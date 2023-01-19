Transient Boundary Layers of large Offshore Wind Farms
1.
Transient Boundary Layers of
large Offshore Wind Farms
Pieter BAUWERAERTS
Johan MEYERS
WINDFARMS, Friday July 10th, 2015
2.
2
Introduction
Background:
• Relevance:
o Dynamic control of wind farms
o Changes in atmospheric conditions
• Applications:
o Down regulation of wind farms
o Power tracking
Physics:
• Complex turbine wake + BL interactions
• Leads to power deficits in downstream rows
• Changes in upstream turbines, take time to
reach downstream turbines
Barthelmie et al., 2007, Modelling and
measurements of wakes in large wind farms
Horns Rev wind farm, Courtesy of Vattenfall
3.
3
Outline
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
Overview
LES simulations
Ensemble average
III.Results
Boundary layer
Wind turbine wakes
Wind farm power
IV.Conclusion & Further work
4.
4
Methodology
Overview
Objective: understanding of the boundary layer and wakes during dynamic
control of wind farms
Technical information
o LES simulations
o Finite wind farm: 14 rows x 10 cols
o 3 different angles of alignment of the turbines
Wind farm
Set points Power output
u(t) y(t) = ?
5.
5
Methodology
LES simulations
1
Mass:
Momentum:
2
SGS model
Smagorinsky with wall damping
1 2 Turbine forces
Actuator disk model
3 Wall BC
Monin-Obukhov wall model
4 Top BC
Symmetry
MAIN PRECURSOR
5 Span & stream-wise BC
Periodic
5
6 Inflow conditions
Concurrent precursor method
6
6.
6
Methodology
Average flow information
• Approach:
o Running time average impossible due to transient
o Span-wise average over wind farm columns ✔
o Ensemble average ✔
• Generate independent initial conditons
• Repeat the simulations
• How many samples?
Trade off: accuraccy vs. cost
7.
7
Outline
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
Case discussion
LES equations
Reynolds average
III.Results
Wind turbine wake development
Boundary layer
Wind farm power
IV.Conclusion & Further work
8.
8
Results
Wind turbine wake development (1)
Case 1
Case 2
Case 3
9.
9
Results
Wind turbine wake development (1)
Case 1
Case 2
Case 3
10.
10
Results
Wind turbine wake development (2)
Case 3
Case 1
11.
11
Results
Wind turbine wake development (2)
Case 1 Case 3
13.
13
Results
Wind farm power – steady state
Wind farm steady state power output for different alignment angles
14.
14
Results
Wind farm power – Transient model
• Use the steady state data to predict the transient.
steady state wind farm equivalent
• Assumption: pure advection of wakes downstream with a constant velocity
only wakes of turbines that have hit a certain turbine will have an impact
• Applied to start up:
• Easily extended to more general cases
multiple steady state situations have to be known
Row 1 Row 2 Row 3 Row 4
0 t-t 1 1 1 1
1 t-t 1 2 2 2
2 t-t 1 2 3 3
3 t-t 1 2 3 4
15.
15
Results
Wind farm power – Transient simulation
Simulated WF power output
Std. dev. power output
Modelled WF power output
Case 1 Case 3
16.
16
Outline
I. Physical Background
II. LES Methodology
LES equations
SP-Wind code
Inflow conditions
III.Results
Boundary layer
Wind turbine wakes
Power output
IV.Conclusion & Further work
17.
17
Conclusion & Further work
• Transient wind farm data has been analysed
o Simple model based on stationary wind farm data has been
proposed
o Accuracy reasonable, however mixing effect not taking into
account.
Further research