Dynamic cable model for layout optimisation purposes in Floating Offshore Wind Farms.pdf

Jan. 21, 2023
Dynamic cable model for layout optimisation purposes in Floating Offshore Wind Farms.pdf

  1. 1. EERA DeepWind’2021: “Dynamic cable model for layout optimisation purposes in Floating Offshore Wind Farms” Virtual conference, 14th Jan 2021 José Ignacio Rapha Juan, Power Systems Group at Catalonia Institute for Energy Research, jirapha@irec.cat José Luis Domínguez-García, Power Systems Group at Catalonia Institute for Energy Research
  2. 2. 2 Part 1: Introduction Part 2: Cables Part 3: Cable model Part 4: Algorithm Part 5: Results
  3. 3. 3 GOING OFFSHORE 1 The best locations are far from the coast but… https://globalwindatlas.info/ Wind Energ. (2014)
  4. 4. 4 GOING OFFSHORE 2 Onshore; 183 Bottom-fixed offshore; 22 Floating offshore; 0,04 Installed capacity in Europe 2019 [GW] 50 114 135 108 LCOE 2020 [€/MWh] Onshore Bottom-fixed offshore Floating offshore COREWIND objective … it is all about costs.
  5. 5. However: • In Europe, the best locations for onshore wind farms are already exploited. Remaining locations present winds with lower quality, are remote areas or are just protected. • Bottom-fixed offshore wind farms are now a consolidated technology, but their costs make it unviable at depths greater than 50 m. • Floating offshore wind has a great potential: combining Europe, US and Japan, around 7.000 GW are available!! 5 GOING OFFSHORE 3 https://portal.emodnet-bathymetry.eu/
  6. 6. 6 SOME FOWFS CHALLENGES Standardisation Logistics & assembly Repair & maintenance Dynamic cables Costs
  7. 7. 7 Part 1: Introduction Part 2: Cables Part 3: Cable model Part 4: Algorithm Part 5: Results
  8. 8. 8 FOWF CABLING OVERVIEW • Function • Transmission • Inter-array • Structure • Static • Dynamic • Position • Fixed • Suspended Cable classification
  9. 9. 9 ANCILLARY EQUIPMENT FOR DYNAMIC CABLES Bend stiffeners Bell mouths Buoyant modules Buoyant arches Rigid structures Touch down region protection Clamps tethered to the seabed Touch down point base https://www.bardotgroup.com/ https://www.renewableconstructions.com/ https://www.bardotgroup.com/ https://www.trelleborg.com/ http://subsea-equipment.com/ http://www.blueoceanprojects.com/
  10. 10. 10 SUSPENDED CABLE CONFIGURATIONS EngOpt 2008
  11. 11. 11 Part 1: Introduction Part 2: Cables Part 3: Cable model Part 4: Algorithm Part 5: Results
  12. 12. 12 EXISTING MODELS Advantages • Some existing programs can perform accurate dynamic analysis of dynamic cables (e.g., OrcaFlex) Disadvantages • Lacking or limited optimising capabilities (e.g., only 2D optimisation) • Long simulations • Difficult integration for expanded optimisation or additional evaluations • Complex tasks even for early stages of projects
  13. 13. 13 OBJECTIVE The aim is to develop a model of the suspended cables with several degrees of freedom and including the main ancillary equipment as well as the relevant loads, finding a balance between realistic behaviour and moderated computation times when it comes to optimising. The existing cable configurations are assessed, plus additional configurations that may be feasible and viable for FOWFs. The model is developed to meet the requirements of the next steps.
  14. 14. 14 MODEL OVERVIEW The position of a suspended cable, even in static conditions, can’t be determined analytically in most of cases Lumped mass model: all cable properties are transferred to the nodes (except its length) The position and tensions are determined imposing equilibrium conditions at each node Maximum angle between segments
  15. 15. 15 EXTERNAL ACTIONS 0 5 10 15 20 25 0 100 200 300 Thickness [cm] Depth [m] API RP 2RD MCS NORSOK N-003 Oldfield Schoefs Proposed profile -240 -220 -200 -180 -160 -140 -120 -100 -80 -60 -40 -20 0 0 0,2 0,4 0,6 0,8 1 z [m] vc [m/s] Tidal current Wind current Overall Marine growth Currents
  16. 16. 16 FORCE MODELS Force applied to each node Seabed reaction Weight Cable Marine growth Clamp Buoyancy Tensions Moments Cable bend stiffness Bend stiffeners Drag Cable diameter Marine growth thickness
  17. 17. 17 Part 1: Introduction Part 2: Cables Part 3: Cable model Part 4: Algorithm Part 5: Results
  18. 18. 18 THE CATENARY • Equation • Integrated equation • Arc length Mathematical definition and properties • Horizontal tension • Vertical tension • Tension Physical properties 𝑑𝑑2 𝑧𝑧 𝑑𝑑𝑥𝑥2 = 𝜆𝜆 𝑇𝑇𝐻𝐻 1 + 𝑑𝑑𝑑𝑑 𝑑𝑑𝑑𝑑 2 𝑧𝑧 − 𝑧𝑧0 = 𝑎𝑎 � cosh 𝑥𝑥 − 𝑥𝑥0 𝑎𝑎 𝐿𝐿 = 𝑎𝑎 � sinh 𝑥𝑥0 − 𝑥𝑥𝐴𝐴 𝑎𝑎 + 𝑎𝑎 � sinh 𝑥𝑥𝐵𝐵 − 𝑥𝑥0 𝑎𝑎 𝑇𝑇𝐻𝐻 = 𝑎𝑎 · 𝜆𝜆 𝑇𝑇𝑉𝑉 = 𝑇𝑇𝐻𝐻 · 𝑧𝑧′ = 𝑎𝑎 · 𝜆𝜆 · sinh 𝑥𝑥 − 𝑥𝑥0 𝑎𝑎 𝑇𝑇 = 𝑇𝑇𝐻𝐻 · cosh 𝑥𝑥 − 𝑥𝑥0 𝑎𝑎 = 𝜆𝜆 𝑧𝑧 − 𝑧𝑧0
  19. 19. 19 INITIAL GUESSES Double hanging catenary Single hanging catenary Triple catenary Lazy wave
  20. 20. 20 CABLE POSITION CALCULATION Step 1 Initial guess Step 2 Initial position Step 3 + bend stiffness Step 4 + tether Step 5 + marine growth Step 6 + currents Step 7 + axial strain
  21. 21. 21 Part 1: Introduction Part 2: Cables Part 3: Cable model Part 4: Algorithm Part 5: Results
  22. 22. 22 GRAPHIC RESULTS 1
  23. 23. 23 GRAPHIC RESULTS 2
  24. 24. 24 FINAL REMARKS Floating offshore wind is an available technology but requires optimisation to lower its costs The dynamic cables play a relevant role in the technology progress as they are being developed specifically for this task A good initial guess saves time and prevents the algorithm from reaching wrong solutions (or not finding any solution), and variable scaling is important Buoyant sections should be below the euphotic zone Bend stiffness is usually negligible due to the low cable bending Site-specific marine growth and current profiles are important to avoid additional uncertainty, as their effect is relevant Axial stiffness can be neglected almost always
  25. 25. 25 AKNOWLEDGEMENT The research leading to these results has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation programme under grant agreement No. 815083 (COREWIND)
  26. 26. Principle Power

