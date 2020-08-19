Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. FREUD: CUESTIONARIO DE REPASO 1. ¿Qué aspectos de la teoría de Freud reflejan sus experiencias de la niñez y sus conflictos personales respecto del sexo? Gran parte de las experiencias de la niñez de Freud son reflejadas en su teoría, por lo que puede considerarse de naturaleza autobiográfica. Se menciona que cuando era niño sentía atracción hacia su madre; pues ella era esbelta y atractiva, le brindaba mucho afecto y protección y por el contrario sentía hostilidad hacia su padre; pues él era estricto y autoritario, sentía celos e ira al ver que sus medios hermanos eran acogidos por su madre, este suceso de su vida dio sirvió para desarrollar el concepto del complejo de Edipo, que como todos conocemos, expone nuestro apego en la infancia, tanto del varón hacia la madre, como la mujer al padre, creando rivalidad, como una pugna por el amor de estos. Presentó como causa de las neurosis a los conflictos sexuales, Freud relata un episodio de su vida, el cual confirmó su teoría, ya que sufre impotencia sexual durante su matrimonio, temía que su esposa quede embarazada con facilidad, lo que conllevo a que manifieste frustraciones y conflictos personales en relación al deseo sexual que afloraba en forma de neurosis así como antes diagnosticaba a sus pacientes “su vida personal quedó profundamente involucrada en su teoría particular, pues con la ayuda de esta trataba de interpretar y resolver sus propios problemas… la teoría de Freud de la verdadera neurosis es en consecuencia una teoría de sus propios síntomas neuróticos” (Kroll, 1986, pp. 14-20) 2. ¿Cómo definió Freud los instintos? ¿Éstos cómo conectan las necesidades del organismo con los deseos de la mente? Freud designa los instintos como Trieb, que se traduce como pulsión o impulso, los estímulos despiertan una necesidad en el cuerpo, hambre, placer, dolor, sed. La mente transforma esta energía corporal en un deseo. los instintos son las fuerzas motivadoras que impulsan y dirigen la conducta. Son deseos, una representación mental de la necesidad fisiológica, el instinto no es un estado corporal sino la necesidad orgánica transformada en un estado mental. Satisfacer la necesidad para disminuir la tensión en un eterno equilibrio para no haber tensión. 3. Distinga los instintos de vida de los instintos de muerte. ¿Cómo motivan la conducta? El objetivo de los instintos de vida es la supervivencia del individuo y de su especie, pues tratan de cubrir necesidades de alimento, agua, aire, y sexo. Están orientados al crecimiento y desarrollo. Para Freud el más importante de los instintos de vida era el del sexo, y no solo se refería a lo erótico, sino todo de lo que se pudiera obtener placer. Frente a estos están los instintos de muerte, postuló que todos los seres vivos nos deterioramos y morimos, propuso que inconscientemente deseamos morir, un componente de estos instintos es el impulso agresivo dirigido a otros objetos, que nos lleva a matar, destruir o conquistar. Nuestra conducta estaba principalmente motivada por la búsqueda del placer, y gran parte de la teoría de Freud se perfila en torno a la necesidad de inhibir o suprimir impulsos sexuales.
  2. 2. 4. Defina el ello, el yo y el superyó. ¿Cómo están interrelacionados? Freud revisó su concepto de los tres niveles de la personalidad e introdujo tres estructuras básicas de la anatomía de ésta: el ello (id), el yo (ego) y el superyó (superego). El ello: Es el depósito de los instintos y de la libido, guarda una relación directa y vital con la satisfacción de las necesidades del cuerpo. Es una estructura egoísta, ansiosa de placer, primitiva, amoral, insistente e impaciente, no tiene conciencia de la realidad. El yo: Es la parte racional de la personalidad. El yo conoce la realidad. El yo no impide la satisfaccióndel ello. Por el contrario, trata de posponerla, demorarla o reencauzarla en función de las exigencias de la realidad. El superyó: conjunto de fuerzas que son inconscientes en gran medida, que adquirimos en la niñez, ideas del bien y del mal. Según Freud es el aspecto moral de la personalidad. La conciencia es un componente del superyó que contiene las conductas por las que ha sido castigado el niño. Otro componente es el yo ideal que contiene las conductas morales o ideales por las que debería luchar una persona. Estas tres fuerzas interiores están estrechamente interrelacionadas, se explica que el ello presiona para lograr la satisfacción,el yo trata de posponerla y el superyó seafana por la moralidad, ante todo. 5. ¿Qué quiere decir Freud al afirmar que el yo está atrapado en medio de tres fuerzas antagónicas y apremiantes y que es presionado por ellas? Freud trata de decir que estas fuerzas no acompañan hasta el final y luchan entre si ocasionando polos o ideas opuestas, así como trazando metas, fines, u otras necesidades, guiadas a propósitos diferentes las cuales generan presión, ya que cada fuerza es insistente, y el yo queda atrapado y presionado, sometido y el resultado es la ansiedad 6. ¿Cuáles son los tres tipos de ansiedad propuestos por Freud? ¿Cuál es el propósito de la ansiedad? ¿Cómo nos defendemos de ella? Ansiedad ante la realidad, es el miedo a objetos tangibles del mundo real, cumple el propósito de guiar nuestra conducta a protegernos de peligros reales, pues el miedo se extingue cuando ya no hay amenaza, pero a veces los miedos a la realidad nos llevan a extremos, comopor ejemplo no salir de casapor miedo de contraer un resfrío. Ansiedad neurótica, originada en la niñez, es un conflicto entre la realidad y la satisfacción instintiva. Es el miedo inconsciente de ser castigado si se manifiesta abiertamente una conducta dominada por el ello, no es el miedo a los instintos, sino a las consecuencias por gratificarlos. Conflicto entre el ello y el yo. Ansiedad moral, es el miedo a la propia conciencia, coloquialmente se diría que si sentimos el impulso de realizar una acción motivada por el impulso instintivo el superyó no hace sentir vergüenza o culpa, es decir, nos remuerde la conciencia. Conflicto entre el ello y el superyó.
  3. 3. Para defendernos de la ansiedad, podemos huir de la situación que nos amenaza, inhibir la necesidad instintiva que origina el peligro u obedecer nuestra conciencia, si ninguna de estas opciones da resultados, las personas pueden recurrir a mecanismos de defensa, que son estrategias no racionales que ayudan a defender al yo. 7. Describa la forma en que los siguientes mecanismos de defensa nos protegen de la ansiedad: formación reactiva, proyección y sublimación. Formación reactiva. Consiste en expresar de forma activa el impulso contrario, la mente inconsciente que utiliza este mecanismo,convierte la lascivia en virtud y el odio en amor. Proyección. Consiste en atribuir los impulsos inquietantes a otra persona. El individuo no deja de manifestar el impulso, pero lo hace de modo que es menos amenazador para él. Sublimación Mecanismo de defensa que consiste en modificar o desplazar los impulsos del ello dirigiendo la energía de los instintos hacia conductas socialmente aceptables. 8. Describa las etapas oral y anal del desarrollo psicosexual. Etapa oral: abarca desde el nacimiento hasta el segundo año de vida, la principal fuente de placer es la boca, la cual no solo cumple función de supervivencia para ingerir alimentos y agua, Freud resaltó la satisfacción erótica, el placer de succionar, morder y deglutir. Hay dos formas de comportarse corporativa, ósea reciben se sienten seguros, calmados,su personalidad es buena, pero con algo de dependencia, en cambio el tipo de conducta oral agresiva, los niños se sienten frustrados en peligro por eso escupen o muerden, suelen discutir mucho y ser sarcásticas, hostiles, pesimistas. Etapa anal: los padres esperan ajustes y exigencias rápidas, a los 18 meses imponen el control de esfínteres, Si el control por los padres es de suma exigencia el niño les dará la contra, desarrollando una personalidad agresiva, desorden destrucción, cruel. Si el niño seaguanta producirá un sentimiento de placer erótico, así acumulando hasta conseguir atención de su padre, lo cual ocasionará una personalidad avara obstinada, rígida, demasiada escrupulosa. 9. ¿Qué actividades caracterizan al adulto que está fijado en la fase oral corporativa? ¿En la fase anal retentiva? El adulto que está fijado en la faseoral corporativa, puede preocuparseexcesivamente en las actividades orales, como comer, beber, fumar, y besar. Si tuvieron una satisfacción excesiva en la infancia, su personalidad oral en el futuro será de dependencia y optimismo exagerado, dependerán de otros para satisfacer sus necesidades, por lo tanto, serna ingenuos, creerán todo lo que se les dice y confiaran ciegamente en las personas.
  4. 4. Un adulto que está fijado en la fase anal retentiva, será obstinado y avaro, acumulara demasiadas cosas, ya que su sentimiento de seguridad se basara en todo lo que posea o ahorre, así como el orden que mantiene entre sus pertenencias y otros aspectos de su vida, puede que sea rígido, compulsivamente ordenado, obstinado y muy escrupuloso. 10. Los niños y las niñas, ¿cómo resuelven los conflictos de la etapa fálica del desarrollo psicosexual? El conflicto principal de la etapa fálica se centra en el deseo inconsciente que el niño siente por su madre, acompañado por el deseo de reemplazar o destruir a su padre y en las niñas el deseo inconsciente que la niña siente por su padre, acompañado por el deseo de reemplazar o destruir a su madre y la envidia por el pene. Estos conflictos se resuelven, en los niños cuando se van identificando con su padre y en las niñas cuando se llega a identificar con la madre y reprime su amor por el padre. 11. En su opinión, ¿los niños y las niñas criados por una madre soltera, ¿cómo resolverán estos conflictos? En mi opinión, creo que los niños y niñas resolverán este conflicto con las primera figuras del sexo opuesto que conozcan o lleguen a crear una conexión fuerte, en el caso de un niño probablemente no desarrolló una identificación con el padre, pero sí un gran apego con la madre, y su vida futura se identifique más con figuras parecidas a su madre, quizás el niño se forme como una persona mimada, en el caso de una niña, sentirá un ligero desapego por su madre pero a medida que irá creciendo se identificara con ella, valorando más a su madre. La figura paterna que le faltó la proyectara en futuras parejas. Creando dependencia quizás. 12. ¿Qué piensa Freud de la influencia relativa de la herencia y el ambiente? ¿Cuál es su posición respecto del libre albedrío frente al determinismo? Freud, frente a la influencia de la herencia y el ambiente tomo una posición intermedia, ello, la parte más potente de la personalidad, es una estructura fisiológica heredada, de igual forma que las etapas del desarrollo psicosexual, sin embargo, hay otras partes de la personalidad que se aprenden desde la niñez gracias a la interacción entre padres e hijos y con la sociedad. En cuestión del libre albedrío frente al determinismo, tenía una perspectiva determinante, pues casitodo lo que hacemos,pensamos y soñamos está determinado por los instintos de vida y muerte. La personalidad adulta, está determinada por las interacciones ocurridas antes de los cinco años, de las cuales no teníamos el control, estas experiencias estarán siempre presentes. 13. ¿Qué tipo de informaciónpuede revelar la asociación libre? ¿Qué es la resistencia? La asociaciónlibre es una técnica inventada por Freud que en medida tuvo cierto éxito y llamó al proceso catarsis. Esta técnica podría revelar algunas experiencias o recuerdos, ideas e imágenes, sin importar lo insignificante, vergonzoso o doloroso que fuera en el recuerdo o el pensamiento, sin omitir, reordenar ni reestructurar tal
  5. 5. recuerdo. En la asociación libre la resistencia consistía en un bloqueo de recuerdos dolorosos o negación de revelarlos. 14. Describa dos aspectos o contenidos de los sueños. Explique las investigaciones efectuadas con el propósito de comprobar las ideas de Freud sobre el contenido de los sueños. Contenido manifiesto: se refiere a los hechos reales del sueño, Contenido latente: representa su significado simbólico oculto. Freud investigó acerca de los sueños recurrentes, por ejemplo, los pasos, peldaños, escalera, representaban el acto sexual; las velas, serpientes los troncos indican el pene y las cajas, los balcones y puertas significaban el cuerpo femenino, Freud decía que a pesar que la universalidad de estos símbolos, tenía un significado diferente en cada persona. Los sueños revelan conflictos de forma condensada, provienen de varias causas, también los símbolos en sueños provienen de un estímulo externo. 15. ¿Cuáles de los postulados de la teoría de Freud han obtenido fundamento empírico? El carácter de tipo oral y el de tipo anal, el concepto básico del triángulo edípico, la ansiedad ante la castracióny la noción de que las mujeres resuelven el dilema edípico teniendo un hijo que compensa la ausencia del pene. 16. ¿Cómo se ha criticado el método de estudio de caso? Una crítica fundamental a los estudios de caso de Freud se refiere a la índole de sus datos. No se llevaba un registro minucioso, los anotes los realizaba horas después, lo cual se creía que no estuvieran completos. Algunos críticos sugieren que los pacientes de Freud en realidad no revelaban experiencias sexuales de su niñez, porque en la mayor parte de los casos jamás habían ocurrido. Otra crítica a la investigación de Freud es que está basada en una muestra pequeña y poco representativa de personas. En sus escritos tan sólo se detalla alrededor de una docena de casos, en su mayor parte de mujeres jóvenes, solteras, de clase alta y buena educación. Por último, se ha dicho que, del puñado de historias de caso publicadas, ninguna presenta pruebas contundentes que apoyen su teoría. “Algunos casos presentan una evidencia tan dudosa a favor de la teoría psicoanalítica que cabría preguntarse con toda seriedad por qué Freud siquiera se tomó la molestia de publicarlos” (Zullona, 1992, p. 160). 17. Explique algunos ejemplos de la investigación sobre los conceptos de lapsus (o actos fallidos) freudiano, el yo y la catarsis. Lapsus: refleja motivos o ansiedades inconscientes, en investigaciones donde se les aplicaba una condición de ansiedad por una descarga eléctrica y otra condición de excitación sexual con una chica sensual, donde se observó que las personas expuestas a la condición de excitación sexual cometen más errores.
  6. 6. El Yo: consiste en meditar siempre entre la realidad y las insistentes exigencias del ello, equilibrando. En Investigaciones de la resiliencia relacionadas con el yo, se identificó que los niños o mujeres que eran más aplicado o positivos tienen mayor resiliencia del yo, en cambio los niños con bajas calificaciones y madres negativas poseen muy baja resiliencia, un bajo control del Yo. Otro estudio con gemelos que no vivieron juntos, indicó que aún mantenían su desarrollo del yo en correlación significativa, en este caso los factores genéticos determinan el nivel del desarrollo. Catarsis: expresión física de una expresión física de una emoción mediante el recuerdo de un hecho traumático, la cual con frecuencia llevaba a aliviar el síntoma perturbador. A dos grupos de estudiantes se les provocó para que reaccionan con ira, al reaccionar descargarse en una bolsa de arena, criticándolos por un ensayo que hicieron, el cual en el primer grupo el saco de arena, se calmaron, pero en el segundo grupo se enfadaron aún más. 18. Las investigaciones de la percepción subliminal, ¿cómo fundamentan las ideas de Freud sobre el inconsciente? Fundamentan alegando que es posible representar objetos, que no necesariamente sean mostrados al consciente de las personas, sino que mediante un sistema de asociacionismo podemos llegar al objeto deseado, lo cual nos refleja que inconscientemente podemos representar pensamientos o ideas. Los estímulos presentados por debajo de la conciencia pueden influenciar en la conducta. Las personas pueden sufrir la influencia de estímulos, a pesar de no tener conciencia de ellos. Así mismo mediante experimentos donde ponen a prueba imágenes, palabras o sonidos, en un lapso cortísimo, el cual era percibido por los sujetos, ocasionando una mejoría en su desempeño o la elección de objetos, asítambién en esquizofrénicos con la oración Mommy and I are one. 19. ¿En que se distinguen el control del yo y la resiliencia del yo? Describa algunos rasgos de la personalidad de individuos que obtienen calificaciones altas en el control del yo. El control del yo se refiere al grado de control que podemos ejercer sobre los impulsos y los sentimientos, y la resiliencia del yo se refiere a una flexibilidad para modular, adaptar o modificar nuestro nivel normal de control del yo para atender los cambios diarios del ambiente. Según algunos estudios, los niños que obtienen calificaciones bajas en medidas de laboratorio y de observación de control del yo son calificados por sus maestros como más agresivos y menos obedientes y disciplinados que los niños que tienen un gran control. El estudio en un grupo aproximado de 200 estudiantes, dio como resultado que los que tenían poco control del yo tendían a ser impredecibles, asertivos, rebeldes, temperamentales y autocomplacientes. Los que tenían un gran control fueron descritos como afables, congruentes, confiables y serenos. (Letzring, Block y Funder, 2005).
  7. 7. 20. ¿En qué se diferencian los represores de los no represores? ¿Cuál de los dos estilos para afrontar la represión se asocia con una conducta más sana y feliz? La diferencia yace en que los represores recuerdan menos eventos negativos, malos, traumáticos,o duros esto fue comprobado en diversos experimentos en cambio los no represores, son capaces de admitir y procesar lo que sucede aceptando lo que implica esta situación. Los represivos se asocian con una conducta más sana y feliz, como en experimentos luego de haber sido expuestos a un video sádico este solo recordaría eventos felices. 21. ¿A qué edades se suelen emplear los mecanismos de negación, identificación y proyección? ¿Por qué? Los especialistas han jerarquizado los mecanismos de defensa propuestos por Freud, en el cual los más simples son utilizados en los primeros años de vida, mientras que los más complejos van surgiendo con la edad. Estudios demuestran que la negación (Un mecanismo simple de defensa, de nivel bajo) Se emplea principalmente por niños de corta edad y menos por adolescentes. La identificación, que es una defensa más compleja, se emplea en su mayoría por adolescentes que por niños de corta edad. 22. ¿El mecanismo de defensa freudiano de la represión explica todos los casos de represión de los recuerdos del abuso sexual en la niñez? ¿Qué otros factores podrían explicar esos recuerdos? La represión es el mecanismo de defensa más utilizado y básico. Pero este no explica todos los casos de represión de recuerdos de abuso sexual en la niñez, pues en varios casos investigados los resultados han mostrado que la idea de reprimir traumas de la conciencia, y luego en un proceso de olvidar y recordar se puedan recuperar de manera confiable, no tiene demasiado sustento. En un estudio en donde mujeres que habían reprimido el recuerdo del abuso en la infancia, y lo habían recordado o que nunca lo habían olvidado, se encontró que aquellas que lo habían recordado obtuvieron puntuaciones más altas en las medidas de tendencia a la fantasía y de disociación. Hubo un caso en el que un psicólogo muy persuasivo demostró que se podía implantar recuerdos falsos a través de la interpretación de los sueños. No cabe duda de que “recuerdos” de hechos traumáticos horrorosos, falsos e imposibles de hecho o cuando menos improbables, fueron creados [o implantados], especialmente en el caso de personas sometidas a procedimientos de recuperación sugestiva de la memoria. (Loftus y Davis, 2006, pp. 6, 8.) Otros factores que podrían explicar esos recuerdos son las tendencias fuertes a la ansiedad, la depresión, la autodestrucción, la poca autoestima y el suicidio. 23. Explique algunas de las maneras en que Anna Freud, Heinz Kohut y Melanie Klein ampliaron y modificaron la teoría freudiana tradicional. Anna Freud: expandió el papel del yo y afirmó la dependencia del ello, propuso precisiones y aclaró el funcionamiento de los mecanismos de defensa, plasmándolo en un libro, el cual es considerado una obra esencial de la psicología del yo.
  8. 8. Heinz Kohut: el sí mismo nuclear, como fundamento para convertirse en una persona independiente, se forma a partir de relaciones entre el infante y los objetos del yo, ósea objetos que le brindaran placer. su desarrollo dependerá del tipo de relación entre estos. Melanie Klein: habla sobre fantasías de la infancia que aparecen al sentir un instinto, los llamó objetos internos, cuando un niño siente hambre se imagina lactando y aplaza su hambre, pero a medida que avanza el tiempo el niño ve más allá del seno, sino ve a la madre, al ambiente, su visión se expande, ahora ve a la madre como persona, no solo como seno, y estas imágenes seguirán influyendo en su vida. 24. Explique el estado y la aceptación actuales del psicoanálisis como teoría de la personalidad y como método psicoterapéutico. La teoría freudiana de la personalidad sigue ejerciendo más influencia que su sistema de terapia psicoanalítica. Aun cuando las investigaciones sobre sus ideas y las pruebas experimentales de sus conceptos siguen siendo muchas, el psicoanálisis como técnica terapéutica ha ido perdiendo popularidad. Generalmente se piensa que no es eficaz para diagnosticar y tratar a muchos tipos de pacientes. Cada vez son más las personas que se someten a terapia debido a problemas conductuales y emocionales, pero pocas optan por el costoso y largo enfoque que Freud desarrolló. Ahora la norma son los tratamientos más breves, de entre una y 15 sesiones, acompañados de un mayor uso de drogas psicoterapéuticas

