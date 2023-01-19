Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Performance and budget analysis for probabilistic yield modeling of operational wind plant

Jan. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Post Construction Yield Analysis Techniques – An industry survey
Post Construction Yield Analysis Techniques – An industry survey
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Stereoscopic-PIV.pdf
WindmillsTech
Laser Dopler Anemometry
WindmillsTech
Constant Temperature Anemometry
WindmillsTech
Wind Turbine Blade Handbook
WindmillsTech
Power production performance comparison of unmoored floating offshore wind tu...
WindmillsTech
Structural monitoring of a 5MW offshore wind turbine.pdf
WindmillsTech
Development of an unsteady lifting line model for wind turbine applications.pdf
WindmillsTech
Localization and quantification of aeroacoustic noise sources on a scaled and...
WindmillsTech
1 of 7 Ad

Performance and budget analysis for probabilistic yield modeling of operational wind plant

Jan. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

Performance and budget analysis for probabilistic yield modeling of operational wind plant

Performance and budget analysis for probabilistic yield modeling of operational wind plant

Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
Advertisement

Recommended

Post Construction Yield Analysis Techniques – An industry survey
WindmillsTech
0 views
36 slides
Post Construction Yield Analysis Techniques – An industry survey.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
57 slides
The needs of investors for confidence in wind farms to operate as expected.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
12 slides
Warranty operating issues, experience and lessons learnt.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
7 slides
Wind Farm Operations 101.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
10 slides
Wind Tunnel experimental techniques.pdf
WindmillsTech
6 views
38 slides
Measurements systems for turbulent flows in wind tunnels
WindmillsTech
8 views
32 slides
Introduction to PIV
WindmillsTech
9 views
34 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from WindmillsTech (20)

Stereoscopic-PIV.pdf
WindmillsTech
6 views
Laser Dopler Anemometry
WindmillsTech
6 views
Constant Temperature Anemometry
WindmillsTech
7 views
Wind Turbine Blade Handbook
WindmillsTech
9 views
Power production performance comparison of unmoored floating offshore wind tu...
WindmillsTech
7 views
Structural monitoring of a 5MW offshore wind turbine.pdf
WindmillsTech
10 views
Development of an unsteady lifting line model for wind turbine applications.pdf
WindmillsTech
9 views
Localization and quantification of aeroacoustic noise sources on a scaled and...
WindmillsTech
9 views
On the Stochastic Reduced-Order and LES-based Models of Offshore Wind Farm Wa...
WindmillsTech
8 views
Consequences of load mitigation control strategies for a floating wind turbin...
WindmillsTech
5 views
On the real time hybrid modelling of floating offshore wind turbine using duc...
WindmillsTech
5 views
Hybrid Modelling for Engineering Design of Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Fou...
WindmillsTech
7 views
DETERM~1.PDF
WindmillsTech
7 views
Analysis of wake effects on global responses for a floating two-turbine case.pdf
WindmillsTech
7 views
A new approach for comparability of two- and three-bladed 20 MW offshore wind...
WindmillsTech
8 views
Variable-speed Variable-pitch control for a wind turbine scale model.pdf
WindmillsTech
5 views
Experimental modal analysis of aeroelastic tailored rotor blades in different...
WindmillsTech
6 views
A review of heave plate hydrodynamics for use in floating offshore wind sub-s...
WindmillsTech
6 views
The DIMSELO Project (Dimensioning Sea Loads for Offshore Wind Turbines).pdf
WindmillsTech
7 views
Evaluation of control methods for floating offshore wind turbines.pdf
WindmillsTech
6 views
Stereoscopic-PIV.pdf
WindmillsTech
6 views
15 slides
Laser Dopler Anemometry
WindmillsTech
6 views
53 slides
Constant Temperature Anemometry
WindmillsTech
7 views
43 slides
Wind Turbine Blade Handbook
WindmillsTech
9 views
158 slides
Power production performance comparison of unmoored floating offshore wind tu...
WindmillsTech
7 views
27 slides
Structural monitoring of a 5MW offshore wind turbine.pdf
WindmillsTech
10 views
31 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Sensitivity Internal Marketing Across Culture.docx
lillie234567
0 views
Student NameBUS 300 Pu.docx
lillie234567
0 views
Statistical Process Control 1 STATISTICAL PROCESS .docx
lillie234567
0 views
STAND-ALONE PROJECTMB609 Capstone Strategic ManagementStand.docx
lillie234567
0 views
Enhancing the Skills of Pig Farmers for Improved Production in Nkanu West LGA...
EngrNwigwePromiseChu
0 views
work of river.pptx
UmarahZafar
0 views
RUNNING HEAD WEEK 3 ASSIGNMENTWEEK 6 ASSIGNMENT2.docx
lillie234567
0 views
MODUL MANTAP BAHAGI.pdf
IsmiMat
0 views
Students will write their own  case study (5-6-page A.docx
lillie234567
0 views
2801111.ppt
AngeloReyes58
0 views
SOURCE httpeyeonhousing.org20130924property-tax-remai.docx
lillie234567
0 views
Statistical annexCountry classificationsDa.docx
lillie234567
0 views
Since January 2020 Elsevier has created a COVID-19 resourc.docx
lillie234567
0 views
Strategic Management.docxby CHUANLING MASubmission date.docx
lillie234567
0 views
Submitted in part fulfilment of the requirements for the degree of.docx
lillie234567
0 views
S&P 500Closing Prices (Note Not Returns; Returns need to be calcul.docx
lillie234567
0 views
STUDENT REPLIESSTUDENT REPLY #1 Vanessa Deleon GuerreroWhen .docx
lillie234567
0 views
STUDENT REPLIESSTUDENT REPLY #1 Gina R TracyCRIME SCENE RATION.docx
lillie234567
0 views
HORTATORY EXPOSITION XII MIPA 1.pptx
YusufIsmail34
0 views
 Government Regulations And Social Insurance ProgramsRequired Re.docx
lillie234567
0 views
Sensitivity Internal Marketing Across Culture.docx
lillie234567
0 views
42 slides
Student NameBUS 300 Pu.docx
lillie234567
0 views
12 slides
Statistical Process Control 1 STATISTICAL PROCESS .docx
lillie234567
0 views
105 slides
STAND-ALONE PROJECTMB609 Capstone Strategic ManagementStand.docx
lillie234567
0 views
8 slides
Enhancing the Skills of Pig Farmers for Improved Production in Nkanu West LGA...
EngrNwigwePromiseChu
0 views
49 slides
work of river.pptx
UmarahZafar
0 views
20 slides
Advertisement

Performance and budget analysis for probabilistic yield modeling of operational wind plant

  1. 1. Post-construction Yield Analysis Jessica Cameron, Asset Analyst EWEA Technology Workshop - Lyon 02/07/2012 Performance and budget analysis for probabilistic yield modeling of operational wind plant
  2. 2. Tuesday, July 03, 2012 2 NATURAL POWER AND ASSET MANAGEMENT Natural Power is an independent consultancy with over 14 years of in-house experience of renewable energy development and operations life-cycle, spanning from site prospecting and resource assessment, through design, consent and construction to operational asset management. We are one of Europe’s leading independent providers of Asset Management Services, operating over 23% of the UK’s installed onshore wind capacity for developers and power producers.
  3. 3. Tuesday, July 03, 2012 3 PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS AND REPORTING Performance analysis is an essential part of wind farm operational management. Natural Power uses a set of performance analysis tools and software developed over 8 years of performance reporting to facilitate the detailed analysis of all the data streams associated with an operational wind farm. These included: •Raw turbine time series data (wind speed, direction, power) •Raw turbine alarm logs •External work control documentation (work orders, transfers) •Site and reference anemometry •Grid-side energy metering and outage data •Service reports •People on the ground The data is pre-processed by the in-house software to deal with the bulk of events. The remaining data is post-processed by analysts to reconcile anomalies and identify roots causes. The result is a model-independent historical database of events, with a normalised time series of events across the site.
  4. 4. Tuesday, July 03, 2012 4 POST-CONSTRUCTION YIELD ANALYSIS MOTIVATION • Test and amend pre-construction assumptions on performance • Turbine availability • Balance of plant availability • Power performance • Icing/temperature shutdowns • External curtailments (grid, noise, shadow) • Electrical losses • Remove the requirement for flow, wake, shear and turbulence models as an inherent part of a yield calculation resulting from a direct correlation of wind to normalised power • Reduce uncertainty KEY DRIVERS: Improving understanding, Refinancing, Mergers & Acquisitions, Setting Budgets
  5. 5. Tuesday, July 03, 2012 5 EWEA TECHNOLOGY WORKSHOP - SURVEY RESULTS (1/2) In general, the survey results were in agreement with methods currently employed by Natural Power for valuing operational wind farms. However, at times, there were a few exceptions… 1. A focus on pre construction techniques, e.g. • Q30: strong agreement on the importance of having permanent on site met mast. • Q17 – Q23: agreement that it is important to validate estimates of losses. Turbines provide real data / on site measurements thus removing the need for a theoretical model of the wind to power relationship – direct correlation of wind to normalised power. 2. Depth and accuracy of analysis, e.g. • Q49&50: use of remote sensing for improving quality of Energy Production Assessments of operational wind farms Often clients are working to tight timescales and budgets so a pragmatic approach must be adopted.
  6. 6. Tuesday, July 03, 2012 6 EWEA TECHNOLOGY WORKSHOP - SURVEY RESULTS (2/2) 3. Operator reported availability: • Q38: mixed response to whether there is confidence in operator reported availability Our experience shows that the source of availability figures can have a significant impact on the final yield prediction (~2%). This is because operator reported availability , in general, doesn’t catch all periods downtime. If availability were to be calculated in line with the recently released standard, IEC 61400-26: Time-based availability for wind turbine generating systems, this would improve the accuracy of Energy Production Assessments of operational wind farms.
  7. 7. Tuesday, July 03, 2012 7 POST-CONSTRUCTION YIELD ANALYSIS CONCLUSIONS 1. Thorough analysis of all data streams associated with an operational wind farm. To assess the following: • Turbine, grid, balance of plant and environmental downtime • Electrical losses • Turbine power performance • External curtailments 2. Wind to normalised power correlation – removing need for flow, sheer, turbulence and wake modelling. 3. Client drivers can sometimes constrain the depth of analysis…. …although R&D still important: • Ongoing R&D on 700MW of wind plant — Validation Study — Electrical Losses • Integrated pre and post construction analysis team – facilitate sharing of knowledge

×