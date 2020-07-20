Silabo fisica abril agosto 2020 (widmar Aguilar G)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. IBARRA - ECUADOR S�LABO UNIVERSIDAD T�CNICA DEL NORTE Direcci�n de Desarrollo Tecnol�gico e Inform�tico - Sistema Inform�tico Integrado UTN Telf: 2997800 - Fax: www.utn.edu.ec D0701038119Usuario: P�gina 1 de 9 III. INFORMACI�N GENERAL DE LA ASIGNATURA I. INFORMACI�N GENERAL DE LA CARRERA Facultad: INGENIERIA EN CIENCIAS APLICADAS Carrera: Electricidad Ciclo: MAR2020-AGO2020 Horario de Clases. JUEVES JUEVES JUEVES MARTES 17:00 18:00 19:00 17:00 18:00 19:00 20:00 18:00 D�a Hora Inicio Hora Fin Paralelo: Modalidad: PRESENCIAL Nueva (Nueva carrera aprobada por el CES)Estado: Misi�n de la Carrera: La carrera de Electricidad contribuye al desarrollo econ�mico, cient�fico, educativo, social y cultural del Ecuador, por medio de la aplicaci�n del conocimiento y tecnolog�a sustentable, a trav�s de la formaci�n de profesionales cr�ticos, creativos, capacitados, humanistas y �ticos que contribuyen al desarrollo del sector de la energia el�ctrica Visi�n de la Carrera: La carrera de Electricidad, en el a�o 2022 se habr� constituido en el referente cient�fico y tecnol�gico del Ecuador en el campo de la electricidad, por medio de sus profesionales de calidad, que doten de soluciones a los problemas de la energia el�ctrica y sus aplicaciones II. PERFIL DOCENTE C�dula 0701038119 Docente Dedicaci�n Categoria Email AGUILAR GONZALEZ WIDMAR HERNAN MEDIO TIEMPO PRINCIPAL whaguilar@utn.edu.ec FISICANombre Asignatura: 01Nivel: CIELEC-FISIC�digo: AAD: AP: AA:Total Horas: 10 4 3 3AAD: AP: AA:Horas Semanales: 160 64 48 48 Unidad de Organizaci�n Curridular: Unidad B�sica Fundamentos Te�ricosCampo de Formaci�n Curridular: T�tulo - Registro SENESCYT MAGISTER-GERENCIA DE LA EDUCACION ABIERTA - 1042-14-86045109 A
  2. 2. IBARRA - ECUADOR S�LABO UNIVERSIDAD T�CNICA DEL NORTE Direcci�n de Desarrollo Tecnol�gico e Inform�tico - Sistema Inform�tico Integrado UTN Telf: 2997800 - Fax: www.utn.edu.ec D0701038119Usuario: P�gina 2 de 9 Materia Nivel Tipo Categor�a Objetivo ACTITUDINAL PROCEDIMENTAL V. CARACTERIZACI�N DE LA ASIGNATURA VI. OBJETIVOS DE LA ASIGNATURA * CARACTERIZACI�N * ORGANIZACI�N * MANIPULACI�N RESPONDER RESOLVER CONDUCIR Nivel Verbo Responder a sus preguntas mediante organizaci�n de una pr�ctica de laboratorio. Capacidad de analizar y relacionar las magnitudes con las leyes correspondientes. CALCULAR Calcular las magnitudes f�sicas que necesita aplicar en su carrera. Conducir adecuadamente una pr�ctica de laboratorio. 1 2 C�digo MARTES MIERCOLES MIERCOLES 18:00 17:00 18:00 19:00 18:00 19:00 Descripci�n de la Asignatura La materia de FISICA es b�sica para la formaci�n de ingenieros, cuya finalidad es el conocimiento t�cnico y cient�fico que caracterizan la materia, para el conocimiento de las propiedades y leyes que rigen la mec�nica cl�sica y aplicarlos en los procesos que est�n involucrados con el �mbito de la ingenier�a. Los estudiantes de la carrera de Ingenier�a el�ctrica necesitan tener una adecuada base de f�sica y matem�tica para conocer, analizar y elaborar proyectos dentro del campo de su profesi�n, de tal manera que su correcta comprensi�n de la f�sica le permitir� al estudiante verificar experimental y t�cnicamente las leyes y principios que gobiernan a la f�sica. IV. PRERREQUISITOS VII. PERFIL DE EGRESO DE LA CARRERA Los profesionales de la carrera de Electricidad son ingenieros cr�ticos, creativos, capacitados y �ticos con alto dominio de los fundamentos cient�ficos, metodol�gicos inherentes al sector ingenieril el�ctrico y al campo tecnico industrial, promoviendo la responsabilidaad el liderazgo y el trabajo en equipo VIII. RELACI�N DE LA ASIGNATURA CON EL PERFIL DE EGRESO DE LA CARRERA La f�sica interpreta los conceptos fundamentales de la materia, la energ�a, el tiempo y el espacio. Los conocimientos generados, de la mec�nica; la termodin�mica; la el�ctrica, la ac�stica; el electromagnetismo; la Contribuci�n de la Asignatura en el Perfil de Egreso de la Carrera:
  3. 3. IBARRA - ECUADOR S�LABO UNIVERSIDAD T�CNICA DEL NORTE Direcci�n de Desarrollo Tecnol�gico e Inform�tico - Sistema Inform�tico Integrado UTN Telf: 2997800 - Fax: www.utn.edu.ec D0701038119Usuario: P�gina 3 de 9 IX. UNIDADES CURRICULARES (ESTRUCTURA DE LA ASIGNATURA) 01.- OPERACIONES CON VECTORES 1.1.- Operaciones vectoriales 1.2.- Productor escalar y propiedades 1.4.- APLICACIONES Y EJERCICIOS 02.- CINEM�TICA DE LA PARTICULA 2.1.- Clasificaci�n de los movimientos 2.2.- MOVIMIENTO RECTILINEO UNIFORME UNIDAD Estrategias Ambiente Recursos TICS Total Docencia AAD AP AA% - Aplica los conocimientos operacionales de vectores en otros temas de la f�sica - Calcula Utilizando �lgebra Vectorial - Resuelve problemas aplicando las leyes del movimiento - CONFERENCIA MAGISTRAL - CONFERENCIA MAGISTRAL - SOLUCI�N DE PROBLEMAS - CONFERENCIA MAGISTRAL - CONFERENCIA MAGISTRAL - AULA DE CLASE - LABORATORIO - AULA DE CLASE - LABORATORIO - AULA DE CLASE - LABORATORIO - AULA DE CLASE - PIZARRA - PROYECTOR - PIZARRA - PROYECTOR - FOLLETO - PIZARRA - FOLLETO - PROYECTOR - PIZARRA - INTERNET - INTERNET - INTERNET - INTERNET - INTERNET 13 2 6 5 28 1 5 7 2 3 2 16 1 2 6 0 3 3 12 0 3 7 2 3 2 9 1 2 11.61% 1.79% 5.36% 4.46% 24.99% .89% 4.46% Resultado de Aprendizaje de laUnidad: Resultado de Aprendizaje de laUnidad: �ptica; todos ellos constituyen la base para el desarrollo y formaci�n del futuro ingeniero. 3. Participar en equipos interdisciplinarios y transdisciplinarios 8. Aplicar conocimientos de matematicas, ciencias e ingenier�a 9. Conocimiento de los temas cient�fico tecnol�gicos contempor�neos 10. Utilizar t�cnicas, habilidades y herramientas modernas Media Media Media Media tareas y deberes Nuevos Conocimientos Adquiridos Materializados en Proyectos de Aula tareas y trabajos de clases aplicaci�n de software para verificar conocimientos aprendidos en clases Resultado de Aprendizaje de la Carrera al que contribuye la Asignatura Contribuci�n Evidencia de Aprendizaje El an�lisis y compresi�n de materiales bibliogr�ficos y documentales El an�lisis y compresi�n de materiales bibliogr�ficos y documentales EXAMEN, EVALUACI�N EN CLASES Y PROYECTOS EXAMEN, EVALUACI�N EN CLASES O PROYECTO DE AULA Trabajo Aut�nomo: Trabajo Aut�nomo: Mecanismo de Evaluaci�n: Mecanismo de Evaluaci�n:
  4. 4. IBARRA - ECUADOR S�LABO UNIVERSIDAD T�CNICA DEL NORTE Direcci�n de Desarrollo Tecnol�gico e Inform�tico - Sistema Inform�tico Integrado UTN Telf: 2997800 - Fax: www.utn.edu.ec D0701038119Usuario: P�gina 4 de 9 2.3.- MOVIMIENTO RECTILINEO UNIFORMEMENTE VARIADO 2.4.- CAIDA LIBRE Y MOVIMIENTO PARABOLICO 2.5.- MOVIMIENTO CIRCULAR 2.6.- Aplicaciones 2.6.- EJERCITACI�N Y APLICACIONES 03.- DINAMICA DE LA PARTICULA 3.1.- FUERZA Y TORQUES 3.2.- Equilibrio de los cuerpos r�gidos 3.3.- LEYES DE NEWTON 3.4.- APLICACIONES 04.- OSCILACIONES Y ONDAS MECANICAS - Resuelve problemas en donde se aplican las leyes de newton - Resuelve problemas sobre din�mica rotacional - Comprende los principios b�sicos de la termodin�mica - CONFERENCIA MAGISTRAL - CONFERENCIA MAGISTRAL - CONFERENCIA MAGISTRAL - SOLUCI�N DE PROBLEMAS - CONFERENCIA MAGISTRAL - CONFERENCIA MAGISTRAL - CONFERENCIA MAGISTRAL - CONFERENCIA MAGISTRAL - LABORATORIO - AULA DE CLASE - LABORATORIO - AULA DE CLASE - LABORATORIO - AULA DE CLASE - LABORATORIO - AULA DE CLASE - AULA DE CLASE - AULA DE CLASE - LABORATORIO - LABORATORIO - AULA DE CLASE - LABORATORIO - AULA DE CLASE - PROYECTOR - FOLLETO - PIZARRA - FOLLETO - PIZARRA - PROYECTOR - PIZARRA - FOLLETO - PROYECTOR - FOLLETO - PROYECTOR - PIZARRA - FOLLETO - PROYECTOR - FOLLETO - PIZARRA - PROYECTOR - PROYECTOR - FOLLETO - PIZARRA - PROYECTOR - FOLLETO - PIZARRA - INTERNET - INTERNET - INTERNET - OFIMATICA - INTERNET - INTERNET - INTERNET - INTERNET 6 5 4 4 7 21 2 6 7 6 17 2 2 2 4 7 11 2 3 2 4 12 4 3 2 0 0 10 0 3 5 2 5 2 2 2 0 0 7 2 3 2 0 12 5.36% 4.46% 3.57% 3.57% 6.25% 18.76% 1.79% 5.36% 6.25% 5.36% 15.19% Resultado de Aprendizaje de laUnidad: Resultado de Aprendizaje de laUnidad: El an�lisis y compresi�n de materiales bibliogr�ficos y documentales El an�lisis y compresi�n de materiales bibliogr�ficos y documentales EXAMEN, EVALUACI�N EN CLASES O PROYECTOS DE AULA Trabajo Aut�nomo: Trabajo Aut�nomo: Mecanismo de Evaluaci�n: Mecanismo de Evaluaci�n:
  5. 5. IBARRA - ECUADOR S�LABO UNIVERSIDAD T�CNICA DEL NORTE Direcci�n de Desarrollo Tecnol�gico e Inform�tico - Sistema Inform�tico Integrado UTN Telf: 2997800 - Fax: www.utn.edu.ec D0701038119Usuario: P�gina 5 de 9 4.1.- MOVIMIENTO ARMONICO SIMPLE: Conceptos B�sicos 4.2.- ELEMENTOS DEL M.A.S 4.3.- MOVIMIENTO ONDULATORIO 4.4.- CLASIFICACION DE LAS ONDAS 4.5.- ELEMENTOS DE LA ONDA 4.6.- PROPAGACION DEL SONIDO Y EFECTO DOPLLER 4.7.- APLICACIONES: Ejercicios 05.- TERMODINAMICA 05.01.- SISTEMA TERMODINAMICO Y PROPIEDADES 05.02.- ESTADO Y EQUILIBRIO DE UN SISTEMA: Proceso, ciclo y sustancia - CONFERENCIA MAGISTRAL - CONFERENCIA MAGISTRAL - CONFERENCIA MAGISTRAL - CONFERENCIA MAGISTRAL - SOLUCI�N DE PROBLEMAS - CONFERENCIA MAGISTRAL - TALLER - AULA DE CLASE - AULA DE CLASE - AULA DE CLASE - AULA DE CLASE - AULA DE CLASE - LABORATORIO - PIZARRA - PIZARRA - PIZARRA - PROYECTOR - FOLLETO - PIZARRA - PROYECTOR - PIZARRA - FOLLETO - PIZARRA - PROYECTOR - OFIMATICA - OFIMATICA - INTERNET - INTERNET - INTERNET - INTERNET - INTERNET 2 1 6 3 1 2 2 29 2 5 2 1 2 2 1 2 2 14 2 2 0 0 4 1 0 0 0 15 0 3 2 1 2 2 1 2 2 13 2 2 1.79% .89% 5.36% 2.68% .89% 1.79% 1.79% 25.89% 1.79% 4.46% Resultado de Aprendizaje de laUnidad: EXAMEN, EVALUACI�N EN CLASES O PROYECTOS DE AULA Trabajo Aut�nomo: Mecanismo de Evaluaci�n:
  6. 6. IBARRA - ECUADOR S�LABO UNIVERSIDAD T�CNICA DEL NORTE Direcci�n de Desarrollo Tecnol�gico e Inform�tico - Sistema Inform�tico Integrado UTN Telf: 2997800 - Fax: www.utn.edu.ec D0701038119Usuario: P�gina 6 de 9 X. EVALUACI�N DEL ESTUDIANTE POR RESULTADO DE APRENDIZAJE Resultado de Aprendizaje de la Asignatura Aplica los conocimientos operacionales de vectores en otros temas de la f�sica Calcula Utilizando �lgebra Vectorial Resuelve problemas en donde se aplican las leyes de newton Resuelve problemas aplicando las leyes del movimiento Resuelve problemas sobre din�mica rotacional Comprende los principios b�sicos de la termodin�mica Excelente 100 % Muy Buena 90 % Buena 80 % Regular 70 % Deficiente 60 % y Menos Analiza el Sistema Internacional de Unidades de manera correcta Calcula Utilizando �lgebra Vectorial de manera correcta Resuelve problemas de din�mica aplicando las leyes de Newton de manera correcta. Resuelve problemas aplicando las leyes del movimiento de manera correcta Resuelve problemas de Trabajo y Energ�a de manera correcta Comprende excelentemente los principios b�sicos de la Analiza el Sistema Internacional de Unidades de manera correcta Calcula Utilizando �lgebra Vectorial de manera correcta Resuelve problemas de din�mica aplicando las leyes de Newton de manera correcta. Resuelve problemas aplicando las leyes del movimiento de manera correcta Resuelve problemas de Trabajo y Energ�a de manera correcta Comprende muy bien los principios b�sicos de la termodin�mica Analiza el Sistema Internacional de Unidades de manera correcta Calcula Utilizando �lgebra Vectorial de manera correcta Resuelve problemas de din�mica aplicando las leyes de Newton de manera correcta. Resuelve problemas aplicando las leyes del movimiento de manera correcta Resuelve problemas de Trabajo y Energ�a de manera correcta Comprende bien los principios b�sicos de la termodin�mica Analiza el Sistema Internacional de Unidades de manera regular Calcula Utilizando �lgebra Vectorial de manera regular Resuelve problemas de din�mica aplicando las leyes de Newton de manera regular Resuelve problemas aplicando las leyes del movimiento de manera regular Resuelve problemas de Trabajo y Energ�a de manera regular Comprende regularmente los principios b�sicos de la termodin�mica Analiza el Sistema Internacional de Unidades de manera incorrecta Calcula Utilizando �lgebra Vectorial de manera regular Resuelve problemas de din�mica aplicando las leyes de Newton de manera incorrecta. Resuelve problemas aplicando las leyes del movimiento de manera incorrecta Resuelve problemas de Trabajo y Energ�a de manera incorrecta Comprende deficientemente los principios b�sicos de la 05.03.- ECUACION DE ESTADO DE LOS GASES 05.04.- PRIMERA LEY DE LA TERMODINAMICA: CALOR Y TRABAJO 05.05.- SEGUNDA LEY DE LA TERMODINAMICA Y CICLO DE CARNOT 05.06.- APLICACIONES - CONFERENCIA MAGISTRAL - CONFERENCIA MAGISTRAL - SOLUCI�N DE PROBLEMAS - CONFERENCIA MAGISTRAL - SOLUCI�N DE PROBLEMAS - TRABAJOS EN GRUPOS - AULA DE CLASE - AULA DE CLASE - LABORATORIO - LABORATORIO - AULA DE CLASE - AULA DE CLASE - LABORATORIO - FOLLETO - PIZARRA - PROYECTOR - FOLLETO - PROYECTOR - PIZARRA - FOLLETO - PROYECTOR - PIZARRA - INTERNET - INTERNET - INTERNET - INTERNET 3 7 5 7 3 3 2 2 0 4 3 5 3 3 2 1 2.68% 6.25% 4.46% 6.25% 108 60 48 48Total: Total Horas: 156 Porcentaje: 97.5% 96.44%
  7. 7. IBARRA - ECUADOR S�LABO UNIVERSIDAD T�CNICA DEL NORTE Direcci�n de Desarrollo Tecnol�gico e Inform�tico - Sistema Inform�tico Integrado UTN Telf: 2997800 - Fax: www.utn.edu.ec D0701038119Usuario: P�gina 7 de 9 XI. BIBLIOGRAFIA F�sica para ciencias e ingenier�a. Volumen. I Jewett, Jr., John W.; Serway, Raymond A. Cengage Learning 2015 LIBRO T�tulo Autor Editorial TipoA�o XII. COMPROMISOS T. Gu�a X Otra Bibliograf�a Recomendada. Lieury, Alain, and Fabien Fenouillet. Motivaci�n y �xito escolar, FCE - Fondo de Cultura Econ�mica, 2016. ProQuest Ebook Central, https://ebookcentral.proquest.com/lib/utnortesp/detail.action?docID=4734919. termodin�mica termodin�mica "Fomentar la solidaridad entre los miembros de la comunidad. Comportarse de manera recta, que afirme la autoestima y contribuya al prestigio institucional, que sea ejemplo y referente para los dem�s. Respetar a los dem�s y en particular la honra ajena y rechazar todo tipo de acusaciones o denuncias infundadas. Respetar el pensamiento, visi�n y criterio ajenos. Excluir toda forma de violencia y actitudes discriminatorias. Examen Supletorio Trabajo Aut�nomo Reportes de Laboratorios Lecciones Deberes Ex�menes 0% 10% 20% 20% 20% 30% 0% 10% 20% 20% 20% 30% 100% % % % % % 100% 100% 100% Tipo Evaluaci�n Primera Parcial (%) Segunda Parcial (%) Tercera Parcial (%) Totales: Problemas de f�sica para ingenieros. Libro 1 Juan Francisco S�nchez P�rez and Francisco Alhama L�pez 2014 https://ebookcentral.proquest.com/lib/utnortesp/detail.action?do cID=4795223. T�tulo Autor URLA�o Bibliograf�a Universitaria Bibliograf�a Virtual de Bases de Datos Bibliogr�ficas T Gu�a
  8. 8. IBARRA - ECUADOR S�LABO UNIVERSIDAD T�CNICA DEL NORTE Direcci�n de Desarrollo Tecnol�gico e Inform�tico - Sistema Inform�tico Integrado UTN Telf: 2997800 - Fax: www.utn.edu.ec D0701038119Usuario: P�gina 8 de 9 Apoyar un ambiente pluralista y respetuoso de las diferencias. Convertir la puntualidad en norma de conducta. Las pruebas y ex�menes se realizar�n con esfero. Evitar el consumo de bebidas alcoh�licas, tabaco, substancias psicotr�picas o estupefacientes. Hacer de la honestidad el principio b�sico de comportamiento en todos los actos. Actuar con justicia, probidad y diligencia. Actuar de acuerdo a la conciencia, sin que presiones o aspiraciones particulares vulneren los intereses institucionales. Velar por el cumplimiento de las garant�as, derechos y deberes de los miembros de la Comunidad Universitaria. Tomar oportunamente las medidas correctivas necesarias para superar las irregularidades que pudieren ocurrir. Ser leal a la Universidad y a los valores institucionales. Cumplir las normas constitucionales, legales, estatutarias, reglamentarias y las resoluciones de la autoridad leg�timamente designada. Reconocer y aceptar las consecuencias de las decisiones. Participar activamente en la vida y en la direcci�n de la instituci�n, de acuerdo a los mecanismos de participaci�n, aportando proactivamente con iniciativas de mejoramiento institucional y mantenerse informado. Emplear los recursos institucionales con austeridad, de acuerdo a los fines correspondientes.Contribuir al ornato y limpieza de nuestra Casa de Estudios." Docente XIII. SIGLAS ADD: Aprendizaje Asistido por el Docente AP: Aprendizaje de Pr�cticas AA: Aprendizaje Aut�nomo XIV. REVISI�N Y APROBACI�N Coordinador de Carrera
  9. 9. IBARRA - ECUADOR S�LABO UNIVERSIDAD T�CNICA DEL NORTE Direcci�n de Desarrollo Tecnol�gico e Inform�tico - Sistema Inform�tico Integrado UTN Telf: 2997800 - Fax: www.utn.edu.ec D0701038119Usuario: P�gina 9 de 9 Firma: .................................................................. Fecha: Firma: ................................................................... Fecha:

