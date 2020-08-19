Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CURSO: Realidad Nacional
IDENTIDAD NACIONAL 1. Mencione 5 nuevas definiciones de identidad nacional  (Meléndez,2004, p. 27). ¨El surgimientode una...
3. Mencione3 ejemplosde Identidadnacional  Nuestragastronomíaentre ellas:rocotorelleno,anticuchos,ceviche,polloala brasa,...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Identidad nacional definiciones, ejemplos, aportes

11 views

Published on

Identidad nacional definiciones, ejemplos, aportes Identidad nacional definiciones, ejemplos, aportes

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Identidad nacional definiciones, ejemplos, aportes

  1. 1. CURSO: Realidad Nacional
  2. 2. IDENTIDAD NACIONAL 1. Mencione 5 nuevas definiciones de identidad nacional  (Meléndez,2004, p. 27). ¨El surgimientode unaidentidadnacional hasidoparte de un proceso gradual que se caracterizó por el surgimiento del Estado-Nación y la delimitaciónde lasfronteraspolíticas,loque fortalecióel carácterde pertenenciaaun determinado territorio; además de la construcción de un discurso político-ideológico por parte de las elites dominantes por medio de un modelo homogeneizador, fortalecido por el estado a través de la educación y que, a la fecha, ha permitido mantenerunimaginarionacional “...queasuvezevolucionaycambiadiariamente,para mantener su relevancia y significado”.  Induni (2002, p. 69) “...la identidad no es un estado, sino más bien un proceso. Por consiguiente,nopuedeseraprendidasinodentrode lalógicadelcambiosocial.Poreso, la identidad es un fenómeno sociocultural y como tal histórico y político”.  Vásquez(2007) 3: ¨Identidad,esel sentimientode pertenenciaa laorganización oa un país, que esun miembroo elementoimportanteyvaliosodentrodel grupode trabajo, de la colectividad,o de la nación. Además, desde el punto pedagógico, esta definición hace referencia a que una persona puede pertenecer a una institución cualquiera o haber nacido en un país. ¨  Martí (2003) 17: ¨Identidadsocialesel conjuntode condicionesdel sujetoque depende de suposiciónenlaestructurasocial yde losrasgosdeterminadosporsuafiliaciónalos diversos grupos ideológicos, económicos y culturales.¨  Correa (2009) 24: ¨Sostiene que ha sido la gran aspiración qué políticos, caudillos e intelectualeshanbuscadoparael país,desde lapropuestacriollahastael indigenismo más extremo.¿Qué somos?,¿cómo somos?,¿qué nos identificacomoperuanos?Esta búsqueda, en pleno siglo XXI, continúa sin resultados que satisfagan las expectativas latentesde IN,pese aque contamoscon mayoreselementosde juicioque contribuyen a comprender y perfilar mejor nuestra identidad. ¨  Espinosa&Calderón (2007); Rottenbacher (2008). ¨La construcción de la identidad nacional parael caso peruano,estaría relacionadamásconla consideraciónpositivade los personajes de su historia, que en una valoración positiva de los eventos importantes.¨  Ruiz (2010). ¨La parte educativa adoptó dicho concepto a través de la historia escolar configurandountipode racionalidadinstrumentaldesdeelque se establecióuncontrol simbólicosobrelosalumnospromoviendounaespeciede lealtadhaciaelEstado-nación formándose así la identidad nacional. ¨ 2. Elabore unapropiadefiniciónde identidadnacional La identidad nacional esunconjuntode cualidades ycaracterísticaspropias que representaunanación,que ala vezmantiene unidosa travésde elementos encomún a una nación e identificaaestacomo unaunidad (estado-nación),enotras palabras, esel folclore que posee unapoblación que ladiferenciade otrasnaciones.
  3. 3. 3. Mencione3 ejemplosde Identidadnacional  Nuestragastronomíaentre ellas:rocotorelleno,anticuchos,ceviche,polloala brasa, lomosaltado.  Nuestrahistoria:losincas, lasguerraspor laindependencia,etc.  Nuestrasdiversidadesculturales:aymaras,culturasamazónicas,culturas alto andinas. 4. Si usted fueraministro de culturaque proyectos desarrollaríaparamejorar o acentuarla identidadnacional  Promoverfestivalesde danzas regionales, asícomopasacalles.  Promoverladifusiónyproducciónde programasque instruyanalaspersonas sobre nuestroPerúde la maneramás amenay divertidaposibleporque el peruanosolopondráatenciónsi lodivierte.  Dar apoyo a culturasque existanenel Perú,parasu difusiónycrecimiento.  Instruirencolegiosproyectosde difusiónlomásdidácticoposiblesproduciendo de esta maneramuchomaterial sobre nuestropaíspara que desde pequeñosno se alienen. 5. Cuálesson lascausasque determinan la ausenciade identidadnacional  La diversidadcultural nomanejadaadecuadamentevistacomounacausa  Destrucciónde culturasperuanas porel descuidograciasa las autoridades  Ausenciade proyectos de difusión sobre nuestraidentidad.  Alienación de otrasculturasvistascomodesarrolladasosuperiores.  Malos programasde televisiónque nodifundenculturasinobasura. Bibliografía:  Meléndez, S. (2004). Aportes geográficos al imaginario costarricense en el siglo XIX. Revista Reflexiones 83 (1), pp. 57-85.  Induni, G. (2002). Juventudes y construcción de identidades sociales: el papel de lo nacional. San José, Costa Rica: Ministerio de Cultura, Juventud y Deportes.  Vásquez Yurivilca, Wilfredo (2007). Diccionario de pedagogía. Lima: San Marcos, 200 p.  Martí Castro, Isabel, Directora (2003). Diccionario enciclopédico de educación. Barcelona: Ediciones CEAC, 254 p.  Correa Arangoitia, Patricia (2008). Identidad nacional e identidades múltiples. Lima: PUCP  Espinosa, A. & Calderón, A. (2007). Relaciones entre la Identidad Nacional, la Valoración de la Historia y el Clima Social en el Perú Ponencia presentada en el Congreso SIP México D.F., julio, 2007.  Rottenbacher, J.M. (2008). La valoración de la historia, la percepción del clima socio-emocional y su relación con la construcción de la identidad nacional en el Perú. Tesis de licenciatura no publicada. Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú, Lima.  Ruiz, Alexander (2010). “Ética, narración y aprendizaje de la historia nacional”, en M. Carretero y J. Castorina, La contrucción del conocimiento histórico, Buenos Aires: Paidós.

×