Experimental Study on Slamming Load by Simplified Substructure.pdf

Jan. 16, 2023
Experimental Study on Slamming Load by Simplified Substructure.pdf

Jan. 16, 2023
Education

Experimental Study on Slamming Load by Simplified Substructure

Experimental Study on Slamming Load by Simplified Substructure

Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
Experimental Study on Slamming Load by Simplified Substructure.pdf

  1. 1. EERA DeepWind`18 [17th ~19th /Jan/2018] University of Ulsan, Wide Tank Junbae Kim, Pham Thanh Dam, Hyeonjeong Ahn, Dac Dung Truong Professor : Hyunkyoung Shin Presenter : Byoungcheon Seo Experimental Study on Slamming Loads by Simplified Substructures
  2. 2. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Contents 2 • Free wet drop test • Introduction • Experimental System at UOU Trimming Tank & UOU Slamming Tank • Test model at UOU Trimming Tank & UOU Slamming Tank • Measurement • Experimental Results • Numerical analysis / Result • Discussions & Future work
  3. 3. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Introduction 3 Area : 99,720㎢, 109th in the world Population : 51,778,544 people, 27th in the world (CIA, The World Factbook )
  4. 4. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Introduction 4 Source : Video Bent-Tommy Larsen Statoil source : ABC News.com Source : www.fotoarkivet.no
  5. 5. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Introduction 5 Breaking Wave Horizontal Slamming Wave Run-up Bottom Slamming
  6. 6. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Introduction 6 Source : ABC News.com • 30.Dec.2015 • Windows and Structures in upper hull failed due to horizontal Slamming • Wave Height : 16.38 m • Dead : 1 person • Injury : 4 person Source : Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) 2016
  7. 7. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Introduction 7 - Test model in wide tank, UOU - - Freeboard : 6 m(full scale), 150 mm(model scale) - Condition : Irregular wave, sea state 6(extreme)
  8. 8. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Time[s] Introduction 8  Information of impulsive pressure Peak Peak width Tail Duration Idealised impulsive pressure history (Lee et) al, 1998
  9. 9. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Experimental System (UOU Trimming Tank) 9  Trimming Tank • Width = 2,170mm • Water depth = 1,000 mm • Max. drop height = 1,000mm
  10. 10. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Experimental System (UOU Slamming Tank) 10
  11. 11. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Test model (UOU Trimming Tank) 11 Model Wood Steel Dead-rise angle [deg.] 0, 3,10 Length [mm] 1,000 Width [mm] 600 Height [mm] 400 Mass [kg] 60 Bottom plate thickness [mm] 50 3,4,5
  12. 12. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Test Model (Production process at UOU Trimming Tank) 12 Wood Steel
  13. 13. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Test model (UOU Slamming Tank) 13 Model Steel / Wood Bottom plate thickness [mm] 3, 5, 8 / 100 Height [mm] 300 Length [mm] 2,000 Width [mm] 1,200 Mass [kg] 820 Dead-rise angle [deg.] 0, 10
  14. 14. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Test model (UOU Slamming Tank) 14 Model Steel Bottom plate thickness [mm] 8 Height [mm] 300 Length [mm] 2,000 Width [mm] 1,200 Mass [kg] 820 Dead-rise angle [deg.] Cylindrical
  15. 15. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Measurement (Sensor location) 15 UOU Trimming Tank Model UOU Slamming Tank Model Dead-rise angle 0° Dead-rise angle 10° Dead-rise angle 10° Dead-rise angle 0° Cylindrical shape
  16. 16. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Measurement 16 Wood_0deg Wood_10deg  Comparison between Strain type and Piezoelectric type sensor  Comparison sampling rate
  17. 17. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Free wet drop test (UOU Trimming Tank) 17  Dead-rise angle 0°  Dead-rise angle 3°
  18. 18. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan 0° - 500mm Free drop test (UOU Trimming Tank) 18 3T 4T 5T Wood
  19. 19. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan 3° - 500mm Free drop test (UOU Trimming Tank) 19 3T 4T 5T Wood
  20. 20. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan 10° - 500mm Free drop test (UOU Trimming Tank) 20 3T 4T 5T Wood
  21. 21. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Free wet drop test (Wood & Steel_0° in UOU Slamming Tank) 21  Wood - Dead-rise angle 0°, Drop height : 1m  Wood - Dead-rise angle 0°, Drop height : 1.7m  Steel - Dead-rise angle 0°, Drop height : 1m  Steel - Dead-rise angle 0°, Drop height : 1.7m
  22. 22. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Experimental Results - 3T_0° 22 3T-0°-1.7m Pressure 3T-0°-1m Pressure 3T-0°-1m Strain 3T-0°-1.7m Strain Max. Deflection : 85mm 3T-0°-1m Deflection 3T-0°-1.7m Deflection Max. Deflection : 65mm Max. Strain : 0.0017 Max. Strain : 0.0020 Max. Pressure : 0.08MPa Max. Pressure : 0.10MPa
  23. 23. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Experimental Results - 5T_0° 23 5T-0°-1.7m Pressure 5T-0°-1m Pressure 5T-0°-1mm Strain 5T-0°-1.7m Strain 5T-0°-1m Deflection 5T-0°-1.7m Deflection Max. Deflection : 55mm Max. Deflection : 15mm Max. Strain : 0.0015 Max. Strain : 0.0018 Max. Pressure : 0.15MPa Max. Pressure : 0.17MPa
  24. 24. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Experimental Results - 8T_0° 24 8T-0°-1m Pressure 8T-0°-1.7m Pressure 8T-0°-1m Strain 8T-0°-1.7m Strain 8T-0°-1m Deflection 8T-0°-1.7m Deflection Max. Deflection : 9mm Max. Deflection : 7mm Max. Strain : 0.0010 Max. Strain : 0.0015 Max. Pressure : 0.19MPa Max. Pressure : 0.33MPa
  25. 25. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Free wet drop test (Wood & Steel_0° in UOU Slamming Tank) 25  Steel - Dead-rise angle 10°, Drop height : 1.7m  Steel - Dead-rise angle 10°, Drop height : 1m  Wood - Dead-rise angle 10°, Drop height : 1m  Wood - Dead-rise angle 10°, Drop height : 1.7m
  26. 26. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Experimental Results - 3T_10° 26 Max. Deflection : 40mm Max. Deflection : 30mm Max. Strain : 0.0007 Max. Strain : 0.0012 Max. Pressure : 0.18MPa Max. Pressure : 0.22MPa
  27. 27. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Experimental Results - 5T_10° 27 Max. Deflection : 5mm Max. Deflection : 4mm Max. Strain : 0.0005 Max. Strain : 0.0008 Max. Pressure : 0.27MPa Max. Pressure : 0.29MPa
  28. 28. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Experimental Results - 8T_10° 28 Max. Deflection : 4mm Max. Deflection : 2mm Max. Strain : 0.0003 Max. Strain : 0.0005 Max. Pressure : 0.29MPa Max. Pressure : 0.45MPa
  29. 29. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Experimental Results - 8T_10°_Damped Wave 29  Steel - Dead-rise angle 10°, Drop height : 1.7m
  30. 30. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Experimental Results - 8T_10°_Pressure and Strain (Damped Wave) 30
  31. 31. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Experimental Results (Wood) 31
  32. 32. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Free wet drop test (Steel_Cylindrical shape in UOU Slamming Tank) 32  Steel – Cylindrical shape, Drop height : 1.7m  Steel – Cylindrical shape, Drop height : 1m
  33. 33. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Free wet drop test (Steel_Cylindrical shape in UOU Slamming Tank) 33 Max. Deflection : 4mm Max. Deflection : 2mm Max. Strain : 0.0009 Max. Strain : 0.0012 Max. Pressure : 0.45MPa Max. Pressure : 0.78MPa
  34. 34. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Numerical analysis 1. Finite element modelling of tested models  Using shell elements  Mesh / plate thickness =1.88  Fully fixed at upper supporting frame Slamming pressure Tie constraints for bolt connections Tack welding
  35. 35. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Numerical analysis 2. Simplified impulsive pressure shape : Triangular shape Three presentative parameters: • Peak pressure • Rising time • Decaying time Process of simplified slamming pressure history
  36. 36. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Numerical analysis 3. Material property definition  Strain hardening: Use tensile test data  Strain rate hardening: Cowper-Symonds Eq. (D=40.4 & q=5) Thickness Yield stress Ultimate strength Ultimate strain Nominal [mm] Actual [mm] [MPa] [MPa] [-] 8 7.84 280.8 433.2 0.2151 1 1 q p YD Y D                     
  37. 37. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Numerical analysis results 4. Deflection: SU-10-8T-1.7m Plate center Head center
  38. 38. School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering University of Ulsan Discussions & Future work 38 1. The slamming load characteristics were investigated through experiments with numerical analysis. 2. In case of dead-rise angle 0°, the slamming pressure value is smaller than dead-rise angles 3° and 10° due to the air effect. 3. Air effect comes from the elastic effect, so the model size is made bigger that can be applied to the actual design. 4. The same air effect occurred at dead-rise angle 0°. 5. Pressure increase is directly proportional to the increase of drop height, weight and thickness. 6. It was confirmed that several peak pressures were generated in one drop at dead-rise angle 10° and cylindrical shape models. 7. The largest slamming pressure was observed in the cylindrical shape model. 8. Considering the slamming load in the elastic region, it was taken into consideration that several slamming loads are applied to a single wave load rather than a single pressure value. 9. Further study is necessary to improve its accuracy and reliability, and additional experiments under the same test conditions are required for the uncertainty.

