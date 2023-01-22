Aspects of relevance for utility scale wind-solar hybrid power plants
Aspects of relevance for
utility scale
wind-solar hybrid power plants
Poul Sørensen, Professor, DTU Wind Energy
Kaushik Das, Researcher, DTU Wind Energy
2.
VRE based Hybrid Power Plant
• Utility-scale grid connected HPP are large power plants (hundreds of MW) operated to maximize profit from
market while required to provide grid ancillary services similar to any large power plant.
Windlab and Vestas installed first
utility-scale Kennedy Energy Park
HPP in 2018 in Australia
43.2 MW of V136-3.6 MW WTs, 15
MW of PV and 2 MW/4 MWh Li-Ion
battery storage
All managed by Vestas customised
control system
Parc Cynog, UK
3.6 MW Wind (2001)
4.95 MW PV (2016)
Total HPP Cap = 380 MW
Wind = 120x2.5 = 300 MW (2020)
Solar = 50 MW (2021)
Battery = 30 MW, 120 MWh (2021)
https://windeurope.org/wp-content/uploads/files/policy/position-papers/WindEurope-renewable-hybrid-power-plants-benefits-and-market-opportunities.pdf
https://windeurope.org/about-wind/database-for-wind-and-storage-colocated-projects/
Kavithal, India 2018
50 MW Wind and 28.8 MW PV
3.
Hybrid Power Plant – Utility scale co-located grid connected
General Features:
• More than one generation sources involved
• All the assets are owned by same company so
higher controllability
• Motivation is to reduce cost / maximize
revenue from different energy markets
• Control of electrical load is not of concern for
the power plant owner as compared to
traditional Hybrid Power Systems
• Many stakeholders involved
4.
Grid emulation & advanced tests
• Emulation of future converter dominated power
systems using CGI and / or synchnonus
condenser to emulate grid
• Development of new test methods / grid codes
• Validation of models
Others
• Blackstart capability
• Wind turbine load and control, lifetime increase
• Wind farms wakes and control
• Grid interaction and stability
• Improvement/adaptation of solar/storage
technologies for HPP
• Offshore applications
Uncertainties and forecast
• Variability for combined wind-solar-battery
• Market forecasts
• Hybrid power forecast
• Real time power simulation
• Assessment of flexibility & ancillary services
Sizing and siting
• Resource assessment
• Physical Design Optimization
• Choice of technologies
• Optimal sizing of components
• Hybridization of existing wind or solar plants
Electrical Design and Control
• Optimal electrical design – utilization of wind
turbine DC links and inverter
• Use of electrical auxiliaries (supercapacitor,
chopper, FACTS)
• Hybridization of existing wind or solar plants
• Hierarchical control / Distributed control
• Ancillary services
• Grid following vs. grid forming operation
Energy Management System
• Optimal operation on markets: energy markets,
ancillary service markets and capacity markets
considering uncertainties, component lifetime
Grid
emulation
&
advanced tests
Electrical
Design &
Control
Uncertainties
&
forecast
Energy
Management
System
Others
Sizing
&
siting
Research
5.
Ongoing / approved / finished projects
HYBRIDize
WinGrid
PhD: Coordination of HPP for enhanced balancing market participation
TOPFARM
Master Thesis: Using super capacitor to enhance short-term frequency control capabilities of HPP, 2019/20
Master Thesis: HPP component sizing – Venneslund case study, 2019/20
Master Thesis: Frequency support from Hybrid Power Plant, 2019
Master Thesis: Dynamic modelling and control of DC-coupled HPP for frequency support, 2019
Master Thesis: Voltage support from Hybrid Power Plants, 2019
Master Thesis: Dynamic hybrid park simulation for co-located HPP for frequency ancillary services, 2019
Master Thesis: Optimal hybrid park control strategy, 2019
Master Thesis: Operating a hybrid power plant in the Australian electricity market, 2019
Master Thesis: Synthetic inertia support from wind turbines with energy storage systems, 2019
Master Thesis: Optimal loss reduction in a hybrid renewable power plant, 2018
Christian og Anny Wendelbo's Fond
PhD: Energy Management System for Isolated Hybrid Power Systems
6.
Sizing and siting: Power Simulation using CorRES
6
[1] Koivisto, Matti, et al. "Using time series simulation tool for assessing the effects of variable renewable energy generation on power and energy systems." WIREs, 2019
7.
Sizing and siting: Increase in capacity factor
7
8.
HPP Topologies
9.
Control hierarchy
[1] Panagiota Adamou, “Dynamic hybrid park simulation for co-located HPP for frequency ancillary services”, Master Thesis, DTU Wind Energy, 2019
[2] Swarnima Majumder, “Frequency support from Hybrid Power Plant” , Master Thesis, DTU Wind Energy, 2019
10.
System
operators
PCC
Orders
Frequency &
active power
measurements
Hybrid unit 2 control level
Hybrid unit N control level
Available power
Power references
Hybrid units control level
HPP control level
Control hierarchy
[1] Xenofon Giagkou, “Dynamic hybrid park simulation for DC-coupled HPP for frequency ancillary services”, Master Thesis, DTU Wind Energy, 2019
[2] Filippos Rigas, “Voltage support from Hybrid Power Plants” , Master Thesis, DTU Wind Energy, 2019
11.
Energy Management System – Example Case: Nordic market
11
[1] Anatole Grapperon, “Optimal hybrid park control strategy”, Master Thesis, DTU Wind Energy, 2019
12.
DTU Wind Energy
• 50 MW Wind + 30 MW Battery
Energy Management System – Example Case: Nordic market
[1] Anatole Grapperon, “Optimal hybrid park control strategy”, Master Thesis, DTU Wind Energy, 2019
13.
DTU Wind Energy
Energy Management System – Example Case: Australian market
13
[1] Johannes Moolman, “Potential of Hybrid Power Plant in Australian Grid”, Master Thesis, DTU Wind Energy, 2019
Optimization in real time market: model predictive control
14.
Results
QLD
Infeasible: NPV = AUD -5.25 million
NSW
Feasible: NPV = AUD 19 million
SA
Infeasible: NPV = AUD -1.62 million
VIC
Feasible: NPV = AUD 1.12 million
15.
DTU Wind-Hybrid Power Plant Facility – vision
• Grid connected wind-hybrid
power plant (wind / solar /
storage)
• Open research controllers
• Power collection and gird
connection (AC / DC)
• Controllable grid interface
• Connection to external
information (weather forecasts,
markets)
16.
WHPP facility – AC connection single line diagram
• 2 x 225kW type 4 wind
turbines
• (2 x) 100 kW solar PV
• Energy storage on AC
or on turbine DC link
• Double busbar
switchboard to create
different configurations
• Controllable grid
interface (CGI)
17.
Thank you for your attention !
