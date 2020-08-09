Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Implementing a greener recovery with spinal anaesthesia Will Rattenberry BM BCh BA (Hons) FRCA EDRA Nottingham University ...
Declarations • Elected member of Association of Anaesthetists Trainee Committee • Imperfect environmentalist • No conflict...
Overview • The climate and environmental emergency • Environmental impact of anaesthesia • Environmental benefits of spina...
Our vulnerable planet NASA@effectsite
Atmospheric CO2 NASA @effectsite
NASA Global warming @effectsite
ox.ac.uk Steffan Olsen Trocaire
Aditya Irawan/NurPhoto BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images SHUTTERSTOCK Getty Images
What are we doing about it? @effectsite
COVID-19 & CO2 emissions @effectsite
Health & Social Care (England) CO2e 2017 Sustainable Development Unit. Reducing the use of natural resources in health and...
NHS Long Term Plan 2019 • 2% reduction by ‘transforming anaesthetic practices’ • Reduction in single-use plastics @effects...
Health Care Without Harm. Fostering Low-Carbon Healthcare in Europe. A Carbon Footprinting Pilot Project. https://noharm- ...
Vollmer, M. K et al. Modern inhalation anesthetics: Potent greenhouse gases in the global atmosphere. Geophys. Res. 2015 d...
O2/N2O/Inhalational Tom Pierce. Anaesthetic gases calculator. Available at: https://anaesthetists.org/Home/Resources- publ...
Low flow O2/Air/Inhalational Tom Pierce. Anaesthetic gases calculator. Available at: https://anaesthetists.org/Home/Resour...
Ultra low flow Tom Pierce. Anaesthetic gases calculator. Available at: https://anaesthetists.org/Home/Resources- publicati...
TIVA Sherman J et al. Life cycle greenhouse gas emissions of anesthetic drugs. Anesth Analg. 2012. doi:10.1213/ANE.0b013e3...
Spinal anaesthesia • Lidocaine 20mg • Bupivacaine 10mg • Oxygen 6 l/min • 0.000805 kg CO2e • Does not include disposables,...
Cradle-to-gate greenhouse gas emissions Parvatker, A et al. ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering 2019 doi:10.1021/acssu...
Prilocaine and 2-chloroprocaine • Environmental risk assessment • Prilocaine 2% hyperbaric • not predicted to bioaccumulat...
Other benefits • Less resource • Less waste • Less PPE • Lower risk of aquatic toxicity than propofol James French@effects...
‘Transforming anaesthetic practices’ • RA: wherever possible • GA: • avoid desflurane and N2O • low-flow, closed circuit •...
Spinal anaesthesia for ambulatory surgery • Can improve access to day surgery • Can improve theatre efficiency and patient...
Environmental benefits of ambulatory surgery • Fewer on the day cancellations • Reduced complications (VTE and HAI) • Less...
COVID-19 & the climate emergency • Spinal anaesthesia has major benefits for both • Golden opportunity to re-design pathwa...
The scale of the environmental benefits • Hospital for Special Surgery, NYC, USA • 10,485 total hip and knee arthroplastie...
Conclusions • Spinal anaesthesia is green • Ambulatory surgery is desirable • COVID-19 provides an opportunity to change e...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Implementing a greener recovery with spinal anaesthesia

34 views

Published on

RA-UK Webinar 4th August 2020
Ambulatory Spinal Anaesthesia

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Implementing a greener recovery with spinal anaesthesia

  1. 1. Implementing a greener recovery with spinal anaesthesia Will Rattenberry BM BCh BA (Hons) FRCA EDRA Nottingham University Hospitals @effectsite Supported by an unrestricted educational grant from
  2. 2. Declarations • Elected member of Association of Anaesthetists Trainee Committee • Imperfect environmentalist • No conflicts of interest @effectsite
  3. 3. Overview • The climate and environmental emergency • Environmental impact of anaesthesia • Environmental benefits of spinal anaesthesia and ambulatory surgery @effectsite
  4. 4. Our vulnerable planet NASA@effectsite
  5. 5. Atmospheric CO2 NASA @effectsite
  6. 6. NASA Global warming @effectsite
  7. 7. ox.ac.uk Steffan Olsen Trocaire
  8. 8. Aditya Irawan/NurPhoto BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images SHUTTERSTOCK Getty Images
  9. 9. What are we doing about it? @effectsite
  10. 10. COVID-19 & CO2 emissions @effectsite
  11. 11. Health & Social Care (England) CO2e 2017 Sustainable Development Unit. Reducing the use of natural resources in health and social care. 2018. @effectsite
  12. 12. NHS Long Term Plan 2019 • 2% reduction by ‘transforming anaesthetic practices’ • Reduction in single-use plastics @effectsite
  13. 13. Health Care Without Harm. Fostering Low-Carbon Healthcare in Europe. A Carbon Footprinting Pilot Project. https://noharm- europe.org/sites/default/files/documents-files/5341/EUKI%20overview.pdf Inhalational Anaesthetic Agents @effectsite
  14. 14. Vollmer, M. K et al. Modern inhalation anesthetics: Potent greenhouse gases in the global atmosphere. Geophys. Res. 2015 doi: 10.1002/2014GL062785. Atmospheric concentrations @effectsite
  15. 15. O2/N2O/Inhalational Tom Pierce. Anaesthetic gases calculator. Available at: https://anaesthetists.org/Home/Resources- publications/Environment/Guide-to-green-anaesthesia/Anaesthetic-gases-calculator @effectsite
  16. 16. Low flow O2/Air/Inhalational Tom Pierce. Anaesthetic gases calculator. Available at: https://anaesthetists.org/Home/Resources- publications/Environment/Guide-to-green-anaesthesia/Anaesthetic-gases-calculator @effectsite
  17. 17. Ultra low flow Tom Pierce. Anaesthetic gases calculator. Available at: https://anaesthetists.org/Home/Resources- publications/Environment/Guide-to-green-anaesthesia/Anaesthetic-gases-calculator @effectsite
  18. 18. TIVA Sherman J et al. Life cycle greenhouse gas emissions of anesthetic drugs. Anesth Analg. 2012. doi:10.1213/ANE.0b013e31824f6940@effectsite
  19. 19. Spinal anaesthesia • Lidocaine 20mg • Bupivacaine 10mg • Oxygen 6 l/min • 0.000805 kg CO2e • Does not include disposables, other drugs etc Jodi Sherman. Gassing Greener. @effectsite
  20. 20. Cradle-to-gate greenhouse gas emissions Parvatker, A et al. ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering 2019 doi:10.1021/acssuschemeng.8b05473@effectsite
  21. 21. Prilocaine and 2-chloroprocaine • Environmental risk assessment • Prilocaine 2% hyperbaric • not predicted to bioaccumulate • aquatic toxicity at higher dose • ‘insignificant risk to the environment’ • 2-chloroprocaine 1% • very low predicted environmental concentration and low risk of bioaccumulation • aquatic toxicology data not required @effectsite
  22. 22. Other benefits • Less resource • Less waste • Less PPE • Lower risk of aquatic toxicity than propofol James French@effectsite
  23. 23. ‘Transforming anaesthetic practices’ • RA: wherever possible • GA: • avoid desflurane and N2O • low-flow, closed circuit • TIVA preferable Health Care Without Harm 2018@effectsite
  24. 24. Spinal anaesthesia for ambulatory surgery • Can improve access to day surgery • Can improve theatre efficiency and patient flow • Can allow patients to engage with therapy & reduce need for outpatient follow-up • Can reduce cost @effectsite
  25. 25. Environmental benefits of ambulatory surgery • Fewer on the day cancellations • Reduced complications (VTE and HAI) • Less visitor travel • Evidence of improved efficiency and reduced cost @effectsite
  26. 26. COVID-19 & the climate emergency • Spinal anaesthesia has major benefits for both • Golden opportunity to re-design pathways & re-consider our local status quo iberdrola @effectsite
  27. 27. The scale of the environmental benefits • Hospital for Special Surgery, NYC, USA • 10,485 total hip and knee arthroplasties • Only 4% GA (US average 75%) • Calculated saved 750 kg desflurane and 60 kg N2O over 1 year Kuvadia M, Cummis CE, Liguori G, et al. 'Green-gional' anesthesia: the non-polluting benefits of regional anesthesia to decrease greenhouse gases and attenuate climate change. RAPM 2020. doi:10.1136/rapm-2020-101452@effectsite
  28. 28. Conclusions • Spinal anaesthesia is green • Ambulatory surgery is desirable • COVID-19 provides an opportunity to change established practice and improve sustainability @effectsite

×