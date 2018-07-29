Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ingesti�n Digesti�n Absorci�n Defecaci�n SISTEMA DIGESTIVO
Motilidad Gastroentestinal
El est�mago
Regulaci�n Nerviosa
Regulaci�n Hormonal
H�gado
P�ncreas
Muchas Gracias
Sistema digestivo
Sistema digestivo
Sistema digestivo
Sistema digestivo
Sistema digestivo
Sistema digestivo
Sistema digestivo
Sistema digestivo
Sistema digestivo
Sistema digestivo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sistema digestivo

4 views

Published on

Exposicion Sistema digestivo

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sistema digestivo

  1. 1. Ingesti�n Digesti�n Absorci�n Defecaci�n SISTEMA DIGESTIVO
  2. 2. Motilidad Gastroentestinal
  3. 3. El est�mago
  4. 4. Regulaci�n Nerviosa
  5. 5. Regulaci�n Hormonal
  6. 6. H�gado
  7. 7. P�ncreas
  8. 8. Muchas Gracias

×