Transient Boundary Layers of large Offshore Wind Farms

Jan. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Full field observation of dynamic wakes by means of long-range lidar measurem...
WindmillsTech
Practical tools for optimisation of wind plant sector management strategies
WindmillsTech
Importance of boundary layer height and Coriolis forces for energy extraction...
WindmillsTech
Management of energy resources for flexible and efficient power systems
WindmillsTech
Effect of topography on wind turbine power fluctuations and blade loads
WindmillsTech
Wind Farm Control Strategies and Testing
WindmillsTech
Why does T7 underperform Individual turbine performance relative to preconstr...
WindmillsTech
Using remote sensing to better understand operational performance.pdf
WindmillsTech
Transient Boundary Layers of large Offshore Wind Farms

Jan. 19, 2023

Jan. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Education

Transient Boundary Layers of large Offshore Wind Farms

Transient Boundary Layers of large Offshore Wind Farms

Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
Transient Boundary Layers of large Offshore Wind Farms

  1. 1. Transient Boundary Layers of large Offshore Wind Farms Pieter BAUWERAERTS Johan MEYERS WINDFARMS, Friday July 10th, 2015
  2. 2. 2 Introduction Background: • Relevance: o Dynamic control of wind farms o Changes in atmospheric conditions • Applications: o Down regulation of wind farms o Power tracking Physics: • Complex turbine wake + BL interactions • Leads to power deficits in downstream rows • Changes in upstream turbines, take time to reach downstream turbines Barthelmie et al., 2007, Modelling and measurements of wakes in large wind farms Horns Rev wind farm, Courtesy of Vattenfall
  3. 3. 3 Outline I. Introduction II. Methodology Overview LES simulations Ensemble average III.Results Boundary layer Wind turbine wakes Wind farm power IV.Conclusion & Further work
  4. 4. 4 Methodology Overview Objective: understanding of the boundary layer and wakes during dynamic control of wind farms Technical information o LES simulations o Finite wind farm: 14 rows x 10 cols o 3 different angles of alignment of the turbines Wind farm Set points Power output u(t) y(t) = ?
  5. 5. 5 Methodology LES simulations 1 Mass: Momentum: 2 SGS model Smagorinsky with wall damping 1 2 Turbine forces Actuator disk model 3 Wall BC Monin-Obukhov wall model 4 Top BC Symmetry MAIN PRECURSOR 5 Span & stream-wise BC Periodic 5 6 Inflow conditions Concurrent precursor method 6
  6. 6. 6 Methodology Average flow information • Approach: o Running time average  impossible due to transient o Span-wise average over wind farm columns ✔ o Ensemble average ✔ • Generate independent initial conditons • Repeat the simulations • How many samples?  Trade off: accuraccy vs. cost
  7. 7. 7 Outline I. Introduction II. Methodology Case discussion LES equations Reynolds average III.Results Wind turbine wake development Boundary layer Wind farm power IV.Conclusion & Further work
  8. 8. 8 Results Wind turbine wake development (1) Case 1 Case 2 Case 3
  9. 9. 9 Results Wind turbine wake development (1) Case 1 Case 2 Case 3
  10. 10. 10 Results Wind turbine wake development (2) Case 3 Case 1
  11. 11. 11 Results Wind turbine wake development (2) Case 1 Case 3
  12. 12. 12 Results Boundary layer u(x,hBL(x)) = 0,99uinlet(hBL(x))
  13. 13. 13 Results Wind farm power – steady state Wind farm steady state power output for different alignment angles
  14. 14. 14 Results Wind farm power – Transient model • Use the steady state data to predict the transient.  steady state wind farm equivalent • Assumption: pure advection of wakes downstream with a constant velocity  only wakes of turbines that have hit a certain turbine will have an impact • Applied to start up: • Easily extended to more general cases  multiple steady state situations have to be known Row 1 Row 2 Row 3 Row 4 0 t-t 1 1 1 1 1 t-t 1 2 2 2 2 t-t 1 2 3 3 3 t-t 1 2 3 4
  15. 15. 15 Results Wind farm power – Transient simulation Simulated WF power output Std. dev. power output Modelled WF power output Case 1 Case 3
  16. 16. 16 Outline I. Physical Background II. LES Methodology LES equations SP-Wind code Inflow conditions III.Results Boundary layer Wind turbine wakes Power output IV.Conclusion & Further work
  17. 17. 17 Conclusion & Further work • Transient wind farm data has been analysed o Simple model based on stationary wind farm data has been proposed o Accuracy reasonable, however mixing effect not taking into account.  Further research
  18. 18. Thank you for your attention!

