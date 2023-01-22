Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aspects of relevance for utility scale wind-solar hybrid power plants

Jan. 22, 2023
Aspects of relevance for utility scale wind-solar hybrid power plants

Jan. 22, 2023
Education

Aspects of relevance for utility scale wind-solar hybrid power plants

Aspects of relevance for utility scale wind-solar hybrid power plants

Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
Aspects of relevance for utility scale wind-solar hybrid power plants

  1. 1. DTU Wind Energy 25 September 2019 Aspects of relevance for utility scale wind-solar hybrid power plants Poul Sørensen, Professor, DTU Wind Energy Kaushik Das, Researcher, DTU Wind Energy 1
  2. 2. DTU Wind Energy 25 September 2019 VRE based Hybrid Power Plant • Utility-scale grid connected HPP are large power plants (hundreds of MW) operated to maximize profit from market while required to provide grid ancillary services similar to any large power plant. 2 Windlab and Vestas installed first utility-scale Kennedy Energy Park HPP in 2018 in Australia 43.2 MW of V136-3.6 MW WTs, 15 MW of PV and 2 MW/4 MWh Li-Ion battery storage All managed by Vestas customised control system Parc Cynog, UK 3.6 MW Wind (2001) 4.95 MW PV (2016) Total HPP Cap = 380 MW Wind = 120x2.5 = 300 MW (2020) Solar = 50 MW (2021) Battery = 30 MW, 120 MWh (2021) https://windeurope.org/wp-content/uploads/files/policy/position-papers/WindEurope-renewable-hybrid-power-plants-benefits-and-market-opportunities.pdf https://windeurope.org/about-wind/database-for-wind-and-storage-colocated-projects/ Kavithal, India 2018 50 MW Wind and 28.8 MW PV
  3. 3. DTU Wind Energy 25 September 2019 Hybrid Power Plant – Utility scale co-located grid connected 3 General Features: • More than one generation sources involved • All the assets are owned by same company so higher controllability • Motivation is to reduce cost / maximize revenue from different energy markets • Control of electrical load is not of concern for the power plant owner as compared to traditional Hybrid Power Systems • Many stakeholders involved
  4. 4. DTU Wind Energy 25 September 2019 Grid emulation & advanced tests • Emulation of future converter dominated power systems using CGI and / or synchnonus condenser to emulate grid • Development of new test methods / grid codes • Validation of models Others • Blackstart capability • Wind turbine load and control, lifetime increase • Wind farms wakes and control • Grid interaction and stability • Improvement/adaptation of solar/storage technologies for HPP • Offshore applications Uncertainties and forecast • Variability for combined wind-solar-battery • Market forecasts • Hybrid power forecast • Real time power simulation • Assessment of flexibility & ancillary services Sizing and siting • Resource assessment • Physical Design Optimization • Choice of technologies • Optimal sizing of components • Hybridization of existing wind or solar plants Electrical Design and Control • Optimal electrical design – utilization of wind turbine DC links and inverter • Use of electrical auxiliaries (supercapacitor, chopper, FACTS) • Hybridization of existing wind or solar plants • Hierarchical control / Distributed control • Ancillary services • Grid following vs. grid forming operation Energy Management System • Optimal operation on markets: energy markets, ancillary service markets and capacity markets considering uncertainties, component lifetime Grid emulation & advanced tests Electrical Design & Control Uncertainties & forecast Energy Management System Others Sizing & siting Research
  5. 5. DTU Wind Energy 25 September 2019 Ongoing / approved / finished projects 5 HYBRIDize WinGrid PhD: Coordination of HPP for enhanced balancing market participation TOPFARM Master Thesis: Using super capacitor to enhance short-term frequency control capabilities of HPP, 2019/20 Master Thesis: HPP component sizing – Venneslund case study, 2019/20 Master Thesis: Frequency support from Hybrid Power Plant, 2019 Master Thesis: Dynamic modelling and control of DC-coupled HPP for frequency support, 2019 Master Thesis: Voltage support from Hybrid Power Plants, 2019 Master Thesis: Dynamic hybrid park simulation for co-located HPP for frequency ancillary services, 2019 Master Thesis: Optimal hybrid park control strategy, 2019 Master Thesis: Operating a hybrid power plant in the Australian electricity market, 2019 Master Thesis: Synthetic inertia support from wind turbines with energy storage systems, 2019 Master Thesis: Optimal loss reduction in a hybrid renewable power plant, 2018 Christian og Anny Wendelbo's Fond PhD: Energy Management System for Isolated Hybrid Power Systems
  6. 6. DTU Wind Energy 25 September 2019 Sizing and siting: Power Simulation using CorRES 6 Location Wind Power CF [%] Solar power CF [%] Correlation Denmark (DK) 42 12 -0.1574 Sweden (SE) 24 10 -0.1206 France (FR) 32 16 0.0097 15 ° W 0 ° 15 ° E 30 ° E 45 ° E 30 ° N 45 ° N 60 ° N 75 ° N Jan 2015 Apr 2015 Jul 2015 Oct 2015 Jan 2016 Time 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 Power [MWh/h] DK Jan 2015 Apr 2015 Jul 2015 Oct 2015 Jan 2016 Time 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 Power [MWh/h] SE Jan 2015 Apr 2015 Jul 2015 Oct 2015 Jan 2016 Time 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 Power [MWh/h] FR [1] Koivisto, Matti, et al. "Using time series simulation tool for assessing the effects of variable renewable energy generation on power and energy systems." WIREs, 2019
  7. 7. DTU Wind Energy 25 September 2019 Sizing and siting: Increase in capacity factor 7 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 Solar Capacity/Total Capacity 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Capacity Factor [%] Total HPP Capacity = 500 MW, Evacuation Capacity = 500 MW DK SE FR 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 Solar Capacity/Total Capacity 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Capacity Factor [%] Total HPP Capacity = 1000 MW, Evacuation Capacity = 500 MW DK SE FR 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 Solar Capacity/Total Capacity 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 Annual Energy [TWh] DK: Total HPP Capacity = 1000 MW, Evacuation Capacity = 500 MW Available Energy Energy to grid Curtailed Energy
  8. 8. DTU Wind Energy 25 September 2019 AC-coupled HPP Grid AC bus WT 1 = ~ WT 2 WT N = ~ = ~ = ~ = ~ = ~ PV Sys. 1 = = = = = = = ~ = ~ = ~ = ~ = ~ = ~ BESS 2 BESS 1 BESS N PV Sys. 2 PV Sys. N AC bus AC bus AC bus = ~ = = = ~ = = Hybrid Unit 1 Hybrid Unit 2 Hybrid Unit N Grid = ~ = = = ~ = = = ~ = = = ~ = = AC bus DC bus DC bus DC bus DC-coupled HPP HPP Topologies
  9. 9. DTU Wind Energy 25 September 2019 9 Control hierarchy [1] Panagiota Adamou, “Dynamic hybrid park simulation for co-located HPP for frequency ancillary services”, Master Thesis, DTU Wind Energy, 2019 [2] Swarnima Majumder, “Frequency support from Hybrid Power Plant” , Master Thesis, DTU Wind Energy, 2019
  10. 10. DTU Wind Energy 25 September 2019 System operators PCC Orders Frequency & active power measurements Hybrid unit 2 control level Hybrid unit N control level Available power Power references Hybrid units control level HPP control level Control hierarchy [1] Xenofon Giagkou, “Dynamic hybrid park simulation for DC-coupled HPP for frequency ancillary services”, Master Thesis, DTU Wind Energy, 2019 [2] Filippos Rigas, “Voltage support from Hybrid Power Plants” , Master Thesis, DTU Wind Energy, 2019
  11. 11. DTU Wind Energy 25 September 2019 Energy Management System – Example Case: Nordic market 11 [1] Anatole Grapperon, “Optimal hybrid park control strategy”, Master Thesis, DTU Wind Energy, 2019
  12. 12. DTU Wind Energy 25 September 2019 12 • 50 MW Wind + 30 MW Battery Energy Management System – Example Case: Nordic market [1] Anatole Grapperon, “Optimal hybrid park control strategy”, Master Thesis, DTU Wind Energy, 2019
  13. 13. DTU Wind Energy 25 September 2019 Energy Management System – Example Case: Australian market 13 [1] Johannes Moolman, “Potential of Hybrid Power Plant in Australian Grid”, Master Thesis, DTU Wind Energy, 2019 Optimization in real time market: model predictive control
  14. 14. DTU Wind Energy 25 September 2019 Results QLD Infeasible: NPV = AUD -5.25 million NSW Feasible: NPV = AUD 19 million SA Infeasible: NPV = AUD -1.62 million VIC Feasible: NPV = AUD 1.12 million
  15. 15. DTU Wind Energy 25 September 2019 DTU Wind-Hybrid Power Plant Facility – vision • Grid connected wind-hybrid power plant (wind / solar / storage) • Open research controllers • Power collection and gird connection (AC / DC) • Controllable grid interface • Connection to external information (weather forecasts, markets) 15 Grid connection (AC/DC) Controllable Grid Interface Public grid Research controllers Downscaling and forecasts Electricity markets Global weather Sustainable power sources Meteorology measurements Monitors / demo ~ = ~ ~ = = ~ ~ = ~ = = =
  16. 16. DTU Wind Energy 25 September 2019 WHPP facility – AC connection single line diagram • 2 x 225kW type 4 wind turbines • (2 x) 100 kW solar PV • Energy storage on AC or on turbine DC link • Double busbar switchboard to create different configurations • Controllable grid interface (CGI) 16 = ~ ~ = = ~ ~ = ~ POC (400 V AC) PCC (10 kV AC) ~ = Public grid = ~ ~ = ~ = ~ = ~
  17. 17. DTU Wind Energy 25 September 2019 Thank you for your attention ! 17

