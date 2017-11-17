Novembre 2017
Contexte • Le marché de l’énergie est libéralisé: depuis 2007, chaque ménage et entreprise peut choisir son fournisseur d’...
Contexte • Quelques avantages de la libéralisation du marché de l’énergie: – Réaliser des économies: l’énergie est un post...
Achat groupé de la Ville de Narbonne La Ville de Narbonne organise un achat groupé d’énergie, dont les objectifs sont les ...
Achat groupé de la Ville de Narbonne • 6 ans d'existence; • plus de 150 achats groupés organisés; • 100.000 participants (...
Achat groupé de la Ville de Narbonne • Un achat groupé d’énergies consiste à réunir un grand nombre de consommateurs (part...
Déroulement de l’achat groupé • Le déroulement de l’achat groupé: Jusqu’au 20 janvier 2018 Fin janvier 2018 Du 1er février...
Déroulement de l’achat groupé 1. Inscription Comment s’inscrire? Il suffit de compléter le formulaire d’inscription à l’ai...
Déroulement de l’achat groupé 1. Inscription Comment obtenir des renseignements? • Internet: www.narbonne-energie.fr • E-m...
Déroulement de l’achat groupé 2. Mise en concurrence des fournisseurs • Au préalable, communciation aux fournisseurs d’un ...
Déroulement de l’achat groupé 3. Communication des résultats et souscription Communication des résultats A partir du 1er f...
Sensibilisation à l’efficacité énergétique Durant la campagne d’achat groupé, la Ville de Narbonne et Wikipower sensibilis...
Questions? N’hésitez pas à nous poser vos questions: o Par téléphone au 04 58 14 07 18 o Par e-mail à info@narbonne-energi...
L'Energie des Narbonnais

Présentation de l'achat groupé d'électricité et de gaz de la Ville de Narbonne

L'Energie des Narbonnais

×