Tarea 2 Modelo Entidad-Relación

  1. 1. FACULTAD DE AUDITORIA O CONTADURIA PÚBLICA “Tarea # 2. MODELO ENTIDAD RELACION” MATERIA: BASE DE DATOS DOCENTE: ING. JUAN CARLOS PEINADO ESTUDIANTE: WILLY MONTAÑO VALLEJOS 217032559 11 de enero de 2021, Santa Cruz
  2. 2. BASES DE DATOS RELACIONALES: EL MODELO DE DATOS EN DETALLE Las bases de datos son parte esencial de cualquier sistema informático, puesto que todos los programas necesitan recurrir a diversos datos mientras se ejecutan o generan otros que se han de almacenar de forma fiable, sin contradicciones y a largo plazo. Esto es posible en bases de datos (BD) estructuradas y gestionadas por sistemas de gestión de bases de datos (SGBD), aplicaciones de software que interactúan con el usuario o con otros programas para poner a su disposición un segmento de la información guardada en la base de datos. Una base de datos relacional es un tipo de base de datos que almacena y proporciona acceso a puntos de datos relacionados entre sí. Las bases de datos relacionales se basan en el modelo relacional, una forma intuitiva y directa de representar datos en tablas. En una base de datos relacional, cada fila de la tabla es un registro con un ID único llamado clave. Las columnas de la tabla contienen atributos de los datos, y cada registro generalmente tiene un valor para cada atributo, lo que facilita el establecimiento de las relaciones entre los puntos de datos. ¿CÓMO SE ESTRUCTURAN LAS BASES DE DATOS RELACIONALES? El modelo relacional significa que las estructuras lógicas de datos—las tablas de datos, vistas e índices—están separadas de las estructuras físicas de almacenamiento. Esta separación significa que los administradores de bases de datos pueden administrar el almacenamiento físico de datos sin afectar el acceso a esos datos como una estructura lógica. Por ejemplo, cambiar el nombre de un archivo de base de datos no cambia el nombre de las tablas almacenadas en él.
  3. 3. La distinción entre lógica y física también se aplica a las operaciones de la base de datos, que son acciones claramente definidas que permiten a las aplicaciones manipular los datos y las estructuras de la base de datos. Las operaciones lógicas permiten que una aplicación especifique el contenido que necesita, mientras que las operaciones físicas determinan cómo se debe acceder a esos datos y luego realizan la tarea. CARACTERÍSTICAS COMUNES: 1. Una base de datos se compone de varias tablas, denominadas relaciones. 2. No pueden existir dos tablas con el mismo nombre ni registro. 3. Cada tabla es a su vez un conjunto de campos (columnas) y registros (filas). 4. La relación entre una tabla padre y un hijo se lleva a cabo por medio de las llaves primarias y llaves foráneas (o ajenas). 5. Las llaves primarias son la clave principal de un registro dentro de una tabla y estas deben cumplir con la integridad de datos. 6. Las llaves ajenas se colocan en la tabla hija, contienen el mismo valor que la llave primaria del registro padre; por medio de estas se hacen las formas relacionales. CLASIFICACIÓN DE CLAVES: Clave primaria Artículo principal: Clave primaria Una clave primaria es una clave única (puede estar conformada por uno o más campos de la tabla) elegida entre todas las candidatas que define
  4. 4. unívocamente a todos los demás atributos de la tabla para especificar los datos que serán relacionados con las demás tablas. La forma de hacer esto (relación entre tablas) es por medio de claves foráneas. Clave externa o foránea Una clave foránea es una referencia a una clave en otra tabla, determina la relación existente en dos tablas. Las claves foráneas no necesitan ser claves únicas en la tabla donde están y sí a donde están referenciadas. Por ejemplo, el código de departamento puede ser una clave foránea en la tabla de empleados. Se permite que haya varios empleados en un mismo departamento, pero habrá uno y solo un departamento por cada clave distinta de departamento en la tabla de departamentos. MODELO ENTIDAD RELACIÓN Un modelo entidad-relación es una herramienta para el modelado de datos que permite representar las entidades relevantes de una base de datos, así como sus interrelaciones y propiedades. La representación de este se realiza a través de un diagrama con una simbología definida. Los diagramas ER se usan a menudo para diseñar o depurar bases de datos relacionales en los campos de ingeniería de software, sistemas de información empresarial, educación e investigación. También conocidos como los ERD o modelos ER, emplean un conjunto definido de símbolos, tales como rectángulos, diamantes, óvalos y líneas de conexión para representar la interconexión de
  5. 5. entidades, relaciones y sus atributos. Son un reflejo de la estructura gramatical y emplean entidades como sustantivos y relaciones como verbos. Los diagramas de ER se relacionan con los diagramas de estructura de datos (DSD), que se centran en las relaciones de los elementos dentro de las entidades, en lugar de las relaciones entre las entidades mismas. Los diagramas ER a menudo se combinan con los diagramas de flujo de datos (DFD), que trazan el flujo de la información para procesos o sistemas. USOS DE LOS DIAGRAMAS ENTIDAD-RELACIÓN 1. Diseño de bases de datos: los diagramas ER se usan para modelar y diseñar bases de datos relacionales, en términos de reglas de negocio y lógicas (en un modelo de datos lógicos) y en términos de la tecnología específica que se implementará (en un modelo de datos físicos). En ingeniería de software, un diagrama ER a menudo es un primer paso para determinar los requisitos de un proyecto de sistemas de información. También se usa más adelante para modelar una base de datos en particular o varias. Una base de datos relacional tiene una tabla relacional equivalente y puede expresarse así potencialmente, según sea necesario. 2. Solución de problemas de bases de datos: los diagramas ER se usan para analizar las bases de datos existentes con el fin de hallar y resolver problemas de lógica o implementación. Al dibujar un diagrama se debería descubrir dónde está el problema. 3. Sistemas de información empresarial: los diagramas se usan para diseñar o analizar las bases de datos relacionales empleadas en procesos de negocio. Cualquier proceso de negocio que utilice datos de campo relacionados con entidades, acciones e interacción puede
  6. 6. beneficiarse potencialmente de una base de datos relacional. Puede simplificar procesos, revelar información de forma más sencilla y mejorar los resultados. 4. Reingeniería de procesos de negocio (BPR): Los diagramas ER ayudan a analizar las bases de datos empleadas en la reingeniería de procesos de negocio y en el modelado de la configuración de una nueva base de datos. 5. Educación: las bases de datos son el método actual de almacenamiento de información relacional para propósitos educativos y la posterior recuperación. Así, los diagramas ER pueden ser útiles para la planificación de esas estructuras de datos. 6. Investigación: como hay muchas investigaciones centradas en los datos estructurados, los diagramas ER pueden desempeñar un papel fundamental en la configuración de bases de datos útiles para analizar los datos.
  7. 7. Ejemplo: ENUNCIADO Diseñar una base de datos para hacer un control de compra de productos de un mercado: MODELO ENTIDAD RELACION:
  8. 8. MODELO LÓGICO Y DIAGRAMA FÍSICO(EN TALAS Y RELACIONES):

