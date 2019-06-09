-
Review^ Of Book Titles Cardiac Electrophysiology: A Visual Guide for Nurses, Techs, and Fellows
Language: English
Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #5 in Audible Audiobooks
Seller information : Paul D. Purves (5)
Description : The Essential Visual Guide to Basic Cardiac Electrophysiology Cardiac Electrophysiology: A Visual Guide for Nurses, Techs, and Fellows is a pictorial guide that illustrates the essential concepts of clinical cardiac EP. 70 figures are accompanied by discussions that offer a fundamental understanding of EP equipment, principles, and procedures.
