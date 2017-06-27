Analisis dimensional - solucionario de ejercicios

1. Calcule las dimensiones de A y B respectivamente, en la siguiente ecuación dimensionalmente correcta d = A t + 0,5 B t2...
D) L 2 T  1 ; L 2 T  2 E) L 2 T  3 ; L T  2 RESOLUCIÓN Si la ecuación es dimensionalmente correcta, entonces cada un...
C) kg m3 s 2 D) lb pie2 s 3 E) kg m3 s 2 RESOLUCIÓN: lb pie 2 s  3 RPTA.: D 4. El número de Reynolds es un valor adim...
Donde X es la posición, t el tiempo y e  2,82. Determine la dimensión de [A   ]. A) L T 2 B) L T 1 C) L2 T 2 D) L 2...
k: es un número adimensional, denominado constante de proporcionalidad. x e y: son exponentes de valor desconocido, que de...
RPTA.: E 10. La diferencia de potencial eléctrico “ ” entre dos puntos de un material está dada por: Donde W es el trabajo...
Calculamos el modulo de usando la fórmula: RPTA.: A 13. Dos vectores y tienen módulos de 10 u y 6 u respectivamente. Deter...
16. Los vectores están ubicados en el sistema ortogonal, tal como se muestra en la figura. Determine la resultante de los ...
Calculamos la resultante aplicando Pitágoras: R = 10 u RPTA.: B 20. Determine el módulo del vector tal que la resultante d...
  1. 1. 1. Calcule las dimensiones de A y B respectivamente, en la siguiente ecuación dimensionalmente correcta d = A t + 0,5 B t2 Donde d es distancia y t es tiempo. A) L T  1 ; L T  2 B) L T  2 ; L 2 T  2 C) L T  2 ; L T  3
  2. 2. D) L 2 T  1 ; L 2 T  2 E) L 2 T  3 ; L T  2 RESOLUCIÓN Si la ecuación es dimensionalmente correcta, entonces cada uno de los términos de la ecuación debe tener las mismas dimensiones. Luego, la ecuación dimensional se expresa: [ e ] = [A] [t] = [0,5] [ B ] [ t ]2 Nótese que todos los términos han sido igualados y ahora se reemplaza las dimensiones de las cantidades físicas conocidas. L = [ A ] T = (1) [ B ] T 2 Recuerde: [0,5 ] = (1). Finalmente se deduce: [ A ] = L T  1 ; [ B ] = = L T  2 RPTA.: A 2. La energía en el S.I., se mide en joules (J). Si la energía cinética (Ec) de un cuerpo está definida mediante: EC = 0,5 mv 2 Donde m es masa y v es el módulo de la velocidad. ¿Cuál de los siguientes grupos de unidades equivale al Joule? A) kg m2 s1 B) kg m 1 s 2 C) kg m 2 s 2 D) kg m2 s 2 E) kg m3 s 2 RESOLUCIÓN Escribimos la ecuación dimensional de la energía cinética y reemplazamos las dimensiones de las cantidades físicas conocidas. [ EC ] = [ 0,5 ] [ m ] [ v ] 2 [ EC ] = (1) M ( LT  2 ) 2 [ EC ] = M L 2 T  2 Reemplazamos las unidades de cada magnitud fundamental y encontramos el joule (J) expresado e n términos de las unidades fundamentales. Joule = J = kgm 2 s  2 RPTA.: D 3. Un grupo de unidades que representa la medición de la potencia es: A) lb pie3 s 3 B) lb pie2 s2
  3. 3. C) kg m3 s 2 D) lb pie2 s 3 E) kg m3 s 2 RESOLUCIÓN: lb pie 2 s  3 RPTA.: D 4. El número de Reynolds es un valor adimensional el cual nos indica si un flujo es turbulento o laminar, dentro de un tubo. El número de Reynolds “R”, se calcula mediante la siguiente ecuación: R =  V d / Donde  es la densidad, V la rapidez promedio y d el diámetro del tubo. Determinar las dimensiones de la viscosidad . A) M2 L1 T 1 B) M3 L1 T 1 C) M L1 T 1 D) M L2 T 1 E) M L1 T 2 RESOLUCIÓN Escribimos la ecuación dimensional: [R] [] = [] [V] [d] Como R es adimensional lo reemplazamos por la unidad (1) [] = ML3 LT 1 L [] = ML1T 1 RPTA.: C 5. La densidad (D) de un sólido según la temperatura, está dada por la siguiente ecuación : Donde M es la masa y ∆T la variación de la temperatura. Determinar las dimensiones de B. A) L3 1 B) L3 1 C) L 3 D) M3 1 T 1 E) M L1 1 RESOLUCIÓN [D] ( [A] + [B][∆T] ) = [M] [D] [A] = [D] [B] [∆T] = [M] ML 3 [A] = ML 3 [B]  = M [B] = L3  1 RPTA.: B 6. Un objeto que realiza un movimiento periódico tiene la siguiente ecuación: X =A e t cos ( t + )
  4. 4. Donde X es la posición, t el tiempo y e  2,82. Determine la dimensión de [A   ]. A) L T 2 B) L T 1 C) L2 T 2 D) L 2 T 2 E) L 2 T 1 RESOLUCIÓN Escribimos la ecuación dimensional y resolvemos: [X] = [A] [e ] t [cos (t + )] [X] = [A] (1) (1) L = [A] Los exponentes son adimensionales, por lo tanto dimensionalmente se igualan a la unidad: [exponente] = 1 [t ] = 1  [1] [] [t] = 1 (1) [] T = 1 [] = T 1 Los ángulos son adimensionales: [ángulo] = 1 [(t + )] = 1  [] [t] = [] = 1 []T = [] = 1 [] = T 1 ; [] = 1 Reemplazando las dimensiones encontradas, tenemos: [A ] = (L)( T 1 )(T 1) = L T 2 RPTA.: A 7. En cierto experimento, se mide el tiempo que demora un péndulo simple en dar una oscilación. Se observa que este tiempo depende de la aceleración de la gravedad y de la longitud de la cuerda. La ecuación empírica del periodo en función de estas dos últimas cantidades es: A) 6,28 g1/2 L1/2 B) 4,22 g1/3 L1/2 C) 3,12 g1/5 L1/3 D) 1,24 g1/3 L1/3 E) 3,14 g2 L1/2 RESOLUCIÓN: Las tres cantidades relacionadas son: t = tiempo g = aceleración de la gravedad. L = longitud de la cuerda. Se elabora una relación entre las cantidades físicas: t = k g x L y Donde:
  5. 5. k: es un número adimensional, denominado constante de proporcionalidad. x e y: son exponentes de valor desconocido, que determinaremos para que la ecuación empírica quede determinada. Se escribe la ecuación dimensional y se reemplaza las dimensiones de las cantidades conocidas. [ t ] = [ k ] [ g ] x  [ L ] y T = (1) ( LT  2 ) x ( L ) y T = L x + y T  2 x Comparando los exponentes de las dimensiones a cada lado de la ecuación, deducimos:  2x = 1  x = 1/2 x + y = 0  y = +1/2 Finalmente la ecuación empírica es: t = kg 1/2 L1/2 = RPTA.: A 8. Con respecto a la gráfica, determine la dimensión del área sombreada. A) M 2 L T 1 B) M L T 1 C) M L2 T 1 D) M L2 T 1 E) L2 T 2 RESOLUCIÓN: La dimensión del área comprendida por la gráfica F – t es: [área (F–t)] = [F] [t]/2=(MLT2 )(T)/1 [área (F–t)] = ML T 1 RPTA.: B 9. Con respecto a la gráfica A vs B mostrada en la figura, determine la dimensión de la pendiente de la recta. Donde A es masa y B es volumen. A) M L1 B) M L2 C) M 1 L1 D) M T 3 E) M L3 RESOLUCIÓN: La dimensión de la pendiente de la recta es: [pendiente (A – B) ] = [pendiente (A–B)] = [pendiente (A–B)]
  6. 6. RPTA.: E 10. La diferencia de potencial eléctrico “ ” entre dos puntos de un material está dada por: Donde W es el trabajo necesario para trasladar las cargas entre dichos puntos y q es la cantidad de carga neta que se traslada. Determine las dimensiones de la diferencia de potencial eléctrico. A) M L 1 T 3 I 1 B) M L 2 T 3 I 1 C) M1 L1 T 3 I 1 D) M T 3 I 1 E) M L 3 I 1 RESOLUCIÓN: Escribimos la ecuación dimensional y reemplazamos las dimensiones del trabajo y la carga eléctrica: RPTA.: B La unidad de la diferencia de potencial o voltaje es el voltio (V). 11. La capacitancia (C) de un capacitor es la división entre el valor de la carga (Q) que almacena una de sus armaduras y la diferencia de potencial (V) entre las armaduras del capacitor. Determine las dimensiones de la capacitancia. A) M1 L2 T 4 I1 B) M L 2 T 3 I1 C) M1 L1 T 3 I1 D) M T 3 I 1 E) M 1 L2 T4 I2 RESOLUCIÓN: Escribimos la ecuación dimensional y reemplazamos las dimensiones de la carga eléctrica y de la diferencia de potencial: RPTA.: E La unidad de la capacidad eléctrica es el faradio (F). 12. Determine el módulo de la resultante de los vectores , y . A) 12 u B) 14 u C) 24 u D) 13 u E) 15 u RESOLUCIÓN Sumamos los vectores , usando el método del paralelogramo: Calculamos el modulo de usando la fórmula: Un análisis geométrico adicional nos lleva a la conclusión de que el vector biseca al ángulo de 60°, esto es por que los vectores que se han sumado tienen igual módulo. Por lo tanto el ángulo que forman entre si el vector y es 90°. Sumamos ahora y con el método del paralelogramo.
  7. 7. Calculamos el modulo de usando la fórmula: RPTA.: A 13. Dos vectores y tienen módulos de 10 u y 6 u respectivamente. Determinar en que intervalo se encuentra el módulo de la resultante que se pueden obtener con estos dos vectores. RESOLUCIÓN Calculamos el módulo de la resultante máxima y mínima de estos dos vectores, cuando formen 0° y 180° entre sí respectivamente. ; El intervalo entre los cuales se encontrará la resultante de estos vectores de acuerdo al ángulo que formen entre si será: RPTA.: E 14. Dos vectores tienen una resultante máxima cuyo módulo es 14 u y una resultante mínima cuyo módulo es 2u. Determine el módulo de la resultante de los vectores cuando son perpendiculares entre si. A) 12 u B) 14 u C) 20 u D) 10 u E) 15 u RESOLUCIÓN Supongamos que sean dos vectores y , entonces según lo afirmado en el problema. Resolvemos y encontramos los módulos de los vectores y . Calculamos el módulo de los vectores y usando la fórmula [1], cuando los vectores son perpendiculares ( = 90°). RPTA.: D 15. Sea el vector de módulo 5 u que forma 63° con respecto al eje +x, y las rectas L1 y L2 que forman ángulos de 137° y 10° con respecto al eje +x. Determine los módulos de las componentes del vector sobre L1 y L2. A) 4 u y 6 u B) 8 u y 5 u C) 5 u y 6 u D) 4 u y 5 u E) 4 u y 3 u RESOLUCIÓN Dibujamos el vector y las rectas L1 y L2, Construimos un paralelogramo y trazamos los componentes de . Calculamos el módulo de las componentes usando ley de senos y obtenemos: A1 = 5cm Y A2 = 6cm RPTA.: C
  8. 8. 16. Los vectores están ubicados en el sistema ortogonal, tal como se muestra en la figura. Determine la resultante de los vectores. RESOLUCIÓN Descomponemos rectangularmente los vectores y calculamos los módulos de las componentes. Calculamos la resultante en cada eje usando vectores unitarios. RPTA.: A 17. Los vectores están ubicados en el sistema ortogonal, tal como se muestra en la figura. Determine la resultante de los vectores. A) 4 u  7º B) 1 u  8 º C) 4 u  0 º D) 1 u  0 º E) 1 u  10 º RESOLUCIÓN Los ángulos mostrados no corresponden a triángulos notables. Si los vectores son girados 7° en sentido horario, obtenemos que los vectores forman ángulos notables con respecto a los ejes ortogonales. Descomponemos los vectores y calculamos los componentes de cada vector. Calculamos la resultante El módulo de la resultante es: , girando el vector 7° en sentido antihorario (para restituir el ángulo anteriormente girado), la dirección y el sentido del vector resultante será: 7° con respecto al eje +x. RPTA.: A 18. Sean los vectores y . Determine el módulo de A) 42 u B) 12 u C) 63 u D) 26 u E) 98 u RESOLUCIÓN Calculamos : Calculemos el módulo de la resultante. RPTA.: C 19. Calcule el módulo de la resultante de los vectores que se muestran en la figura. A) 8 u B) 10 u C) 6 u D) 5 u E) 9 u RESOLUCIÓN Rx = 8 u Ry = 6 u
  9. 9. Calculamos la resultante aplicando Pitágoras: R = 10 u RPTA.: B 20. Determine el módulo del vector tal que la resultante de los vectores mostrados en la figura sea vertical. (B = 25u) A) 40 u B) 20 u C) 60 u D) 30 u E) 90 u RESOLUCIÓN Descomponemos y sumamos: RPTA.: D

