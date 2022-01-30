Brand Elasticity and Architecture by vikram sood

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
In the field of brand management, ‘Brand Elasticity’ is the extent to which an existing or a new brand can be extended across sectors, products or services.
It is the way brands within a company's portfolio can be monetised without increasing branding or marketing costs.
Copyrights: Vikram Sood