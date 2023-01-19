Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Post Construction Yield Analysis Techniques – An industry survey

Jan. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Post Construction Yield Analysis Techniques – An industry survey.pdf
Post Construction Yield Analysis Techniques – An industry survey.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Laser Dopler Anemometry
WindmillsTech
Constant Temperature Anemometry
WindmillsTech
Wind Turbine Blade Handbook
WindmillsTech
Power production performance comparison of unmoored floating offshore wind tu...
WindmillsTech
Structural monitoring of a 5MW offshore wind turbine.pdf
WindmillsTech
Development of an unsteady lifting line model for wind turbine applications.pdf
WindmillsTech
Localization and quantification of aeroacoustic noise sources on a scaled and...
WindmillsTech
On the Stochastic Reduced-Order and LES-based Models of Offshore Wind Farm Wa...
WindmillsTech
1 of 36 Ad

Post Construction Yield Analysis Techniques – An industry survey

Jan. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

Post Construction Yield Analysis Techniques – An industry survey

Post Construction Yield Analysis Techniques – An industry survey

Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
Advertisement

Recommended

Post Construction Yield Analysis Techniques – An industry survey.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
57 slides
The needs of investors for confidence in wind farms to operate as expected.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
12 slides
Warranty operating issues, experience and lessons learnt.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
7 slides
Wind Farm Operations 101.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
10 slides
Wind Tunnel experimental techniques.pdf
WindmillsTech
6 views
38 slides
Measurements systems for turbulent flows in wind tunnels
WindmillsTech
8 views
32 slides
Introduction to PIV
WindmillsTech
9 views
34 slides
Stereoscopic-PIV.pdf
WindmillsTech
6 views
15 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from WindmillsTech (20)

Laser Dopler Anemometry
WindmillsTech
6 views
Constant Temperature Anemometry
WindmillsTech
7 views
Wind Turbine Blade Handbook
WindmillsTech
9 views
Power production performance comparison of unmoored floating offshore wind tu...
WindmillsTech
7 views
Structural monitoring of a 5MW offshore wind turbine.pdf
WindmillsTech
10 views
Development of an unsteady lifting line model for wind turbine applications.pdf
WindmillsTech
9 views
Localization and quantification of aeroacoustic noise sources on a scaled and...
WindmillsTech
9 views
On the Stochastic Reduced-Order and LES-based Models of Offshore Wind Farm Wa...
WindmillsTech
8 views
Consequences of load mitigation control strategies for a floating wind turbin...
WindmillsTech
5 views
On the real time hybrid modelling of floating offshore wind turbine using duc...
WindmillsTech
5 views
Hybrid Modelling for Engineering Design of Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Fou...
WindmillsTech
7 views
DETERM~1.PDF
WindmillsTech
7 views
Analysis of wake effects on global responses for a floating two-turbine case.pdf
WindmillsTech
7 views
A new approach for comparability of two- and three-bladed 20 MW offshore wind...
WindmillsTech
8 views
Variable-speed Variable-pitch control for a wind turbine scale model.pdf
WindmillsTech
5 views
Experimental modal analysis of aeroelastic tailored rotor blades in different...
WindmillsTech
6 views
A review of heave plate hydrodynamics for use in floating offshore wind sub-s...
WindmillsTech
6 views
The DIMSELO Project (Dimensioning Sea Loads for Offshore Wind Turbines).pdf
WindmillsTech
7 views
Evaluation of control methods for floating offshore wind turbines.pdf
WindmillsTech
6 views
VALIDA~1.PDF
WindmillsTech
4 views
Laser Dopler Anemometry
WindmillsTech
6 views
53 slides
Constant Temperature Anemometry
WindmillsTech
7 views
43 slides
Wind Turbine Blade Handbook
WindmillsTech
9 views
158 slides
Power production performance comparison of unmoored floating offshore wind tu...
WindmillsTech
7 views
27 slides
Structural monitoring of a 5MW offshore wind turbine.pdf
WindmillsTech
10 views
31 slides
Development of an unsteady lifting line model for wind turbine applications.pdf
WindmillsTech
9 views
17 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Statistical annexCountry classificationsDa.docx
lillie234567
0 views
S&P 500Closing Prices (Note Not Returns; Returns need to be calcul.docx
lillie234567
0 views
SophiaPathwaysforCollegeCredit–EnglishCompositionII.docx
lillie234567
0 views
Submitted in part fulfilment of the requirements for the degree of.docx
lillie234567
0 views
RUNNING HEAD WEEK 3 ASSIGNMENTWEEK 6 ASSIGNMENT2.docx
lillie234567
0 views
Since January 2020 Elsevier has created a COVID-19 resourc.docx
lillie234567
0 views
SociologyTwelfth EditionFor Zach, Seth, and Haze.docx
lillie234567
0 views
S O U T H A S IAR E S E A R C Hwww.sagepublications.com.docx
lillie234567
0 views
Task· This is an individual task. · The task focuses on areas .docx
lillie234567
0 views
Statistical Process Control 1 STATISTICAL PROCESS .docx
lillie234567
0 views
SOURCE httpeyeonhousing.org20130924property-tax-remai.docx
lillie234567
0 views
Skip to main content .docx
lillie234567
0 views
Running head GUIDED IMAGERY AND PROGRESSIVE MUSCLE RELAXATION (5).docx
lillie234567
0 views
School of Nursing FNP MSN5300 Advanced Nursing Inquiry and.docx
lillie234567
0 views
Running Head SEXUAL DYSFUNCTIONS AMONG WOMENSexual .docx
lillie234567
0 views
MODUL MANTAP BAHAGI.pdf
IsmiMat
0 views
SophiaPathwaysforCollegeCredit–EnglishCompositionI .docx
lillie234567
0 views
STAND-ALONE PROJECTMB609 Capstone Strategic ManagementStand.docx
lillie234567
0 views
Enhancing the Skills of Pig Farmers for Improved Production in Nkanu West LGA...
EngrNwigwePromiseChu
0 views
Running head LEADERSHIP VIGNETTE ETHICAL LEADERSHIP 1LEADER.docx
lillie234567
0 views
Statistical annexCountry classificationsDa.docx
lillie234567
0 views
118 slides
S&P 500Closing Prices (Note Not Returns; Returns need to be calcul.docx
lillie234567
0 views
41 slides
SophiaPathwaysforCollegeCredit–EnglishCompositionII.docx
lillie234567
0 views
37 slides
Submitted in part fulfilment of the requirements for the degree of.docx
lillie234567
0 views
163 slides
RUNNING HEAD WEEK 3 ASSIGNMENTWEEK 6 ASSIGNMENT2.docx
lillie234567
0 views
11 slides
Since January 2020 Elsevier has created a COVID-19 resourc.docx
lillie234567
0 views
153 slides
Advertisement

Post Construction Yield Analysis Techniques – An industry survey

  1. 1. EWEA Technology Workshop Post Construction Yield Analysis Techniques – An industry survey 2nd July 2012 Luc Rademakers, ECN
  2. 2. Survey rationale and aims • Conceived as a follow up to the successful “Comparison of Resource and Energy Yield Assessment Procedures” exercise from the last technology workshop • A round-robin analysis of data from operating wind farm would have been impractical! • How do we, as an industry, determine the value of our operating projects? The aim of the survey is to gauge opinion on the following key issues: – Relevant data sources – Validation of loss factor assumptions using operational data – Defining long-term wind speed trends – The general approach to availability analysis – The general approach to power curve analysis – Undertaking long-term correlations – Defining future loss factors – Defining uncertainties • Where are the areas of consensus and where are the inconsistencies in our collective approach?
  3. 3. Section 1 – Industry Experience • How well established are EPA techniques for operational wind farms? • How experienced are the people and organisations undertaking these assessments? • Is operational EPA work concentrated in any one market?
  4. 4. Survey Participants • 59 respondents – 48 completed some or all of the questions – 42 answered all questions • Respondents were from 22 countries
  5. 5. 29% 17% 27% 18% 2% 5% 2% How long have you beenemployedinthe wind industry? 0-2 years 3-4 years 5-9 years 10-14 years 15-19 years 20-24 years 25+ years 75% 11% 5% 5% 2% 2% What is your primary market? Europe Asia Global North America South America Middle East, Africa 32 8 4 0 7 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 0-25 26-50 51-75 76-100 >100 Response Count How many EPAs for operating projects has your organisationundertaken? 19 20 19 29 6 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 Refinancing Mergers& acquisitions Setting budgets Improving understanding Other Response Count What are the key drivers for undertaking long-termenergy productionforecasting for operational windfarms?
  6. 6. Industry Experience – Conclusions • EPAs of operating wind farms are being undertaken globally, with a significant bias towards Europe • The cohort is experienced on an individual level, with 54 % of respondents having 5 or more years of experience • EPAs of operating wind farms appear to be a relatively new type of study, with 62% of companies having undertaken fewer than 25 assessments • There is a broad spread of motivations for undertaking this type of work
  7. 7. Section 2 – General Techniques The aim of this section was to understand the industry’s perception of: – Acceptable data sources for analysis of operating wind farms – The applicability of computational models to operating wind farms – The need for further standardisation of practices & techniques – New developments that would improve the reliability of operating wind farm analyses
  8. 8. Data sources Questions on both 10-minute SCADA data and export meter data were posed • The majority agreed that both sources of data are suitable inputs to an analysis of an operational wind farm – Export meter data are the most accurate measure of overall wind farm production – 10-minute SCADA are a necessity for a per-turbine analysis and can complement metered production data • The majority also agreed that an individual turbine analysis is a requirement, but a significant minority (10 %) disagreed with this
  9. 9. Computational Models The suitability of basing EPAs of operating wind farms on wind flow and energy models (e.g. WAsP, CFD, WindPro, WindFarmer) was questioned • A clear lack of consensus on this issue was identified – 42 % agreed that computational models should not form the basis of an EPA for an operating wind farm – 31% neither agreed nor disagreed – 23% disagreed – 4% had no opinion • Respondents’ comments highlighted the subtlety of this issue – The utility of models for assessing alternative scenarios was mentioned repeatedly (e.g. wakes from new wind farms, amended control strategies, wind regime sensitivities) – The calibration of models using SCADA data was also discussed
  10. 10. Standardisation & Data Sharing Respondents were asked for their opinions on: – The need for greater standardisation of EPA techniques and wind measurement campaigns – The benefits of increased data sharing throughout the industry • In general, there was agreement that an increased level of standardisation and data sharing is needed • However, there was also agreement that these goals are difficult to reach! • Respondents’ comments showed conflicting opinions on the way forward – Some suggested existing standards are sufficient – Others suggested standardisation of terminology, rather than methodology – The ability of standards to react to an evolving market was questioned by some – Data sharing may be hampered by confidentiality and negative marketing issues
  11. 11. New developments Respondents were asked to suggest other concepts that should be developed by the industry in order to improve accuracy and reliability of EPAs for operational wind farms. • 28 responses • Nacelle anemometry was the most common theme – Improved understanding is critical – Reliability/accuracy of nacelle anemometry seems to be a key concern – Interest in the application of remote sensing is increasing • Other recurring issues: – Improved understanding of indirect wind measurement data – Standardisation of availability measures – Wind farm power curve testing – Software for analysis of operating wind farms
  12. 12. General Techniques – Conclusions • Analyses based on multiple sources of data (10-min SCADA and export meter) seem to be preferred • Greater standardisation of wind farm analysis techniques is desirable, but difficult to achieve • Computational models have a role, in combination with measured turbine data • Improved understanding of nacelle anemometers and incident wind conditions is a common concern
  13. 13. Section 3 – Estimating Operational Losses The aim of this section was to determine the importance of validating estimates of a number of commonly occurring operational losses: – Electrical efficiency – High wind hysteresis – Icing downtime / performance degradation – Exposure changes – Grid curtailment – Load management strategies (e.g. Wind sector management) – Other
  14. 14. Operational losses – Conclusions • Validation of all losses is considered to be important • Least importance placed on high wind hysteresis – typically a small loss • Other losses cited as being important: – Wake losses; this is perceived as being critical feedback into pre-construction work – Environmental curtailment (e.g. noise reduction, shadow flicker) – Grid downtime – Balance of plant downtime – Lifetime availability profiling 2% 9% 87% 2% 0% 13% 87% 0% 15% 22% 61% 2% 0% 13% 70% 17% 0% 17% 80% 2% 0% 11% 87% 2% 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% Unimportant (1-4) Ambivalent (5) Important (6 - 9) No opinion (10) Respondents Electrical Efficiency Icingdowntime / degradation High Wind Hysteresis Exposure changes Grid curtailment Load management
  15. 15. Section 4 – Defining long-term wind speed trends The aim of this section was to examine the industry’s approach to defining the long-term wind resource: – Suitability of a range of reference data sources – An “ideal” long-term period? – The desirability & availability of permanent meteorological masts
  16. 16. Reference Data Sources Respondents were questioned on the suitability of a number of reference data sources: – Surface meteorological stations – Indirect wind measurements (e.g. MERRA, Reanalysis, etc) – Production data from nearby wind farms • All three sources are seen as being suitable for long-term assessments • Meteorological stations have the highest rate of approval • Less frequent use of indirect measurements & wind farm data (greater level of “no opinion” or “unsure” results) • Respondents’ comments made reference to a need for more research on indirect measurements 20% 16% 59% 5% 20% 16% 45% 18% 14% 32% 48% 7% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% Unsuitable (1-4) Unsure (5) Suitable (6 - 9) No opinion (10) Respondents Meteorological stations Indirectwindmeasurements Nearby wind farms
  17. 17. An “Ideal” Long-Term Period? Respondents were questioned on the suitability of a number of assumptions relating to long-term data sets – Is there an “ideal” length of data set? – Can long-term trends be assumed to be approximately stationary? – Does climate change pose a significant risk for long-term energy assessments? • The majority (45%) agreed that there is not an ‘ideal’ long-term period • A significant minority (32%) thought there was an “ideal” period, but with no consensus on the length of this period – an even spread between 10 years, 20 years and “as long as possible” • The majority (59%) accepted the assumption that long-term trends are stationary. However, if respondents did disagree they tended to disagree strongly (20% disagreed, 14% disagreed strongly) • A slim majority (41%) agreed that climate change poses a risk for long- term EPAs. However, significant minorities were either unsure (27%), or disagreed (23%). As one commentator put it: “Probably but in fact, no one knows....”
  18. 18. Permanent Meteorological Masts Respondents were questioned on whether the installation of permanent meteorological masts was (a) desirable (b) normal at operating wind farms • A large majority (73%) agreed that it is desirable to have a permanent meteorological mast on an operating wind farm • However a much smaller group (57%) agreed that installation of permanent meteorological masts is normal • Respondents’ comments highlighted a number of issues associated with permanent met masts – Data quality; gaps and errors in data sets are common – The location of the mast has a strong impact on its usefulness; wakes are a key driver – The cost of a mast is difficult to justify on small projects
  19. 19. Defining long-term wind speed trends - Conclusions • No clear preference between meteorological stations, indirect measurements or nearby wind farm data • Meteorological stations seem to be the most established source of long- term reference data • The assumption that long-term wind resource is a stationary quantity seems to be accepted; but the method of determining this is less well defined • No “ideal” period of long-term measurements; the consensus seems to be towards “as long as possible” • Climate change is a risk, but a poorly quantified one at present • Permanent masts on wind farms are desirable, but not the norm • Mast location and instrument maintenance dictate usefulness
  20. 20. Section 5 – Availability analysis The aim of this section was to understand the industry’s perception of: – IEC 61400-26 – Analytical factors affecting availability calculations
  21. 21. IEC 61400-26 Respondents were questioned on their familiarity with this new standard and their intentions for implementation of the models it describes • 43% indicated that they were familiar with the standard, although few (7%) showed a high level of familiarity • 27% were not familiar with the standard • 30% were either not sure or had no opinion • For implementation of the IEC 61400-26 models, the majority (52%) were not sure or had no opinion • 43% said they would be implementing the models • Only 5% said they would not be using the standard’s models • Comments suggested that availability calculations are not within the respondents’ remit, hence the high level of ambivalence to this question
  22. 22. Availability Calculation Issues Respondents were questioned on their attitude to a range of issues associated with availability calculations: – The relationship between downtime & wind speed – The effect of data loss & its relationship to downtime – The reliability of raw reported availability & other sources of availability data • There was a strong consensus that: – Energy weighting needs to be considered when assessing availability – It is important to account for periods of data loss, if possible • Opinion was mixed on the following issues: – The relationship between data loss and downtime – Confidence in operator reported availability; this was driven by the somewhat subjective nature of the term “operator”
  23. 23. Availability Analysis - Conclusions • Potentially a need to improve knowledge of IEC 61400-26 – This will be addressed in Session 4 of this event! • Accounting for the energy weighting of downtime and the impact of data loss is important • Operator reported availability statistics can be useful, but exclusion categories need to be carefully understood
  24. 24. Section 6 – Power Curve Analysis The aim of this section was to examine the industry’s perception of: – The merits of relative and absolute measures of turbine performance – The suitability for nacelle anemometers in power curve analysis – The potential for remote sensing to improve our understanding of turbine performance
  25. 25. General Power Curve Analysis Respondents were questioned on general power curve analysis principles • Strong consensus that a detailed understanding of individual turbine power curves is required • Clear consensus that power curves based on nacelle anemometers cannot be compared directly with warranted power curves • However, respondents were lukewarm about the need for absolute power curve measurement (i.e. IEC 61400-12 testing) • Very strong agreement that the industry needs to better understand the performance of turbines in complex flow conditions • No consensus on the approach to predicting future turbine efficiency. Respondents’ comments showed the subtlety of this issue – Dependent on turbine age – Requires interaction with the site operator / turbine manufacturer – Ramp down of turbine efficiency may be required in later years of the Project
  26. 26. Measuring Incident Wind Respondents were questioned on the suitability of nacelle anemometers and the potential benefits of remote sensing • A majority considered that nacelle anemometers are unsuitable for individual power curve analysis, but may be used for relative comparisons • Respondents’ comments highlighted a number of issues with nacelle anemometry – Instrument calibration & documentation – Derivation & application of free stream correction factors • Strong consensus that remote sensing has potential to improve understanding of turbine power curves • Opinion was mixed on the relative merits of ground based vs. nacelle based remote sensing
  27. 27. Power Curve Analysis – Conclusions • Individual power curve analysis is a “must-have” for a robust assessment • Absolute power curve tests are not seen as “mission critical” • Nacelle anemometer power curves are only seen as being suitable for relative comparisons of turbine performance • Remote sensing is viewed positively, but there is not one preferred solution at this stage • Improved understanding of turbine performance in complex terrain is critical – the strongest agreement of the entire survey
  28. 28. Section 7 – Long-term Correlation The aim of this section was to examine the industry’s approach to correlating production data with long-term reference data sets. The issues investigated included: – Correlations per wind turbine – Use of linear regressions in correlations – Preferred averaging period for correlation data
  29. 29. Long-term Correlation – Conclusions • Low level of consensus on all issues, with a significant number of “unsure” responses • Indicative of a wide variety of approaches to this issue? 34% 30% 27% 9% 14% 30% 39% 18% 11% 32% 45% 11% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% 45% 50% Not preferred (1-4) Ambivalent (5) Preferred (6 - 9) No opinion (10) Respondents Correlationson a per-Turbine basis Linear regression in correlations Shorter data averaging periods
  30. 30. Section 8 – Future operational loss factors The aim of this section was to examine the industry’s approach to establishing long-term loss factor assumptions. The issues investigated included: – Should loss factors capture a best case scenario? – The balance between on site behaviour and industry experience – Loss factor ramps – The need for better understanding of turbine reliability
  31. 31. Future operational loss factors – Conclusions The results and respondents’ comments reveal some strong consensuses: • Loss factor assumptions should represent the most realistic case, not a best case • Ramp ups in losses towards the end of wind farm life are required • Generic losses should not take precedence over actual site experience; a combined approach seems to be widely favoured • Improved understanding of turbine reliability is strongly favoured 40% 33% 23% 5% 2% 19% 74% 5% 67% 16% 12% 5% 2% 12% 84% 2% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% Not preferred (1-4) Ambivalent (5) Preferred (6 - 9) No opinion (10) Respondents Best case loss assumptions Lossfactor ramps Generic lossesover site experience Improved WTG reliability studies
  32. 32. Section 9 – Uncertainty analysis The aim of this section was to understand attitudes towards the uncertainties in analyses of operating wind farms. Respondents were questioned on a number of uncertainty categories: – Availability – Power curve efficiency – Historical wind variability – Future wind variability – Future operational losses – Correlations – Data sources – Long-term references – Overall uncertainty
  33. 33. Uncertainty analysis – Conclusions • Reponses show that the majority consider all uncertainty categories to be significant. • Varying degrees of significance attached to each category • A weighted average response used to estimate the perceived significance of each category • 71% of respondents agreed that EPAs for operating wind farms are more certain than pre-construction assessments 5.3 6.2 6.5 6.5 6.8 7.1 7.5 0.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 Data sources Availability assessment Power curve assessment Future loss factors Correlations Historical wind variability Future wind variability Weighted average response
  34. 34. Overall Survey Conclusions • The main aim of the survey was to build understanding of how we, as an industry, determine the value of our operating projects • With 59 respondents from 22 countries this survey is a reasonable starting point for gauging consensus, or disagreement, on key analytical elements • We hope that this survey will provide food for thought and direction for further development of knowledge & tools
  35. 35. Many thanks to all participants, who included: • 3E, Belgium • Actua ApS, Denmark • ALTRAN, Spain • Avent Lidar Technology, France • AWEI, UK • AWS Truepower, LLC, USA • AXYS Technologies, Canada • Barlovento Recursos Naturales, Spain • BBB Umwelttechnik GmbH, Germany • DCNS, France • DNV KEMA, Netherlands • Dong Energy, Denmark • DTU Wind Energy, Denmark • ECN, The Netherlands • Entegra Ltd, India • Eole Generation, France • EOLE-RES, France • E.ON New Build and Technology, UK • ERELIA / GDF SUEZ, France • ESB International, Ireland • Fundación CIRCE, Spain • GL Garrad Hassan, UK • Gotland University, Sweden • ITOCHU Techno-solutions corporation, Japan • Kjeller Vindteknikk, Sweden • MEGAJOULE, Portugal • Meridian Energy Ltd, New Zealand • Moshanir Power Engineering Consultants, Iran • Natural Power, UK • REpower Systems, Germany • RES, UK • SSE Renewables, UK • Suzlon, India • Tractebel Engineering (GDF SUEZ), Belgium • TU Delft, Netherlands • University of Parma, Italy • VERBUND Renewable Power GmbH, Austria • WindForces - a RESPR division, USA • Wind Prospect SAS, France • Wind-Consult, Germany
  36. 36. Thank you for listening

×