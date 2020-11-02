Curso operacion ptar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CURSO DE OPERACIÓN DE PLANTAS DE AGUAS RESIDUALES IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tr...
PRESENTACIÓN Ing. Wilmer Antonio Martelo Sarabia. Especialista en Gestión Integral del Agua. Especialista en Tratamiento d...
CONTENIDO - Características de las aguas residuales domésticas. - Sistemas de tratamiento Biológico. - Tecnología de trata...
CONSIDERACIONES GENERALES PTAR CICLO DEL AGUA • Disponibilidad de agua • Protección del medio ambiente IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Inge...
CONSIDERACIONES GENERALES Legislación Nacional Vigente Decreto 883 de 1997 Legislación Internacional MSD, MARPOL, IMO, ISO...
NITROGENO FOSFORO COLIFORMESDBO5 DQO CONTENIDO DE SOLIDOS pH TEMPERATURA - Características de las aguas residuales domésti...
CONSIDERACIONES GENERALES Legislación Nacional Vigente Decreto 883 de 1997 Legislación Internacional MSD, MARPOL, IMO IN∫A...
DQO DEMANDA QUIMICA DE OXIGENO. MATERIAL ORGANICA TOTAL DBO5 DEMANDA BIOQUIMICA DE OXIGENO. MATERIA ORGANICA BIODEGRADABLE...
SUSPENDIDOS TOTALES FILTRABLES CONDUCTIVIDAD FIJOS VOLATILES (microorganismos) FIJOS VOLATILES FLOTANTES (*) NO FILTRABLES...
CONCEPTOS BASICOS Principio de conservación de la materia Agua Residual PROCESO DE TRATAMIENTO Gases Agua Tratada Lodos In...
Fases del Tratamiento IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
Principios del Tratamiento Biológico Diferencias básicas: Anaerobio – Anóxico - Aerobio Procesos Biológicos Aerobios Anóxi...
Diferencias básicas: Anaerobio VS Aerobio Agua Residual DQO- 100% CO2 50% Lodo 50% Tratamiento Anaerobio Biogás CH4 + CO2 ...
FOSA SÉPTICA TANQUE IMHOFF LAGUNA ANAEROBIA DIGESTOR DE ALTA TASA CONTACTO ANAEROBIO DIGESTOR DE BAJA TASA FILTRO ANAEROBI...
Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos anaerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas d...
Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos anaerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas d...
Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos anaerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas d...
Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos anaerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas d...
Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos anaerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas d...
Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos anaerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas d...
Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos anaerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas d...
Lodo activado Discos biológicos rotatorios Filtro percolador Filtro sumergido Lodos Lodos Lodos Lodos Discos Empaque Empaq...
Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos aerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de ...
Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos aerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de ...
Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos aerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de ...
Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos aerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de ...
Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos aerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de ...
Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos aerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de ...
Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos aerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de ...
Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos aerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de ...
Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos aerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de ...
Lodos Activados IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Esquema General...
Lodos Activados IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Diagrama de Flu...
Lodos Activados IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Parámetros Oper...
Lodos Activados IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Parámetros de C...
Planta Compacta REDFOX -500 IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
Planta Compacta REDFOX IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Diagrama...
Planta Compacta REDFOX -500 IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. 1. ...
Planta Compacta REDFOX IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Esquema ...
Planta Compacta REDFOX -500 IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
Planta Compacta REDFOX -500 IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Sop...
Planta Compacta REDFOX -500 IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Sop...
Planta Compacta REDFOX -500 IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. VID...
IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Planta Compacta REDFOX Tablero ...
Planta Compacta AHEAD IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
Planta Compacta AHEAD IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. CÁMARA DE...
Planta Compacta AHEAD IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
Planta Compacta AHEAD IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
Plantas -Problemas Operacionales IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua...
Lodos Activados-Problemas Operacionales IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento ...
Lodos Activados-Problemas Operacionales IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento ...
Lodos Activados-Problemas Operacionales IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento ...
DE Lodos Activados-Problemas Operacionales IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamien...
Lodos Activados-Problemas Operacionales IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento ...
Lodos Activados-Problemas Operacionales IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento ...
Lodos Activados-Problemas Operacionales IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento ...
Lodos Activados-Problemas Operacionales IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento ...
  1. 1. CURSO DE OPERACIÓN DE PLANTAS DE AGUAS RESIDUALES IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
  2. 2. PRESENTACIÓN Ing. Wilmer Antonio Martelo Sarabia. Especialista en Gestión Integral del Agua. Especialista en Tratamiento de Aguas Residuales. Ingeniero de Proyectos – Tratamiento de Aguas. IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
  3. 3. CONTENIDO - Características de las aguas residuales domésticas. - Sistemas de tratamiento Biológico. - Tecnología de tratamiento biológico por Lodos Activados. - Configuraciones de plantas compactas de lodos activados. - Aspectos operacionales de plantas de lodos activados. - Principios del Tratamiento Biológico. - Fases del Tratamiento de Agua Residuales. - Consideraciones generales. IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
  4. 4. CONSIDERACIONES GENERALES PTAR CICLO DEL AGUA • Disponibilidad de agua • Protección del medio ambiente IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
  5. 5. CONSIDERACIONES GENERALES Legislación Nacional Vigente Decreto 883 de 1997 Legislación Internacional MSD, MARPOL, IMO, ISO 14001 IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
  6. 6. NITROGENO FOSFORO COLIFORMESDBO5 DQO CONTENIDO DE SOLIDOS pH TEMPERATURA - Características de las aguas residuales domésticas FISICAS QUIMICAS BIOLOGICAS IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
  7. 7. CONSIDERACIONES GENERALES Legislación Nacional Vigente Decreto 883 de 1997 Legislación Internacional MSD, MARPOL, IMO IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
  8. 8. DQO DEMANDA QUIMICA DE OXIGENO. MATERIAL ORGANICA TOTAL DBO5 DEMANDA BIOQUIMICA DE OXIGENO. MATERIA ORGANICA BIODEGRADABLE – TRATAMIENTO BIOLOGICO - Características de las aguas residuales domésticas IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. DQO SIEMPRE MAYOR A DBO5
  9. 9. SUSPENDIDOS TOTALES FILTRABLES CONDUCTIVIDAD FIJOS VOLATILES (microorganismos) FIJOS VOLATILES FLOTANTES (*) NO FILTRABLES DISUELTOS TOTALES - Características de las aguas residuales domésticas IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
  10. 10. CONCEPTOS BASICOS Principio de conservación de la materia Agua Residual PROCESO DE TRATAMIENTO Gases Agua Tratada Lodos Insumos IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
  11. 11. Fases del Tratamiento IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
  12. 12. Principios del Tratamiento Biológico Diferencias básicas: Anaerobio – Anóxico - Aerobio Procesos Biológicos Aerobios Anóxicos Anaerobios Con O2 disuelto Sin O2 disuelto pero Con presencia de N-NO3 - Sin O2 disuelto IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
  13. 13. Diferencias básicas: Anaerobio VS Aerobio Agua Residual DQO- 100% CO2 50% Lodo 50% Tratamiento Anaerobio Biogás CH4 + CO2 80% - 90% Tratamiento Aerobio Agua Residual DQO- 100% Lodo 10% - 20% O2 Principios del Tratamiento Biológico IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
  14. 14. FOSA SÉPTICA TANQUE IMHOFF LAGUNA ANAEROBIA DIGESTOR DE ALTA TASA CONTACTO ANAEROBIO DIGESTOR DE BAJA TASA FILTRO ANAEROBIO REACTOR UASB REACTOR ANAEROBIO CON MAMPARAS LECHO FLUIDIFICADO O EXPANDIDO PRIMERA GENERACIÓN SEGUNDA GENERACIÓN TERCERA GENERACIÓN Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos anaerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
  15. 15. Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos anaerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Fosa septica
  16. 16. Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos anaerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Tanque Imhoff
  17. 17. Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos anaerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Filtro Anaerobio de Flujo Ascendente
  18. 18. Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos anaerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Lagunas Anaerobias
  19. 19. Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos anaerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Biodigestores tipo laguna
  20. 20. Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos anaerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Biodigestores de lodos
  21. 21. Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos anaerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Reactores UASB
  22. 22. Lodo activado Discos biológicos rotatorios Filtro percolador Filtro sumergido Lodos Lodos Lodos Lodos Discos Empaque Empaque Efluente Efluente Efluente Efluente Aire Aireadores superficialesLaguna aireada Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos aerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
  23. 23. Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos aerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Lagunas Aireadas
  24. 24. Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos aerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Biodiscos - RBC
  25. 25. Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos aerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Filtro Percolador
  26. 26. Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos aerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Filtro Percolador
  27. 27. Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos aerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Lodos Activados – Planta Compacta
  28. 28. Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos aerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Lodos Activados – Planta Compacta
  29. 29. Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos aerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Lodos Activados – Planta Compacta
  30. 30. Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos aerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Lodos Activados – Planta Compacta
  31. 31. Sistemas de tratamiento biológico procesos aerobios IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Filtros Aerobios – Planta Compacta
  32. 32. Lodos Activados IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Esquema General del Proceso
  33. 33. Lodos Activados IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Diagrama de Flujo PTAR SISTEMA DE DESBASTE DE SOLIDOS GRUESOS BOMBAS SUMERGIBLES (2) TANQUE DE HOMOGENIZACIÓN TRATAMIENTO BIOLOGICO TANQUE DE AIREACIÓN SEDIMENTADOR SECUNDARIO CAMARA DE CLORACIÓN TRAMPA DE GRASA AGITADOR SUMERGIBLE SOPLADORES (2) pHOD ANALIZADOR OXIGENO DISUELTO ANALIZADOR pH DOSIFICACIÓN DE HIPOCLORITO LECHO DE SECADO LODOS AGUA TRATADA AGUA RESIDUAL
  34. 34. Lodos Activados IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Parámetros Operacionales - Oxigeno Disuelto: mínimo 1 mg/L. - pH: Acidez y Basicidad. 6 – 9. - Carga Hidráulica: Caudal. Población. - Carga Orgánica:DBO5. Tipo de contaminantes - Población de Microorganismos: SST, SSV. - Tasa de Recirculación: Retorno de lodos desde el sedimentador al reactor. - Color y apariencia.
  35. 35. Lodos Activados IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Parámetros de Control - Legislación Decreto 883 Sólidos Flotantes…………………………………………………………………………Ausentes Coliformes Fecales…………………………………………………………………….1000 / 100 ml DBO5………………………………………………………………………………………… 60 mg/l DQO…………………………………………………………………………………………350 mg/l
  36. 36. Planta Compacta REDFOX -500 IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
  37. 37. Planta Compacta REDFOX IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Diagrama de flujo PTAR
  38. 38. Planta Compacta REDFOX -500 IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. 1. Aireación: Utiliza las bacterias que naturalmente se encuentran en el agua servida. 2. Clarificación: separación del lodo bacteriano del agua tratada. 3. Desinfección: Elimina la presencia de cualquier bacteria viva antes de que el efluente sea descargado al medio ambiente.
  39. 39. Planta Compacta REDFOX IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Esquema PTAR
  40. 40. Planta Compacta REDFOX -500 IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
  41. 41. Planta Compacta REDFOX -500 IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Sopladores de lóbulos.
  42. 42. Planta Compacta REDFOX -500 IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Sopladores de canal lateral
  43. 43. Planta Compacta REDFOX -500 IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. VIDEO DIFUSORES Difusores
  44. 44. IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Planta Compacta REDFOX Tablero de Control Interruptor Horario Transformado r Supervisor de Voltaje Contactore s 9A AC3 Magnetotérmico 1X2 Guardamotor
  45. 45. Planta Compacta AHEAD IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
  46. 46. Planta Compacta AHEAD IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. CÁMARA DE CLARIFICACIÓN CÁMARA DE AIREACIÓN CÁMARA DE CLORINACIÓN AGUAS RESIDUALES LÍQUIDO DESPLAZADO SÓLIDOS FLOTANTES AGUA CLARIFICADA AGUA DESINFECTADA TANQUE MACERADOR EFLUENTE
  47. 47. Planta Compacta AHEAD IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
  48. 48. Planta Compacta AHEAD IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua.
  49. 49. Plantas -Problemas Operacionales IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Parámetros Operacionales - Oxigeno Disuelto: mínimo 0-10 mg/L. - pH: Acidez y Basicidad. 6.8 – 8. - Cloro Residual: 1 – 2 PPM - Carga Hidráulica: Caudal. Población. - Carga Orgánica:DBO5. Tipo de contaminantes - Población de Microorganismos: SST, SSV. - Tasa de Recirculación: Retorno de lodos desde el sedimentador al reactor. - Color y apariencia.
  50. 50. Lodos Activados-Problemas Operacionales IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Parámetros Operacionales COMPONENTE POBLACIÓN NORMAL MINIMO MAXIMO VALVULA DE AIRE - DIFUSOR VALVULA DEL SKIMMER VALVULA DE AIRE - RETORNO DE LODOS PRESION DE SUMINISTRO DE AIRE 6 PSIG 4 PSIG 8 PSIG AJUSTES ABIERTA 45º ABIERTA 30º- 45º ABIERTA 60º-90º
  51. 51. Lodos Activados-Problemas Operacionales IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Herramientas - Analizadores portátiles. - Oxigeno Disuelto. - pH. - Cloro Residual. - Conductividad. - Cilindro Graduado. Cono Imhoff.
  52. 52. Lodos Activados-Problemas Operacionales IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Mala aireación Buena aireación
  53. 53. DE Lodos Activados-Problemas Operacionales IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Prueba de Sedimentabilidad
  54. 54. Lodos Activados-Problemas Operacionales IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Prueba de Sedimentabilidad
  55. 55. Lodos Activados-Problemas Operacionales IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Prueba de Sedimentabilidad
  56. 56. Lodos Activados-Problemas Operacionales IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Formación de Espumas Se observa la formación de espuma blanca en el reactor con mucha frecuencia. Este color blanco es indicativo de que la es puma es ocasionada por agentes tenso-activos presentes en agua residual que alimenta la planta. Espuma gris-porosa(recuerda a la piedra pómez): Producto de una excesiva recirculación de lodos menudos de los sobrenadantes del sedimentador. Espuma grisácea, espesa o pastosa: producida por carencia de nutrientes: nitrógeno y fósforo.
  57. 57. Lodos Activados-Problemas Operacionales IN∫ATECNICA I∫ Ingeniería y Servicios Técnicos Integrales Sistemas de Tratamiento de Agua. Bulking Lodo flotante Bulking Lodo Ascednete Bajo nivel de aireación. -Bajo nivel de pH. Se da cuanto el tiempo de retención es muy alto o hay poco caudal de alimentación a la planta. Debido a la falta de agua nueva con oxígeno en el sedimentador, se produce una condición anóxica y de ser el efluente rico en nitratos y nitritos (proteínas) se desarrolla el proceso de desnitrificación con la consiguiente liberación de burbujas de nitrógeno que reflotan parte de los lodos sedimentados.

