ENTREPRENEURSHIP FOR THE COOL KIDS Socially Acceptable healthy psychology...for entrepreneurs surviving the emotional chan...
There are all sizes and scales of entrepreneurs. An entrepreneur can be a person who makes and sells jewelry from home, a ...
I don’t even know the first thing about how to be an entrepreneur We as humans have things we need and want. All products ...
Okay...so like...if I wanted to be an entrepreneur...what should be my point-of-view? DEF INITION Any endeavor will requir...
-we start with a thought -if we add energy to the thought it becomes an emotion -it’s easy for our emotions to become our ...
I can’t even...deal with my emotions The health of our emotions is one of the most important factors in determining what k...
Self-worth is what we feel we deserve deep inside. It’s easy to think we’re cool and worthy of the good stuff, but our sel...
Rich people have something I don’t and I hate them for it Emotions are temporary, but state-of-mind is long-lasting. A sta...
What makes you want to leap out of bed and jump up and down? Makes you not want to sleep at night? Come on, what is it?! P...
Passion to purpose? What does that even mean? As we begin to feel confident about our passion, we have to bring it to othe...
No one knows or can feel your core self except you. It’s up to you to act in line with it. Other people will influence you...
Understanding what we value and why can instantly change the results of our decisions. Things that feel good in the moment...
Oh wow. Yeah, that would work The platform we’re currently standing on The next platform The platform-building process The...
Entrepreneurship for the cool kids

Sample for others

Published in: Career
Entrepreneurship for the cool kids

  1. 1. ENTREPRENEURSHIP FOR THE COOL KIDS Socially Acceptable healthy psychology...for entrepreneurs surviving the emotional changes of going from an employee to an entrepreneur Let’s learn this before we spend a bunch of money Here’s how I went from a “social media” CEO to a dude with an actual product Larry the (self-made) Weatherman Thiseducationwillhelpyounomatterwhat Breakupwithyourpastandyourparents Findingyourpassionwillsaveyourlife! Become an entrepreneur on the inside first Delusionistheenemyoftheentrepreneur Emotional bootstrapping Here’s the stuff no one told you about entrepreneurship
  2. 2. There are all sizes and scales of entrepreneurs. An entrepreneur can be a person who makes and sells jewelry from home, a person who releases their own project, or a person who builds a company that provides the whole world with a high-demand product. The only training for entrepreneurship is personal development. Personal development is the process of strengthening any inborn traits that will help us become more valuable in the work force and in relationships. This can include psychological traits, such as problem solving and self awareness, or a phsycial trait like having really strong muscles. An entrepreneur uses personal development to increase the health of their psychological traits; the health of their psychology determines their success. Psychology is the combination of our thinking, our emotions, and the motivation behind our behavior. Our psychology greatly affects our decision-making and the point-of-view of ourselves. Psychological health is understanding our thinking, our emotions, and our behavior then aligning them in a way that allows us to live in line with who we truly are. Any personal improvement will bring us more psychological health. DEF INITION DEF INITION DEF INITION Yeah, but that could never happen for me
  3. 3. I don’t even know the first thing about how to be an entrepreneur We as humans have things we need and want. All products we buy help us get these needs and wants met. There are some things we absolutely need in order to survive, such as oxygen, food, and sleep. Once those are satisifed, we move on and get different ones met. There was a psychologist named Abraham Maslow who laid out the layers of these wants and needs in the form of a pyramid. This pyramid is called Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. Let’s check the layers Big Daddy Maslow’s pyramid. by starting at the bottom of this page and moving up. creativity, self-expression, problem-solving understanding yourself and your abilities self-esteem, liking ourselves, confidence, achieving things and feeling good about it, respecting yourself how you see yourself trusting people, friends, belonging love and acceptance shelter, money, health, family safety breathing, food, water, sleep, going to the bathroom survival
  4. 4. Okay...so like...if I wanted to be an entrepreneur...what should be my point-of-view? DEF INITION Any endeavor will require a healthy relationship with others, with yourself, with the work it takes, and with money. Entering a relationship with an honest outlook will get it started off right and give your expectations a realistic framework. An honest outlook is looking at a job, a relationship, a grade, or a dream and being honest about what it will take. “I’ll have to give THIS (time, energy, effort, startup costs) to get THAT (reward, pleasure, return, profit). With an honest outlook, we can decide if we want to enter an honest exchange, and complete all the things required to achieve the reward. We pay the full price for an item when we go to the store. It wouldn’t be normal to say, “Oh, this is $5? Well, I’ll give you $3.” But it can be incredibly easy for a human being to want the reward of a goal or a dream while only doing part of the work. Acceptance of how much work it will take is the foundation of an honest outlook. Committing to doing everything it takes is the foundation of an honest exchange. When we accept how much work it’s going to take to achieve something, we can choose whether we want to commit. If it gets too hard and we quit during the process, at least we were honest about what it would haven taken. Making up what we believe it should take and cutting corners to get what we want, may work for a minute, but will bring negative consequences and disappointment in the long-run. Let’s look at how we can have an honest outlook with others, with ourselves, with our work, and with money. Successfulentrepreneursdothethingsotherpeopledon’twanttodo. Entrepreneurs don’t want to do it either, but they do it anyway. Anentrepreneurmustbethemosthonest,willing,andacceptingofwhatanyexchangetakes.A secret to success is that it takes a lot more than it may look to achieve something,
  5. 5. -we start with a thought -if we add energy to the thought it becomes an emotion -it’s easy for our emotions to become our behavior -our behavior determines our results Thoughts The quality of our thoughts influences the quality of our lives. We can choose our thoughts with a little practice. To do this, we first must understand conditioned thinking. It may sound like a big term but it’s easy to understand. Conditioned thinking is the collection of automatic thoughts we have, regardless of whether we believe those thoughts or not. Throughout our lives, our experiences and circumstances have caused us to think a certain way. These thoughts can be automatic, and thinking a certain way can become a habit. If you asked someone what color the sky is and they answered, “blue,” without thinking, it’s their because thoughts have been conditioned them to believe that. Throughout life, our thoughts can become programmed by an emotional experience we weren’t ready for. If we almost died in a water accident when we were little, we could grow up conditioned to believe that water equals death. It’s possible to have any conditioned thought about anything or anyone. Don’t tell me life is about choices, Mom! Wedon’talwaysbecomewhatwethinkabout,it’sjustreallyeasyto. DEF INITION
  6. 6. I can’t even...deal with my emotions The health of our emotions is one of the most important factors in determining what kind of life we’ll have. Being aware of when, how, and where you express your emotions will serve as the foundation for your life. Life is a long, complex road and it’s very easy for our emotions to get crisscrossed, confused, or even turned off at some point. But with a little practice, we can get our emotions flowing in a direction that will serve us! Thoughts are like silent little voices in our heads, but once an emotion is mixed with a thought it becomes emotionalized and has a feeling tied to it. It can be very easy to act on our feelings! An emotionalized thought is a thought with an emotion tied to it. These emotionalized thoughts can come at appropriate times, like when something good or bad happens, or come at unexpected times. Unexpected emotionalized thoughts are called triggers and are caused by past experiences that haven’t been fully dealt with yet. We can manage triggers by becoming aware of them so they don’t become a part of our decision-making. Emotions are chemicals in our brains doing stuff. The chemicals flow to certain parts of brain and produce a feeling. An important factor with emotional health is to accept that we don’t have to act on our feelings. Between the stimulus of our emotions and the motion of our actions, we have a choice! We can be fearful, but remain calm. We can become angry and not lash out. Where, when, and how these emotions are acted on greatly influences our lives. DEF INITION Feeling your emotion in the moment will prevent triggers from forming. Feelfreetogetupsetduringchallengingtimes.Spazout,punchyourpillow,feeltheemotion,butdon’tmakealife-changingdecisionfromtheemotion.
  7. 7. Self-worth is what we feel we deserve deep inside. It’s easy to think we’re cool and worthy of the good stuff, but our self- worth lies deep within our emotional core. Our self-worth influences our decisions in a very subtle and unconscious way. We actually don’t get the results of our choices. We get what we subconsciously believe we deserve. How do we subconsciously feel we deserve more? Through action towards what we want and who we truly are. Actions have reactions. If the action towards what you want is positive and helps others, the reality of that action will change your self-worth. When the rewards are on the horizon, you’ll be able to look back at your actions and say, “Yeah, I deserve this because I helped someone else,” and your emotions will agree. Boom! The rewards will swarm into your life! Healthy self-worth can feel like a loving blanket that insulates you from bad decisions and guides you towards decisions that will bring healthy outcomes. Is this good enough for you, Dad?! DEF INITION
  8. 8. Rich people have something I don’t and I hate them for it Emotions are temporary, but state-of-mind is long-lasting. A state-of-mind is the status of a person’s thoughts, mood, and emotions. A healthy state-of-mind is produced by making choices that reflect the healthiest version of who we really are. Choices made from a high quality state-of-mind are often long-term choices that serve as the foundation for future fulfillment. As we go on a journey to pursue something we’re excited about, we’ll have the opportunity to correct internal weaknesses by seeing and understanding the root of the weakness. If the tree is the bad habit, the root is the reason. An important, challenge-filled journey will expose the root and give us the opportunity to pull it out, instead of just cutting down the tree. This is the foundation for success as a person. The quality of an entrepreneur’s decisions is a reflection of their state-of-mind. This state-of-mind comes first and becomes the foundation for a person’s life and an entrepreneur’s company. DEF INITION Thisnewstate-of-mindcanbepermanent. Wealthandpersonaldevelopmentareverysimilartoeachother,asbothstartwithafoundationandarelong-lasting. Needing less in the short-term will help you make more long-term decisions.
  9. 9. What makes you want to leap out of bed and jump up and down? Makes you not want to sleep at night? Come on, what is it?! Passion is a burning excitement for something. You can have passion for anything. Horses, writing, science, creativity, math, dating, partying, anything. There’s an industry behind your passion! Getting up every day and doing something you’re passionate about can lead to a very healthy life! Passion is your psychology telling you that the thing you’re interested in will lead towards learning, health, positive emotions, abundance, and high-quality decisions, even if that passion only leads to another passion. The journey to achieve anything cool is long and hard. If you’re doing something you genuiely like and are excited about, you’ll be more likely to hang in there when the journey gets tough. If you pursue a passion, even if it doesn’t work out, you’ll be in a better situation. You’ll be more valuable in the workforce, you’ll have richer experiences, more problem solving skills, and a more fulfilling past. Entrepreneurs find something they’re passionate about, do it no matter what, then build a product or service out of it. Finally, I get to be selfish! DEF INITION
  10. 10. Passion to purpose? What does that even mean? As we begin to feel confident about our passion, we have to bring it to other people. Our passion needs to turn to a purpose that benefits others. This can be scary, but let’s do it anyway. Where can we take our passion? We can share it online, take it to art shows, take it to a convention, take it to a trade show, show it to a peer, present it at a meetup group, show it to someone in the community, go to the place where they’d use it (a school, a hospital, a business) and just start showing it to people. If your passion is a service, go to a place where they might need your service and volunteer. This is the time for some unorthodox, outside-the-box action. It won’t feel comfortable, but the rewards are worth it. Yes, other people will reject you, but you’ll also get some honest feedback. Listen to that feedback! People will be seeing your thing from all different points-of-view and they’ll tell you why and how they want to use it. If 7 out of 10 people say it should be this, they’re probably right! They’ll be pointing out the benefits they see in your product or service. Implement what they’re saying! Don’t interrupt them. Don’t tell them why that won’t work. Take their valuable feedback head on and use it!This is what a professional entrepreneur does. Your passion will have a purpose for other people.
  11. 11. No one knows or can feel your core self except you. It’s up to you to act in line with it. Other people will influence you to do what they want you to do, but they don’t have your individuality! Following your core self means you’ll have to deal with criticism, but that pales in comparison to the reward of living your life as who you really are. Sure, you may have to do something to appease relationships, but consider using some of your time to do things that line up with you. Soon, any thoughts or emotions that aren’t really yours will break away like a shell, and only your core self will be left. DEF INITION Your core self is the most authentic version of you. All your honest thoughts, emotions, behavior, and interests come from your core self. It’s the inner glow in your psychology that represents who you really are. It’s the meeting of nature’s positive forces and your psychology’s highest level of health. Your core self begins by expressing your thoughts, beliefs, and interests, and allowing your flame of individuality to be felt. It’s common a person makes choices while still under the guidance of a parent to get their approval. This validation could feel good for a while, but what happens when that approval ends? What if we wake up one day as an adult and say, “How did I get here? This isn’t what I wanted.” Your passion is the flashlight that’s going to guide you to the path of your core self no matter where you’re at in life. Hey dad, it’s me. We’re through. You’re not who I am Anypricepaidtoalignyouractionsandlifewithyourcoreselfisworthit. Peoplewholiveinlinewiththeircoreselfcangetalongwithalotofdifferentpeople.
  12. 12. Understanding what we value and why can instantly change the results of our decisions. Things that feel good in the moment offer little long-term benefit, while things that are valuable don’t pay off until later. Playing with our phone relieves tension but doesn’t do much else. Reading a book gives us insight and knowledge, but sitting still can be hard in the moment. The entrepreneur has to overcome this challenge and discipline themselves to make choices for the long-term. Sure, entrepreneurs have to value creating a beneficial product or service, but to get to the dance, entrepenreurs have to value creating opportunities. Whenever an entrepreneur is stuck, they can always create an opportunity for someone else, and by doing so, they create an opportunity for themselves. DEF INITION Values are our life’s priorities. We express what we value more when we make a decision. We get in life what our highest value returns. Life’s priorities? Stuff just got real. Decision-making plays an important role in the qualty of our lives. When we make a decision, we’re expressing what we value more. We only have so much time, so when we choose to do “this,” we’re also choosing not to do “that.” The thing we choose becomes what we value, and ultimately, our personal values. We get in life what our values return. In general, the term “value” could mean something of high importance; in decision-making, values are our fundamental beliefs about what we should be doing, how we should act, and what is right and wrong. Spend time with people who have values you want. Values­—morethaneducation,familyconnections,orsocioeconomicstatus­— willdetermineyourlife. Ifyou’vebeenabusedandaretryingtogetthroughit,focusonpositivevaluesandeverythingwillworkout. Anything you miss out on by making a long-term decision, will be paid back to you in abundance.
  13. 13. Oh wow. Yeah, that would work The platform we’re currently standing on The next platform The platform-building process The most straightforward way to convey the platform-building process is by saying that we have to use our extra time, energy, and resources to build the next platform while standing on our current one. We’re currently standing on a platform. This platform is how we get our needs met, but we want to go to the next one. The platform we’re currently standing on represents how we survive at the moment. This could be the job we work, our level of education, or the relationship with the customers who currently buy our product. Examples If you’re working a job you don’t like, taking extra classes at night could get you to the next platform. Working as a Realtor on the weekends while you work your job is building the next platform. Building a business in your free time will give you a new platform. Developing a new product or service while paying your company’s bills from the last product is taking your company to the next platform. The universe will tell you when it’s time. Lookforsignsfromtheuniverseastohowtobuildyournextplatform.

