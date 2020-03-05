Clase tecno informat-5-03-20-20_informes de lectura 03

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Informes de lectura 03… Docente William S. Díaz (Tecno-Informática 5°) Cali, marzo 20 de 2020 INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA TÉCNIC...
Objetivo de aprendizaje: • Realizar mis informes de lectura de esta semana para mi clase de tecnología e informática. • Pr...
Plan de discusión... Dice el texto… _____________ Me enseña que… _____________ Me pregunto… _____________ Ho… _____________
Ética, Ciencia y tecnología... Los valores éticos son fundamentales en nuestras culturas: proporcionan normas de acción, c...
La novela de ciencia ficción... La ciencia ficción es un género cuyos contenidos se encuentran basados en supuestos logros...
Actividad 1: Realizo mi informe de lectura… • Leo cuatro capítulos esta semana… • Hago una “ficha de lectura” acerca de lo...
Actividad #2... 1. Reviso “Grandes inventos y descubrimientos” En: https://www.educapequ es.com/lectura-para- ninos/invent...
Auto evaluación: Defino que es la ciencia ficción y que importancia ha tenido en el desarrollo tecnológico… R/= __________...
Tarea… 1. Indica… ¿Cómo insertar hipervínculos en Power Point? R/=______________________ _________________________ _______...
Tarea (cont.)… 2. Practica… Algunas formas de prevención de enfermedades… R/=__________________ _____________________ ____...
Bibliografía… • Web del docente (s.f.). Importancia de las plantas. En: https://webdeldocente.com/w p- content/uploads/Imp...
Anexos…
Realizo mi informe de lectura: • Leo cuatro capítulos esta semana… • Hago una “ficha de lectura” acerca de lo leído… • Enl...
Apuntes para la clase de Tecnología e Informática de 5°-2, IETI AJC Olga Lucía Lloreda (viernes 20 de marzo de 2020).

  1. 1. Informes de lectura 03… Docente William S. Díaz (Tecno-Informática 5°) Cali, marzo 20 de 2020 INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA TÉCNICO INDUSTRIAL ANTONIO JOSÉ CAMACHO SEDE OLGA LUCÍA LLOREDA CALI-COLOMBIA 2020
  2. 2. Objetivo de aprendizaje: • Realizar mis informes de lectura de esta semana para mi clase de tecnología e informática. • Practicar cómo se copia, corta y pega enlaces en PPT.
  3. 3. Plan de discusión... Dice el texto… _____________ Me enseña que… _____________ Me pregunto… _____________ Ho… _____________
  4. 4. Ética, Ciencia y tecnología... Los valores éticos son fundamentales en nuestras culturas: proporcionan normas de acción, criterios de elección y modelos de comportamiento; La ciencia y la tecnología deben estar también enmarcados por estos valores que procuran el bien común; es decir, no son “ruedas sueltas” que se auto determinan en sus actuaciones e investigaciones. Deben corresponderse con el servicio a la humanidad y no a intereses mezquinos…”
  5. 5. La novela de ciencia ficción... La ciencia ficción es un género cuyos contenidos se encuentran basados en supuestos logros científicos o técnicos que podrían lograrse en el futuro. Este sustento científico hace que la ciencia ficción se diferencie del género fantástico, donde las situaciones y los personajes son fruto de la imaginación. El género de la ciencia ficción también ha sido conocido como literatura de anticipación, dadas las características mencionadas. De hecho, muchos autores de ciencia ficción han logrado anticipar el surgimiento de distintos inventos, como Julio Verne con los submarinos o las naves espaciales. La ciencia ficción nació como un subgénero literario en la década de 1920. Con el tiempo, se fue expandiendo a distintos formatos. La ciencia ficción cinematográfica ha sido una de las adaptaciones más exitosas, sobre todo a partir de la segunda mitad del siglo XX.
  6. 6. Actividad 1: Realizo mi informe de lectura… • Leo cuatro capítulos esta semana… • Hago una “ficha de lectura” acerca de lo leído… • Enlace Para leer o descargar…
  7. 7. Actividad #2... 1. Reviso “Grandes inventos y descubrimientos” En: https://www.educapequ es.com/lectura-para- ninos/inventos-y- descubrimientos u otra página… 2. Hago mi ficha de lectura de uno de ellos… https://edu.glogster.com/glog/albert- einstein/2caihuqjg96 https://bit.ly/399f7Pl https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKNjF_7jmdg https://bit.ly/399MSji
  8. 8. Auto evaluación: Defino que es la ciencia ficción y que importancia ha tenido en el desarrollo tecnológico… R/= _____________ ________________ ________________ ________________ ________________ ________________ ________________ ________________ ________________
  9. 9. Tarea… 1. Indica… ¿Cómo insertar hipervínculos en Power Point? R/=______________________ _________________________ _________________________ _________________________ _____________________ ____________________ _________________ ________________ ________________ • https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=Zk32XXhmjuk • https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=R3Ck5Y0cawI • https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=TNdCckQp56M
  10. 10. Tarea (cont.)… 2. Practica… Algunas formas de prevención de enfermedades… R/=__________________ _____________________ _____________________ _____________________ ____________________ http://www.globalhealthychildcare.dreamho sters.com/medidas-para-prevenir- enfermedades/?lang=es http://www.slideshare.net/profesora_rocio/cm o-cuidar-y-prevenir-enfermedades-12773311 https://es.slideshare.net/institutmontgros/como-llevar-una-vida-sana-power
  11. 11. Bibliografía… • Web del docente (s.f.). Importancia de las plantas. En: https://webdeldocente.com/w p- content/uploads/Importancia- de-las-Plantas-para-Quinto- Grado-de-Primaria.pdf • IE Compartir (s. f.). Taller de artefactos tecnológicos. En: https://sites.google.com/site/t ecnologiacompartirjm/activida des/segundo-periodo- 1/sexto/taller-2-de-artefactos- tecnologicos • Cidestefy (2013). Tecnología para niños. En: https://www.slideshare.ne t/cidestefy/tecnologia- para-nios-28389425 • Baca M. P. (2012). Artefactos tecnológicos 5º de primaria. En: https://www.slideshare.ne t/parmenio/artefactos- tecnologicos-5-de- primaria
  12. 12. Anexos…
  13. 13. Realizo mi informe de lectura: • Leo cuatro capítulos esta semana… • Hago una “ficha de lectura” acerca de lo leído… • Enlace Para leer o descargar…

