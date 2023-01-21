Successfully reported this slideshow.
Challenges in Large Offshore Wind Farms with MVDC Collection System.pdf

Jan. 21, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Challenges in Large Offshore Wind Farms with MVDC Collection System.pdf

Jan. 21, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Education

Challenges in Large Offshore Wind Farms with MVDC Collection System

Challenges in Large Offshore Wind Farms with MVDC Collection System

Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
  1. 1. EERA DeepWind virtual conference – Poster 5 14 January 2021 Challenges in Large Offshore Wind Farms with MVDC Collection System Challenges in Large Offshore Wind Farms with MVDC Collection System A. Follo1,2, O. Saborío-Romano1, N. A. Cutululis1 & E. Tedeschi2,3 1) Technical University of Denmark (DTU) 2) Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) 3) University of Trento 1
  2. 2. EERA DeepWind virtual conference – Poster 5 14 January 2021 Challenges in Large Offshore Wind Farms with MVDC Collection System Introduction 2 DC collection system DC wind turbines Offshore MVDC converter station Image source: https://new.abb.com/docs/librariesprovider46/pw2016/seminars/r206-en-abb_offshore_wind_connection_by_hvdc_reformated.pdf?sfvrsn=2
  3. 3. EERA DeepWind virtual conference – Poster 5 14 January 2021 Challenges in Large Offshore Wind Farms with MVDC Collection System Challenge I: Technological gap 3 Image source: https://www.offshorewind.biz/2019/10/30/abb-hvdc-gear-for-worlds-largest-offshore-wind-farm/ • DC converters only demonstrated in computer simulations, laboratory experiments and small scale demonstrators • Different DC converter topologies are available (e.g. resonant converter, dual active bridge, modular multilevel converter, etc…) • Active research on optimal topology and control
  4. 4. EERA DeepWind virtual conference – Poster 5 14 January 2021 Challenges in Large Offshore Wind Farms with MVDC Collection System Challenge II: Controllability of DC collection system • Parallel, series and series-parallel are the main layouts of DC collection systems • Parallel layout is the most similar to AC collection system • Series layout is attractive but the voltage in the string is difficult to control 4 Image source: Top: Lundberg S. Evaluation of wind farm layouts. Epe journal. 2006 Feb 1;16(1):14-21. Bottom: D’Arco, S.; Aardal, A.; Hernes, M. Efficiency analysis of non-insulated converters for DC series collection in offshore wind farms. International Symposium on Power Electronics Power Electronics, Electrical Drives, Automation and Motion. IEEE, 2012, pp. 553–558.
  5. 5. EERA DeepWind virtual conference – Poster 5 14 January 2021 Challenges in Large Offshore Wind Farms with MVDC Collection System Challenge III: Grid code requirements • Grid codes exist only for HVDC- connected wind farms with AC collection system • The existing grid codes has to adapt to all-DC wind farms • The location of the point of connection needs to be clarified 5 Image source: https://www.neplan.ch/description/grid-code-compliance/
  6. 6. EERA DeepWind virtual conference – Poster 5 14 January 2021 Challenges in Large Offshore Wind Farms with MVDC Collection System Summary • Challenge I: Technological gap Finding consensus on medium voltage high power DC/DC converter topologies • Challenge II: Controllability of DC collection system Defining robust control algorithms for medium voltage high power DC/DC converter topologies • Challenge III: Grid code requirements Adapting the existing grid codes to allow all-DC offshore wind farms to connect to and support the onshore grid 6

