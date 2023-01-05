Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 05, 2023
0 likes
WilliamJWeinstein Resume.FLDS.pdf

Jan. 05, 2023
0 views

Business

This is my current resume.
STRATEGIC OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE / COMPETITIVE BUSINESS LEADERSHIP
Operations and general business manager with a passion for leadership, mentoring and coaching within the office and operation functions. Identify and recommend process improvements to streamline efficiencies, resulting in cost savings, driving revenue and volume growth.

Business
WilliamJWeinstein Resume.FLDS.pdf

  1. 1. WILLIAM J. WEINSTEIN Northbrook, IL 60062 847-284-5841 weinstein.william@gmail.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/weinsteinwilliam STRATEGIC OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE / COMPETITIVE BUSINESS LEADERSHIP Operations and general business manager with a passion for leadership, mentoring and coaching within the office and operation functions. Identify and recommend process improvements to streamline efficiencies, resulting in cost savings, driving revenue and volume growth. CORE SKILL SETS • Team Building/Culture Change • Mentorship & Coaching • Innovative and Strategic Planning • Profit & Loss/Financials • Customer Facing • Customer Service • Supply Chain/Logistics Improvement • Project Management • Final Mile Delivery • Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE OCC Business Services, Chicago, IL 2019 - 2022 Consultant Provide operational and general consulting to small and medium sized businesses. • Reduced packaging costs $20,000/year (3%) by lowering carrying costs. • Saved $5,000 annually on package printing by recommending new design methods. • Reduced inventory costs by $50,000 (6%) by reviewing SKU’s and product turnover. Madden Inc., Kenosha, WI 2018 – 2019 Operations Manager Leader of a three shift, 300,000 sq. ft. warehouse and fulfillment center, Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) and Free Trade Zone (FTZ) facility. Customers included Molson MillerCoors, Pabst, Bacardi, and Kroger. • Achieved an additional $840,000 in yearly revenues by bringing on Kroger and reconfigured warehouse to accommodate this new customer. • Achieved savings of $150,000/year by a 12% improvement of turnaround times and improved KPI’s from 48 to 76 by introduction of Lean and Six Sigma. Edward Sider & Company, Northbrook, IL 1991 - 2017 Operations Manager Non-asset based industry leader in supplying paper and film packaging products to the roofing industry. Directed daily operations of $20M+ specialty packaging division of national sales and marketing company, including but not limited to; profit and loss, pricing, cost accounting, scheduling, inventory control, manufacturing/production, supply chain/logistics, customer service, and supplier relations. • Helped increase sales volume 100% in six years from $12M to $24M. Collaborated with supplier (Smurfit-Stone) to increase productivity to meet the 100% increase in volume.
  2. 2. • Achieved 20% quicker response time to customer and supplier inquiries by streamlining order entry and production tracking (SOP’s), resulting in an annual savings of $100,000. • Achieved on-time delivery rate of 99.999% (35-60 truckloads/month) based on customer requirements resulting in better customer relations. • Reduced new product costs 40% ($200,000 annually) by shortening new/revised product cycles from eight weeks to four weeks. • Increased acceptance rate of products from 97% to 99.998% by identifying and addressing root cause issues with suppliers, resulting in increased productivity and bottom-line results. Chippewa Packaging Inc., Bensenville, IL. 1990 - 1991 Vice President & General Manager Headed up all warehousing, distribution, purchasing, and office procedures. • Moved company into new quarters within two days while regular operations continued. • Trained all office and warehouse personnel in internal procedures within three months. • Achieved 5% increase in sales and 10% increase in margins by servicing existing customers and opening several large accounts. Monarch Box & Paper Company, Chicago, IL. 1981 - 1990 Asst. General Manager & Vice President Manufacturing Directed production, materials management, purchasing, distribution, IT, and customer service. Introduced state-of-the-art computer system for production, materials, purchasing, and distribution control. • Reduced material costs 12% using JIT scheduling and inventory control policies. • Eliminated workman’s compensation claims using enhanced safety and compliance procedures. • Increased sales margins 20% by developing an innovative production-costing program. • Lowered distribution costs 4% by developing a new transportation program for final mile deliveries. • Streamlined physical inventories leading to a three-day reduction in inventory time and associated costs. EDUCATION Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Loyola University Chicago Continuing Education: • EDI • Database Design and Management • American Sport Education Program (ASEP) Certified Coach • Excel Beyond the Basics COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT Past President Loyola University Undergraduate School of Business Alumni Association Congregation Beth Shalom: • Board of Trustees • VP House (Facilities & Security Oversight) • VP Membership

