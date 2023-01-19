Successfully reported this slideshow.
Optimal Coordinated Control of Energy Extraction in Wind Farms

Jan. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Optimal Coordinated Control of Energy Extraction in Wind Farms

  1. 1. Optimal Coordinated Control of Energy Extraction in Wind Farms Large Wind-Power Plants: Interaction, Control, and Integration Leuven, 8–10 July 2015 Johan Meyers, Jay P. Goit, Wim Munters Mechanical Engineering, KU Leuven
  2. 2. ERC Project: Active Wind Farms: Optimization and Control of Atmospheric Energy Extraction in Gigawatt Wind Farms Duration: 1/10/2012–30/09/2017 (halfway) Related Talks • Thu, 15.10h. Importance of boundary layer height and Coriolis forces for energy extraction in large wind farms. D. Allaerts, J. Meyers • Fri, 11.10h. Turbulent inflow precursor method with time-varying direction for large eddy simulations and applications to wind farms W. Munters, C. Meneveau, J. Meyers • Fri, 12.10h. Large-eddy simulation of wind-farm boundary-layer transients. P. Bauweraerts, J. Meyers • Fri, 14.40h. Comparison of an actuator line model implementation in three different large- eddy simulation codes. L.A. Martínez, A.E. Yilmaz, M.J. Churchfield, J. Meyers, C. Meneveau Related Posters • Measuring power output variability and unsteady loading in a micro wind farm model. J. Bossuyt, C. Meneveau, J. Meyers • Conditional sampling of wind farm flow fields. A. Vitsas, J. Meyers Context – Active Wind Farms
  3. 3. Windfarms across the globe are increasing in size and number Alta Wind Energy Center, CA, USA (490 turbines, current capacity 1.32 GW) Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alta_Wind_Energy_Center London Array (175 turbines, current capacity 630 MW) Source: London Array Limited, www.londonarray.com Motivation
  4. 4. LES of wind-farm boundary layers Horns Rev Code: SP-Wind Mesh: 1536 x 768 x 192
  5. 5. How to increase wind-farm performance by controlling its turbulent interaction with the atmospheric boundary layer (ABL) using the wind turbines as flow actuators? First step: How increase energy extraction? Therefore: Optimal control of wind-farm boundary layer in large-eddy simulations using the LES PDE’s themselves as control model Current simplifications: • Wind farm ABL  Wind-farm BL (no Coriolis forces, Ekman layer) • Turbines represented by actuator disk models (no turbine inertia, no details on mechanical response, …) • One wind direction, no yawing Main Objective / Research question
  6. 6. Outline 1. What can we control in wind farm? 2. Problem formulation and methodology 3. The fully developed (periodic) wind farm case Goit & Meyers 2015, J. Fluid Mech. 768, 5-50 4. A developing wind-farm case Goit, Munters, Meyers 2015, in preparation 5. Conclusion
  7. 7. What can we control ′ /  ′ /    , ,  tip-speed ratio pitch angle Either control β or ω
  8. 8. What can we control ′ /  ′ /    , ,  tip-speed ratio pitch angle Either control β or ω , (thrust coeff.) , (power coeff.) IN IDEAL CASE: Betz Limit: REAL CASE:
  9. 9. ADM and control Actuator Disk Model Turbine optimal for itself (‘greedy’)  is constant For wind-farm  Control & per turbine
  10. 10. Outline 1. What can we control in wind farm? 2. Problem formulation and methodology 3. The fully developed (periodic) wind farm case Goit & Meyers 2015, J. Fluid Mech. 768, 5-50 4. A developing wind-farm case Goit, Munters, Meyers 2015, in preparation 5. Conclusion
  11. 11. Problem formulation: Optimal MPC Model Predictive Control 280 s  flow passes 4 turbines Optimize , for ∈ , and per turbine ⋯
  12. 12. Problem formulation: Optimal MPC  flow passes 4 turbines
  13. 13. Problem formulation Consider a wind-farm with N turbines AIM min , ; , , Subject to disk velocity F , ∙ 0 (continuity) ∙ ∙ 0 (momentum) Degrees of freedom in control space , 15000
  14. 14. Methodology: case setup Pressure-driven BL Number of turbines 10 × 5 = 50 Turbine spacing: 7D × 6D (D = 100 m) Grid 256 × 192 × 81 Simulation Smagorinsky LES (+ wall damping) Schumann Wall BC (Monin-Obukhov) Actuator-disk model for turbines Pseudo-spectral + FD discretization Optimization Nonlinear CG method + Brent line search Adjoint Eqs for gradient
  15. 15. Forward and adjoint simulations Forward simulation Adjoint simulation T  flow passes 4 turbines
  16. 16. Problem formulation: MPC Model Predictive Control 40 LES ≈ 280 s  flow passes 4 turbines Control Window 1 Control Window 2 Control Window 3, etc.  in total 25 CWs
  17. 17. Outline 1. What can we control in wind farm? 2. Problem formulation and methodology 3. The fully developed (periodic) wind farm case Goit & Meyers 2015, J. Fluid Mech. 768, 5-50 4. A developing wind-farm case Goit, Munters, Meyers 2015, in preparation 5. Conclusion
  18. 18.    Evaluation of gains: energy balance Driving Power Turbine Power Turbulent dissipation GAIN: 16% (compared to reference) BUT: • From flow deceleration • Dissipation increases
  19. 19. Evaluation of gains: energy balance  / /   Driving Power Turbine Power Turbulent dissipation Transport bottom Transport top  
  20. 20.  / /   Driving Power Turbine Power Turbulent dissipation Transport bottom Transport top Evaluation of gains: energy balance  
  21. 21.  / /   Driving Power Turbine Power Turbulent dissipation Transport bottom Transport top Evaluation of gains: energy balance  
  22. 22. Time-average axial velocity at hub height NO CONTROL CONTROL
  23. 23. Reynolds shear stresses NO CONTROL CONTROL
  24. 24. Reynolds normal stresses NO CONTROL CONTROL
  25. 25. Horizontal averages: mean velocity / / Typical double-log layer Uncontrolled
  26. 26. Vertical transport of KE ≈ + 16,5% ≈ – 7%
  27. 27. Decomposition in Reynolds + dispersive stresses ––– Total stresses ––– Reynolds stresses ––– Dispersive stresses –––– Uncontrolled – – – Controlled
  28. 28. Optimal controls – what can we learn? ~ Spectrum of Power decomposition % % % … is time average
  29. 29. Outline 1. What can we control in wind farm? 2. Problem formulation and methodology 3. The fully developed (periodic) wind farm case Goit & Meyers 2015, J. Fluid Mech. 768, 5-50 4. A developing wind-farm case Goit, Munters, Meyers 2015, in preparation 5. Conclusion
  30. 30. Developing wind-farm boundary layer Implementation in SP-Wind x [km] x [km] y [km] y [km] z [km] z [km] u [m/s] PRECURSOR MAIN
  31. 31. Details of the set-up Domain size Lx × Ly × H = 10 × 3.8 × 1 km3 Fringe size = 15% of Lx = 1.5 km Fringe region start: 8.5 km; end: 10 km Driving pressure gradient f∞ = 4 × 10−4 m/s2 Turbine dimensions D = 0.1H = 100 m, zh = 0.1H = 100 m Turbine arrangement 10 × 5 Turbine spacing Sx = 7D, and Sy = 6D Surface roughness z0 = 10−4H = 0.1m Grid size Nx × Ny × Nz = 384 × 256 × 200 Cell size Δx × Δy × Δz = 26.0 × 14.8 × 5.0 m3 Time step 0.6 s
  32. 32. Developing wind-farm boundary layer Coordinated Optimal Control Greedy ( ) Coordinated Optimal Control Greedy ( ) Power per Row Hub height axial velocity Overall gain power output: 7%
  33. 33. Reminder: Optimal controls – power decomposition ~
  34. 34. Conclusions Optimal model-predictive control of wind farms in LES Maximize power output. Gains: 7% – 16% [depending on… size of the farm,entrainment level ABL] Control leads to faster wake break-up, and slightly anti-correlated, … Much work to do: understanding the controls, real ABL, refined turbine/actuator representations real feedback control, … Larger cases planned – new code version
  35. 35. THANK YOU

