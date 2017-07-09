Clase religión 5°-09-07-17_el amor da frutos

“El amor da frutos”… Docente William S. Díaz (Religión 5°) Cali, septiembre 07 de 2017
Objetivo de aprendizaje: Conocer los frutos del espíritu de amor...
Conocimientos previos... Pregunta problematizadora: ¿Cómo defines el amor? Comenta... R/= _____________ ________________ _...
El amor que el Espíritu de Dios nos da es... Sufrido, Benigno... No es egoísta; Todo lo cree, Todo lo espera, Todo lo...
Los frutos del Espíritu de Dios son...
Actividad: 1.colorea… Recorta y arma…
Auto evaluación... ¿Qué frutos da en mí el Espíritu de amor? R/= _____________ ________________ ________________ _________...
Oración... Padre Santo, te agradezco por tu obra en mí; gracias por tu Espíritu de amor que da sus frutos en mi vida para ...
Tarea: • Investiga acerca de lo que es la “libertad” y trae ejemplos…
Audicióndehoy...
Apuntes para la clase de Religión de 5°-2, IETI AJC Olga Lucía Lloreda (jueves 07 de septiembre de 2017).

