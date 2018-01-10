FluidosBaseAgua

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉC...
FLUIDOS A BASE AGUA Es una mezcla de sólidos(materiales densificante y viscosificante como barita y bentonita), líquidos (...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS FLUIDOS A BASE AGUA De acuerdo al efecto que tienen sobre los sólidos perforados y sobre las arcillas...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS FLUIDOS A BASE AGUA Fluidos inhibidos Fluidos no inhibidos Los fluidos dispersos y los no dispersos p...
DEFINICIONES BASICAS PARA LOS FLUIDOS A BASE AGUA Agua Fresca: El agua de mar se usa generalmente en sistemas utilizados p...
Sólidos Reactivos: Arcillas: Son responsables de la viscosidad y la fuerza gel del lodo. Las arcillas comúnmente utilizada...
Sólidos Inertes: Materiales densificante: Es material fino en suspensión en el lodo para controlar su densidad. Algunos ag...
Bibliografía. https://es.slideshare.net/ARBALESTV20/lodos-de-perforacion-base-agua-y-base-aceite http://slideplayer.es/sli...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN C.O.L CABIMAS REALIZADO POR: WILEYDIS PALENCIA C.I : 24.736.704 FLUIDOS A BASE AGUA
  2. 2. FLUIDOS A BASE AGUA Es una mezcla de sólidos(materiales densificante y viscosificante como barita y bentonita), líquidos (agua , aceite cuando se emulsiona) y químicos (productos químicos), con agua que es su fase liquida o continua. Se utilizan para perforar formaciones No reactivas Productoras de hidrocarburos No productoras de hidrocarburos
  3. 3. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS FLUIDOS A BASE AGUA De acuerdo al efecto que tienen sobre los sólidos perforados y sobre las arcillas agregadas se clasifican en: Fluidos dispersos Fluidos no dispersos Se usan en profundidades mayores donde se requieren mayores densidades o donde las el hoyo tenga problemas y requieran de tratamientos especiales. Contienen adelgazantes químicos. Presenta como característica la dispersión de arcillas usando lignosulfunatos, y alta resistencia a la temperatura. Se usan para pozos pocos profundos o secciones de tope de hueco. No se agregan adelgazantes ni dispersantes. Permite que el agua reaccione con formaciones que contienen lutitas/arcillas para que el lodo forme sólidos y se densifique naturalmente.
  4. 4. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS FLUIDOS A BASE AGUA Fluidos inhibidos Fluidos no inhibidos Los fluidos dispersos y los no dispersos pueden estar o no inhibidos. Un fluido tiene propiedades inhibitorias cuando contiene cationes o agentes encapsulantes en cantidades suficientes, por tal razón los fluidos inhibitorios de base acuosa reducen o inhiben la interacción entre el fluido y las arcillas de formación. se refiere a la ausencia total de iones inhibidores de lutitas, como: potasio, calcio o sodio.
  5. 5. DEFINICIONES BASICAS PARA LOS FLUIDOS A BASE AGUA Agua Fresca: El agua de mar se usa generalmente en sistemas utilizados para operaciones fuera costa Salada: Es usada para perforar secuencias importantes de evaporita las cuales son responsables de la formación de socavamientos, así como para la inhibición de lutitas
  6. 6. Sólidos Reactivos: Arcillas: Son responsables de la viscosidad y la fuerza gel del lodo. Las arcillas comúnmente utilizadas son: Bentonita (usada para lodos de agua fresca); Atapulguita (usada para lodos de agua salada); Arcillas de la formación (se hidratan y forman parte del sistema del lodo) Dispersantes: Estas reducen la viscosidad por la adsorción en las partículas de arcillas, reduciendo la atracción entre partículas. Son dispersantes quebracho, fosfatos, lignitos y lignosulfatos. Agentes de control de filtrado: Estos agentes controlan la cantidad de perdida de agua dentro de una formación permeable gracias a la presión diferencial y a través de la formación de una película impermeable en la pared del pozo. Algunos agente son: Almidón, Polímeros, Carboximetil Celulosa de Sodio (CMC). Emulsificantes y lubricantes: Estos ayudan al enfriamiento y lubricación de la herramienta, también son usados como fluidos desplazamiento para liberar la herramienta cuando se presenta pega de tubería. Antiespumantes: Estos provienen la aparición de espuma en el lodo en superficie y por lo tanto en el equipo de tratamiento. Compuestos de Sodio: Estos precipitan o suprimen el efecto de los componentes de calcio o magnesio de reducir el rendimiento de las arcillas del lodo. Compuestos de Calcio: Estos inhiben las arcillas de formación y evitan su hidratación e hinchamiento.
  7. 7. Sólidos Inertes: Materiales densificante: Es material fino en suspensión en el lodo para controlar su densidad. Algunos agentes densificantes comunes son: Barita, Hematina, Galena. Material para Pérdida de Circulación: Este material se añade al sistema de fluido para tapar el punto de perdida. Entre los tipos mas comunes de este material se tiene: Fibrosos (fibra de madera, fibra de cuero); Granular (cascara de nuez, fina, media o gruesa); Escamas (celofán, mica fina o gruesa). Material Antifricción: Se añade al sistema de lodo para reducir el torque y la posibilidad de pegamiento diferencial. El material antifrición mas frecuentemente usado son las esferas inertes de poliuretano. Es usado para pozos de alto ángulo donde el torque y el pegamiento diferencial son un problema.
  8. 8. Bibliografía. https://es.slideshare.net/ARBALESTV20/lodos-de-perforacion-base-agua-y-base-aceite http://slideplayer.es/slide/11809224/ https://es.scribd.com/doc/59695729/CLASIFICACION-DE-LOS-FLUIDOS-DE- PERFORACION

