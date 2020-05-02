Land Navigation Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Land Navigation Training TSgt David Bernal 177th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight
Training Objectives • This Power Point Presentation is intended to give an overview / familiarization of land navigation. ...
Part One – Map Reading - Where am I? - How far is it? - Does this route support my mission? True land navigation is knowin...
Map Reading (FM 21-26) Definition A map is a graphic representation, drawn to scale, of a portion of the earth’s surface a...
Purpose of a Map A map provides information on the existence, location and the distance between ground features, such as p...
Marginal Information and Symbols of a Military Topographic Map
Marginal Information and Symbols of a Military Topographic Map IMPORTANT!!!!! On the bottom right corner of the map, near ...
Marginal Information and Symbols Sheet Name and Number : The sheet name is found in two places: The center of the upper ma...
Adjoining Sheets Diagram
Marginal Information and Symbols Series Name and Scale: The series name is found in the upper left margin. A series usuall...
Marginal Information and Symbols The scale is expressed as a ratio, such as 1:50,000, and shown graphically by the bar sca...
Marginal Information and Symbols Bar Scales: Located in the center of the lower margin: They are rulers used to convert ma...
Marginal Information and Symbols CONTOUR INTERVAL; The represented distance between two contour lines.
Marginal Information and Symbols Legend: Located in the lower left margin. It illustrates and identifies the topographic s...
Marginal Information and Symbols The Five Major Colors of a Map Brown (Contour Lines) Black (Man Made Features, Roads, Tra...
Marginal Information and Symbols Elevation: The vertical distance that a point is above or below mean sea level. Index: St...
Contour Lines
Marginal Information and Symbols INDEX CONTOUR LINE
Marginal Information and Symbols Intermediate Contour Line
Marginal Information and Symbols SUPPLEMENTARY CONTOUR LINE
Marginal Information and Symbols Spot Elevation. Spot Elevation
Determining Elevation 1. Check Contour Interval 2. Find Given Elevation 3. Determine Direction of Slope 4. Count Contour I...
Contour Lines
Contour Lines
Terrain Features IDENTIFY TERRAIN FEATURES ON A MAP Terrain Features are identified in the same manner on all maps. You mu...
Terrain Features The five major terrain features on a map are; Hill Ridge Valley Saddle Depression
Terrain Features Hill; A point or small area of high ground. When you are on a hilltop the ground slopes down in all direc...
Terrain Features Ridge: A line of high ground with height variations along its crest: The ridge is not simply a line of hi...
Terrain Features Valley: Reasonably level ground bordered on the sides by higher ground. It may or may not contain a strea...
Terrain Features Saddle: A dip or low point along the crest of a ridge. A saddle is not necessarily the lower ground betwe...
Terrain Features Depression: A low point or hole surrounded on all sides by higher ground.
Minor Terrain Features Although these features are not as important as major terrain features; a navigator can plan their ...
Minor Terrain Features Draw: Similar to a valley except that it is normally a less developed stream course in which there ...
Minor Terrain Features Spur: A usually short, continuously sloping line of higher ground, normally jutting out from the si...
Minor Terrain Features Cliff: A vertical or near vertical slope. A cliff may be shown on a map by contour lines being clos...
Manmade Features
Part Two - Navigation Now that we can read the map, we will now use it to find where we are and navigate to a known point.
Determine Grid Coordinates of a Point on a Military Map To keep from getting lost, you have to know how to find out where ...
Protractor Is a tool used to plot grid coordinates. It will provide measuring indicators for 1-25,000m, 1-50,000m, and 1- ...
Protractor
Determine Grid Coordinates of a Point on a Military Map
Determine Grid Coordinates of a Point on a Military Map Grid Coordinate 18T WK 38641/31932 breakdown WK is a designator fo...
Determine Grid Coordinates of a Point on a Military Map Find Grid Coordinate 18T WK 38641/31932 First move from left to ri...
Determine Grid Coordinates of a Point on a Military Map Find Grid Coordinate 18T WK 38641/31932 Then read up to 31. “In th...
Determine Grid Coordinates of a Point on a Military Map Find Grid Coordinate 18T WK 38641/31932 This puts your location so...
Determine Grid Coordinates of a Point on a Military Map Find Grid Coordinate 18T WK 38641/31932 Add another number to each...
Determine Grid Coordinates of a Point on a Military Map Find Grid Coordinate 18T WK 38641/31932 This makes your position a...
Military Lensatic Compass
Military Lensatic Compass - Shock/Water Proof - Functional from – 50 F to + 150 F - Luminous features for low light operat...
Compass Features
COMPASS USE The floating dial is used to determine the direction in which you are pointing your compass. The outer black r...
COMPASS USE There are 360 degrees in a circle. These are marked with a tick mark every 5 degrees. Not every tick mark is n...
COMPASS USE To read the compass, point it in the direction that you want to go or determine and read the number under the ...
Compass to Cheek Method Used exclusively for sighting and is the most efficient method for taking an accurate azimuth bear...
Compass to Cheek Method
Compass to Cheek Method
Center-Hold Method • Hold the compass to your body. • Turn your body until desired azimuth is aligned with the black index...
The Three Norths True North: A line from any point on the earths surface to the north pole. Symbolized by a star on the ma...
THREE NORTH'S TRUE NORTH MAGNETIC NORTH GRID NORTH G NN
AZIMUTH CONVERSION Your compass reads degrees in magnetic azimuths because the needle seeks out magnetic north. And your m...
AZIMUTH CONVERSION To assist you in making the with the conversion from MN to GN and from GN to MN, a declination diagram ...
AZIMUTH CONVERSION Example (Ground to Map): You measure the bearing of a landmark on the ground with a compass. It is 49° ...
DISTANCE The graduated edge of the compass is used take distance measurements on the map in conjunction with the bar scale...
Questions?
Land Navigation Presentation
Land Navigation Presentation
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Land Navigation Presentation

78 views

Published on

Land Navigation Presentation

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Land Navigation Presentation

  1. 1. Land Navigation Training TSgt David Bernal 177th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight
  2. 2. Training Objectives • This Power Point Presentation is intended to give an overview / familiarization of land navigation. • Part one will address map reading skills. • Part two will address compass use and land navigation
  3. 3. Part One – Map Reading - Where am I? - How far is it? - Does this route support my mission? True land navigation is knowing where you start your journey, the terrain you will be passing, and understanding exactly where your journey will end.
  4. 4. Map Reading (FM 21-26) Definition A map is a graphic representation, drawn to scale, of a portion of the earth’s surface as seen from above. Man-made and natural features are depicted by symbols, lines, colors and forms.
  5. 5. Purpose of a Map A map provides information on the existence, location and the distance between ground features, such as populated places and routes of travel and communication. It also indicates variations in terrain, heights of natural features, and the extent of vegetation cover.
  6. 6. Marginal Information and Symbols of a Military Topographic Map
  7. 7. Marginal Information and Symbols of a Military Topographic Map IMPORTANT!!!!! On the bottom right corner of the map, near the key, map name, state, and quadrant location, is the date of the map. It is vital that you check the date of the map and determine if any changes have occurred that may impact your mission.
  8. 8. Marginal Information and Symbols Sheet Name and Number : The sheet name is found in two places: The center of the upper margin and either the right or left side of the lower margin. A map is named after the most prominent cultural or geographic feature. The sheet number is found in two places: The upper right margin and the lower left margin. Sheet numbers are based on an arbitrary system that makes possible the orientation of maps of like scales.
  9. 9. Adjoining Sheets Diagram
  10. 10. Marginal Information and Symbols Series Name and Scale: The series name is found in the upper left margin. A series usually includes a group of similar maps at the same scale on the same sheet lines or format designed to cover a particular geographic area. The scale is found in both the upper left margin and the center of the lower margin. It is a representative fraction that gives a ratio of corresponding distance on the earth’s surface.
  11. 11. Marginal Information and Symbols The scale is expressed as a ratio, such as 1:50,000, and shown graphically by the bar scales marked in feet and miles, or in meters and kilometers. • Small: Maps with scales of 1:1,000,000 (1 inch = 16 miles) and smaller are used for general planning and strategic studies. They show very little detail. • Medium: Larger than 1:1,000,000 but smaller than 1:75,000 are used for operational planning. • Large: Scales of 1:75,000 and larger are used for tactical, administrative, and logistical planning. Show a great amount of terrain detail.
  12. 12. Marginal Information and Symbols Bar Scales: Located in the center of the lower margin: They are rulers used to convert map distance to ground distance.
  13. 13. Marginal Information and Symbols CONTOUR INTERVAL; The represented distance between two contour lines.
  14. 14. Marginal Information and Symbols Legend: Located in the lower left margin. It illustrates and identifies the topographic symbols used to depict some of the more prominent features on the map.
  15. 15. Marginal Information and Symbols The Five Major Colors of a Map Brown (Contour Lines) Black (Man Made Features, Roads, Trails) Blue (Water Features) Green (Vegetation) Red (Highway and Land Grids) The Two Minor Colors of a Map Pink (Built-Up Areas, Civilization) Purple (Updated Map Information)
  16. 16. Marginal Information and Symbols Elevation: The vertical distance that a point is above or below mean sea level. Index: Starting at mean sea level every fifth contour line is a heavier line, these are known as index contour lines. They are normally numbered. This number is the elevation of that line. Intermediate: Contour lines falling between the index lines are called intermediate, these lines are thinner and are not numbered. Supplementary: These contour lines resemble dashes. They show sudden changes in elevation of a least one-half the contour interval. Spot: Spot elevations are marked by a “.” and will have the elevation annotated next to it.
  17. 17. Contour Lines
  18. 18. Marginal Information and Symbols INDEX CONTOUR LINE
  19. 19. Marginal Information and Symbols Intermediate Contour Line
  20. 20. Marginal Information and Symbols SUPPLEMENTARY CONTOUR LINE
  21. 21. Marginal Information and Symbols Spot Elevation. Spot Elevation
  22. 22. Determining Elevation 1. Check Contour Interval 2. Find Given Elevation 3. Determine Direction of Slope 4. Count Contour Intervals
  23. 23. Contour Lines
  24. 24. Contour Lines
  25. 25. Terrain Features IDENTIFY TERRAIN FEATURES ON A MAP Terrain Features are identified in the same manner on all maps. You must be able to recognize all terrain features to locate a point on the ground or to navigate from one point to another.
  26. 26. Terrain Features The five major terrain features on a map are; Hill Ridge Valley Saddle Depression
  27. 27. Terrain Features Hill; A point or small area of high ground. When you are on a hilltop the ground slopes down in all directions.
  28. 28. Terrain Features Ridge: A line of high ground with height variations along its crest: The ridge is not simply a line of hills; all points of the ridge crest are higher than the ground on both sides of the ridge.
  29. 29. Terrain Features Valley: Reasonably level ground bordered on the sides by higher ground. It may or may not contain a stream. A valley generally has maneuver room. Contour lines indicating a valley are U shaped and tend to parallel a stream before crossing it. The course of the contour lines crossing a stream will generally point upstream.
  30. 30. Terrain Features Saddle: A dip or low point along the crest of a ridge. A saddle is not necessarily the lower ground between two hilltops; it may be a break along an otherwise level ridge crest.
  31. 31. Terrain Features Depression: A low point or hole surrounded on all sides by higher ground.
  32. 32. Minor Terrain Features Although these features are not as important as major terrain features; a navigator can plan their route more successfully if they can identify all features that could result in potential obstacles. Minor terrain features are; Draw Spur Cliff
  33. 33. Minor Terrain Features Draw: Similar to a valley except that it is normally a less developed stream course in which there is generally no level ground and therefore little or no maneuver room. Contour lines indicating a draw are V shaped with the point of the V toward the head of the draw (High Ground).
  34. 34. Minor Terrain Features Spur: A usually short, continuously sloping line of higher ground, normally jutting out from the side of a ridge. A spur can be formed by two parallel streams cutting draws down the side of a ridge.
  35. 35. Minor Terrain Features Cliff: A vertical or near vertical slope. A cliff may be shown on a map by contour lines being close together, touching, or by a ticked “carrying” contour line. The ticks always point towards lower ground.
  36. 36. Manmade Features
  37. 37. Part Two - Navigation Now that we can read the map, we will now use it to find where we are and navigate to a known point.
  38. 38. Determine Grid Coordinates of a Point on a Military Map To keep from getting lost, you have to know how to find out where you are. A military map can help you find your location accurately. These maps have vertical (top to bottom) and horizontal lines (left to right). These lines form small squares which are 1000 meters on each side called grid squares. The lines that form these grid squares are numbered along the outside edge of the map picture. No two grid squares will have the same number. The precision of a point location is shown by the number of digits in the coordinates. The more digits - the more precise the location. XXXX or XX / XX = 1000 Meter Grid Square. XXXXXX or XXX / XXX to the nearest 100 meters. XXXXXXXX or XXXX / XXXX to the nearest 10 meters.
  39. 39. Protractor Is a tool used to plot grid coordinates. It will provide measuring indicators for 1-25,000m, 1-50,000m, and 1- 100,000m. The outer scale is measured in MILS and the inner scale is measured in degrees. The base line and index line are used to orient the protractor to the grid lines on the map.
  40. 40. Protractor
  41. 41. Determine Grid Coordinates of a Point on a Military Map
  42. 42. Determine Grid Coordinates of a Point on a Military Map Grid Coordinate 18T WK 38641/31932 breakdown WK is a designator for a 100,000 Meter Square Identifier located in Grid Zone Designation 18T. 18T is a quadrangle 6 degrees wide by 8 degrees high. These grid zone identifiers further divide the globe into sections located between 80’ South Latitude and 84’ North Latitude.
  43. 43. Determine Grid Coordinates of a Point on a Military Map Find Grid Coordinate 18T WK 38641/31932 First move from left to right and find vertical line 38
  44. 44. Determine Grid Coordinates of a Point on a Military Map Find Grid Coordinate 18T WK 38641/31932 Then read up to 31. “In the door, up the stairs”.
  45. 45. Determine Grid Coordinates of a Point on a Military Map Find Grid Coordinate 18T WK 38641/31932 This puts your location somewhere in grid square 3831.
  46. 46. Determine Grid Coordinates of a Point on a Military Map Find Grid Coordinate 18T WK 38641/31932 Add another number to each side of your coordinate to make 6 digits you now have 386 / 319. Go left to right 6 then up 9. 6 9
  47. 47. Determine Grid Coordinates of a Point on a Military Map Find Grid Coordinate 18T WK 38641/31932 This makes your position accurate within 100 meters. By adding two more digits you can increase your accuracy to 10 meters. You can also determine your position by terrain features such as the road intersection. 386/319
  48. 48. Military Lensatic Compass
  49. 49. Military Lensatic Compass - Shock/Water Proof - Functional from – 50 F to + 150 F - Luminous features for low light operations. - Copper induction dampening system slows the rotation of the magnet without the use of liquids and the retractable lens locks the dial jewel in place to prevent wear and tear.
  50. 50. Compass Features
  51. 51. COMPASS USE The floating dial is used to determine the direction in which you are pointing your compass. The outer black ring is used to find direction in Mils (6400’). The inner red ring is used to find direction in degrees (360’). Mills used for direct fire (artillery/tank) or very accurate navigation. 8.89 Mils = ½ Degree & 17.78 Mils = 1 Degree. Mils Degrees
  52. 52. COMPASS USE There are 360 degrees in a circle. These are marked with a tick mark every 5 degrees. Not every tick mark is numbered. These are determined by using the numbers that are shown.
  53. 53. COMPASS USE To read the compass, point it in the direction that you want to go or determine and read the number under the index line. Index Line 310 degrees Magnetic
  54. 54. Compass to Cheek Method Used exclusively for sighting and is the most efficient method for taking an accurate azimuth bearing. Be careful to hold your compass still so that the dial remains stationary while you are reading the scale.
  55. 55. Compass to Cheek Method
  56. 56. Compass to Cheek Method
  57. 57. Center-Hold Method • Hold the compass to your body. • Turn your body until desired azimuth is aligned with the black index line. • Without turning compass, rotate the bezel ring until the luminous bezel line is aligned with the north arrow. • Keep north aligned with the bezel line and walk.
  58. 58. The Three Norths True North: A line from any point on the earths surface to the north pole. Symbolized by a star on the map. “MN” (Magnetic North): The direction to the north magnetic pole, as indicated by the north-seeking needle of a magnetic compass. The magnetic north is usually symbolized by a line ending with half of an arrowhead. “GN” (Grid North): The north that is established by using the vertical grid lines on the map. Symbolized by the letters GN. Used for UTM (Universal Transverse Mercator) grid by military and rescue teams for its accuracy and simplicity.
  59. 59. THREE NORTH'S TRUE NORTH MAGNETIC NORTH GRID NORTH G NN
  60. 60. AZIMUTH CONVERSION Your compass reads degrees in magnetic azimuths because the needle seeks out magnetic north. And your map is oriented to grid north. The difference between the two is the magnetic variation or “G-M” Angle. You can not follow a GN on your compass and you cant plot MN with a protractor. To convert from Grid to Mag - add the G-M angle. To convert from Mag to Grid - Subtract the G-M angle.
  61. 61. AZIMUTH CONVERSION To assist you in making the with the conversion from MN to GN and from GN to MN, a declination diagram is placed on the margin of the map.
  62. 62. AZIMUTH CONVERSION Example (Ground to Map): You measure the bearing of a landmark on the ground with a compass. It is 49° MN. The G-M ANGLE on the Map is 24°. So MN to GN, subtract 49°- 24° = 25° GN (Draw this on your map). Example (Map to Ground): You measure the bearing of a point on the map with a protractor (next slides). It is 25° GN. The G-M ANGLE on the Map is 24°. So GN to MN ADD 25°+ 24° = 49° MN (Put this on your compass) **If you have MN lines drawn on your map, align the protractor to a MN line, get the MN azimuth, and you don’t have to do a MN conversion.**
  63. 63. DISTANCE The graduated edge of the compass is used take distance measurements on the map in conjunction with the bar scales on the map. Approximately 1 inch for every 13 ticks and exactly 1 cm every 5 ticks. **When used on a 1:50,000 scale map, each tick mark on the edge represents 100 meters of ground distance.**
  64. 64. Questions?

×