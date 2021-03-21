Ppt widi athiyah rahman 032_2020_a

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rangkuma n Jurnal Fisiologi olahraga WIDI ATHIYAH RAHMAN 2020A 20060484032 1
JURNAL fisiologi olahraga

  1. 1. Rangkuma n Jurnal Fisiologi olahraga WIDI ATHIYAH RAHMAN 2020A 20060484032 1
  2. 2. Philosophical view of the science of sports pedagogy Penelitian ini bertujuan tujuan mengetahui apa saja faktor-faktor yang seharusnya dimiliki oleh seorang guru sehingga dalam suatu proses pembelajaran guru mampu untuk menciptakan suatu pembelajaran yang baik, strategi dan gaya mengajar yang tepat, serta pengetahuan dan pengalaman yang maksimal. Pedagogi olahraga merupakan disiplin ilmu keolahragaan yang mempunyai potensi untuk mengintegrasikan subdisiplin ilmu keolahragaan untuk dapat melandasi semua praktik dalam bidang keolahragaan yang memiliki maksud dan tujuan untuk dapat mendidik.Guru harus mampu mempunyai pengetahuan teori yang luas, penerapan di kelas dalam menggunakan metode-metode yang tepat, serta mampu mengelola kelas agar proses pembelajaran dapat berjalan dengan baik dan mencapai hasil yang maksimal.... 2 Jika dikaji secara mendalam mengenai perkembangan ilmu di Indonesia, filsafat selalu menjadi landasan utama baik dalam hal perkembangan ilmu, pendidikan, dan metode yang digunakan dalam mengkaji suatu ilmu tertentu.Kemampuan guru dalam menyampaikan ilmu kepada peserta didik serta mengelola pembelajaran di kelas merupakan bagian dari keterampilan pedagogi yang harus dimiliki oleh setiap guru.Pedagogi sering didefinisikan sebagai gaya dalam proses mengajar, masalah kepribadian seorang guru, serta mekanisme mengontrol kelas untuk mendorong proses pembelajaran.Ilmu pedagogi olahraga sangat penting dimiliki oleh seorang guru dalam proses pembelajaran di kelas....Sebagai seorang guru yang professional dalam pendidikan jasmani, seorang guru diharapkan mampu mengajarkan berbagai keterampilan gerak dasar dan teknik dasar yang bertujuan untuk mendap
  3. 3. Social Competence Of Aesthetic Education Of Sport Industry Managers: Fundamentality And Innovation Synergies Pendekatan aktual untuk ilmu kompetensi sosial pendidikan estetika manajer industri olahraga.Dalam konteks wacana fundamental dan inovasi, dianalisis gagasan esensial pendidikan estetika terkait kompetensi sosial pengelola industri olahraga tertentu dalam proses pendidikan, peran komponen struktural dan definisi tertentu..Dengan menstimulasi kompetensi sosial, siswa menghormati dan mentolerir kelompok budaya, sosial dan usia yang berbeda, baik gender, sadar akan hak dan kewajiban mereka dan orang lain, melihat diri mereka sebagai anggota komunitas dan masyarakat.Bagaimana kompetensi sosial - tingkah laku dan bentuknya, yang harus dikuasai peserta didik agar dapat berpartisipasi dalam kehidupan suatu perusahaan, beradaptasi dengan konteks sosial yang berbeda, dan mampu menyelesaikan konflik secara efektif dan konstruktif.Mengetahui jawaban atas pertanyaan-pertanyaan ini, pelatihan di lembaga pendidikan dapat membantu memastikan pengembangan pendidikan kompetensi sosial manajer olahraga yang tepat di masa depan yang memungkinkan mereka memasuki pasar kerja?Sadar akan kompetensi sosial siswa menghormati dan mentolerir budaya yang berbeda, kelompok sosial dan usia, baik jenis kelamin, menyadari hak dan tanggung jawab mereka dan orang lain, mempersepsikan diri mereka sebagai komunitas dan anggota masyarakatPenting untuk digarisbawahi dan ditekankan fakta bahwa di Lituania tidak ditemukan karya tulis ilmiah yang menganalisis pendidikan estetika pengelola pariwisata dan olahraga, oleh karena itu penelitian ini memperkuat relevansi topik dan hasilnya akan berkontribusi pada solusi dari setiap masalah..Apakah pendidikan estetika dan kompetensi sosial manajer industri olahraga cukup?.Sebagai studi yang bersifat jangka pendek, selama itu diterapkan beberapa metode - triangulasi untuk menganalisis pembentukan nilai-nilai seni dan estetika pemuda, ekspresi kompetensi sosial pendidikan estetika dengan bantuan survei kuesioner.. 3
  4. 4. Between Dignity and Human Rights Dengan mengambil perspektif pedagogis, kami akan menganalisis apakah olahraga, yang dipahami sebagai praktik manusia dan pendidikan, mengekspresikan martabat manusia dan hak asasi manusia, sebagaimana tercantum dalam Piagam Olimpiade serta dalam banyak deklarasi dan dokumen Perserikatan Bangsa- Bangsa dan Dewan Eropa..Setiap orang berhak atas kesehatan, inklusi sosial, dan rekreasi: inilah alasan mengapa organisasi internasional yang disebutkan di atas menganggap olahraga, yang selalu disebut sebagai aktivitas sehat dan ludis, sebagai sarana utama untuk mempromosikan hak-hak fundamental dan martabat masyarakat. sebagai manusia dan warga negara..Untuk itu, kita perlu memikirkan kembali olahraga secara kritis untuk menghindari kehadiran apa yang disebut "kurikulum tersembunyi" dalam wacana yang menganggap olahraga sebagai hak asasi manusia yang terkait dengan konsep martabat manusia..Sebagai konstruksi budaya manusia, olahraga hanya dapat dipahami, baik secara keseluruhan maupun sebagai fitur pendidikan yang spesifik, dengan merefleksikan hubungannya dengan martabat manusia dan, setelah itu, dengan manfaat yang dapat diperoleh manusia dari praktik sosial semacam itu. dari pemenuhan pribadi mereka..Oleh karena itu, olahraga, secara keseluruhan, tidak hanya mewakili ekspresi eksklusif dari potensi biologis dan fisik individu, melainkan serangkaian fitur yang kompleks dan sistemik, yang bersifat relasional, sosial, dan moral, dan muncul dari manusia kita bersama. alam..Untuk alasan ini, kita harus menganalisis pasangan konsep "olahraga" dan "martabat manusia" secara terpisah, dan setelah itu, mencoba untuk memahami hubungan tak terpisahkan mereka dalam hubungan tiga sisi mereka dengan pendidikan, dengan fokus pada konsep pribadi sebagai baik alam dan budaya, dan jantung olah raga.Akibatnya, perilaku yang layak tidak hanya dapat lebih menunjukkan tanda kemanusiaan ini yang setiap orang wujudkan dan turunkan dalam subjektivitasnya, tetapi juga untuk masuk ke dalam "hubungan moral" dengan orang lain, dan untuk diakui sebagai pribadi.Olahraga adalah salah satu dari keadaan seperti itu; olahraga adalah tindakan yang secara inheren berkaitan dengan esensi manusia sebagai ekspresi kreativitas, orisinalitas, dan keseimbangan psikologis dan fisik.. 4
  5. 5. Educational Paradigms and Philosophy of Football Coaching: a Theoretical and Practical Perspective Kurangnya kesadaran akan paradigma yang menjadi pedoman pengajaran olahraga ini sangat serius, terutama ketika seseorang melatih atlet muda dan dalam olahraga seperti sepak bola, di mana peluang untuk mengembangkan pemikiran kritis dan sikap reflektif sedikit dan buruk karena tradisi budaya yang sering terjadi. memahami olahraga ini hanya dalam konteks persaingan dan performa tinggi 5 pada konteks budaya pelatihan olahraga, filosofi pendidikan olahraga dapat dianggap sebagai alat (yaitu cara berpikir kritis dan reflektif) yang memungkinkan pelatih untuk memeriksa dan mengeksplorasi makna praktik ini dalam kaitannya dengan konstruksi identitas mereka. sebagai manusia..Filsafat membantu pelatih untuk menyadari peran dan fungsinya dalam konteks ini, dan memiliki fungsi praktis berikut: 1) mencerminkan kebutuhan dan kondisi untuk legitimasi konsep pembinaan, menunjukkan pentingnya olahraga bagi setiap manusia; 2) mempelajari karakteristik melalui mana olahraga dapat dikatakan mendidik, dengan alasan alasan yang membenarkan praktik ini dalam hal promosi nyata nilai-nilai kemanusiaan dan, dalam kasus olahraga sekolah, kehadirannya dalam kurikulum sekolah dalam bentuk pendidikan jasmani; 3) Meneliti konsekuensi langsung dan tidak langsung dari ketiadaan komponen pendidikan dan pedagogik pada olahraga tingkat tinggi; 4) menganalisis kemungkinan fungsi pendidikan olahraga di masyarakat dan di sekolah dan menggunakannya sebagai alat kritis melawan mentalitas kapitalistik yang berlaku dan melawan krisis nilai-nilai dalam masyarakat; 5) membuat usulan tentang bagaimana mengembangkan kegiatan pendidikan, mempromosikan nilai-nilai, kohesi sosial dan pluralisme budaya dalam masyarakat kontemporer melalui olah raga dan pembinaan sebagai salah satu bentuk pendidikan..Fungsi-fungsi ini mengidentifikasi area spesifik penelitian teoritis-metodologis dan empiris untuk filosofi pendidikan olahraga yang diterapkan pada praktik pembinaan olahraga.Filsafat pendidikan olahraga bertujuan untuk mengembangkan wacana kritis-refleksif tentang nilai- nilai olahraga yang muncul dari pelatihan, menekankan pentingnya pendidikan dan pembelajaran sepanjang hayat, dan peran fundamental mereka dalam mencegah perilaku yang salah di amatir serta olahraga tingkat tinggi dan dalam semua jenis aktivitas fisik..Ini juga menyoroti perlunya sistem olahraga yang benar-benar berfokus pada pendidikan dan promosi nilai-nilai; Itulah perlunya pedagogi sosial olahraga yang harus dimulai dalam keluarga dan di sekolah..Sebenarnya, tanpa refleksi kritis atas pengalaman ini dan tanpa "pendidik" yang merangsang dan membimbing refleksi ini yang menunjukkan semua kemungkinan nilai-nilai pendidikan intrinsik dalam olahraga, sulit untuk menganggap pelatihan sebagai alat untuk membangun dan mempromosikan nilai-nilai baru bagi masyarakat
  6. 6. Teaching Sport Philosophy Online: a Case Study in Italy Tujuan kami adalah untuk menunjukkan bahwa filosofi pengajaran online sama efektifnya dengan pengajaran tatap muka.Selain itu, pengajaran dan pembelajaran filsafat online mendorong refleksi, pemikiran kritis, dan pengembangan komunitas belajar dengan memenuhi kebutuhan pendidikan siswa dan memberi mereka kesempatan untuk mengatur waktu belajar mereka dan menyesuaikannya dengan kebutuhan mereka.. Pengajaran filsafat di jurusan dan fakultas dengan kurikulum yang berbeda dari humaniora dan ilmu sosial sangat penting.Filsafat membekali siswa di bidang ini dengan sikap refleksif kritis yang memungkinkan mereka mengembangkan cara berpikir yang lebih dalam dan tidak dangkal terhadap masalah kehidupan sehari-hari serta masalah yang harus dipecahkan di bidang spesialisasi mereka..Artinya, pertama, disiplin ini masih belum dikenal di sebagian besar universitas dan sekolah yang melatih dan mendidik profesional olahraga (guru pendidikan jasmani, pendidik olahraga, atlet, manajer olahraga, pelatih), dan, kedua, kontribusi disiplin ini terhadap perkembangan ilmu keolahragaan masih sesekali... Oleh karena itu, ilmu olahraga Italia berfokus pada disiplin ilmu yang bertujuan mempelajari dan mengembangkan keterampilan bio- fisiologis, biomekanik, dan fisik.Pemahaman yang komprehensif dan holistik tentang olahraga tidak mungkin dilakukan, karena siswa olahraga menghabiskan sebagian besar waktunya untuk mempelajari mata pelajaran positivistik dari kurikulum mereka atau berlatih olahraga..Kursus ini sepenuhnya online, kecuali untuk beberapa sesi tatap muka (pertemuan atau ceramah oleh dosen yang diundang) yang bertujuan untuk membantu siswa dengan sedikit pengalaman dalam jarak dan e- learning 6

