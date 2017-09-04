Intro informatiecentrum-pvi

1 - 9/4/2017 Het PVI informatiecentrum
2 - 9/4/2017 Wat? • Vergemakkelijken van de zoektocht bij de burger naar juiste, snelle en gratis info op maat i.v.m. welz...
3 - 9/4/2017 Hoe? InformatiecentrumPVI@provincieantwerpen.be
4 - 9/4/2017 Hebben jullie informatie over Veiligheid van een Ammoniak Koelinstallatie?
5 - 9/4/2017 Mijn paper gaat over de veiligheid bij ‘Extra Muros activiteiten’ • Bestaat daar al iets over?
6 - 9/4/2017 Preventieadviseurs
7 - 9/4/2017
8 - 9/4/2017 2300 Eindwerken (papers, groepsprojecten thesissen enz… ) 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 Niveau 2 Niveau 1 Nivea...
9 - 9/4/2017 Betrokken opleidingscentra
  • Een student ‘Klimatisering’ aan de Vives hogeschool vraagt “Is het mogelijk om me documentatie rond de veiligheidsvoorzieningen van koelinstallaties met ammoniak te bezorgen”

    Wij gebruiken de bronnen:
    OPAC – we bezorgen hem een literatuurlijst over ammoniakinstallaties, die kan hij gebruiken om zelf rechtstreeks titels op te vragen

    In de tekst staat een link naar een afgeschermde tijdelijke google-drive map. Daaruit kan hij reeds een aantal eindwerken ammoniak-koelinstallaties downloaden.

    Eindwerk niveau 2 Syntra
    Eindwer niveau 1 UA
  • Cursist Preventieadviseur n3 uit het onderwijs schrijft paper over extra muros activiteiten

    Bronnen:
    OPAC – literatuurlijst
    Coprant.be

    Aanmaak Google drive map
  • 994 eindwerken niveau 2 waarvan 476 van het PVI
    613 eindwerken, papers en groepswerken niveau 1, waarvan 417 UA
    93 papers niveau 3 Coprant

    1700 in totaal + handvol eindwerken MVK-HVK + technicus/adviseur ergonomie + masterthesissen + Bachelorproeven

    ×