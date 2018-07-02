The Second Act: Styling YOU From The Inside Out is a short read you can read in less than an hour and a half. It deals with the very real struggle women go through in life regarding self worth and body image. When we find we have lost our way and no longer love ourselves we have to get in touch with our authentic self. Second Act helps you begin a discovery process of learning what are the things that really bring you joy. As you learn what are your passions and what are the things that make you happy, you will learn the things that you want to bring into your life. The things that encourage you, empower and uplift you? we first have to do is to get in touch with our authentic self. To begin a discovery process of learning what are the things that really bring you joy, what are your passions and what are the things that make you happy and that you ve always loved? The things that you want to have and the things that you want to bring into your life that encourage you and empower and uplift you? When you realize those things and in truth all of that has an energy and those things translate to fabrics and colors and patterns and styles and things of that nature. The things that you place on your body, which is the most intimate environment, really have a huge impact on not only how you live your life but what you bring into your life. So when you get in touch with who you really are, we can translate that into your own fashion language. Then you are able to dress in a way that not only reflects who that internal person is, but it brings it to the outside.But if you place the things on your body that reflect a joy and a peace and an excitement then those are the type of things that you are going to get. So that is what we are talking about, is really getting in tuned with who you are to develop your authentic style and then to dress that person, the inside out. Join Dr Carol Parker Walsh as she helps you Style YOU From The Inside Out

