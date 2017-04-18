Michigan State Scientists Pioneer New Virus Mapping Technology By: William Schuiling
Michigan State Scientists Pioneer New Virus Mapping Technology For several decades, William E. Schuiling has built the Bro...
Michigan State Scientists Pioneer New Virus Mapping Technology Michigan State has maintained a position as a leading resea...
Michigan State Scientists Pioneer New Virus Mapping Technology The mapping of the Samba virus made the front page of Virus...
Michigan State Scientists Pioneer New Virus Mapping Technology While it may seem strange that bigger structures are more d...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Michigan State Scientists Pioneer New Virus Mapping Technology

32 views

Published on

Michigan State Scientists Pioneer New Virus Mapping Technology

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
32
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Michigan State Scientists Pioneer New Virus Mapping Technology

  1. 1. Michigan State Scientists Pioneer New Virus Mapping Technology By: William Schuiling
  2. 2. Michigan State Scientists Pioneer New Virus Mapping Technology For several decades, William E. Schuiling has built the Brown Automotive Group, LTD, into the largest network of car dealerships in the Mid-Atlantic region. William Schuiling launched his career after finishing his undergraduate studies in business at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
  3. 3. Michigan State Scientists Pioneer New Virus Mapping Technology Michigan State has maintained a position as a leading research institution and continues to contribute significantly to many academic fields. Recently, researchers at the university made headlines when they pioneered a new technology for mapping viruses. The researchers created a retrofitted cryo-electron microscope to better visualize the Samba virus, one of the biggest viruses in existence.
  4. 4. Michigan State Scientists Pioneer New Virus Mapping Technology The mapping of the Samba virus made the front page of Viruses magazine, largely due to the innovative technique used to look at the virus structure. The mapping has allowed Michigan State scientists to more comprehensively understand the proteins that the virus uses to enter and attack cells.
  5. 5. Michigan State Scientists Pioneer New Virus Mapping Technology While it may seem strange that bigger structures are more difficult to visualize, this is the reality of using a cryo-electron microscope, which is designed to look at some of the smallest biological structures. The retrofitted microscope engineered by the scientists could help map some of the other viruses that continue to plague humans so that they can develop better tools for fighting them.

×