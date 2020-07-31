DINAMICA Y EQUILIBRIO ESTATICO WILLIAM ORTIZ

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER PUPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA INSTI...
DINÁMICA DE UNA PARTÍCULA "Si todo impedimento es excluido, el movimiento de un cuerpo sobre un plano horizontal continuar...
EQUILIBRIO ESTÁTICO Describe un estado estacionario en el cuál la posición relativa de los componentes de un sistema no ca...
FUERZA Y SUS UNIDADES Propiedades: *Intensidad *Dirección *Sentido *Punto de aplicación Es una magnitud vectorial que mide...
FUERZA NORMAL Es ejercida por la interacción entre dos cuerpos en contacto Cuando la fuerza actuante es el peso, y la supe...
PESO es una medida de la fuerza gravitatoria que actúa sobre un objeto Equivale a la fuerza que ejerce un cuerpo sobre un ...
FUERZA EXTERNA Son fuerzas que realizan otros cuerpos o sistemas sobre el cuerpo o sistema analizado Ejemplo: Las fuerzas ...
FUERZA DE FRICCIÓN Es la fuerza que existe entre dos superficies ásperas en contacto, que se opone al deslizamiento (fuerz...
es la fuerza que puede existir debido a la interacción en un resorte, cuerda o cable cuando está atado a un cuerpo y se ja...
DIFERENTES TIPOS DE FUERZAS SOBRE DIAGRAMA DE CUERPO LIBRE
LEYES DE NEWTON ‘
1- LEY DE INERCIA Una pelota en estado de reposo. Para que pueda desplazarse, requiere que una persona la patee (fuerza ex...
2- LEY DE FUERZA Al colocar pelotas de diferente masa en una superficie plana y aplicarles la misma fuerza. La pelota más ...
3- LEY DE ACCION - REACCIÓN Cuando se tiene que mover un sofá, o cualquier objeto pesado. La fuerza de acción aplicada sob...
CUERPO RÍGIDO *Es aquel que no sufre deformaciones por esfuerzo de fuerzas externas, es decir, un sistema de partículas cu...
MOMENTO DE TORSIÓN Es la capacidad de una fuerza para provocar un giro. Etimológicamente recibe el nombre de torque como d...
UNIDADES DEL MOMENTO DE TORSIÓN El momento de torsión es proporcional a la magnitud de F y a la distancia r desde el eje. ...
CENTRO DE MASAS *Es una posición definida en relación a un objeto o a un sistema de objetos. Es el promedio de la posición...
CONDICIONES PARA QUE UN CUERPO RÍGIDO ESTÉ EN EQUILIBRIO TOTAL
CONDICIONES PARA QUE UN CUERPO RÍGIDO ESTÉ EN EQUILIBRIO TOTAL
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER PUPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN MERIDA DINÁMICA Y EQUILIBRIO ESTÁTICO INTEGRANTES: WILLIAM ORTIZ CI:27905925 CÓDIGO #47 JULIO 2020
  2. 2. DINÁMICA DE UNA PARTÍCULA "Si todo impedimento es excluido, el movimiento de un cuerpo sobre un plano horizontal continuará perpetuamente." Galileo Estudia las relaciones entre las causas que originan los movimientos y las propiedades de los movimientos originados
  3. 3. EQUILIBRIO ESTÁTICO Describe un estado estacionario en el cuál la posición relativa de los componentes de un sistema no cambia con el tiempo. Su centro de masas se mueve a velocidad constante Está implícito en la Ley de la Inercia El sistema está en reposo
  4. 4. FUERZA Y SUS UNIDADES Propiedades: *Intensidad *Dirección *Sentido *Punto de aplicación Es una magnitud vectorial que mide la razón de cambio de momento lineal entre dos partículas o sistemas de partículas
  5. 5. FUERZA NORMAL Es ejercida por la interacción entre dos cuerpos en contacto Cuando la fuerza actuante es el peso, y la superficie es un plano inclinado que forma un ángulo α con la horizontal, la fuerza normal se calcula así Ejemplo Un objeto y el suelo, ejerciendo una fuerza reactiva a la del peso la cual iría en dirección opuesta a la de este
  6. 6. PESO es una medida de la fuerza gravitatoria que actúa sobre un objeto Equivale a la fuerza que ejerce un cuerpo sobre un punto de apoyo, originada por la acción del campo gravitatorio local sobre la masa del cuerpo
  7. 7. FUERZA EXTERNA Son fuerzas que realizan otros cuerpos o sistemas sobre el cuerpo o sistema analizado Ejemplo: Las fuerzas externas entre dos sistemas o cuerpos son siempre iguales y de sentidos opuestos de acuerdo con la reciprocidad indicada por la 3ª Ley de Newton. Se ha representado un sistema constituido por dos bloques de masas m1 y m2. Entre ambos hay rozamiento, mientras que entre el suelo y el bloque 1 no hay rozamiento. Sobre el bloque inferior se ejerce una fuerza F.
  8. 8. FUERZA DE FRICCIÓN Es la fuerza que existe entre dos superficies ásperas en contacto, que se opone al deslizamiento (fuerza de fricción estática y cinética) Las imperfecciones hacen que la fuerza perpendicular R entre ambas superficies no lo sea perfectamente, sino que forme un ángulo con la normal N (el ángulo de rozamiento). Por tanto, la fuerza resultante se compone de la fuerza normal N (perpendicular a las superficies en contacto) y de la fuerza de rozamiento F, paralela a las superficies en contacto.
  9. 9. es la fuerza que puede existir debido a la interacción en un resorte, cuerda o cable cuando está atado a un cuerpo y se jala o tensa. Ejemplo: Permiten transmitir fuerzas de un cuerpo a otro. Cuando en los extremos de una cuerda se aplican dos fuerzas iguales y contrarias, la cuerda se pone tensa. Las fuerzas de tensión son, en definitiva, cada una de estas fuerzas que soporta la cuerda sin romperse FUERZA DE TENSIÓN
  10. 10. DIFERENTES TIPOS DE FUERZAS SOBRE DIAGRAMA DE CUERPO LIBRE
  11. 11. LEYES DE NEWTON ‘
  12. 12. 1- LEY DE INERCIA Una pelota en estado de reposo. Para que pueda desplazarse, requiere que una persona la patee (fuerza externa); de lo contrario, permanecerá en reposo. Por otra parte, una vez que la pelota está en movimiento, otra fuerza también debe intervenir para que pueda detenerse y volver a su estado de reposo. EJEMPLO 1- Un hombre deja su auto estacionado en la puerta de su casa. Ninguna fuerza actúa sobre el auto. Al día siguiente, el auto sigue allí. EJEMPLO 2-
  13. 13. 2- LEY DE FUERZA Al colocar pelotas de diferente masa en una superficie plana y aplicarles la misma fuerza. La pelota más liviana se desplazará a mayor velocidad que aquella con una masa mayor. EJEMPLO 1- Juan tiene 10 años. Cuanto más fuerza aplique Juan al patear la pelota, más chances hay de que la pelota cruce la mitad de la cancha EJEMPLO 2-
  14. 14. 3- LEY DE ACCION - REACCIÓN Cuando se tiene que mover un sofá, o cualquier objeto pesado. La fuerza de acción aplicada sobre el objeto hace que este se desplace, pero al mismo tiempo genera una fuerza de reacción en dirección opuesta que percibimos como una resistencia del objeto EJEMPLO 1- EJEMPLO 2- Un hombre desinfla un globo; la fuerza con la que sale el aire hace que el globo se mueva de un lado hacia otro
  15. 15. CUERPO RÍGIDO *Es aquel que no sufre deformaciones por esfuerzo de fuerzas externas, es decir, un sistema de partículas cuyas posiciones relativas no cambian. *Un cuerpo rígido es una idealización, que se emplea para efectos de estudios de cinemática, ya que esta rama de la Mecánica, únicamente estudia los objetos y no las fuerzas exteriores que actúan sobre ellos
  16. 16. MOMENTO DE TORSIÓN Es la capacidad de una fuerza para provocar un giro. Etimológicamente recibe el nombre de torque como derivación del vocablo inglés torque, proveniente del latín torquere(retorcer). *El momento de torsión (con respecto a un punto determinado) es la magnitud física que resulta de efectuar el producto vectorial entre los vectores de posición del punto en el que la fuerza se aplica y el de la fuerza ejercida (en el orden indicado). Este momento depende de tres elementos principales: magnitud de la fuerza aplicada, el segundo es la distancia entre el punto y el tercer elemento es el ángulo de aplicación de dicha fuerza
  17. 17. UNIDADES DEL MOMENTO DE TORSIÓN El momento de torsión es proporcional a la magnitud de F y a la distancia r desde el eje. Por tanto, una fórmula tentativa puede ser: t = Fr Unidades: Nm o lbft t = (40 N)(0.60 m) = 24.0 Nm, mr, es decir, a favor de las manecillas del reloj t = 24.0 Nm, mr
  18. 18. CENTRO DE MASAS *Es una posición definida en relación a un objeto o a un sistema de objetos. Es el promedio de la posición de todas las partes del sistema, ponderadas de acuerdo a sus masas. *Se utiliza para describir el movimiento de traslación de un sistema de partículas. El vector de posición del centro de masas se define como: Donde M es la masa total del sistema de partículas. La posición del centro de masas no tiene por qué coincidir con la posición de ninguna de las partículas del sistema, es simplemente un punto en el espacio. Velocidad del centro de masas
  19. 19. CONDICIONES PARA QUE UN CUERPO RÍGIDO ESTÉ EN EQUILIBRIO TOTAL
  20. 20. CONDICIONES PARA QUE UN CUERPO RÍGIDO ESTÉ EN EQUILIBRIO TOTAL

