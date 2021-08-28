Successfully reported this slideshow.
For inquiries & Booking : CALL/WATSAPP OR TEXT :0727041870 /0790037889 EMAIL:flyflexstudios@gmail.com Last Updated :August...
Mistar Drey - Kisauma (Official Music Video).{ Sms "Skiza 5801481" to "811" } Mistar Drey - Nikupende (Official Music Vide...
SECHETE _ BRIZY ANNECHILD 1 System_Oli Wange_Official_Video.Dial *811*5434490# to set as your skiza tune It's You_Bennaree...
GENGETON / DANCEHALL / BANGERS Amari Diva - Let You Go (Official Music Video). Bennareez ft. Cashy - Snitch (Official Musi...
GOSPEL HIP HOP TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY Gwara Gang - Ilale (Official Video). Shaddam x Tekel x H...
OHANGLA / RHUMBA TAP HERE TO PLAY Denzey Qul-Nyar Joluo(Official Video) TAP HERE TO PLAY Zeco_Covida_Official Video. TAP H...
DANCE VIDEO Amari Diva - Let You Go (Official Music Video). TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY Innoss'B -Olandi (official d...
Entertainment & Humor
Aug. 28, 2021
29 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Kenyan trending Music Worldwide (With youtube links)

Download to read offline

Entertainment & Humor
Aug. 28, 2021
29 views

Kenyan trending Music worldwide under one file,fully equiped with youtube links for all genres

Kenyan trending Music Worldwide (With youtube links)

  1. 1. For inquiries & Booking : CALL/WATSAPP OR TEXT :0727041870 /0790037889 EMAIL:flyflexstudios@gmail.com Last Updated :August 28, 2021 BONGO / RNB OUR VIDEOS/ PROJECTS System - Shuga (Official Music Video). Amari Diva - Let You Go (Official Music Video). Bill Jones - Carolina ft. System Music & Bullet 5 (Official Music Video). System - Superwoman (Official Music Video).*811* 5434492# To set as skizza tune Nash FR - Ayaiya (Official Music Video) TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY Phygee Boy - Blow My Mind (Official Music Video). TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY
  2. 2. Mistar Drey - Kisauma (Official Music Video).{ Sms "Skiza 5801481" to "811" } Mistar Drey - Nikupende (Official Music Video) { Sms "Skiza 5801483" to "811" } Nash FR X Bennareez - Call It Love (Official Video). Oscar Max - IYE. (Official Music Video). MOTOO DII-INEGA (Official Music Video) Jaaji Mshairi - Unachelewa (official video) System - Give Me Love (Official Video).Dial *811*5434489# to set as System - Njoo_ft.Bennareez. (Official Video). TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY Bill Jones - Bado (Official Music Video).
  3. 3. SECHETE _ BRIZY ANNECHILD 1 System_Oli Wange_Official_Video.Dial *811*5434490# to set as your skiza tune It's You_Bennareez ft. Lorah Kay_Official Video. TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY HUSTLE -BY _MOTOO DII (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO4k) Eugo Mck_Naughty Gyal ft. Bennareez & Kysh (Official Music Video) Ken D Official_Dunia(Official Music Video) TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY Christ Embassy Church ft. Colly Blitz - Happy Birthday (Official Music Video).
  4. 4. GENGETON / DANCEHALL / BANGERS Amari Diva - Let You Go (Official Music Video). Bennareez ft. Cashy - Snitch (Official Music Video) Rejo Ice - Tubu ft. J Roz TG & Bennareez. (Official Music Video) TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY Hatutumi Fare (BBI -Building Boychild Initiative) -Vinnie Baite ft Bafrano TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY Shukri Shakira- Meza Mate(Official Video) KATIKA BY SKYLER BOY FT 6B Amari Diva - Let You Go (Official Music Video). Bennareez - Short & Sweet_ft.Mistar Drey (Official Video). Amari Diva - Let You Go (Official Music Video). AKA PRINCE - NYONYA (Official Video). sms "SKIZA 5802884 to 811" TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY Meso Lyme's_Denge ft._ Bennareez, Swaleh & Sparta Hommy (Official Music Video). TAP HERE TO PLAY MBAYA -AKA Prince ft. Bullet 5 & Cashy ( Skiza 5802883 to 811)
  5. 5. GOSPEL HIP HOP TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY Gwara Gang - Ilale (Official Video). Shaddam x Tekel x Hitboy (wakanda family)- FIRE (official video) Jemmy Jeff ft. Chizy Busy - Nishampata (Official Music Video) Jemmy Jeff - Neema (Official Music Video). Warrentbino x Motoo Dii - Roho Mbaya (Unbwogable) Official Music Video. TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY COMING SOON Motoo Dii Baba 1 (Official Music Video) G THREE GANG FOCUS official Video TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY Rejo Rizzla - Okaling (Official Music Video).
  6. 6. OHANGLA / RHUMBA TAP HERE TO PLAY Denzey Qul-Nyar Joluo(Official Video) TAP HERE TO PLAY Zeco_Covida_Official Video. TAP HERE TO PLAY Rejo Rizla_Okbichaloni.Official Music Video. Rejo Ice_Water,Spirit & Blood (Official Music Video) TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY Ambrose Akuno TAP HERE TO PLAY HUSTLE Official video by WaleWabaya X Shukri Shakira Amari Diva - Let You Go (Official Music Video). TAP HERE TO PLAY
  7. 7. DANCE VIDEO Amari Diva - Let You Go (Official Music Video). TAP HERE TO PLAY TAP HERE TO PLAY Innoss'B -Olandi (official dance video) Saul sacrifice Afro Dance This is a property of Flyflex Studioz Archive. Flyflex Studioz is registered under the Kenya Films & Classification Board hence any altering of this document without consent from Flyflex Studioz will lead to legal action.

Kenyan trending Music worldwide under one file,fully equiped with youtube links for all genres

