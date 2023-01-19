Optimal Coordinated Control of Energy Extraction in Wind Farms
1.
Optimal Coordinated Control of
Energy Extraction in Wind Farms
Large Wind-Power Plants: Interaction,
Control, and Integration
Leuven, 8–10 July 2015
Johan Meyers, Jay P. Goit, Wim Munters
Mechanical Engineering, KU Leuven
2.
ERC Project: Active Wind Farms: Optimization and Control of
Atmospheric Energy Extraction in Gigawatt Wind Farms
Duration: 1/10/2012–30/09/2017 (halfway)
Related Talks
• Thu, 15.10h. Importance of boundary layer height and Coriolis forces for energy extraction in
large wind farms. D. Allaerts, J. Meyers
• Fri, 11.10h. Turbulent inflow precursor method with time-varying direction for large eddy
simulations and applications to wind farms W. Munters, C. Meneveau, J. Meyers
• Fri, 12.10h. Large-eddy simulation of wind-farm boundary-layer transients.
P. Bauweraerts, J. Meyers
• Fri, 14.40h. Comparison of an actuator line model implementation in three different large-
eddy simulation codes. L.A. Martínez, A.E. Yilmaz, M.J. Churchfield, J. Meyers, C. Meneveau
Related Posters
• Measuring power output variability and unsteady loading in a micro wind farm
model. J. Bossuyt, C. Meneveau, J. Meyers
• Conditional sampling of wind farm flow fields. A. Vitsas, J. Meyers
Context – Active Wind Farms
3.
Windfarms across the globe are increasing in size and number
Alta Wind Energy Center, CA, USA
(490 turbines, current capacity 1.32 GW)
Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alta_Wind_Energy_Center
London Array
(175 turbines, current capacity 630 MW)
Source: London Array Limited, www.londonarray.com
Motivation
4.
LES of wind-farm boundary layers
Horns Rev
Code: SP-Wind
Mesh: 1536 x 768 x 192
5.
How to increase wind-farm performance by controlling its turbulent
interaction with the atmospheric boundary layer (ABL) using the
wind turbines as flow actuators?
First step: How increase energy extraction?
Therefore:
Optimal control of wind-farm boundary layer in large-eddy simulations
using the LES PDE’s themselves as control model
Current simplifications:
• Wind farm ABL Wind-farm BL (no Coriolis forces, Ekman layer)
• Turbines represented by actuator disk models (no turbine inertia, no
details on mechanical response, …)
• One wind direction, no yawing
Main Objective / Research question
6.
Outline
1. What can we control in wind farm?
2. Problem formulation and methodology
3. The fully developed (periodic) wind farm case
Goit & Meyers 2015, J. Fluid Mech. 768, 5-50
4. A developing wind-farm case
Goit, Munters, Meyers 2015, in preparation
5. Conclusion
7.
What can we control
′
/
′
/
, ,
tip-speed
ratio
pitch
angle
Either control
β or ω
8.
What can we control
′
/
′
/
, ,
tip-speed
ratio
pitch
angle
Either control
β or ω
, (thrust coeff.)
, (power coeff.)
IN IDEAL CASE:
Betz Limit:
REAL CASE:
9.
ADM and control
Actuator Disk Model
Turbine optimal for itself (‘greedy’)
is constant
For wind-farm
Control & per turbine
10.
Outline
1. What can we control in wind farm?
2. Problem formulation and methodology
3. The fully developed (periodic) wind farm case
Goit & Meyers 2015, J. Fluid Mech. 768, 5-50
4. A developing wind-farm case
Goit, Munters, Meyers 2015, in preparation
5. Conclusion
11.
Problem formulation: Optimal MPC
Model
Predictive
Control
280 s flow passes 4 turbines
Optimize , for ∈ ,
and per turbine ⋯
12.
Problem formulation: Optimal MPC
flow passes 4 turbines
13.
Problem formulation
Consider a wind-farm with N turbines
AIM
min
, ; ,
,
Subject to
disk velocity F ,
∙ 0 (continuity)
∙ ∙ 0 (momentum)
Degrees of freedom in
control space ,
15000
14.
Methodology: case setup
Pressure-driven BL
Number of turbines
10 × 5 = 50
Turbine spacing:
7D × 6D (D = 100 m)
Grid
256 × 192 × 81
Simulation
Smagorinsky LES (+ wall damping)
Schumann Wall BC (Monin-Obukhov)
Actuator-disk model for turbines
Pseudo-spectral + FD discretization
Optimization
Nonlinear CG method
+ Brent line search
Adjoint Eqs for gradient
15.
Forward and adjoint simulations
Forward simulation Adjoint simulation
T flow passes 4 turbines
16.
Problem formulation: MPC
Model
Predictive
Control
40 LES ≈
280 s flow passes 4 turbines
Control Window 1
Control Window 2
Control Window 3, etc. in total 25 CWs
17.
Outline
1. What can we control in wind farm?
2. Problem formulation and methodology
3. The fully developed (periodic) wind farm case
Goit & Meyers 2015, J. Fluid Mech. 768, 5-50
4. A developing wind-farm case
Goit, Munters, Meyers 2015, in preparation
5. Conclusion
18.
Evaluation of gains: energy balance
Driving Power Turbine Power Turbulent dissipation
GAIN: 16%
(compared to reference)
BUT:
• From flow
deceleration
• Dissipation
increases
19.
Evaluation of gains: energy balance
/ /
Driving Power
Turbine Power Turbulent
dissipation
Transport bottom
Transport top
20.
/ /
Driving Power
Turbine Power Turbulent
dissipation
Transport bottom
Transport top
Evaluation of gains: energy balance
21.
/ /
Driving Power
Turbine Power Turbulent
dissipation
Transport bottom
Transport top
Evaluation of gains: energy balance
22.
Time-average axial velocity at hub height
NO CONTROL CONTROL
28.
Optimal controls – what can we learn?
~
Spectrum of Power decomposition
%
%
%
… is time average
29.
Outline
1. What can we control in wind farm?
2. Problem formulation and methodology
3. The fully developed (periodic) wind farm case
Goit & Meyers 2015, J. Fluid Mech. 768, 5-50
4. A developing wind-farm case
Goit, Munters, Meyers 2015, in preparation
5. Conclusion
30.
Developing wind-farm boundary layer
Implementation in SP-Wind
x [km]
x [km]
y [km]
y [km]
z
[km]
z
[km]
u [m/s]
PRECURSOR
MAIN
31.
Details of the set-up
Domain size Lx × Ly × H = 10 × 3.8 × 1 km3
Fringe size = 15% of Lx = 1.5 km
Fringe region start: 8.5 km; end: 10 km
Driving pressure gradient f∞ = 4 × 10−4 m/s2
Turbine dimensions D = 0.1H = 100 m, zh = 0.1H = 100 m
Turbine arrangement 10 × 5
Turbine spacing Sx = 7D, and Sy = 6D
Surface roughness z0 = 10−4H = 0.1m
Grid size Nx × Ny × Nz = 384 × 256 × 200
Cell size Δx × Δy × Δz = 26.0 × 14.8 × 5.0 m3
Time step 0.6 s
32.
Developing wind-farm boundary layer
Coordinated Optimal Control
Greedy ( )
Coordinated Optimal Control
Greedy ( )
Power per Row
Hub height axial velocity
Overall gain power output: 7%
33.
Reminder:
Optimal controls – power decomposition
~
34.
Conclusions
Optimal model-predictive control of wind farms in LES
Maximize power output. Gains: 7% – 16%
[depending on… size of the farm,entrainment level ABL]
Control leads to faster wake break-up, and slightly
anti-correlated, …
Much work to do: understanding the controls, real ABL,
refined turbine/actuator representations
real feedback control, …
Larger cases planned – new code version