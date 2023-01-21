Simplified wake modelling for wind farm load prediction.pdf
Simplified wake modelling for
wind farm load prediction
Jacobus B de Vaal
Institute for Civil and Environmental Engineering
Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Background & Motivation
• Dynamic wake meandering is a proven tool for
estimating power production, fatigue- and extreme loads
in aeroelastic wind farm simulations.
1) 2003 : Original idea
2) 2010 : Implementation for aeroelastic codes
3) 2013 : Validation (max. influence wake summation)
4) 2015 : Validation (max. influence & linear wake summation)
5) 2019 : Included in IEC 61400-1 standard
• Aeroelastic simulations not desirable to do early in
design phase
Objectives
To develop an engineering wind farm model:
• Uses same building blocks as DWM for aeroelastic
simulations
– Velocity deficit model
– Wake meandering
– Wake added turbulence
– Wake summation method (independent of operating conditions)
• Gives accurate estimates for:
– mean inflow velocity (i.e. power production and mean loads)
– inflow turbulence intensity (i.e. indication of fatigue loads)
Single wake deficit model
• Based on axis-symmetric RANS equations for a
stationary wake with thin shear layer approximation:
𝑢
𝜕𝑢
𝜕𝑥
+ 𝑣
𝜕𝑢
𝜕𝑟
=
1
𝑟
𝜕
𝜕𝑟
𝑟𝜀
𝜕𝑢
𝜕𝑟
𝜕𝑢
𝜕𝑥
+
1
𝑟
𝜕
𝜕𝑟
𝑟𝑣 = 0
• 1D Gaussian velocity deficit model:1, 2
𝑢 𝑥, 𝑟 = 𝑢0 − Δ𝑢 𝑥, 𝑟
Δ𝑢 𝑥, 𝑟 = Δ𝑢𝑐 𝑥 exp −
𝑟2
2𝑤2
𝑤 = ൗ
𝐶𝑇𝐷2 8 1 −
𝑢0
𝑢𝑐
2
𝑑𝑢𝑐
𝑑𝑥
=
8𝜀
𝐶𝑇𝐷2
𝑢0
𝑢𝑐
𝑢0
𝑢𝑐
3
−
𝑢0
𝑢𝑐
2
−
𝑢0
𝑢𝑐
+ 1
Single wake deficit model (cont.)
• Eddy viscosity model:2-4
– Ambient contribution: 𝜀𝑎 = 𝜅2𝑢0𝑧ℎ𝐼𝑎
– Wake contribution: 𝜀𝑤 𝑥 = 𝑘𝑤Δ𝑢𝑐 𝑥
– Combined: 𝜀 𝑥 = 𝑓 𝑥 𝜀𝑤 𝑥 + 𝜀𝑎
𝑓 𝑥 = ቐ0.65 +
Τ
𝑥 𝐷 − 4.5
23.32
1
3
, Τ
𝑥 𝐷 < 5.5
1 𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑤𝑖𝑠𝑒
• Initial velocity deficit:4
– Magnitude:
Δ𝑢𝑐,0
𝑢0
= 𝐶𝑇 − 0.05 − 16 𝐶𝑇 − 0.5
𝐼𝑎
1000
– Location: Τ
𝑥 𝐷 = 2
Stochastic wake meandering
• Model wake meandering in a stochastic sense5
– Variance (𝜎𝑚
2
) of wake centre offset (𝛿𝑚 ):
𝜎𝑚
2 = 2𝜎𝑣
2 Λ2 𝑡
Λ
+ 𝑒𝑥𝑝 Τ
−𝑡 Λ − 1
𝜎𝑣 = 0.8 𝐼𝑎𝑢0
Λ =
𝜅𝑧ℎ
𝜎𝑣
– Probability density function for offset:
𝑓 𝛿𝑚 =
1
2𝜋
𝑒𝑥𝑝 −
𝛿𝑚
2
2 𝜎𝑚
2
– Convolution of the velocity deficit and lateral offset:
Δ𝑢𝑚(𝑥, 𝑟) = −∞
∞
Δ 𝑢 𝑥, 𝑟 𝑓 𝑥, 𝛿𝑚 𝑑𝛿𝑚
= Δ𝑢𝑐 𝑥 1 +
𝜎𝑚
𝑤
2 −
1
2
𝑒𝑥𝑝 −
𝑟2
2(𝑤2 +𝜎𝑚
2 )
Multiple wake interaction
• Engineering wind farm model:
– Wind turbines interact through superposition of individual wake
velocity deficits and turbulence intensities.
– Superposition method usually derived on principles of
conservation of momentum or energy in individual deficits
– Differences in definition of reference wind speed for individual
wakes and deficit summation, give rise to many different
superposition methods.
Wake deficit summation6
• Momentum conservation for a single turbine:
– Wake mean convection velocity (linearized momentum integral) :
ത
𝑢𝑖 𝑥 =
𝑢𝑖(𝑥,𝑟) Δ𝑢𝑖 𝑥,𝑟 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑧
Δ𝑢𝑖 𝑥,𝑟 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑧
• Momentum conservation for multiple turbines
– Farm mean convection velocity (linearized momentum integral):
ഥ
𝑈 𝑥 =
𝑈(𝑥,𝑦,𝑧) Δ𝑈 𝑥,𝑦,𝑧 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑧
Δ𝑈 𝑥,𝑦,𝑧 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑧
• Momentum conserving wake summation:
Δ𝑈 𝑥, 𝑦, 𝑧 = σ𝑖
𝑁 ഥ
𝑢(𝑥)
ഥ
𝑈(𝑥)
Δ𝑢𝑖
𝑥, 𝑦, 𝑧
Wake deficit summation (cont.)
• Implications for wind farm model:
– Evaluate wakes sequentially as encountered along the mean
wind direction.
– Define a plane normal to wind direction, on which to calculate
mean convection velocity integrals.
– Requires iteration (not expensive, wakes are not re-evaluated,
only their summation)
Wake added turbulence
• Derive a mean wake turbulence intensity, from the eddy
viscosity model:3
ҧ
𝐼 =
𝜀
𝜅2𝑢0𝑧ℎ
֜ ത
𝜎 =
𝜀
𝜅2𝑧ℎ
• Separate into ambient and wake added contributions
ത
𝜎 = 𝜎𝑎 + 𝜎+ ֜ 𝜎+ = ത
𝜎 − 𝜎𝑎
• In wind farm, superimpose ambient and wake added
contributions:7
𝜎 = 𝜎𝑎 + σ𝑖 𝜎+,𝑖
2
Results: Wake summation influence
• Row of 8 turbines: mean inflow velocity at each turbine
(non-dimensionalized with undisturbed wind speed)
Mom. conserving summation
𝑈 = 𝑈∞−
𝑖
Τ
ത
𝑢 ഥ
𝑈 (𝑢0,𝑖 − 𝑢𝑖)
Linear summation
𝑈 = 𝑈∞ −
𝑖
(𝑈∞ − 𝑢𝑖)
Results: Wake summation influence
Wake meandering
Wake meandering +
Wake added turbulence
• Influence of inter-turbine spacing and summation method
13.
Results: Lillgrund Row B
Without
meandering
or
added
turbulence
Results: Lillgrund Row B
Meandering
only
Meandering
+
added
turbulence
Conclusions & Further work
• Presented an engineering wind farm model that
simulates relevant physics as simply as possible:
– Wake added turbulence intensity
– Stochastic wake meandering
– Momentum conserving velocity deficit summation
– Potential to be useful for wind farm power production and load
prediction at an early design stage
• Further work
– Better quantify improvements / changes in velocity field
– Quantify influence on rotor loads, compare with aeroelastic
calculations
– Continue validating sub-models, and refine as required