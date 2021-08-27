Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 27, 2021
1 metrologia

Aug. 27, 2021
METRODOLOGIA

1 metrologia

  1. 1. Universidad Mayor de San Andrés Facultad de Ingeniería Metrología Laboratorio de Física Básica - 1 - METROLOGÍA 1. OBJETIVO  Familiarizarse con instrumentos de medida como ser: el tornillo micrométrico y el Vernier, además efectuar un análisis de errores y determinar la densidad de distintos cuerpos geométricos. 2. FUNDAMENTO TEÓRICO La física es una ciencia experimental que nace de la observación de fenómenos naturales, y para que esta observación sea completa, debemos dar una información cualitativa y cuantitativa de los hechos estudiados, es decir, debemos reportar la medida de la magnitud física en estudio. La técnica experimental empleada para obtener la magnitud física se llama medición y el valor obtenido es la medida. Medir una magnitud física, digamos longitud, significa compararla contra una unidad de medida previamente establecida a la cual llamamos patrón. El valor exacto en realidad no existe, pues solo se puede obtener el valor mas probable efectuando una serie de mediciones. También se puede estimar el error cometido mediante un análisis estadístico. 2.1. INSTRUMENTOS DE MEDIDA A continuación describiremos los instrumentos de medida de mayor uso en el laboratorio. Regla graduada Es uno de los instrumentos mas simples y comunes se utiliza realizando una comparación entre la longitud de la regla y la del objeto en unidades conocidas. Estas reglas, en la mayoría de los casos, permiten apreciar hasta milímetros ( mm x 1 max   ); existiendo sin embargo, reglas cuyas precisiones alcanzan 0,5 mm. Algunos errores que pueden presentarse al ejecutar medidas con regla son:  Error de cero.- Ocurre mayormente en reglas de madera cuyo extremo de cero se ha desgastado excesivamente, este problema se soluciona colocando el objeto en una posición a la derecha del cero y efectuando la resta entre la cantidad leída y la cantidad inicial.
  2. 2. Universidad Mayor de San Andrés Facultad de Ingeniería Metrología Laboratorio de Física Básica - 2 -  Error de paralelaje.- Se comete este error cuando la línea visual del observador no es perpendicular a la escala del instrumento, más aún si se está midiendo objetos cuyos lados son irregulares, este problema se soluciona colocando un espejo paralelo a la escala de lectura Vernier Rectilíneo (nonio) El vernier (figura 1.1) es un instrumento que sirve para medir longitudes con una apreciación mejor que la de una regla común. Este instrumento fue elaborado para satisfacer la necesidad de un instrumento de lectura directa que pudiera brindar una medida fácilmente, en una sola operación, el vernier comúnmente se pueden medir: exteriores, interiores y profundidades. . El vernier más común es aquel cuya escala de 10 divisiones coincide con 9 divisiones de la escala principal, entonces: 10 9 v p E E  Donde:  V E Escala del vernier  P E Escala principal. En general, n divisiones de la escala del vernier equivale a (n – 1) divisiones de la escala principal, entonces: P V E n nE ) 1 (   La aproximación del instrumento está dada por: V P V E E A   Realizando operaciones algebraicas y ordenando la ecuación resulta: n E A P V  Figura 1.3 P V E n E         1 1
  3. 3. Universidad Mayor de San Andrés Facultad de Ingeniería Metrología Laboratorio de Física Básica - 3 - Con EV = 1 mm; n = 10; la aproximación del vernier será:     mm mm AV 1 . 0 10 1   Sin embargo existen también nonios con mejores aproximaciones, Tales como: 0.05 mm y 0.02 mm. En general, la lectura L, efectuada con un vernier se obtiene mediante la ecuación: ) ( V V P A L L L   Donde: LP = Lectura en la escala principal LV = Lectura en la escala del vernier (Número de divisiones que coincide exactamente con alguna división de la escala principal AV = Aproximación del vernier. La escala del vernier indica el valor de la fracción, en centésimas de milímetro, que debe añadirse a la medida principal cuando la marca correspondiente coincide con una marca de la escala principal. Si en un vernier cerrado no coinciden las marcas “0” de la escala principal y del nonio, ese instrumento tiene error de cero. Si el “0” del nonio queda a la derecha del “0” de la escala principal, el error de cero es un exceso y su magnitud se determina como se mide normalmente una longitud y esa magnitud debe restarse de todas las medidas que se obtengan con ese instrumento. Si el “0” del nonio queda a la izquierda del “0” de la escala principal, el error de cero es en defecto y su magnitud y su magnitud está dada por la diferencia entre el máximo valor de la escala del nonio y el valor de la marca de éste que coincide con una marca de la escala principal. Tornillo micrométrico Uno de los instrumentos que se utiliza con mayor frecuencia en la industria metalmecánica, es el micrómetro, llamado también calibrador palmer. El micrómetro es un dispositivo que mide el desplazamiento del husillo cuando este es movido mediante el giro de un tornillo, lo que convierte el movimiento giratorio del tambor en el movimiento lineal del husillo. El desplazamiento de éste amplifica la rotación del tornillo y el diámetro del tambor. Las graduaciones alrededor de la circunferencia del tambor permiten leer un cambio pequeño en la posición del husillo. Básicamente el micrómetro consiste en un tornillo que pasa por una tuerca, las longitudes se miden como la separación existente entre dos topes, uno
  4. 4. Universidad Mayor de San Andrés Facultad de Ingeniería Metrología Laboratorio de Física Básica - 4 - de los cuales está unido al tornillo y el otro a la tuerca mediante un arco (figura 1.2). El tornillo más usual es aquel cuyo paso es de 0.5 mm, es decir 50 divisiones del tambor equivalen a 0.5 mm de la escala principal; esto quiere decir que la rotación de una división mueve el vástago una distancia de 1/50 del paso, entonces, la aproximación o apreciación de este instrumento resulta mm mm 01 . 0 5 . 0 50 1         En general, la apreciación de este instrumento está dada por: n P Am  donde: P = Paso del tornillo n = Número de divisiones La línea 49 sobre el tambor corresponde con la línea central del cilindro así: a. Lectura sobre el cilindro 4.0 b. Lectura entre el 4 y el borde del tambor 0.5 c. Línea del tambor que coincide con el cilindro 0.49 Lectura total: 4.99 mm Si en un micrómetro cerrado la marca “0” del tambor no coincide con la línea central de la escala principal, este instrumento tiene error de cero. Si el “0” del tambor queda debajo de la línea central de la escala principal, el error de cero es en exceso y su magnitud se determina como se mide normalmente una longitud y esa magnitud debe restarse de todas las medidas que se obtengan con ese instrumento. Si el “0” del tambor queda encima de la línea central de la escala principal, el error de cero es en
  5. 5. Universidad Mayor de San Andrés Facultad de Ingeniería Metrología Laboratorio de Física Básica - 5 - defecto y su magnitud y su magnitud está dada por la diferencia entre el máximo valor de la escala del tambor y el valor de la marca de éste que coincide con la línea central de la escala principal. Ejemplo en la figura 1.3 el error es por exceso y se debe restar 0.03 [mm] de todas las medidas hechas con este instrumento En cambio según la figura 1.4 el error es en defecto y se debe sumar 0.03 [mm] a todas las medidas hechas por este instrumento Balanza Las balanzas pueden agruparse en dos clases: Las mecánicas o de brazo y las electrónicas o digitales. De acuerdo al requerimiento especifico del experimentador, se dispone de balanzas de distintas precisiones, así en el laboratorio de física, normalmente se utiliza una balanza que pueda apreciar hasta décimas de gramo, es decir, la desviación máxima apreciada por el instrumento es de una decima de gramo. Las balanzas de es un instrumento de uso corriente para medir masas con gran precisión. Aunque al utilizar la masa se habla de pesar y al conjunto de masas patrones se denomina pesas. Para utilizar la balanza, se coloca un cuerpo de masa m1 desconocida en el platillo izquierdo y en el de la derecha masas conocidas m2. Cuando se varia la masa patrón m2 hasta que el ángulo sea nulo, se deduce que m1=m2, es decir la masa desconocida es igual a la masa patrón. También en laboratorio se emplean con frecuencia otros tipos de balanzas de un solo plato (mono plato) que funcionan bajo el mismo principio de la palanca y contrapesos. La apreciación de estas balanzas varia generalmente entre la décima y la centésima del gramo. Figura 1.3 Figura 1.4
  6. 6. Universidad Mayor de San Andrés Facultad de Ingeniería Metrología Laboratorio de Física Básica - 6 - Las balanzas electrónicas, que emplean electricidad para determinar el peso, son más rápidas y por lo general más precisas que las mecánicas. También pueden incorporarse a sistemas computarizados, lo que las hace más útiles y eficaces que las balanzas mecánicas en la mayoría de las aplicaciones. Un tipo de báscula electrónica bastante común emplea un elemento piezoeléctrico sensible a la deformación, un alambre delgado cuya resistencia eléctrica cambia al ser estirado o comprimido. Este sensor piezoeléctrico va fundido a una columna que sostiene la plataforma de la balanza. Cuando se coloca una carga sobre la plataforma la columna y el sensor piezoeléctrico se comprimen. El consiguiente cambio en la resistencia del sensor puede emplearse para determinar el peso del objeto. 3. MATERIAL Y MONTAJE  1 Balanza  4 cuerpos regulares de distinto material (una Arandela, un cilindro, una esfera metálica y un cilindro truncado).  1 Vernier  1 Tornillo micrométrico de 0.01 [mm] de apreciación  1 Regla común. ESQUEMA DEL EXPERIMENTO
  7. 7. Universidad Mayor de San Andrés Facultad de Ingeniería Metrología Laboratorio de Física Básica - 7 - 4. PROCEDIMIENTO 1. Cada grupo recibirá 4 cuerpos regulares de distinto material, entre ellos una arandela y una esfera metálica. 2. Medir cinco veces cada una de las dimensiones necesarias con el instrumento adecuado para determinar su volumen. 3. Medir la masa de cada uno de los cuerpos en la balanza. 5. ANÁLISIS DE DATOS.-  Arandela: n m (g) D (mm) d (mm) e (mm) (m - mprom )² (D - Dprom)² (d - dprom)² (e - eprom)² 1 74,60 69,41 34,70 3,40 0,01 0,03 0,04 0,00 2 74,90 69,42 34,79 3,45 0,04 0,03 0,09 0,00 3 74,50 69,40 34,20 3,42 0,04 0,04 0,08 0,00 4 74,80 69,80 34,00 3,50 0,01 0,04 0,24 0,00 5 74,75 69,92 34,76 3,40 0,00 0,11 0,07 0,00 ∑ 74,71 69,59 34,49 3,43 0,10 0,25 0,53 0,01 Masa: Diametro exterior: Diámetro interior: Espesor:
  8. 8. Universidad Mayor de San Andrés Facultad de Ingeniería Metrología Laboratorio de Física Básica - 8 -  Esfera: n m (g) D (mm) (m - mprom )² (D - Dprom)² 1 8,30 12,45 0,00 0,02 2 8,20 12,63 0,03 0,00 3 8,50 12,70 0,02 0,01 4 8,60 12,44 0,06 0,02 5 8,20 12,67 0,03 0,01 ∑ 8,36 12,58 0,13 0,06 Masa: Diametro:  Cilindro: n m (g) D (mm) h (mm) (m - mprom )² (D - Dprom)² (h - hprom)² 1 12,50 16,80 110,60 0,00 0,06 0,00 2 12,40 16,58 110,54 0,00 0,00 0,01 3 12,40 16,70 110,62 0,00 0,02 0,00 4 12,30 16,11 110,67 0,02 0,20 0,00 5 12,60 16,60 110,68 0,03 0,00 0,00 ∑ 12,44 16,56 110,62 0,05 0,28 0,01 Masa: Diametro: Altura:
  9. 9. Universidad Mayor de San Andrés Facultad de Ingeniería Metrología Laboratorio de Física Básica - 9 -  Cilindro truncado: n m (g) H (mm) h (mm) D (mm) (m - mprom )² (H - Hprom)² (h - hprom)² (D - Dprom)² 1 30,60 39,50 15,10 47,30 0,00 0,04 0,00 0,13 2 30,70 39,60 15,20 47,82 0,00 0,01 0,01 0,03 3 30,60 39,80 15,00 47,90 0,00 0,01 0,01 0,06 4 30,80 39,90 15,10 47,55 0,03 0,04 0,00 0,01 5 30,50 39,70 15,00 47,75 0,02 0,00 0,01 0,01 ∑ 30,64 39,70 15,08 47,66 0,05 0,10 0,03 0,23 Masa: Diámetro: Altura mayor (H): Altura menor (h): a) Para cada cuerpo calcular el volumen promedio y mediante propagación de errores determinar: V = V ± ∆V  ARANDELA Datos: m = 74.71 ± 0.21 (gr) D = 69.59 ± 0.34 (mm) d = 34.49 ± 0.49 (mm) e = 3.43 ± 0.07 (mm) - Para hallar el error de su volumen, por el método de diferenciación logarítmica: 2 2 2 2 3 (3.43) ( ) (69.59 34.49 ) 9841.43( ) 4 4 e V D d V mm        
  10. 10. Universidad Mayor de San Andrés Facultad de Ingeniería Metrología Laboratorio de Física Básica - 10 - Para su densidad, por el método de diferenciación logarítmica: 1 2 2 2 2 2 3 3 2 2 4 4 ................( ) (3.43)(69.59) (0.34) 127.48( ) 2 2 (3.43)(34.49) (0.49) 91.05( ) 2 2 69.5 4 4 SD Sd Se SD SD SD SD SD eD ed V V V V V E E E D d e V eD E E mm D V ed E E mm d V D d E d                                                        2 2 3 3 9 34.49 (0.07) 200.85( ) 4 4 _ _( ) : 254.72( ) mm reemplazando en V mm       3 3 9841.43 254.72( ) 9.84 0.25( ) 9.84 2.54% V mm V cm V       3 2 2 3 3 7.59( ) _ log _ __ _ : ln ln ln : 0.0256 (0.0256) 0.19( ) 7.59 0.19( ) 7.59 sm sm m v gr cm aplicando aritmos naturales ambos miembros m v diferenciando d dm dv m v E v m v E v m v gr cm gr cm                                                      2.56%
  11. 11. Universidad Mayor de San Andrés Facultad de Ingeniería Metrología Laboratorio de Física Básica - 11 - De similar forma para los demás cuerpos se tiene:  Esfera:  Cilindro: Cilindro truncado: 3 3 3 3 3 3 6 1.04( ) 0.16 3 1.04 3 ( ) 12.58 0.03( ) ... 1.04 0.03( ) 1.04 2.8% _ _ : ........ 8.04( ) ln ln ln sD sm sm D V V cm E V V cm D V cm entonces V cm V para la densidad m gr v cm m v d dm dv m v E v m v E m                                                      2 2 3 3 0.04 (0.04) 0.32( ) 8.04 0.32( ) 8.04 3.9% v v gr cm gr cm                                3 2 2 3 3 ...... 0.52( ) 0.038 (0.038) 0.02( ) 0.52 0.02( sm m gr v cm E v m v gr cm gr cm                                       2 3 3 3 .... 4 23.94( ) 1.15( ) ... 23.94 1.15( ) 23.94 4.5% D H V V cm V cm entonces V cm V           2 2 3 2 2 2 3 3 .... 48.96( ) 8 8 1.15( ) 48.96 0.64( ) 48.96 1.3% SD SH Sh D H D h V V cm V V V V E E E D H h V cm V cm V                                          3 2 2 3 3 ...... 0.63( ) ... 0.01( ) 0.63 0.01( ) 0.63 1.4% sm m gr v cm E v gr m v cm gr cm                                 
  12. 12. Universidad Mayor de San Andrés Facultad de Ingeniería Metrología Laboratorio de Física Básica - 12 - b) Construir una tabla de densidades e indicar de que materiales están construidos los cuerpos utilizados en el experimento. Cuerpo Densidad Material Arandela 7.59 hierro Esfera 8.04 hierro Cilindro, cilindro truncado 0.52-0.63 Madera 4.1. CUESTIONARIO: 1. Definir los términos exactitud y precisión Precisión se refiere a la dispersión del conjunto de valores obtenidos de mediciones repetidas de una magnitud. Cuanto menor es la dispersión mayor la precisión. Una medida común de la variabilidad es la desviación estándar de las mediciones y la precisión se puede estimar como una función de ella. Exactitud se refiere a que tan cerca del valor real se encuentra el valor medido. En términos estadístico, la exactitud está relacionada con el sesgo de una estimación. Cuanto menor es el sesgo más exacto es una estimación. Cuando expresamos la exactitud de un resultado se expresa mediante el error absoluto que es la diferencia entre el valor experimental y el valor verdadero. 2. Describir las características que debe tener un vernier para que su aproximación sea: a) 0.02mm b) 0.05mm La apreciación de un vernier tiene que ver independientemente con el número de divisiones del nonio, ya que la escala principal del vernier generalmente siempre tiene una apreciación de 1mm. a) Ya que la apreciación de la escala principal del vernier es 1mm el numero de divisiones del nonio debe ser igual a 50, (por esta razón este tipo de vernier tiene una mejor apreciación) esto es: b) De la misma manera que el anterior caso la escala principal del vernier tiene una apreciación de 1mm, entonces para que la apreciación del vernier sea de 0.05 el numero de divisiones del nonio debe ser 20: TABLA DE DENSIDADES 1( ) 0.02( ) 50 V mm A mm  
  13. 13. Universidad Mayor de San Andrés Facultad de Ingeniería Metrología Laboratorio de Física Básica - 13 - 3. En la medición de una cierta magnitud, ¿se puede obtener la misma aproximación con dos instrumentos de diferentes apreciaciones? Argumente su respuesta. Es posible, desde mi punto de vista este aspecto puede darse, pero se debe considerar y tomar muy en cuenta la habilidad de la persona que esta efectuando la medición, ya que una persona con poca habilidad generalmente tiene problemas al efectuar una medición cualquiera. 4.2. CONCLUSIONES La física se apoya en la observación de los fenómenos naturales y este estudio no puede ser completo sin el tratamiento adecuado de los datos recolectados, para su mejor uso deben ser obtenidos por instrumentos de medida capaces de darnos una información lo mas real y exacta posible: para este cometido en este laboratorio se aprendió y experimentó el manejo del vernier y del tornillo micrométrico, que nos dieron una información más precisa de las medidas que las que serían hechas por una regla común, que como ya lo expresamos antes nos expone a muchos problemas de incertidumbre. El objetivo principal de este laboratorio fue cumplido en su totalidad, ahora se tiene una idea mucho más clara de lo que significa tomar mediciones y tratar los respectivos datos obtenidos. También se pudo notar que las densidades obtenidas, con los datos que se obtuvieron en forma practica se asemejan con las magnitudes que tienen los objetos en la realidad, verificando así que el experimento nos enseña que percatándose de el buen manejo de los instrumentos de medición que se han utilizado se pueden obtener datos que nos ayudan a verificar la teoría. Sin embargo no todo es bueno, en particular quede un poco insatisfecho con los cálculos obtenidos, ya que el error que obtuve en la mayoría de las mediciones indirectas superaba el rango aceptable de credibilidad, lo que me da a pensar que para este tipo de experimentos (y de todos en general) hay realizar el experimento con mucha paciencia, cosa que creo no hubo en el laboratorio ya que la mayoría estábamos tomando las mediciones muy rápida y si vale el termino muy alocadamente, supongo que por eso obtuve esos fatales errores en los cálculos de los volúmenes de algunos de los cuerpos. Aspectos como estos hay que tomarlos muy en cuenta para los siguientes experimentos. 1( ) 0.05( ) 20 V mm A mm  
  14. 14. Universidad Mayor de San Andrés Facultad de Ingeniería Metrología Laboratorio de Física Básica - 14 - 4.3. BIBLIOGRAFÍA - Laboratorio de Física Experimental 2da Edición MECÁNICA Ing. Manuel Soria - Guia Laboratorio de fisica Ing. René A. Delgado Salguero - Wikipedia la enciclopedia libre - Física. Para ingenierías de ejecución, segunda edición Jorge Lay Gajardo (USACH) - Física General Alonso-Finn cap2 mediciones y unidades.

