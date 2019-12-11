Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Roofing Trends for 2020s     Even the architecture and design industry has its trends in the 2020s. Following these trends...
Not all homes have the space to have large garage doors, but there should be no worries because an alternative to this has...
Contact Us : Website : ​https://homedesignnow.com Email Id​ :​ ​ ​homedesignnowofficial@gmail.com To Connect With Us Visit
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Roofing trends for 2020s

36 views

Published on

Follow these new roofing trends for 2020 to make your home roof attractive and beautiful. To know in detail read the article. To know more visit http://bit.ly/2rs6qzV

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Roofing trends for 2020s

  1. 1. Roofing Trends for 2020s     Even the architecture and design industry has its trends in the 2020s. Following these trends will surely get your house a more sophisticated look that would impress future visitors. Unlike fashion and social media trends, roofing trends involving architecture, design, and construction have more shelf life as long as they are functional and stylish. In the 2020s, ​decorative garage doors​ are surely expected to be seen on more homes more than the traditional metal garage door that most people have. More contemporary garage doors with windows reclaimed wood garage doors, and black garage doors with unique styles and patterns are some of the styles that can be done to garage doors in the next few years. Using ​fiber cement siding​ is also reported to be used more often than wood siding due to its capability to withstand harsh weather. Another benefit of using cement siding is its timelessness. The use of wood and other natural elements will also stay in the 2020s due to its natural look. Green is the color for next year as it blends with these elements. Moreover, ​interior​ spaces are looking more at deep pinks, neo mint greens, and dusty lilacs for 2020; however, outdoor spaces are still leaning toward whites, blacks, and earthy tones. Gray, with the accent of green, is also in for next year.
  2. 2. Not all homes have the space to have large garage doors, but there should be no worries because an alternative to this has a bigger driveway. Landscaping is advised if you wish to have a more prominent walkway or driveway for your home. Source: hover.to Even roofing has its trends, and knowing them adds more excellent monetary value to your home. Knowing these roofing trends is also essential because they bring a better look and features. Here is an infographic of ​Universal Contracting Florida​ that shows what these roofing trends are. You can view this infographic to have ideas that you can use.
  3. 3. Contact Us : Website : ​https://homedesignnow.com Email Id​ :​ ​ ​homedesignnowofficial@gmail.com To Connect With Us Visit

×