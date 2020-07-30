Successfully reported this slideshow.
Alat uji kekerasaan rockwell, uji kekerasan material

hardness tester meruoakan salah satu alat uji kekerasan material logam.

Engineering
  1. 1. Alat uji kekerasan rockwell bertujuan untuk menentukan kekerasan material dalam bentuk daya tahan material terhadap benda uji (specimen) dengan menggunakan indentor bola baja ataupun kerucut intan yang ditekankan padda material uji tersebut. Diameter identor bola baja yang biasa digunakan umumnya 1/16 inchi dan untuk material yang lebih lunak menggunakan diameter 1/8, 1/4 dan 1/2 inchi. Pengujian dilakukan dengan terlebih dahulu memberikan beban minor 10 kg, dan kemudian diberikan beban mayor, biasanya berkisar antara 60 – 100 kg untuk indentor bola baja dan 150 kg untuk indentor brale. Meskipun demikian, dapat digunakan beban dan indentor sesuai dengan kondisi pengujian. Kelebihan pengujian kekerasan rockwell  Dapat digunakan untuk bahan yang sangat keras.  Dapat dipakai untuk batu gerinda sampai plastik.  Cocok untuk semua material yang keras dan lunak. Kelemahan pengujian kekerasan rockwell  Tingkat ketelitian rendah.  Tidak stabil apabila terkena goncangan.  Penekanan bebannya tidak praktis. Pada artikel sebelumnya kami sudah pernah membahas berbagai macam alat uji kekerasan (Rockwell Hardness, Brinnel Hardness,
  2. 2. Vickers Hardness, Leeb Hardness dan UCI Hardness). Untuk Artikel kali ini kami membahas alat uji kekerasan rockwell portable. Gambar Di atas adalah alat uji rockwell portable yang kami sediakan, alat uji ini mampu mengukur kekerasan logam dari nilai 20HRC - 65HRC. Alat ini dilengkapi dengan microscope untuk melihat nilai objek yang telah di uji.
  3. 3. Dan kami juga menyediakan alat uji kekerasan rockwell portable yang mampu menguji dari nilai 20HRC - 67HRC. Alat ini tidak dilengkapi dengan microscope, namun alat ini menyediakan display analog untuk melihat nilai objek yang di uji, sehingga melihat nilai uji sample lebih mudah jika dibandingkan dengan menggunakan microscope.

