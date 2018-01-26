Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
A Place of Productivity: Workplace Design Trends in 2018
A Place of Productivity:
Workplace Design Trends
in 2018
Workplace productivity depends on more factors than the way management handles the employees. It also
has a lot to do with the atmosphere which surrounds employees during workdays.
Having said that, interior design greatly influences workplace productivity. This 2018, the following trends
will dominate offices and promote efficiency on the job: unconventional workspaces, dynamic spaces,
greenery, and technology.
Collaborative Workspaces Encourage Innovation
Nothing is wrong with conventional workspaces, but there is no doubt that unconventional workspaces are
more common, now.
Innovation and motivation correlate with productivity; nothing encourages these factors more than
collaboration. Hence, workplaces should accommodate collaborative and dynamic spaces that enable
employees to interact and influence each other positively. As such, employees work in the most suitable way
for them, at a pace that delivers optimal results nonetheless.
Furthermore, people are more productive when they are in a comfortable environment. So, minor
renovations turn the workplace into something homier—a place where people look forward to spending most
of their week in.
Greenery and Technology Go Together
Workplace interior design does not just focus on the layout of the office, though. The little details also
matter. This year, greenery and technology work together in promoting productivity.
People spend a third of each day in the office. Unless they work near a park or periodically go outside for
some fresh air, the stuffy office environment may affect their productivity. For this reason, workplaces are
becoming greener than ever—office plants, living walls, water fountains, natural lighting, and the like.
These factors improve focus and liveliness in the workplace.
Greenery aside, workplaces should also adopt a reasonable amount of technology. Technology ports,
docking stations, and cable management systems, for example, result in seamless office operations.
Consequently, employees can focus on doing their job rather than worrying about miscellaneous tasks.
The combination of greenery and technology, along with collaborative workspaces, results in more
productive employees this 2018.
