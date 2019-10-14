Equipo1 slide share

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUTO POLITÉCNICO NACIONAL. ESCA SANTO TOMAS. Estrategia de mercadotecnia digital. El uso de las redes sociales en la ...
INTRODUCCIÓN • Las redes sociales cambiaron totalmente la forma en la que empresas o empresarios independientes, distribuy...
Red social de relaciones.- El objetivo de la mayoría de ellas, es la conexión entre las personas Red social de entretenimi...
• Facebook: ofrece servicios de redes sociales y medios sociales. Se puede acceder a Facebook desde una amplia gama de dis...
• Twitter: Es un servicio de microblogging, la red permite enviar mensajes de texto plano de corta longitud, se muestran e...
• Tumblr: es una plataforma de microblogueo que permite a sus usuarios publicar textos, imágenes, vídeos, enlaces, citas y...
• Instagram: es una red social y aplicación. Su función es subir fotos y vídeos. • Sus usuarios también pueden aplicar efe...
• Blogger: permite crear y publicar una bitácora en línea. Para publicar contenidos, el usuario no tiene que escribir ning...
• Youtube: es un sitio web en el cual los usuarios pueden subir y compartir vídeos. Usa un reproductor en línea basado en ...
• My space: es una red social, en donde los mismos usuarios son los que proveen el contenido a través de perfiles personal...
• Fotolog: es un servicio denominado de "photo blogging" de donde surge su nombre foto-log que permite subir diariamente a...
• Wikipedia: es una enciclopedia libre y políglota de la Fundación Wikimedia (una organización sin ánimo de lucro). Sus má...
• LinkedIn: es la mayor red social corporativa del mundo. Se asemeja a las redes de relaciones, con la diferencia que se f...
• WhatsApp: es la red social de mensajería instantánea más popular. • Prácticamente toda la población que tiene un smartph...
• Messenger es la herramienta de mensajería instantánea de Facebook. Fue incorporada a Facebook en 2011 y separada de la p...
• Snapchat: es una aplicación para compartir fotos, vídeos y texto para dispositivos móviles. • Se consideró el símbolo de...
• Pinterest: es una red social de fotos que trae el concepto de “mural de referencias”. Ahí es posible crear carpetas para...
• Tik Tok: esta red social se ha convertido en la nueva distracción de la generación Z. Antes conocida como Musical.ly. • ...
• QQ: Tencent QQ (popularmente conocido como QQ), es un servicio de mensajería instantánea desarrollado por la compañía ch...
• Google: es la red social que no pudo popularizarse como era planeado debido a la propuesta que tiene y que terminó compi...
• Mozilla Firefox: Para mucha gente es el navegador que le transmite más confianza porque es sólido, estable y presenta mu...
• Internet Explorer: Mantiene su amplia cuota de mercado (alrededor del 60-65%) gracias a que fue el primero en salir y ta...
CONCLUSIÓN • Las redes sociales, son estructuras sociales compuestas por grupos de personas que están conectadas por uno o...
  1. 1. INSTITUTO POLITÉCNICO NACIONAL. ESCA SANTO TOMAS. Estrategia de mercadotecnia digital. El uso de las redes sociales en la mercadotecnia de mercado digital. Equipo 1: Barcenas Huerta Karen Cecilia. 95% Arcos Ramírez María Elena.93% Castañeda Navarro Mauricio.85% Chavarría Gonzales Mitzi Yafte.90% Contreras Valle Jordan William.88% Grupo: 4RX20 13/Octubre/2019
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN • Las redes sociales cambiaron totalmente la forma en la que empresas o empresarios independientes, distribuyen y utilizan la información, tanto en ventas como en la atención de los servicios a clientes así como la publicidad. • Ahora que la era informática está en pleno apogeo, se debe conocer bien el tipo de redes sociales con las que podemos contar, cómo funcionan, cómo podemos tener acceso a ellas y cuáles son las herramientas que nos ofrecen.
  3. 3. Red social de relaciones.- El objetivo de la mayoría de ellas, es la conexión entre las personas Red social de entretenimiento.- Son aquellas cuyo objetivo principal no es relacionarse con las personas, sino consumir contenido Red social profesional.- Son aquellas en que los usuarios tienen como objetivo crear relaciones profesionales con otros usuarios Red social de nicho.- Son aquellas dirigidas a un público específico, ya sea por una categoría profesional o que tienen un interés en común TIPOS
  4. 4. • Facebook: ofrece servicios de redes sociales y medios sociales. Se puede acceder a Facebook desde una amplia gama de dispositivos con conexión a Internet, como Computadora personal (PC), portátiles, tabletas y teléfonos inteligentes. • Red social personal y profesional.
  5. 5. • Twitter: Es un servicio de microblogging, la red permite enviar mensajes de texto plano de corta longitud, se muestran en la página principal del usuario. Los usuarios pueden suscribirse a los tweets de otros usuarios – a esto se le llama "seguir" y a los usuarios abonados se les llama seguidores.|
  6. 6. • Tumblr: es una plataforma de microblogueo que permite a sus usuarios publicar textos, imágenes, vídeos, enlaces, citas y audio a manera de tumblelog.
  7. 7. • Instagram: es una red social y aplicación. Su función es subir fotos y vídeos. • Sus usuarios también pueden aplicar efectos fotográficos como filtros, marcos, similitudes térmicas, áreas subyacentes en las bases cóncavas, colores retro, y posteriormente compartir las fotografías en la misma red social o en otras como Facebook, Tumblr, Flickr y Twitter. • Una característica distintiva de la aplicación es que da una forma cuadrada a las fotografías en honor a la Kodak Instamatic y las cámaras Polaroid,
  8. 8. • Blogger: permite crear y publicar una bitácora en línea. Para publicar contenidos, el usuario no tiene que escribir ningún código o instalar programas de servidor o de scripting. • Los blogs alojados en Blogger generalmente están alojados en los servidores de Google dentro del dominio blogspot.com.
  9. 9. • Youtube: es un sitio web en el cual los usuarios pueden subir y compartir vídeos. Usa un reproductor en línea basado en Adobe Flash para servir su contenido (aunque también puede ser un reproductor basado en el estándar HTML5, que YouTube incorporó poco después de que la W3C lo presentara y que es soportado por los navegadores web más importantes). Es muy popular gracias a la posibilidad de alojar vídeos personales de manera sencilla.
  10. 10. • My space: es una red social, en donde los mismos usuarios son los que proveen el contenido a través de perfiles personales que contienen blogs, fotografías, grupos de amigos, música y videos.
  11. 11. • Fotolog: es un servicio denominado de "photo blogging" de donde surge su nombre foto-log que permite subir diariamente algunas imágenes y los usuarios pueden realizar comentarios en las mismas como si se tratara de un libro de visitas.
  12. 12. • Wikipedia: es una enciclopedia libre y políglota de la Fundación Wikimedia (una organización sin ánimo de lucro). Sus más de 50 millones de artículos en 300 idiomas y dialectos han sido redactados conjuntamente por voluntarios de todo el mundo, y prácticamente cualquier persona con acceso al proyecto puede editarlos. Iniciada en enero de 2001 por Jimmy Wales y Larry Sanger, es actualmente la mayor y más popular obra de consulta en Internet.
  13. 13. • LinkedIn: es la mayor red social corporativa del mundo. Se asemeja a las redes de relaciones, con la diferencia que se focaliza en contactos profesionales, es decir, en lugar de amigos tenemos conexiones,¿ y en lugar de páginas tenemos empresas.
  14. 14. • WhatsApp: es la red social de mensajería instantánea más popular. • Prácticamente toda la población que tiene un smartphone tiene también el WhatsApp instalado.
  15. 15. • Messenger es la herramienta de mensajería instantánea de Facebook. Fue incorporada a Facebook en 2011 y separada de la plataforma en 2016. • Con la “separación”, la descarga de la aplicación Messenger se ha vuelto prácticamente obligatoria para usuarios de la red social vía smartphones, ya que ya no es posible responder mensajes por la aplicación de Facebook. • Además de una aplicación de mensajería, Messenger también tiene una función “Stories” exclusiva. Para las empresas, tiene algunas características interesantes, como bots y respuestas inteligentes.
  16. 16. • Snapchat: es una aplicación para compartir fotos, vídeos y texto para dispositivos móviles. • Se consideró el símbolo de la posmodernidad por su propuesta de contenidos efímeros conocidos como snaps, que son eliminados unas pocas horas después de la publicación y sólo podrían ser visualizados por los usuarios por el tiempo determinado por el autor.
  17. 17. • Pinterest: es una red social de fotos que trae el concepto de “mural de referencias”. Ahí es posible crear carpetas para guardar inspiraciones y subir imágenes, así como colocar links hacia URL externas. • Los temas más populares son moda, maquillaje, bodas, gastronomía y arquitectura, también como hazlo tú mismo, gadgets, viajes y design. Su público es mayoritariamente femenino en todo el mundo.
  18. 18. • Tik Tok: esta red social se ha convertido en la nueva distracción de la generación Z. Antes conocida como Musical.ly. • En 2017 fue adquirida por Bytedance Technology Co, quien fusionó ambas apps en agosto de 2018. • El funcionamiento de Tik Tok es sencillo, los usuarios pueden grabar vídeos de duración máxima de 1 minuto a través de su teléfono móvil, empleando sonidos ya creados disponibles en la propia red social.
  19. 19. • QQ: Tencent QQ (popularmente conocido como QQ), es un servicio de mensajería instantánea desarrollado por la compañía china Tencent Holdings que también ofrece una variedad de servicios como juegos en línea, música, compras, películas, chat de voz.
  20. 20. • Google: es la red social que no pudo popularizarse como era planeado debido a la propuesta que tiene y que terminó compitiendo directamente con Facebook. • Es difícil encontrar una empresa que tenga más posicionamiento o que genere más tráfico a partir del Google+ que de Facebook.
  21. 21. • Mozilla Firefox: Para mucha gente es el navegador que le transmite más confianza porque es sólido, estable y presenta muy pocos errores. Firefox, el segundo navegador más utilizado en Internet, se caracteriza por ser un programa independiente. • Ha sido desarrollado a lo largo de los años por decenas de programadores que lo van mejorando en cada actualización. • Es un navegador altamente personalizable, ya que cuenta con un amplio abanico de temas y complementos.
  22. 22. • Internet Explorer: Mantiene su amplia cuota de mercado (alrededor del 60-65%) gracias a que fue el primero en salir y también que viene predeterminado en todos los PCs de Microsoft. • Sin embargo, presenta una gran cantidad de fallos, como la falta de velocidad y seguridad además de las restricciones innecesarias en las actualizaciones de sus sistemas operativos viejos.
  23. 23. CONCLUSIÓN • Las redes sociales, son estructuras sociales compuestas por grupos de personas que están conectadas por uno o varios tipos de relaciones como la amistad, el parentesco, intereses comunes o para compartir conocimientos. • A través de toda esta gama de servicios ofrecidos por los distintos proveedores dentro del mundo del internet, contamos con múltiple información, amplios conocimientos así como diversión y entretenimiento. • Los navegadores web son esenciales dentro del mundo infinito del Internet; son los vehículos mediante los cuales transitamos a través de la red, su principal función es permitir visitar y realizar diversas actividades dentro de las páginas web.
