effective Method for Modeling Wind Power Forecast Uncertainty. Energy Systems, 2013. 4(4): 393-417.
Let F and W be forecast and wind actual
57.
F = Forecast; W = Actual wind power
57
Mauch, B., J. Apt, P.M.S. Carvalho and M. Small, An Effective Method for Modeling Wind Power Forecast Uncertainty. Energy Systems, 2013. 4(4): 393-417.
The advantage of this method is
that transformed data can be
accurately modeled with a
bivariate normal distribution.
This greatly simplifies the
analysis since one set of
parameters is estimated instead
of multiple parameters for
different forecast levels.
58.
58
Reserves are required to cover the
uncertainties in wind and load forecasts
59.
The usual way of looking at errors
59
Cauchy
Weibull
Beta
Hodge and Milligan, NREL/CP-5500-50614
As it turns out, nature is not so simple.
60.
Wind and load both have forecast errors.
But neither distribution is Gaussian.
60
DAH Load Fcst Error
DAH Wind Fcst Error
(data courtesy of MISO
and AWS TruePower)
61.
Most commercial studies of reserves
assume Gaussian changes in wind
61
BPA wind output data for 2010
(10,000 MW of wind capacity)
This means that studies that compute the standard deviation of step changes*
significantly underestimate the probability of large changes in wind that are the
primary reliability risks – the main reason that reserves are required.
*Examples: EnerNex 2011; GE Energy 2005a, 2010; NYISO 2010
The probability of absolute 5-minute step
changes that are at least as large as the
value on the x axis
Dowds, J., P. Hines, T. Ryan, W. Buchanan, E. Kirby, J. Apt, and P. Jaramillo, A Review of Large-Scale Wind Integration Studies.
Renewable & Sustainable Energy Reviews 2015. 49: 768-794
62.
Towards improved studies
• Methods such as the one proposed by Charles River
Associates (2010), which use the magnitude of low-
probability ramping events rather than standard
deviations, are likely to produce balancing resource
estimates that more accurately predict what will be
needed to maintain system reliability.
• An even more useful improvement would be to build
on the methods developed by KEMA (2010), which
used a dynamic power system model to simulate the
effect of different amounts and types of balancing
resources.
Charles River Associates: SPP WITF Wind Integration Study, CRA Project No. D14422, Boston, MA (2010)
KEMA: Research Evaluation of Wind Generation, Solar Generation, and Storage Impact on the California Grid,
Public Interest Energy Research Program, California Energy Commission, CEC-500-2010-010 (2010).
63.
Wind occasionally fails for many days
5 10 15 20 25 30
Date in January 2009
250
500
750
1000
1250
1500
W
M
BPA Balancing Authority Total Wind Generation
Sum of ~1000 turbines
Source: BPA
64.
Reserves are required to cover the
uncertainties in wind and load forecasts
• Load and wind errors are generally assumed to be
uncorrelated. We found correlations of .09 for ERCOT
and .05 for MISO (significant at the 95% level). But the
correlations vary a good deal. In our initial work we treat
them as uncorrelated.
• So the PDF of the net load (load-wind, N=L-W) errors is
the cross-correlation of load errors and -1*wind errors
• The CDF is the integral of the PDF
64
Mauch, B., J. Apt, P.M.S. Carvalho and P. Jaramillo, What Day-Ahead Reserves are Needed in
Electric Grids with High Levels of Wind Power?. Environmental Research Letters 8 (2013) 034013.
65.
The effect of wind forecast errors is to broaden out
the CDF of load forecast errors alone.
Quantitatively, for ERCOT:
65
97.5th percentile
2.5th percentile
Mauch, B., J. Apt, P.M.S. Carvalho and P. Jaramillo, What Day-Ahead Reserves are Needed in
Electric Grids with High Levels of Wind Power?. Environmental Research Letters 8 (2013) 034013.
66.
66 Mauch, B., J. Apt, P.M.S. Carvalho and P. Jaramillo, What Day-Ahead Reserves are Needed in
Electric Grids with High Levels of Wind Power?. Environmental Research Letters 8 (2013) 034013.
Using ERCOT’s requirement to cover 95% of DAH forecast errors:
66
67.
67 Mauch, B., J. Apt, P.M.S. Carvalho and P. Jaramillo, What Day-Ahead Reserves are Needed in
Electric Grids with High Levels of Wind Power?. Environmental Research Letters 8 (2013) 034013.
Using ERCOT’s requirement to cover 95% of DAH forecast errors:
67
68.
Dynamically Limiting Wind Turbines
• Some jurisdictions require that new wind plants be able
to ramp up and down for secondary frequency control.
– Requires that the blades be pitched to provide less than
maximum power so that the turbine can up-regulate when
needed.
• Steve Rose found that this is rarely (<1% of the time)
cost-competitive with up-reg provided by gas turbines.
– The opportunity cost for wind is the foregone energy plus
PTC, while for a thermal generator it is the energy minus fuel
• In places like Hawaii where the up-reg is provided by
diesel, wind regulation can be competitive.
• It is best to levy the requirement on the fewest possible
number of wind turbines, rather than uniformly.
68
Rose, S. and J. Apt, The Cost of Curtailing Wind Turbines for Secondary
Frequency Regulation Capacity. Energy Systems, 2014. 5(3): 407-422
69.
Hurricane Risk to Offshore Wind
Hurricanes pose surmountable risks to offshore wind
turbines.
– Small changes, such as having emergency power to
turn the nacelle into the wind, can dramatically
improve the survivability.
– We quantified the riskier and safer areas to build.
69
Rose, S., P. Jaramillo, M. Small, and J. Apt, Quantifying the Hurricane Catastrophic
Risk to Offshore Wind Power. Risk Analysis, 2013. 33(12): 2126-2141.
70.
Hurricane
Risk
to
Oﬀshore
Wind
Small
changes,
such
as
having
emergency
power
to
turn
the
nacelle
into
the
wind,
can
drama5cally
improve
the
survivability.
IEC design
standard
Rose, S., P. Jaramillo, M.
Small, and J. Apt,
Quantifying the Hurricane
Catastrophic Risk to
Offshore Wind Power. Risk
Analysis, 2013. 33(12):
2126-2141.
71.
Where
should
wind
&
solar
be
sited?
If
the
goal
is
reducing
pollu(on,
it
is
MUCH
beQer
to
locate
wind
and
solar
in
the
mid-‐
Atlan5c
states
than
in
the
southwest.
71 Siler-Evans, K., I.L. Azevedo, M.G. Morgan, and J. Apt, Regional Variations in the Health, Environmental, and Climate Benefits of Wind
and Solar Generation. PNAS, 2013. 110(29): 11768-11773.