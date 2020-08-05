Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamar...
WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamar...
WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamar...
WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamar...
WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamar...
WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamar...
WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamar...
WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamar...
WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamar...
WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamar...
WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamar...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hojadevidacindyi ipdf copia

23 views

Published on

hhhhhh

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hojadevidacindyi ipdf copia

  1. 1. WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamarca Página1 HOJA DE VIDA PERFIL:  Como profesional agropecuario soy una persona trabajadora responsable, proactiva, ordenada, con gran sentido de pertenencia siempre en beneficio de la entidad en la cual presto mis servicios, con principios y valores sólidos, con gran disposición para el aprendizaje, gran interés por nuevos conocimientos y me gusta el trabajo en equipo y la sinergia de los grupos interdisciplinarios, el trabajo veredal es mi especialidad, con gran tendencia al trabajo comercial, organizacional y social.
  2. 2. WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamarca Página2 DATOS PERSONALES: NOMBRE: William Alexander APELLIDOS: Rodríguez Varela DOCUMENTO DE IDENTIDAD: 79´168.733 de Ubaté FECHA DE NACIMIENTO: 13 de Abril de 1979 LUGAR DE NACIMIENTO: Ubaté – Cundinamarca ESTADO CIVIL: Casado CUIDAD ACTUAL: Ubaté, Cundinamarca DIRECCIÓN: Calle 5 # 8b-23 CELULAR: 3102169490 MAIL: williamr2014@outlook.es TRANSPORTE: MOTO PASE DE CARRO: SI PASE DE MOTO: SI
  3. 3. WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamarca Página3 FORMACIÓN ACADÉMICA: BACHILLERATO: Colegio San Francisco de Asís Ubaté TITULO: Bachiller. UNIVERSITARIOS: Universidad de Cundinamarca Colombia. TITULO Administrador Agropecuario GRADO: ABRIL 17 DE 2015 SEMINARIOS: Seminario de fidelizacion de clientes Villa pinzón Bayer 2007 ESPECIALIZACION Educación ambiental y desarrollo de la comunidad UDEC 2015
  4. 4. WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamarca Página4 EXPERIENCIA LABORAL: ANDALUCÍA: Administrador general. TIEMPO LABORADO: 5 años y 8 meses Junio de 2009 hasta Marzo de 2015 FUNCIONES: Coordinación general, manejo de personal, control de contabilidad, gestionar compra y venta de ganado en fincas y veredas, coordinar la distribución de carne despostada a las empresas y manejo de las relaciones con distribuidores, proveedores y compradores al detal y por mayor en fincas y plazas (Ubaté, Carupa, Cucunuba, Suta, Tausa, Susa, Capellanía, Simijaca, Santander, Meta ). JEFE INMEDIATO: ISABEL VARELA GOMEZ TEL: 313-883 -3546
  5. 5. WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamarca Página5 ALMACEN ISIDRO RAMIREZ: Promotor agro-insumos para papa en las zonas de Ubaté, Carupa, Susa, Simijaca, Tausa y Sutatausa Tiempo laborado: 1 año Febrero 2008 hasta Febrero 2009 Funciones: Prestar asesoría en el cultivo de papa y en los almacenes veredales, en Carupa, Ubate, Cucunuba, Sutatausa. Teléfono: 312-315-1715
  6. 6. WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamarca Página6 ASOCIACION DE GANADEROS DE UBATE: Vacunador zona Cundinamarca TIEMPO LABORADO: 3 Jornadas de vacunación 2007-2008 FUNSIONES: Vacunar ganado por las veredas de Ubaté, Carupa, Suta, Sutatausa, Cucunuba, Susa, Simijaca, Lenguazaque, Guacheta. NOTA: No hay certificación laboral, porque no expiden certificaciones de Jornadas pasadas, solo de 1 año atrás. Se vacuno las zonas de Ubaté, Carupa, Cucunuba, Sutatausa, Susa, Simijaca, Lenguazaque, Guachaeta y las conozco muy bien, a su población y sus caminos.
  7. 7. WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamarca Página7 REFERENCIAS LABORALES: NOMBRE: ISABEL VARELA GOMEZ CARGO: Gerente general Distribuidora de carnes. ANDALUCIA. DIRECCION: CARRERA 5 N 10-30 UBATE. Cundinamarca. TEL: 313-883 -3546 NOMBRE: DANIEL GONZALEZ ESPITIA CARGO: Empresario. DIRECCION: CALLE 12 N 10-107 UBATE Cundinamarca TELEFONO: 3124515898
  8. 8. WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamarca Página8 REFERENCIAS PERSONALES: NOMBRE: CINDY RODRIGUEZ VARELA PROFESION: ABODADA DIRECCION: CARRERA 9 # 4-79 CIUDAD: Ubaté, Cundinamarca. TELEFONO: 304-664-0786 NOMBRE: YAMILE MORA PROFESION: ABOGADA DIRECCION: OFICINA CIUDAD: UBATE TELEFONO: 320-345-1717 NOMBRE: ANDRES PEREZ PROFESION: ADMINISTRADOR DIRECCION: CARRERA 5 # 10-30 CIUDAD: UBATE, Cundinamarca. TELEFONO: 320-803-4074 ______________________________________ WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA C.C. No. 79´168.733 de Ubaté.
  9. 9. WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamarca Página9
  10. 10. WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamarca Página10
  11. 11. WILLIAM ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ VARELA William Alexander Rodríguez Varela Administrador agropecuario Universidad de Cundinamarca Página11

×