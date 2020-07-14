Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pain and your brain Seven ways to reduce the impact of pain in your life. Billy O’Connor Professor of Physiology Graduate ...
1. Pain is an unpleasant sensory and emotional experience associated with actual or potential tissue damage, or described ...
Read more on Inside-the-brain website, Facebook and twitter
Certain parts of the brain govern specific functions The thalamus and spinal cord are involved in pain processing. Thalamu...
Seven ways to reduce the impact of pain Neuroplasticity in five easy steps. PAIN NO PAIN
1. The virtual reality (VR) headset in pain reduction VR is an immersive, multisensory environment that convinces us that ...
Hand-holding during pain administration increases brain-to-brain coupling in brain regions processing pain, and in the rig...
3. Physical exercise in pain reduction Recommended Moderate exercise - 150 minutes per week. Vigorous exercise - 75 minute...
Read widely4. Mental exercise in pain reduction Read widely for the knowledge that gives you power over pain. Life is diff...
5. Choose the right metaphor for pain reduction Burglar alarm 1.The window sensor serves an important purpose - alerting t...
6. Try natural remedies for pain reduction
I wish you health and wellness.
Pain and Your Brain

Why do people experience the same pain differently, and why can the same pain seem worse to a single individual from one day to the next?

Pain and Your Brain

  1. 1. Pain and your brain Seven ways to reduce the impact of pain in your life. Billy O’Connor Professor of Physiology Graduate Entry Medical School, University of Limerick. Ireland. June 10th 2020
  2. 2. 1. Pain is an unpleasant sensory and emotional experience associated with actual or potential tissue damage, or described in terms of such damage. 2. Acute pain is a pain with inherent biological function, warning of actual or potential tissue damage, resolving usually before healing is complete. 3. Chronic pain is a persistent or recurrent pain, lasting beyond the usual course of acute illness or injury (or more than six months), and adversely affecting a person’s well-being. 4. Textbook descriptions of pain have limitations because people react to pain differently. Some people, particularly the elderly are stoic, whereas others exaggerate their symptoms. Infants, young children and some elderly people may have difficulty in describing their pain. First, some definitions A person’s pain is how they describe it.
  4. 4. Certain parts of the brain govern specific functions The thalamus and spinal cord are involved in pain processing. Thalamus Spinal cord
  5. 5. Seven ways to reduce the impact of pain Neuroplasticity in five easy steps. PAIN NO PAIN
  6. 6. 1. The virtual reality (VR) headset in pain reduction VR is an immersive, multisensory environment that convinces us that we are somewhere else. Reported to reduce labour pain by approx. 25%. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/delltechnologies/2018/01/10/virtual-reality-the-new-painkiller/#704d46034fc5
  7. 7. Hand-holding during pain administration increases brain-to-brain coupling in brain regions processing pain, and in the right hemisphere of the pain observer. 2. Human touch in pain reduction Source: Goldstein et al. PNAS 2018. Hand-holding increases brain wave synchronization and reduces pain. Pain stimulus (heat)
  8. 8. 3. Physical exercise in pain reduction Recommended Moderate exercise - 150 minutes per week. Vigorous exercise - 75 minutes per week. Walking is enough for many. 1. Physical exercise releases endorphins in the brain (runners’ high). 2. Endorphins are natural painkillers. 3. This is a vestige of our hunter gatherer past where physical fitness was key to survival. 4. Physical fitness also creates a powerful psychological feeling of control which gives you the edge when pain strikes.
  9. 9. Read widely4. Mental exercise in pain reduction Read widely for the knowledge that gives you power over pain. Life is difficult. If you truly understand this then life is no longer difficult. There are three things in life. Our body, our breath and our mind. We can manage the first two if we look after them. The third is entirely our own. There are many ways to achieve pain relief. Sometimes the indirect approach works best. Mind-set Skills Education
  10. 10. 5. Choose the right metaphor for pain reduction Burglar alarm 1.The window sensor serves an important purpose - alerting the person breaking the window, and also alerting the owner so the Police can be informed. 2.But sometimes a faulty sensor can be triggered by a gust of wind, or a butterfly landing on window! Nevertheless the owner is alerted and the Police attend. 3.The sensor elicits the same response but with very different level of threat. ‘If you want to change the outcome then you need to change the metaphor.’ HURT does not equal HARM 1.Understand the intense pain experienced following a paper cut relative to the actual level of threat. 2.Understand that this pain is a measure of threat perception, and not of actual damage.
  11. 11. 6. Try natural remedies for pain reduction
  13. 13. I wish you health and wellness.

