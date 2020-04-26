2. Defence Systems

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Defence Systems, Policies and Risks “From bits to information”
Outline • Data, Information, Knowledge and Wisdom. • Information Security and Forensic Computing. • Impact and Harm. • Ris...
Data to Wisdom Wisdom Knowledge Information Data
Security, Incident Response and Forensic Computing “From bits to information”
Information Security
Investigation • Investigating an intrusion on a system (incident response). This might lead to a criminal prosecution, but...
Due Care and Due Diligence • With due care, the organisation must make sure that it has taken the correct steps in the cre...
Impact and Harm “From bits to information”
Impact and Harm Physical or Digital harm. Economic harm. Psychological harm. Reputational harm. Social and Societal harm.
Risks, Costs and Benefits “From bits to information”
Risks, Costs and Benefits ALE = AV x ARO ALE – Annual Loss Expectancy. AV – Asset Value
Risks, Costs and Benefits
CORAS Ontology
CORAS Risk Management
Kill Chain Model “From bits to information”
Incident Taxonomy
Kill Chain Model
Unified Kill Chain Phases
Unified Kill Chain Model
Defence Mechanisms “From bits to information”
Types of intelligence • begin{itemize} • item Deter. This is where the system is designed and implemented in order to init...
Defence in Depth “From bits to information”
Types of intelligence
Types of intelligence
Types of intelligence
Types of intelligence
Types of intelligence
Defence Systems, Policies and Risks “From bits to information”
Defence Systems

