Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A Beautiful, Terrible Thing Audiobook Free Online.  A Beautiful, Terrible Thing Audiobook Free Online. | Audiobook mp3 | A...
A Beautiful, Terrible Thing “Like Big Little Lies, A Beautiful Terrible Thing is a startling reminder that fairy tales are...
A Beautiful, Terrible Thing
A Beautiful, Terrible Thing
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

A Beautiful, Terrible Thing Audiobook Free Online.

9 views

Published on

A Beautiful, Terrible Thing Audiobook Free Online. Audiobook Free
A Beautiful, Terrible Thing Audiobook Free Online. Audiobook Download

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

A Beautiful, Terrible Thing Audiobook Free Online.

  1. 1. A Beautiful, Terrible Thing Audiobook Free Online.  A Beautiful, Terrible Thing Audiobook Free Online. | Audiobook mp3 | Audiobook Streaming LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. A Beautiful, Terrible Thing “Like Big Little Lies, A Beautiful Terrible Thing is a startling reminder that fairy tales aren’t real. A master class in suspenseful storytelling, Jen Waite recounts the lies, betrayals, and infidelity she endured with unrestrained honesty and deft candor. I couldn’t turn away.” —Jillian Lauren, New York Times bestselling author of Some Girls: My Life in a Harem and Everything You Ever Wanted What do you do when you discover that the person you've built your life around never existed? When "it could never happen to me" does happen to you? These are the questions facing Jen Waite when she begins to realize that her loving husband—the father of her infant daughter, her best friend, the love of her life—fits the textbook definition of psychopath. In a raw, first-person account, Waite recounts each heartbreaking discovery, every life-destroying lie, and reveals what happens once the dust finally settles on her demolished marriage. After a disturbing email sparks Waite's suspicion that her husband is having an affair, she tries to uncover the truth and rebuild trust in her marriage. Instead, she finds more lies, infidelity, and betrayal than she could have imagined. Waite obsessively analyzes her relationship, trying to find a single moment from the last five years that isn't part of the long-con of lies and manipulation. With a dual-timeline narrative structure, we see Waite's romance bud, bloom, and wither simultaneously, making the heartbreak and disbelief even more affecting.
  3. 3. A Beautiful, Terrible Thing
  4. 4. A Beautiful, Terrible Thing

×